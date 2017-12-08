₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:21pm
Picture Of Vice President, Pastor Osinbajo Inside The Mosque Today In Abuja
VP Osinbajo attends Senate President daughter's wedding at the Abuja Central Mosque, representing President Buhari & accompanying the Sierra Leonan President who is also a guest. Dep. Senate President Ekeremadu & other dignitaries also graced event.
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:21pm
Politicians are religious fraudsters.... They embrace every worship and culture just to curry sympathies from the public..
Kudos to our Able VP!
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Emyogalanya: 4:22pm
IN THE MIDST OF MUSLIMS
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by ehie(f): 4:22pm
Lol..buharis pet
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by AlfaSeltzer(m): 4:24pm
Yoruba people self. No trust whatsoever. They'll crawl into any hole.
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by matrixme(m): 4:24pm
But I think Buhari has once visited T.B Joshua's Church before too, so it's nothing unusual.
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by MasViews: 4:26pm
Where are the "Islamization cry babies"?
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by nedu666: 4:28pm
op congrats, though i wish to remind u u cant pick men here, this is not a gay site. other than that u just earned 8 naira. five naira for opening thread, three naira for post.
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:29pm
MasViews:
They will soon be here..
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Kokolet11: 4:33pm
NgeneUkwenu:lauretta onochie what is news here
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Kokolet11: 4:34pm
Lauretta onochie did you forget to mention IPOB?
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 4:35pm
Osibanjo is really a nobody. I didn't say that.
No sooner did he leave Adamawa few days than fulani terrorists burnt houses and killed innocent citizens in the same place.
Talk about spitting someone on his face
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by fulanimafia: 4:40pm
Osibanjo is a shining beacon of diplomacy and religious tolerance.
Ekweremadu is also representing the Ibo community inside the mosque.
Alcatraz005 on seeing this will slice his throat while jumping off Eko bridge today
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by ruggedised: 4:41pm
NgeneUkwenu:
I have been to the mosque with my Muslim friends before, is not a big deal. Before you start crying IPOB up and down like a bushbaby because that what you are known for
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Kokolet11: 4:41pm
fulanimafia:why booking?
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by fulanimafia: 4:45pm
Kokolet11:
Is it your book?
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Kokolet11: 4:47pm
fulanimafia:
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by IamPatriotic(m): 4:47pm
We are best known for our religion tolerance in the Yoruba nation, that's why is we are naturally ahead of other ethnic nations in the country, the fact that Prof. is a clergyman hasn't taken away his omoluabi values.
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by olasaad(f): 4:55pm
matrixme:
Whr is your proved. Show us one picture at least.
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by deomelllo: 5:22pm
AlfaSeltzer:
In Yorubaland today, there exist the natural admixture of religious faiths within individual families, which, nevertheless, live happily together, and, this level of tolerance is the direct effect of tolerance inherited from the traditional religion whose accommodation and toleration paved way for Islam and Christianity. In fact, it is the tolerance of Yoruba traditional religion that metamorphosed into religious cohabitation between Islam, Christianity and traditional religion that this paper seeks to recommend as a standard practice for the attainment of peace, stability and sustainable development and the realisation of common goals in religiously plural societies.
Nna, it has nothing to do with your religious ignorance and bigotry, it's more about Yoruba people's communal and religious tolerance and way of life.
Confine your hatred and religious ignorance and bigotry to your ipob village.
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by NOETHNICITY(m): 5:23pm
fulanimafia:A practice ur kinsmen find sooooooooooo difficult to copy
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Desyner: 5:27pm
matrixme:Please confirm your thinking before speculating here.
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by delugajackson(m): 5:32pm
Politicians and make believe.
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 5:36pm
If Buhari resigns today that is our next president but since the stubborn herdman would rather die than resign our next president might just be Atiku because Atiku os making sense
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by stillondmatter: 5:46pm
He was there for an event as well as representing the president.
I personally do not expect him to turn down or neglect his role because of his religious background
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Keneking: 6:01pm
Nothing special
MODs should put password on this thread
His mind would be on Redeemed Church event this period and what his accounts department would have been doing
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by encryptjay(m): 6:03pm
Otedola follow go mosque too?
How sure are you that it's a mosque? That's how they sit na
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Fhemmmy: 6:05pm
NgeneUkwenu:
There is nothing wrong in attending a function as long as they are not worshiping devil . . . .I think we are taking religion too far in Nigeria
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by sdindan: 6:06pm
encryptjay:You mean Otedola with the money?
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Jaideyone(m): 6:21pm
AlfaSeltzer:VP osibanjo like every Yoruba man definitely has Muslims in his family so it's no big deal. the question is what is the deputy senate president doing there? Yorubas don't hate muslims. IBO's hate Muslims.
so let me rephrase your foolish post
IBO people sef. they have no principle whatsoever. today they hate Muslims, tomorrow they want a Muslim athiefku to rule them. IBO people will crawl into any hole as long as you promise them food.
ibos are confused
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Jaideyone(m): 6:23pm
FortifiedCity:says the internet warrior who is unknown to even 0.000001% of Nigerians.
smh
|Re: Osinbajo Attends Saraki's Daughter's Wedding In Abuja (Photos) by Stalwert: 6:25pm
Kokolet11:
That tolerance defeats cownu shitty hate
