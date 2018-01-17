Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN (4502 Views)

Sanusi’s claim that 800 Fulani were killed, a lie – Taraba govt, CAN



The Taraba State Government and the Christian Association of Nigeria chapter in the state on Tuesday described as outright false the claim by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, that over 800 Fulani people were killed in the state last year.



Sanusi had in an interview with the Sunday Punch alleged that on one weekend, 800 Fulani were killed on the Mambilla Plateau in Taraba State.



“I personally handed over to the Federal Government a dossier with the names and pictures of 800 Fulani people slaughtered in Taraba as well as names of persons known to have participated in the act of ethnic cleansing but nothing has been done,” Sanusi had alleged.



But the state government, through the Commissioner for Justice and the Attorney General of the state, Yusufu Akirikwen, denied Sanusi’s claim, describing it as ill-intended.



According to him the state government was able to contain the crisis within a record time and a commission of inquiry was constituted immediately to look into the cause of the crisis.



He added that the committee had submitted its report and that government had constituted a white paper drafting committee which will soon make the findings and recommendations of the report public.



“We received memoranda from individuals and groups during the committee’s public hearing and nobody came out with that figure. How come Sanusi arrived at his figure of 800 people killed in the clash that lasted for less than three days?



“So, I challenge Sanusi to tell Nigerians where he got his figure from. Did he come down to Mambilla to conduct the headcount of the dead people?



“Where did he get his figure of 800 from and the names and pictures of only Fulani people killed in the crisis? Has he done that before now?



“We have another crisis in Lau, let him also come down and conduct his research to prove to Nigerians that he is not being unnecessarily bias in his false accusation against the Taraba State Government,” he said.



The Attorney General urged leaders to always guard their utterances and not descend so low in making false claims capable of threatening the unity of the country.



Also, the state CAN in a press statement issued in Jalingo on Tuesday and signed by its chairman, Dr. Ben Ubeh, debunked Sanusi’s claim and urged him to stop fuelling false propaganda and whipping up sentiments in favour of his kinsmen “who are in actual sense, killing people on a daily basis in some parts of the country.”



“The records are there in most of the national dailies that reported the communal clash on the Mambilla last year. NGOs, UNCHR and other international organisations visited the Mambilla in the wake of that crisis, but in all of these the highest number of death recorded from both sides was 18.



“How is it possible to manipulate the figures and force all the different agencies to report 18 casualty figure. Obviously, the 800 Fulani people that were slaughtered according to Sanusi only existed in his imagination,” the statement said.



While calling on the Federal Government to drop the idea of cattle colonies, CAN urged the government to assist herdsmen to build private ranches.



The Christian organisation also urged the Federal Government to look into the plight of the over 10,000 internally displaced persons currently in camps as a result of herdsmen’s attacks in the state.



http://punchng.com/sanusis-claim-that-800-fulani-were-killed-a-lie-taraba-govt-can/

How can 800 persons die within 2-3 days in a country not fighting nuclear war?? Emir Sanusi claims below should be investigated... 800 persons not cow and the President kept quiet?How can 800 persons die within 2-3 days in a country not fighting nuclear war?? 13 Likes 3 Shares

That's My Naija. Naija Oni Baje

Spurning out figures to discredit Benue's issues.. Damn! Nigerian's elite and their cruelty, partisan attributes and ethnic biased mentality.





Sanusi has never been fair though, from UBA, FirstBank, CBN, how can he be fair to all even in the throne? 35 Likes

Of course we already know that it was all distasteful and odiferous lies told by the randy cradle rubber and a shameless perjurer of an emir who lied about missing $20billion just to discredit the previous administration all in a bid to make sure power shifted to the north.

And now he is satanically at his lying best to mask their devious Jihad against innocent citizen all in a quest for land and kingdom expansion.

You can only run but you cant hide not even inside the 100 yard of casket cotton you have woven on head like a porcupine.

You will all be exposed and justice duly served as long as God liveth.

In the meantime #Lets all stay woke and be on red alert# 23 Likes 1 Share

An Emir can never be wrong even if he says 30trillion is missing - Zombies 1 Like

Spurning out figures to discredit Benue's issues.. Damn! Nigerian's elite and their cruelty, partisan attributes and ethnic biased mentality.





Sanusi has never been fair though, from UBA, FirstBank, CBN, how can he be fair to all even in the throne?

All Fulani's are ethnocentric. You will never hear them condemn the mindless killings of innocent people by the murderous herdsmen. Instead, people like Sanusi will attempt to justify the killings by throwing up crazy figures like he did when he claimed 800 Fulani's were killed in Taraba. How can 800 human being die in a communal clash that lasted for only three days without a national out cry?



