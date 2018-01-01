Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Meet Faith Amadi Who Lost Her Virginity To Gang Rapists At 17 (Photos) (8954 Views)

Nigerian lady reveals how she attempted suicide 4 times after she lost her virginity to rapists lailasnews

She also dropped a piece of advice to people who despair. She wrote;…



“My doctor once told me I may not live to be 21, I was 18 then. I had acute liver inflammation and ruptured appendicitis with hypoglycemia. .i laughed,

If I could survive, an accident that left me in a wheelchair and crutches for a year at about 10 years old,

Survive the emotional, physical, mental and spiritual pain of loosing my virginity at 17 to gang rape and repeated molestation by trusted family friends .( well they said i could never be happy or loved by anyone except them, ����� I wish they could See Me Now)

Survive a sudden blindness causes by an unexplained spike in my blood sugar

Survive four suicide attempts( caused by the above) , the last an overdose of drugs which led to the liver inflammation.

Then I can survive anything.

Needless to say, by a miracle I survived the appendectomy and my liver healed perfectly. My mom thinks I am a cat with nine lives, a girl after God’s heart. After constantly being in and out of the hospital , facing near death situations , I can confidently say, I am not your everyday kind of girl. I have never been normal, but who needs normal when I can be abnormally me. I know i am made to break records, I do it everyday. Your future is not tomorrow, it’s in the victories of everyday. You are not your past, you are whom ever you think you are. Think wisely about yourself, for if you say you are a queen, a queen you are. Our journey in life will take different paths, respect your experiences and grow with them. It’s not always rosy, afterall even roses have thorns.”





Thank God for her life..

She has really been through a lot. 4 Likes

stay strong, it's good you didnt allow the situation to break you.not your regular girls and "I've been through a lot" rooster and bull stories. i wonder why all female celebrities and models, in a bid to gain our sympathy always have stories to tell about sexual harassment. I tell you some boys have seen worse but nobody will believe any boy that comes out and say he has been sexually harassed. 8 Likes

Strong lady



Even stronger to put it out there for the world to share



Tells you just how resilient Nigerians are



In Trump's land, they'll still be treating her for trauma



#MadeofBlack



#RinsedinGranite 6 Likes

This is really sad o 1 Like

I was almost moved to tears, the heart of man is evil after reading been raped by trusted family friends. Because you have to come out openly to declare God's goodness, you shall know no sorrow anymore in your life, that which God has started He will complete in your life, No one will finish it for you. YOUR JOY, SUCCESS, BLESSINGS WILL KNOW NO BOUNDARY. THE WORLD WILL CELEBRATE YOU, IN JESUS NAME AND THE PEOPLE OF GOD SAY AMEN. 9 Likes

I've got to give it to her. She's a fighter and great one at that 4 Likes 1 Share

SO SAD 1 Like

U're a testimony of Grace Strong womanU're a testimony of Grace 3 Likes

They think their viewers and listeners admire or sympathise with them..Most 'likes' on pics of friends or associates on some of these social media are fake. I wonder why people resort to social media to expose their private life &personal secrets..They think their viewers and listeners admire or sympathise with them..Most 'likes' on pics of friends or associates on some of these social media are fake. 3 Likes

She has been through sad times... 1 Like

Sorry

But what do we do know 1 Like

So why tell the whole world that you were ganged raped. Is it an achievement or what? shithole lady in a shithole country 1 Like

Nice one. That trauma gave her the springboard to launch into life. 1 Like

What do we gain from this story nah 1 Like

hostine316:

So why tell the whole world she was raped. Is it an achievement or what? shithole bloggers in a shithole country She's telling the world to encourage people who are passing through pain to stay strong. She has found a purpose for living and I doubt if you've found yours. I suggest you get off Nairaland and get something useful to do with your life.



Sweetcollins:

Sorry

But what do we do know You should take her story and give it to someone with an IQ higher than yours to read and break it down to your level. Thereafter, go and sit in one corner and think about your life.



tayo200:

what is this?? you were raped,, so we should fry beans As foolish as your question is, I'm surprised that out of the millions of spermatozoa released, you were the fastest to make it. She's telling the world to encourage people who are passing through pain to stay strong. She has found a purpose for living and I doubt if you've found yours. I suggest you get off Nairaland and get something useful to do with your life.You should take her story and give it to someone with an IQ higher than yours to read and break it down to your level. Thereafter, go and sit in one corner and think about your life.As foolish as your question is, I'm surprised that out of the millions of spermatozoa released, you were the fastest to make it. 6 Likes

what is this?? you were raped,, so we should fry beans

ok 1 Like

I hardly believe story of this such

am only waiting for the insane/perverts to comment 1 Like

fyn

Chaiiii there's god oooooo. She hot shaaaaa somebody pure her some water

Beautiful woman. Stay strong ❤ 1 Like





Edited Faith, Uniport babe...Edited

tayo200:

what is this?? you were raped,, so we should fry beans Even with dos eyes of urs working how did ur brain manage to escape?? Even with dos eyes of urs working how did ur brain manage to escape??

Thank God for her life

you are really a strong lady... more grace on your elbow. 1 Like

hostine316:

So why tell the whole world she was raped. Is it an achievement or what? shithole bloggers in a shithole country .



poo hole indeed. poo hole indeed.

I am waiting for someone to say something stupid regarding this





.... I just realized my comment was too late. Dem don dey show face.