Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) (20025 Views)

Ayiri Emami Greeting Dignitaries At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding / Power Outage At Saraki's Daughter's Wedding At Eko Hotel Causes Panic / Bukola Saraki's Daughter's Dressing Got Facebook Users Angry (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Picture Of Vice President, Pastor Osinbajo Inside The Mosque Today In Abuja







VP Osinbajo attends Senate President daughter's wedding at the Abuja Central Mosque, representing President Buhari & accompanying the Sierra Leonan President who is also a guest. Dep. Senate President Ekeremadu & other dignitaries also graced event. VP Osinbajo attends Senate President daughter's wedding at the Abuja Central Mosque, representing President Buhari & accompanying the Sierra Leonan President who is also a guest. Dep. Senate President Ekeremadu & other dignitaries also graced event. 8 Likes 4 Shares









Kudos to our Able VP! Politicians are religious fraudsters.... They embrace every worship and culture just to curry sympathies from the public..Kudos to our Able VP! 35 Likes

IN THE MIDST OF MUSLIMS 2 Likes 2 Shares

Lol..buharis pet 1 Like 1 Share

Yoruba people self. No trust whatsoever. They'll crawl into any hole. 37 Likes 1 Share

But I think Buhari has once visited T.B Joshua's Church before too, so it's nothing unusual. 30 Likes 1 Share

Where are the "Islamization cry babies"? 17 Likes

op congrats, though i wish to remind u u cant pick men here, this is not a gay site. other than that u just earned 8 naira. five naira for opening thread, three naira for post. 2 Likes

MasViews:

Where are the "Islamization cry babies"?

They will soon be here.. They will soon be here.. 21 Likes 3 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:



They will soon be here.. lauretta onochie what is news here lauretta onochie what is news here 23 Likes 1 Share

Lauretta onochie did you forget to mention IPOB? 17 Likes 1 Share

Osibanjo is really a nobody. I didn't say that.



No sooner did he leave Adamawa few days than fulani terrorists burnt houses and killed innocent citizens in the same place.



Talk about spitting someone on his face 3 Likes





Ekweremadu is also representing the Ibo community inside the mosque.



Alcatraz005 on seeing this will slice his throat while jumping off Eko bridge today Osibanjo is a shining beacon of diplomacy and religious tolerance.Ekweremadu is also representing the Ibo community inside the mosque.Alcatraz005 on seeing this will slice his throat while jumping off Eko bridge today 44 Likes 2 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:

Politicians are religious fraudsters.... They embrace every worship and culture just to curry sympathies from the public..







Kudos to our Able VP!

I have been to the mosque with my Muslim friends before, is not a big deal. Before you start crying IPOB up and down like a bushbaby because that what you are known for 20 Likes

fulanimafia:

why booking? why booking? 1 Like

Kokolet11:

why booking?

Is it your book? Is it your book? 5 Likes

fulanimafia:



Is it your book? 3 Likes

We are best known for our religion tolerance in the Yoruba nation, that's why is we are naturally ahead of other ethnic nations in the country, the fact that Prof. is a clergyman hasn't taken away his omoluabi values. 33 Likes 3 Shares

matrixme:

But I think Buhari has once visited T.B Joshua's Church before too, so it's nothing unusual.

Whr is your proved. Show us one picture at least. Whr is your proved. Show us one picture at least. 1 Like

AlfaSeltzer:

Yoruba people self. No trust whatsoever. They'll crawl into any hole.







In Yorubaland today, there exist the natural admixture of religious faiths within individual families, which, nevertheless, live happily together, and, this level of tolerance is the direct effect of tolerance inherited from the traditional religion whose accommodation and toleration paved way for Islam and Christianity. In fact, it is the tolerance of Yoruba traditional religion that metamorphosed into religious cohabitation between Islam, Christianity and traditional religion that this paper seeks to recommend as a standard practice for the attainment of peace, stability and sustainable development and the realisation of common goals in religiously plural societies.



Nowhere is this tolerance and peaceful coexistence exhibited more than in the accommodation and mutual coexistence of traditional religion, Islam and Christianity in Yoruba religion.



http://www.africastyles.com/culture/religious_tolerance.html







Nna, it has nothing to do with your religious ignorance and bigotry, it's more about Yoruba people's communal and religious tolerance and way of life.





Confine your hatred and religious ignorance and bigotry to your ipob village. Nna, it has nothing to do with your religious ignorance and bigotry, it's more about Yoruba people's communal and religious tolerance and way of life.Confine your hatred and religious ignorance and bigotry to your ipob village. 33 Likes 1 Share

fulanimafia:

Osibanjo is a shining beacon of diplomacy and religious tolerance.



Ekweremadu is also representing the Ibo community inside the mosque.



Alcatraz005 on seeing this will slice his throat while jumping off Eko bridge today A practice ur kinsmen find sooooooooooo difficult to copy A practice ur kinsmen find sooooooooooo difficult to copy 2 Likes

matrixme:

But I think Buhari has once visited T.B Joshua's Church before too, so it's nothing unusual. Please confirm your thinking before speculating here. Please confirm your thinking before speculating here.

Politicians and make believe.



If Buhari resigns today that is our next president but since the stubborn herdman would rather die than resign our next president might just be Atiku because Atiku os making sense 2 Likes

He was there for an event as well as representing the president.



I personally do not expect him to turn down or neglect his role because of his religious background 2 Likes





MODs should put password on this thread



His mind would be on Redeemed Church event this period and what his accounts department would have been doing Nothing specialMODs should put password on this threadHis mind would be on Redeemed Church event this period and what his accounts department would have been doing

Otedola follow go mosque too?

How sure are you that it's a mosque? That's how they sit na 4 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

Politicians are religious fraudsters.... They embrace every worship and culture just to curry sympathies from the public..







Kudos to our Able VP!

There is nothing wrong in attending a function as long as they are not worshiping devil . . . .I think we are taking religion too far in Nigeria 5 Likes

encryptjay:

Otedola follow go mosque too?

How sure are you that it's a mosque? That's how they sit na You mean Otedola with the money? You mean Otedola with the money? 2 Likes

AlfaSeltzer:

Yoruba people self. No trust whatsoever. They'll crawl into any hole. VP osibanjo like every Yoruba man definitely has Muslims in his family so it's no big deal. the question is what is the deputy senate president doing there? Yorubas don't hate muslims. IBO's hate Muslims.



so let me rephrase your foolish post



IBO people sef. they have no principle whatsoever. today they hate Muslims, tomorrow they want a Muslim athiefku to rule them. IBO people will crawl into any hole as long as you promise them food.



ibos are confused VP osibanjo like every Yoruba man definitely has Muslims in his family so it's no big deal. the question is what is the deputy senate president doing there? Yorubas don't hate muslims. IBO's hate Muslims.so let me rephrase your foolish postIBO people sef. they have no principle whatsoever. today they hate Muslims, tomorrow they want a Muslim athiefku to rule them. IBO people will crawl into any hole as long as you promise them food.ibos are confused 24 Likes 2 Shares

FortifiedCity:

Osibanjo is really a nobody. I didn't say that.



No sooner did he leave Adamawa few days than fulani terrorists burnt houses and killed innocent citizens in the same place.



Talk about spitting someone on his face says the internet warrior who is unknown to even 0.000001% of Nigerians.



smh says the internet warrior who is unknown to even 0.000001% of Nigerians.smh 7 Likes