₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,945,524 members, 4,030,457 topics. Date: Wednesday, 17 January 2018 at 09:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake (5790 Views)
SUKUK Bond: Stop Misleading Your Members, FG Tells CAN / “You Can’t Summon Buhari Through Newspaper" - Presidency Tells National Assembly / Diezani’s Slush Cash: Wike Ordered Me To Collect N700m From Bank – PDP Scribe (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by Desyner: 1:45am
Stick only to your religious calling, Presidency tells CAN scribe, Musa Asake
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/stick-religious-calling-presidency-tells-can-scribe-musa-asake/
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by sarrki(m): 1:53am
I think I totally agreed with presidency on this
Most of our so called religious leaders have turned the pulpit to a campaign and ethnic ground
They are more with the corrupt politician than the masses
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by deco22(m): 2:08am
I was reading the post eagerly until I saw "There are no cases of any violation of our sacred constitution and there will be none under this President".
Then I knew it was trash as usual.
62 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by Germandude: 2:23am
The church has always being a mediator,so?.shithole co3
4 Likes
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by ouzo1(m): 2:29am
Germandude:
Call this country shithole one more time again
15 Likes
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by sarrki(m): 2:44am
ouzo1:
You are a patriot
Rather he calls our politician a shithole
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by awakeupcall4all(m): 2:47am
Just listen to the senseless tripe this shameless and airhead of a malam is spewing from his putrid mouth?? How does politics correlate to the ceaseless and vicious killing spree of Buhari's kinsman and you expect the clergyman to keep quiet and face his calling which you and the president are looking to cut short through your state sponsored terrorism ?..
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by awakeupcall4all(m): 2:52am
But you see the country is not only a shi*t hole but an inglorious hell hole which must be savaged from Buhari's blood thirsty stranglehold..It is only those living in delusional self aggrandizement that will claim what we have here as a country is any shade of paradise.
ouzo1:
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by funlord(m): 4:05am
sarrki:
The constitution is now a corrupt politician?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by Firefire(m): 4:10am
What a double standard from mouthed government of propagandists.
The Sultan of Sokoto made the below statement but the bigoted cum religious fanatics called Garuba Shehu closed his fifty mouth.
So, Sultan of Sokoto is a politician right?
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by ignis(f): 4:10am
Gibberish... So CAN leaders should stick to religious calling and watch her members being massacred like cows on daily basis.
Can they say thesame thing to IMAM and Sultan?
3 Likes
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by Firefire(m): 4:25am
awakeupcall4all:
Posterity will judge everyone that supports and make case for this government in the face of all these atrocities.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by Firefire(m): 4:30am
sarrki:
“‘I know your works: you are neither cold nor hot. Would that you were either cold or hot!..."
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by eriok: 4:33am
STPID FELLOWS
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by net282: 4:45am
His is
entitle to his opinion
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by peeps4u: 4:49am
sarrki:
****and politicians are pastors when they go visit clergy men towards elections or hosting different clergy men to gain their followers' support? We saw Buhari attending Christian program, sitting side by side with Adeboye in lagos towards last elections, he went to different churches, was he a clergy man then?
Democracy is a govt for all, being a clergy man does not deprive you your fundamental right to voice out in democracy. by constitution, the clergy man has every right to air his opinions, and even by going with religious angle inept Garba raised, clergy men also have active and functional roles to play in governance.
You are definitely ignorant of holy books, in my bible, Prophets were fully involved in governmental roles; they atimes appointed kings, they warned erring and wicked kings, just like Buhari and also delivered God's message to the kings, so what are you saying?
And no responsible govt should even openly ask anyone not to comment on politics issue, what are they afraid of? They should rather contend with the truth the messanger is saying, not attacking the messanger.
HAVING SAID, HAVE YOU SOLD YOUR SOUL TO THE DEVIL THAT YOU TAKE SIDE WITH KILLER LIKE BUHARI AND HIS EVIL PARTY AGAINST THE POOR PEOPLE OF NIGERIA? ARE YOU PLEASED SEEING CHILDREN, WOMEN, MEN BEING KILLED AND SEVERAL PEOPLE BEING TURNED ORPHANS THAT YOU JOIN YOUR IRRESPONSIBLE GOVT TO ASK A CLERGY MAN WHO VOICES OUT AGAINST THE GOVT TO SHUT UP? WOULD YOU RATHER THE KILLINGS GO ON THAN THE CLERGY MAN TALK BECAUSE HE IS A CLERGY MAN AND NOT A POLITICIAN?
