Stick only to your religious calling, Presidency tells CAN scribe, Musa Asake



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA –

THE Presidency Tuesday night told the General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Dr. Musa Asake to face his religious calling and not to meddle into politics.







The Presidency also debunked the allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari has violated some provisions of the nation’s constitution.



The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in a statement in Abuja while reacting to the statement credited to the CAN scribe where he was said to have accused the President of violating the provisions of the constitution said that there was no aspect of the constitution that had been breached by the President.



Shehu in the statement said, “Our attention has been drawn to reports of a press conference by General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Dr. Musa Asake in which he passed a judgement on the constitutionality of certain actions of the Muhammadu Buhari administration. “Unfortunately, he could (not) cite any valid cases of constitutional violations.



President Muhammadu government poses no threat to the country’s democracy and Constitution. “There are no cases of any violation of our sacred constitution and there will be none under this President. The respected religious leader should stick to his religious duties and leave politics for politicians.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/stick-religious-calling-presidency-tells-can-scribe-musa-asake/

I think I totally agreed with presidency on this



Most of our so called religious leaders have turned the pulpit to a campaign and ethnic ground



They are more with the corrupt politician than the masses

I was reading the post eagerly until I saw "There are no cases of any violation of our sacred constitution and there will be none under this President".



Then I knew it was trash as usual. 62 Likes 5 Shares

The church has always being a mediator,so?.shithole co3 4 Likes

The church has always being a mediator,so?.shithole co3

Call this country shithole one more time again

Call this country shithole one more time again

You are a patriot



Rather he calls our politician a shithole

Just listen to the senseless tripe this shameless and airhead of a malam is spewing from his putrid mouth?? How does politics correlate to the ceaseless and vicious killing spree of Buhari's kinsman and you expect the clergyman to keep quiet and face his calling which you and the president are looking to cut short through your state sponsored terrorism ?.. 33 Likes 1 Share

Call this country shithole one more time again But you see the country is not only a shi*t hole but an inglorious hell hole which must be savaged from Buhari's blood thirsty stranglehold..It is only those living in delusional self aggrandizement that will claim what we have here as a country is any shade of paradise. 16 Likes 1 Share

I think I totally agreed with presidency on this



Most of our so called religious leaders have turned the pulpit to a campaign and ethnic ground



They are more with the corrupt politician than the masses



The constitution is now a corrupt politician?



The constitution is now a corrupt politician?

What a double standard from mouthed government of propagandists.



The Sultan of Sokoto made the below statement but the bigoted cum religious fanatics called Garuba Shehu closed his fifty mouth.



So, Sultan of Sokoto is a politician right? 24 Likes 3 Shares

Gibberish... So CAN leaders should stick to religious calling and watch her members being massacred like cows on daily basis.



Can they say thesame thing to IMAM and Sultan? 3 Likes

Just listen to what this shameless and airhead malam is spewing?? How does politics correlate to the ceaseless and vicious killing spree of Buhari's kinsman and you expect the clergyman to keep quiet and face his calling which you and the president are looking to cut shot through your state sponsored terrorism ?..

Posterity will judge everyone that supports and make case for this government in the face of all these atrocities.

I think I totally agreed with presidency on this



Most of our so called religious leaders have turned the pulpit to a campaign and ethnic ground



They are more with the corrupt politician than the masses

"'I know your works: you are neither cold nor hot. Would that you were either cold or hot!..."

STPID FELLOWS

His is

entitle to his opinion

I think I totally agreed with presidency on this



Most of our so called religious leaders have turned the pulpit to a campaign and ethnic ground



They are more with the corrupt politician than the masses

****and politicians are pastors when they go visit clergy men towards elections or hosting different clergy men to gain their followers' support? We saw Buhari attending Christian program, sitting side by side with Adeboye in lagos towards last elections, he went to different churches, was he a clergy man then?



Democracy is a govt for all, being a clergy man does not deprive you your fundamental right to voice out in democracy. by constitution, the clergy man has every right to air his opinions, and even by going with religious angle inept Garba raised, clergy men also have active and functional roles to play in governance.



You are definitely ignorant of holy books, in my bible, Prophets were fully involved in governmental roles; they atimes appointed kings, they warned erring and wicked kings, just like Buhari and also delivered God's message to the kings, so what are you saying?



And no responsible govt should even openly ask anyone not to comment on politics issue, what are they afraid of? They should rather contend with the truth the messanger is saying, not attacking the messanger.



