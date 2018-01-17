₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,945,524 members, 4,030,457 topics. Date: Wednesday, 17 January 2018 at 09:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos (5658 Views)
President Buhari's Cows In 2015 Vs 2017 (Pictures) / APC Calls For The Arrest Of APDA Leaders Over Stolen Logo / Saraki, Oshiomhole Raise Alarm Over Alleged Plot To Destabilise Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:53am
PLATEAU State is gripped by the fear of attack by Fulani herdsmen following a threat issued over alleged cattle rustling.
http://thenationonlineng.net/tension-fulani-raise-another-alarm-stolen-cows/
1 Like
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by MonopolyTrader: 12:56am
chai
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by dokiOloye(m): 1:01am
Lolz.
For d foolanis,they are feeling like 'game on'.
2 Likes
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by MBuhariGCFR(m): 1:01am
The cows must have been used to feed the poor that i understand. but why will a sane man steal from another is what i don't understand. Not like the country is hard to that extend of stealing from another. I've done a lot to make everybody live the comfortable life they always wished for which was the change they voted for. God save Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by Optional09: 1:07am
There should be no fvcking tension let them report their concern to the police just like everybody. An investigation and search will be conducted. If they find the cow, fine and if not so be it. lost.
They should follow due process
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by yanshDoctor: 1:27am
there should be no justification in killing anybody. don't carry out any illegal killing spree, report to the police to carry out official duty and those found should be dealt with. armed robbery is what almost all Nigeria experience every day just like in rivers.
they cant kill innocent poor villagers to satisfy they urge.
the law and constitution should be respected. except they want everybody to abandon the constitution and take laws into our hands. i don't want to hear any more attack in the name of reprisal attacks, if the security officers are doing their jobs we wont be hearing all this noises of reprisal attack or justification.
but the way these people are mentioning figures one would think that a whole large numbers of cattle's can easily be stolen. they fled with 150 cows, chai. only a Fulani can control 150 herds of cows in a role and the fact there are marks on their cows the police should swing into action to trace the herds and recover them. investigation of those killed and how it happened with evidence should be carried out.
if only they are paying taxes per each head of cow (1 adult cow 12k a year) only then they will be caution when releasing figures.
in fact state government should start taxing them per head of cow.
4 Likes
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by sarrki(m): 1:50am
At this stage we should all douse the tension
Innocent children and woman n are the ones usually affected during war and riots like this
State, Local and most especially Federal governmentshould be proactive and not reactive in both intelligence and information gathering to nip it in the bud before it escalates.
5 Likes
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by GavelSlam: 2:46am
I love how people say "follow due process" which ordinarily it should be. However, should people of a community continue to rob your brother's stall I hope you would follow the same doctrine.
1 Like
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by awakeupcall4all(m): 3:40am
If this story is by any means true then that should lay more credence to the fact that ranching is very much the way forward as nobody can come to the land you legally acquired to rustle your cattle..And in the event of any cattle rustling it will be easier to make arrest and for the government to pay compensation if the case hits a dead end.
But obviously this is more that cow rearing now but a jihadic mission which is bound to fail.
7 Likes
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by CaptainJeffry: 3:43am
Optional09:Amen brother.
1 Like
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by Firefire(m): 4:41am
Interesting wickedness.
Another genocide loading...
1 Like
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by funlord(m): 4:54am
MBuhariGCFR:
...
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by Boleyndynasty2(f): 5:12am
Optional09:Due process is a thing of the past,nobody follows it anymore... But how do people without knowledge of rearing cows comfortably steal 200 cows at once and vanish with the cows without trace?
12 Likes
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by Esseite: 5:29am
Really how do people steal 300/1000 cows without a trace?
-Report to the police like every reasonable person and take it up from there.
-Ranch your cows, avoid jungles and forests. Tresspassers would be shot on your land.
You dont go killing and annahilating hometowns killing people who may not have anything to do with cows..
4 Likes
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by Flyingngel(m): 6:12am
Buhari shld not stay even a day beyond May 2019.
