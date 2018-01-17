Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tension As Fulani Herdsmen Raise Alarm Over Stolen Cows In Jos (5658 Views)

PLATEAU State is gripped by the fear of attack by Fulani herdsmen following a threat issued over alleged cattle rustling.



Neigbouring Benue State is reeling from the New Year Day’s attacks in Logo and Guma local government areas in which 73 people died.



President Muhammadu Buhari, after a meeting with Benue State leaders on Monday, ordered security agents to find the killers and punish them



But yesterday, the Fulani in Plateau alleged the killing of their man and the rustling of 350 cows belonging to their people. They warned that “things like these” caused violence in the past.



Governor Simon Lalong was last night locked in a security meeting over the development, it was learnt.



He had also launched a move to recover the missing cows, it was learnt.



A statement by Muhammad Nura Abdullahi, chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Plateau State chapter, yesterday said: “We are sad with the information reaching us from our branches in Bassa and Riyom local government areas that Irigwe youths militia armed with sophisticated weapon had on Monday 15th January 2018 attacked Fulani herdsmen around Gilda Ado village in Ganawuri district of Riyom LGA. The attackers beat a Fulani herder to a point of coma and fled with his cattle numbering 150.



“The report later got to security agencies who gave the cattle rustlers good chase. The security recovered some of the cows dead around Mai Yanga Village.



“On the same Monday night, another armed youths suspected to the Irigwe youths attacked Fulani residents at Dangwal village of Ganawuri and rustled about 200 cows in the attack. Security agencies have confirmed to us that some of the rustled cows had been found.



“These are the kind of situation that leads to major violence in the areas, and this is happening when the area is trying to recover from the recent ugly incidents that led to loss of lives and properties. That last violence was caused by attacking, killing and beheading of a Fulani boy known as Abubakar Wada. The incident happened on the 28th of August 2017.



“We hereby condemn any act of criminality with some highly placed political personalities that are benefiting from this cycle of violence. This situation should be handled with all seriousness and with a professional method to resolve the dastardly act of brutality.



“A very swift action should be taken to stop further occurrences.”



Also yesterday, Irigwe youths reported the killing of one of their youths by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The attack, according to them, took place at Kimakpa, Kwall district of Irigwe chiefdom.



A similar situation led to serious violence in Bassa Local Government between August and October last year leading the death of over 80 people in series of attacks by Fulani herdsmen.



The Plateau State Government also said no fewer than 14,000 people had been killed in Plateau and Benue States in recent times.



Commissioner for Town Planning Festus Ewanter stated this yesterday in Makurdi.



He spoke at the Benue Government House when he led a delegation of about 30 Plateau State Government officials on a condolence visit to Governor Samuel Ortom.



They were there on behalf of Governor Simon Lalong.



He said: ‘We are both food baskets of the nation and we have both lost over 7,000 people each to herdsmen attacks, as what happened in Guma, Logo and other parts of Benue state, Plateau also shared the same in Bassa, Jos North and Jos South which is still happening till date.



“Plateau and Benue are both together, we should set aside all our differences and forge ahead to find a lasting solution to these problems.



“Though, through administrative process, we have been separated but not in any way to divide ourselves, we should not fail as leaders to compromise the future of our generations”.



Governor Ortom thanked Plateau government, saying Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue States are brothers and sisters.



He said the states share similar challenges



He added that anything that affected one state has affected all the states, stressing that the challenges were beyond them.



“We have been brothers and sisters all along and in spite of the separation we all have the same challenges that bind us together, they are; insecurity, poverty and underdevelopment



“So we should see that whatever that affect one of us affected all of us so all these challenges are beyond us”.



Ortom apologized to Nasarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura. He said: “Let me use this platform to apologize to my colleague in Nasarawa state over the statement I made it was due to the situation at hand then, I should not have made the information public rather it should have been a private discussion between us, I will try and see him .” He also accepted Lalong’s apologies for his own remark about Benue state.

For d foolanis,they are feeling like 'game on'.

The cows must have been used to feed the poor that i understand. but why will a sane man steal from another is what i don't understand. Not like the country is hard to that extend of stealing from another. I've done a lot to make everybody live the comfortable life they always wished for which was the change they voted for. God save Nigeria 2 Likes

There should be no fvcking tension let them report their concern to the police just like everybody. An investigation and search will be conducted. If they find the cow, fine and if not so be it. lost.