HAVING SAID, HAVE YOU SOLD YOUR SOUL TO THE DEVIL THAT YOU TAKE SIDE WITH KILLER LIKE BUHARI AND HIS EVIL PARTY AGAINST THE POOR PEOPLE OF NIGERIA? ARE YOU PLEASED SEEING CHILDREN, WOMEN, MEN BEING KILLED AND SEVERAL PEOPLE BEING TURNED ORPHANS THAT YOU JOIN YOUR IRRESPONSIBLE GOVT TO ASK A CLERGY MAN WHO VOICES OUT AGAINST THE GOVT TO SHUT UP? WOULD YOU RATHER THE KILLINGS GO ON THAN THE CLERGY MAN TALK BECAUSE HE IS A CLERGY MAN AND NOT A POLITICIAN?



WHEN WILL YOU AND SEVERAL CHEAP SOULS LIKE OMENKALIVES DROP THIS SHAMELESS ASS-LICKING AND EITHER TALK TRUTH AND CONDMEN THIS GOVT OR KEEP SILENT IF YOU FEEL YOU DON'T WANT TO SPOIL YOUR MEAL TICKETS, IS IT WHEN THE EVILS HAPPENING UNDER THESE PEOPLE REACH YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, IF THAT WILL MAKE YOU CHANGE, I PRAY THAT MAY THE GOODIES HAPPENING UNDER THIS GOVT AND THAT OF FULANIS VISIT YOUR HOMES AND NEVER LEAVE YOUR HOUSEHOLDS SINCE YOU SEEM TO BE COOL WITH IT



(AMEN)





the churches are not even into politics despites all buhari shortcoming. they are only against killings of Christan community and attempt to islamized nigeria.



















the churches are not even into politics despites all buhari shortcoming. they are only against killings of Christan community and attempt to islamized nigeria.

I think our pastors should start laying curses on these callous animals that has taken over our govt. Look at the kind of brazen imbecility some people voted for. 1 Like

the same way traditional rulers have been seen to be neck need in politics, so are the religious leaders, they all want to be settled so that they can act as if nothing has been happening.

APC government is s hypocritical evil government when was shehu when sultan of sokoto made inciting remarks that led to killing of security men in Adamawa state 2 Likes

I think I totally agreed with presidency on this



Most of our so called religious leaders have turned the pulpit to a campaign and ethnic ground



Shut up!

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/stick-religious-calling-presidency-tells-can-scribe-musa-asake/

BUT SULTANAS AND AMIAS INCLUDING IMAMS INVOLVED THEM in POLITICS. THESE PEOPLE JUST WANT TO SILENCE THE ONLY PEOPLE WHO CAN SPEAK FOR THE MASSES SINCE OUR POLITICIANS ONLY SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES AND FOR THEIR POCKETS

APC government is s hypocritical evil government when was shehu when sultan of sokoto made inciting remarks that led to killing of security men in Adamawa state

It will not be well with all liars including Shehu.

Posterity will never forgive whosoever have a hand in this evil regime of APC.

I think I totally agreed with presidency on this



Most of our so called religious leaders have turned the pulpit to a campaign and ethnic ground



They are more with the corrupt politician than the masses

Corruption is a form of dishonest or unethical conduct by a person entrusted with a position of authority





Citing the above I can boldly tell you there no Nigerian today more corrupt than Buhari

Absolute bunkum!

When religious leaders endorse you lot for elections, you accept them wholeheartedly and do not warn them to steer clear of politics. PMB had Pastor Tunde Bakare as running mate in 2011. I guess it was politically expedient then to use a pastor to score cheap political gains with Christians.

Is this douche trying to say that the ongoing killings are politically motivated? You mean the religious leaders should keep mum and watch their constituents get slaughtered? This administration just keeps descending to a new low everytime.

I don't know how I will explain to my future grandchildren that during my youth days, Millions of Nigerians consciously voted a recycled dullard and uneducated military dictator as a democratic president.





Shame is already catching me in advance.

I hope Christians are noticing a trend here.The presidency has never come out to condemn the devilish Islamic group called MuRIC even when they dabble in national and socio-cultural issues. But each time CAN issues any statement, the presidency would attack.



I just hope someone is taking notes. 1 Like

While Christians are being killed abi?

Evil Presidency.....Evil president... The Die is Cast... This is an Evil Presidency that is out to turn Nigeria into a Caliphate....

What we have is a Terrorist Presidency....

I see Great Judgement on their Heads...

Demonic evil sultan and Sanusi .....I see an unstoppable calamity on these men