WHEN WILL YOU AND SEVERAL CHEAP SOULS LIKE OMENKALIVES DROP THIS SHAMELESS ASS-LICKING AND EITHER TALK TRUTH AND CONDMEN THIS GOVT OR KEEP SILENT IF YOU FEEL YOU DON'T WANT TO SPOIL YOUR MEAL TICKETS, IS IT WHEN THE EVILS HAPPENING UNDER THESE PEOPLE REACH YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, IF THAT WILL MAKE YOU CHANGE, I PRAY THAT MAY THE GOODIES HAPPENING UNDER THIS GOVT AND THAT OF FULANIS VISIT YOUR HOMES AND NEVER LEAVE YOUR HOUSEHOLDS SINCE YOU SEEM TO BE COOL WITH IT
(AMEN)
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by yanshDoctor: 5:51am
an overall religious Muslim leader the sultan of sokoto, just because he is Fulani. incite the killings of Muslim community in Adamawa and killing of security agents it a disgraceful and shameful way. also muric that is fighting for magu a politician to remain the EFCC boss said "head will row". magu also said he will fight "corruption with jihads".
the churches are not even into politics despites all buhari shortcoming. they are only against killings of Christan community and attempt to islamized nigeria.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by plusfield: 5:57am
I think our pastors should start laying curses on these callous animals that has taken over our govt. Look at the kind of brazen imbecility some people voted for.
1 Like
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by jericco1(m): 6:22am
the same way traditional rulers have been seen to be neck need in politics, so are the religious leaders, they all want to be settled so that they can act as if nothing has been happening.
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by gratiaeo(m): 6:56am
APC government is s hypocritical evil government when was shehu when sultan of sokoto made inciting remarks that led to killing of security men in Adamawa state
2 Likes
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by Omudia11: 7:00am
Shut up!
sarrki:
4 Likes
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by deltaisgreat: 7:31am
[color=#990000][/color]
Desyner:BUT SULTANAS AND AMIAS INCLUDING IMAMS INVOLVED THEM in POLITICS. THESE PEOPLE JUST WANT TO SILENCE THE ONLY PEOPLE WHO CAN SPEAK FOR THE MASSES SINCE OUR POLITICIANS ONLY SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES AND FOR THEIR POCKETS
2 Likes
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by Firefire(m): 8:18am
gratiaeo:
It will not be well with all liars including Shehu.
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by Paperwhite(m): 8:33am
gratiaeo:Posterity will never forgive whosoever have a hand in this evil regime of APC.
1 Like
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by SalamRushdie: 8:38am
sarrki:
Corruption is a form of dishonest or unethical conduct by a person entrusted with a position of authority
Citing the above I can boldly tell you there no Nigerian today more corrupt than Buhari
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by Bevista: 8:52am
Absolute bunkum!
---
When religious leaders endorse you lot for elections, you accept them wholeheartedly and do not warn them to steer clear of politics. PMB had Pastor Tunde Bakare as running mate in 2011. I guess it was politically expedient then to use a pastor to score cheap political gains with Christians.
---
Is this douche trying to say that the ongoing killings are politically motivated? You mean the religious leaders should keep mum and watch their constituents get slaughtered? This administration just keeps descending to a new low everytime.
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by alexistaiwo: 8:53am
I don't know how I will explain to my future grandchildren that during my youth days, Millions of Nigerians consciously voted a recycled dullard and uneducated military dictator as a democratic president.
Shame is already catching me in advance.
2 Likes
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by naijapips04: 8:54am
I hope Christians are noticing a trend here.The presidency has never come out to condemn the devilish Islamic group called MuRIC even when they dabble in national and socio-cultural issues. But each time CAN issues any statement, the presidency would attack.
I just hope someone is taking notes.
1 Like
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by BIGTinfotech: 8:54am
While Christians are being killed abi?
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by bedspread: 8:54am
Evil Presidency.....Evil president... The Die is Cast... This is an Evil Presidency that is out to turn Nigeria into a Caliphate....
What we have is a Terrorist Presidency....
I see Great Judgement on their Heads...
Demonic evil sultan and Sanusi .....I see an unstoppable calamity on these men
|Re: Stick Only To Your Religious Calling, Presidency Tells CAN Scribe, Musa Asake by Brymo: 8:54am
If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.
George Orwell
1 Like
Ekwueme Rejected Senate President Position In 1999 -obasanjo / More Than 85 Died In Renewed Cholera Outbreak In Ghana / Why Buhari Will & Can Not Fight Corruption.
Viewing this topic: joewiezi(m), AmazingGoodies, ayoodeji(m), happney65, ojuolu(m), Immune1(m), jamaicabakare(m), odiereke(m), asamfem(m), autotrader2, darling4real1, ilyasom(m), Ibukun003(m), Oyembete, Marchman, berryprety(f), jonatoye(m), Timinho23(m), Swissgoldtrader(f), Awoleesu, samuelgodson(m), arthurous(m), ab2014(m), femilloyd01(m), rman, greyboy130(m), godquality, Godsaves18(m), DreamChaser2000, bolanto24(m), efela, Abayhormy(m), hmmmmmnn, ajl, fecta, preciousfeb(m), uceffect, CEOconcord(m), kaizav, larrymic4u, samally, adisabarber(m), aewhydot, Ukododondon, Pappee, FrontPageLawyer(m), mgbogo, Johnpsite, olamiposi007(m), Biggcake, thunder74(m), lexy2014, limamintruth and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3