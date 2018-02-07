Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FAKE Picture Trending On Whatsapp As "Fulani Herdsmen" Attacks On Lagos Ibadan E (15419 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

FAKE Information

FAKE News





The information claims it was due to a Fulani herdsmen attack.



Please disregard 2 Likes 1 Share





Link: Please be careful. The picture was taken from a robbery incident in 2010.Link: http://www.nairaland.com/404582/god-never-forgive-these-robbers 7 Likes 2 Shares

I dont know what they want to achieve by spreading false information and using old pictures.



Any blood shed as a result of every fake news or pictures u circulate will be on you.



Some m0r0ns will just be a work tool in the hands of thieves called politicans to achieve their selfish interest. 26 Likes 1 Share

How is it fake?



You have not told us why you called it 'fake' 8 Likes

I pray it is really fake. God forbid! 1 Like

old picture this thing happened along Kaduna Abuja express way during obj regime when armrobbers uses people to form road blocks very close to kateri town. 9 Likes

Lies everywhere you go..people who post fake news on social media..should be sent to 20 years in jail with hard labour 11 Likes







I don't know why some people allowed the spirit of Lying mohammad to possess them. I don't know why some people allowed the spirit of Lying mohammad to possess them. 4 Likes

My people from the South West are paranoid with fear of the herdsmen. Every small thing we don dey run. 2 Likes

But why would any sane Nigerian want to cause civil war 2? 7 Likes

This picture was trending years ago now some idiot who wants to set the country ablaze posted it and gullible nigerians are spreading it 6 Likes

hmm the one i read was dt Fulani herdsmen shooting at Lagos-Benin Expressway on friday 1 Like 1 Share

Please tell us how it is fake before we believe you 1 Like

This actually happened. 1 Like

This is chisco incident 2010/2011... where those dare devil armed robber asked people to sleep on the floor, a car or truck from no were mistakenly climbed on them with speed 6 Likes

How's it fake ?





Oga OP show us the whatsapp group where it trended?



All these lying paid BMC eh.



The only thing trending on whatsapp was an audio recording of alleged Fulani herdsmen But this never trended on whatsapp.Oga OP show us the whatsapp group where it trended?All these lying paid BMC eh.The only thing trending on whatsapp was an audio recording of alleged Fulani herdsmen 5 Likes

This is a very old picture of about 10 years old,the people got ran over by a truck at night,they were ordered by armed robber to lie down on the road while the robbers searched the luxury bus,they were crushed by a trailer that refused to stop for the robbers. 4 Likes

Fake.

You just come here type fake.... No evidence to backup ur claim, abegi.... 1 Like

God Protection fall on me and you. fake or no fake 1 Like

People But the audio is reallll 6 Likes

Just got d msg on my whatsapp naw I immediately told her 2 stop peddling fake news immediately I saw d graphics I know it's all lies some ppl will just sit in Dia homes and manufacture one lie just 2 sell news...







SMH 4 bloggers 3 Likes

VERY FAKEOUS! �� 2 Likes

But why would any sane Nigerian want to cause civil war 2? 1 Like

babyfaceafrica:

Lies everywhere you go..people who post fake news on social media..should be sent to 20 years in jail with hard labour

Kukuma kill dem. Kukuma kill dem.