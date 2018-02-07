₦airaland Forum

FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by jigawatts(m): 10:21am
FAKE Information
FAKE News


The information claims it was due to a Fulani herdsmen attack.

Please disregard

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by Mynd44: 10:33am
Please be careful. The picture was taken from a robbery incident in 2010.

Link: http://www.nairaland.com/404582/god-never-forgive-these-robbers

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by AntiWailer: 10:34am
I dont know what they want to achieve by spreading false information and using old pictures.

Any blood shed as a result of every fake news or pictures u circulate will be on you.

Some m0r0ns will just be a work tool in the hands of thieves called politicans to achieve their selfish interest.

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by FortifiedCity: 10:34am
How is it fake?

You have not told us why you called it 'fake'

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by Mimienudles(f): 10:34am
I pray it is really fake. God forbid!

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by Alaniyiokorausa(m): 10:34am
old picture this thing happened along Kaduna Abuja express way during obj regime when armrobbers uses people to form road blocks very close to kateri town.

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:34am
Lies everywhere you go..people who post fake news on social media..should be sent to 20 years in jail with hard labour

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by Evablizin(f): 10:34am
shocked


I don't know why some people allowed the spirit of Lying mohammad to possess them.

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by BankeSmalls(f): 10:35am
My people from the South West are paranoid with fear of the herdsmen. Every small thing we don dey run.

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by BruncleZuma: 10:35am
angry angry angry angry
Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by emeijeh(m): 10:35am
But why would any sane Nigerian want to cause civil war 2?

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by Orpe7(m): 10:35am
This picture was trending years ago now some idiot who wants to set the country ablaze posted it and gullible nigerians are spreading it

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by dtruth50(m): 10:35am
hmm the one i read was dt Fulani herdsmen shooting at Lagos-Benin Expressway on friday

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by flyca: 10:36am
Please tell us how it is fake before we believe you

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by obajoey(m): 10:36am
This actually happened.

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by playcharles(m): 10:36am
This is chisco incident 2010/2011... where those dare devil armed robber asked people to sleep on the floor, a car or truck from no were mistakenly climbed on them with speed

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by Cyynthialove(f): 10:36am
How's it fake ?
Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by TheKingIsHere: 10:36am
But this never trended on whatsapp.

Oga OP show us the whatsapp group where it trended?

All these lying paid BMC eh.

The only thing trending on whatsapp was an audio recording of alleged Fulani herdsmen angry

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by slysteel: 10:37am
This is a very old picture of about 10 years old,the people got ran over by a truck at night,they were ordered by armed robber to lie down on the road while the robbers searched the luxury bus,they were crushed by a trailer that refused to stop for the robbers.

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by Chikita66(f): 10:37am
Fake.
Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by bastien: 10:37am
You just come here type fake.... No evidence to backup ur claim, abegi....

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by Bigajeff(m): 10:37am
God Protection fall on me and you. fake or no fake

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by Moboj: 10:37am
People But the audio is reallll

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by Tonymegabush1(m): 10:38am
Just got d msg on my whatsapp naw I immediately told her 2 stop peddling fake news immediately I saw d graphics I know it's all lies some ppl will just sit in Dia homes and manufacture one lie just 2 sell news...



SMH 4 bloggers

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by galaxy2020(m): 10:38am
VERY FAKEOUS! ��

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by emeijeh(m): 10:38am
But why would any sane Nigerian want to cause civil war 2?

Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by Josephjnr(m): 10:38am
babyfaceafrica:
Lies everywhere you go..people who post fake news on social media..should be sent to 20 years in jail with hard labour

Kukuma kill dem.
Re: FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E by CryptoClub2018: 10:39am
FortifiedCity:
How is it fake?

You have not told us why you called it 'fake'

it is an old picture of a robbery incidence in FEb 2010

Link

http://www.nairaland.com/404582/god-never-forgive-these-robbers