2 Likes
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by iyamALBEN(m): 6:43am
Their father!
1 Like
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by bonechamberlain(m): 6:55am
why the tension armed robbers steal and kill everyday, its the job of the police to fish them out and take them to court.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by Atiku2019: 6:56am
We All Neef Peace
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by Ojiofor: 6:59am
Barbarians terrorist herdsmen should allow police and other security agencies to do their job for heaven's sake.
3 Likes
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by Omudia11: 7:04am
By their posts you should kmow them, useless people.
Your fulani brothers who are originally not Nigerians have ethnic cleansing as part of their history. Maybe we all should pay back by wiping fulanis out of existence.
GavelSlam:
1 Like
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by mysteriousman(m): 7:13am
Hmm.. In a time like this, all needs to be done to avert any crisis there, those who perpetrated this act should be brought to book immediately
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by buchilino(m): 7:19am
MADNESS EVERY WHERE
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by Immarocks(f): 7:20am
it is about to start......stolen cows indeed,or a good defense to start killing.....what has been done about the "stolen souls"they wasted.... Mtcheew
2 Likes
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by stonemasonn: 7:34am
Also yesterday, Irigwe youths reported the killing of one of their youths by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The attack, according to them, took place at Kimakpa, Kwall district of Irigwe chiefdom.
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by unohbethel(m): 7:44am
Optional09:have u noticed that if a cow was lost, there would be tension..but if a live was lost there would be pretention as if nothing was lost..those fulani herdsmen and peace shouldn't be in the same sentence.
3 Likes
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by Ibegtodiffer: 7:58am
Truth is that we should at some point consider the plight of Fulani's whose cattles are being rustled. My message to them is to purge themselves of foreign criminal elements. Cattle rustling isn't a skill you can develop within a short time. In fact, not all Fulani's that shepherd cows have that skill. My suspicion is that those foreign Fulani herdsmen from Senegal or other countries may actually be the prime suspect of these crimes. Because moving with 200 or 350 Cows may not be an easy task for someone without that skill. But if your thinking is that, the thieves will always be youths from the communities where the crime was perpetuated or youths you had issues with, then you may be chasing the wrong person. #myonekobo
2 Likes
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by sdindan: 8:12am
If I catch Buhari eehh!
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by OrestesDante(m): 8:19am
∆ Trouble is on the road again!! ∆
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by anibirelawal(m): 8:44am
Na wa o...Another trouble looming.
|Re: Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos by anibirelawal(m): 8:50am
Optional09:
They are UNCIVILLIZED. they choose to know nothing of due process, they put the laws in their hands. that made them to be more vulnerable to attacks anyone that feel like threat to them.
Lagos Police Secretly Returns N250million Into Anambra Account Via Fidelity Bank / Tribalistic And Falseful Saharareporter And 234next? / Meet The 16 Most Powerful People In GEJ Gov
Viewing this topic: logarithm4, Tomoyayi(m), omoiyalayi(m), obax321, suwalee(f), Osaronicole, collitexnaira(m), Geogeo1, ejalonibu2, sonymax16(m), janefrancisca(f), nairaarea, SaintOzone, mixyz, 2000SMS, Dainfamous, NEXTsD, 9free(m), narutop, valvict, Lesage, GyemNgas(m), edlion57(m), pipsempire, mrcyril66, wolexieus, osasuwa011, Ibegtodiffer, Optional09, ossaii(m), diasporaman(m), Arnold04, eliyke(m), latup4real(m), Dollyak(f), beaaty, Oxosulphatejaiy, BossOluwendy(m), koice(m), 2special(m), ManMountain(m), nestormania, afrokid(m), juddexy2(m), nairaland94(m), femu(m), dannytoe(m), brimoknight(m), giftyechi, flootintin, Gfather01, Tommylayor(f), ajumma, Zino083188, Gwan2(m), TaiwoAJD, adebo1(m), cartimor, hooohaaa, razy75, Mrfemi1, GLOBALINF(m), bilulu(m), africanjarule, Satansadvocate(m) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3