They should follow due process

there should be no justification in killing anybody. don't carry out any illegal killing spree, report to the police to carry out official duty and those found should be dealt with. armed robbery is what almost all Nigeria experience every day just like in rivers.

they cant kill innocent poor villagers to satisfy they urge.





the law and constitution should be respected. except they want everybody to abandon the constitution and take laws into our hands. i don't want to hear any more attack in the name of reprisal attacks, if the security officers are doing their jobs we wont be hearing all this noises of reprisal attack or justification.





but the way these people are mentioning figures one would think that a whole large numbers of cattle's can easily be stolen. they fled with 150 cows, chai. only a Fulani can control 150 herds of cows in a role and the fact there are marks on their cows the police should swing into action to trace the herds and recover them. investigation of those killed and how it happened with evidence should be carried out.



if only they are paying taxes per each head of cow (1 adult cow 12k a year) only then they will be caution when releasing figures.



in fact state government should start taxing them per head of cow.

At this stage we should all douse the tension



Innocent children and woman n are the ones usually affected during war and riots like this



State, Local and most especially Federal governmentshould be proactive and not reactive in both intelligence and information gathering to nip it in the bud before it escalates.

I love how people say "follow due process" which ordinarily it should be. However, should people of a community continue to rob your brother's stall I hope you would follow the same doctrine.

If this story is by any means true then that should lay more credence to the fact that ranching is very much the way forward as nobody can come to the land you legally acquired to rustle your cattle..And in the event of any cattle rustling it will be easier to make arrest and for the government to pay compensation if the case hits a dead end.

But obviously this is more that cow rearing now but a jihadic mission which is bound to fail.

But obviously this is more that cow rearing now but a jihadic mission which is bound to fail. 7 Likes

Optional09:

Interesting wickedness.





Another genocide loading...

The cows must have been used to feed the poor that i understand. but why will a sane man steal from another is what i don't understand. Not like the country is hard to that extend of stealing from another. I've done a lot to make everybody live the comfortable life they always wished for which was the change they voted for. God save Nigeria



Really how do people steal 300/1000 cows without a trace?



-Report to the police like every reasonable person and take it up from there.

-Ranch your cows, avoid jungles and forests. Tresspassers would be shot on your land.



You dont go killing and annahilating hometowns killing people who may not have anything to do with cows.. 4 Likes

Buhari shld not stay even a day beyond May 2019.

armed robbers steal and kill everyday, its the job of the police to fish them out and take them to court. why the tension

Barbarians terrorist herdsmen should allow police and other security agencies to do their job for heaven's sake.



Your fulani brothers who are originally not Nigerians have ethnic cleansing as part of their history. Maybe we all should pay back by wiping fulanis out of existence. GavelSlam:

I love how people say "follow due process" which ordinarily it should be. However, should people of a community continue to rob your brother's stall I hope you would follow the same doctrine. By their posts you should kmow them, useless people.Your fulani brothers who are originally not Nigerians have ethnic cleansing as part of their history. Maybe we all should pay back by wiping fulanis out of existence. 1 Like

Hmm.. In a time like this, all needs to be done to avert any crisis there, those who perpetrated this act should be brought to book immediately

it is about to start......stolen cows indeed,or a good defense to start killing.....what has been done about the "stolen souls"they wasted.... Mtcheew

Also yesterday, Irigwe youths reported the killing of one of their youths by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The attack, according to them, took place at Kimakpa, Kwall district of Irigwe chiefdom.



There should be no fvcking tension let them report their concern to the police just like everybody. An investigation and search will be conducted. If they find the cow, fine and if not so be it. lost.



have u noticed that if a cow was lost, there would be tension..but if a live was lost there would be pretention as if nothing was lost..those fulani herdsmen and peace shouldn't be in the same sentence.

Truth is that we should at some point consider the plight of Fulani's whose cattles are being rustled. My message to them is to purge themselves of foreign criminal elements. Cattle rustling isn't a skill you can develop within a short time. In fact, not all Fulani's that shepherd cows have that skill. My suspicion is that those foreign Fulani herdsmen from Senegal or other countries may actually be the prime suspect of these crimes. Because moving with 200 or 350 Cows may not be an easy task for someone without that skill. But if your thinking is that, the thieves will always be youths from the communities where the crime was perpetuated or youths you had issues with, then you may be chasing the wrong person. #myonekobo