I just pity those who are propping up Atiku, Makarfi, Dankwanbo, Sule Lamido etc to take over from Buhari. It's going to be a win win for Fulani's as we will be handing them a straight 12 years in Aso rock. People should make no mistake about it, all Fulani's are the same. No exception. All Fulani's are ethnocentric. You will never hear them condemn the mindless killings of innocent people by the murderous herdsmen. Instead, people like Sanusi will attempt to justify the killings by throwing up crazy figures like he did when he claimed 800 Fulani's were killed in Taraba. How can 800 human being die in a communal clash that lasted for only three days without a national out cry?I just pity those who are propping up Atiku, Makarfi, Dankwanbo, Sule Lamido etc to take over from Buhari. It's going to be a win win for Fulani's as we will be handing them a straight 12 years in Aso rock. People should make no mistake about it, all Fulani's are the same. No exception. 17 Likes 1 Share

CAN shouldn't even bother herself replying him. We know it was all lies right from the outset.

He came up with fabricated facts and figures to back up their claim for 'compensation' which we wont be surprised seeing the dull:ard pay them.

Moreover, it's another way of justifying the massive massacres going on in the Middle Belt 10 Likes

Since he z related to LAI MOHAMMAD, what do you expect 3 Likes

The thing is these people are all evil and they secretly like/encourage the killings perpetrated by their Fulani brothers. 2 Likes

NO be today i know say Sanusi has "NUMERICAL DIARRHEA" That man might be a good economist and a hard worker, but Sanusi Lamido Sanusi is an unrepentant tribal bigot, whom will stop at nothing to achieve full fulani Hegemony. 8 Likes

All Fulani's are ethnocentric. You will never hear them condemn the mindless killings of innocent people by the murderous herdsmen. Instead, people like Sanusi will attempt to justify the killings by throwing up crazy figures like he did when he claimed 800 Fulani's were killed in Taraba. How can 800 human being die in a communal clash that lasted for only three days without a national out cry?



I just pity those who are propping up Atiku, Makarfi, Dankwanbo, Sule Lamido etc to take over from Buhari. It's going to be a win win for Fulani's as we will be handing them a straight 12 years in Aso rock. People should make no mistake about it, all Fulani's are the same. No exception.



You know, we never learn from history, no wonder they want to erase history from schools sometime ago.



Most people want Buhari out because he failed, we got him in because someone else failed! If we had considered history,maybe a more suitable person would have been voted apart from GEJ and PMB. GEJ failed, but PMB failed in the eighties too!





That being said, only fulani guys are in the race frm both parties.





Sanusi is one guy alot of people respect,an elite expected to be fair and truthful. The politicians have failed us, the Elites and academicians too, will Nigeria ever get better? You know, we never learn from history, no wonder they want to erase history from schools sometime ago.Most people want Buhari out because he failed, we got him in because someone else failed! If we had considered history,maybe a more suitable person would have been voted apart from GEJ and PMB. GEJ failed, but PMB failed in the eighties too!That being said, only fulani guys are in the race frm both parties.Sanusi is one guy alot of people respect,an elite expected to be fair and truthful. The politicians have failed us, the Elites and academicians too, will Nigeria ever get better? 1 Like

Even Emir is a lying Terrorist 11 Likes

The same man claim that such and such was missing when he was Governor of CBN this man can lie when it comes to numbers we already no him and lie lie mo as master fabricating trouble shooters. 2 Likes

states in the middlebelt if they are wise should start arming themselves against these Dan fodio murderers 2 Likes





It is important to state here that sanusi was refered to as an islamic scholar before his appointment as CBN governor.



May the almighty help Nigerian Christians and destroy these islamist amen Sanusi is one of the highest islamist extremist in Nigeria. Is there anybody here that does not know sanusi did PHD in islamic studiesIt is important to state here that sanusi was refered to as an islamic scholar before his appointment as CBN governor.May the almighty help Nigerian Christians and destroy these islamist amen 2 Likes

Sanusi is one man who is never consistent with figures.

Sanusi the lieing Emir 2 Likes







This guys are just pathetic, they throw out imaginary numbers to justify their killing spree, from 1 million cattle going missing ( when the total population of cattle in Nigeria is about 19 million) to 800 people been killed in 3 days...





The truth is beginning to unfold itself, the so called fulani elites are culprit is this evil been perpetrated by their fulani herdsmen foot soldiers from the cluelss dulllard in aso rock to weed smoking emirs in kano and sokoto...SMH 800 fulani herdsmen killed in 3 days and there is no report or out cry when they been killedThis guys are just pathetic, they throw out imaginary numbers to justify their killing spree, from 1 million cattle going missing ( when the total population of cattle in Nigeria is about 19 million) to 800 people been killed in 3 days...The truth is beginning to unfold itself, the so called fulani elites are culprit is this evil been perpetrated by their fulani herdsmen foot soldiers from the cluelss dulllard in aso rock to weed smoking emirs in kano and sokoto...SMH 4 Likes





We should forget benue then. Sanusi has just confirmed our worst fears



I think Sanusi indirectly confirmed our worst fears about PMB. So 800 people died in taraba and Mr. President didn't even talk about it or come to take charge.We should forget benue then. Sanusi has just confirmed our worst fears 1 Like

In another news. Buhari releases 234 bh terrorist! 1 Like

In another news. Buhari releases 234 bh terrorist!

PMB ignores 800 dead, released 200 BH prisoners! Not good. PMB ignores 800 dead, released 200 BH prisoners! Not good.

That is their excuse for not planning to find the killers of Benue people...



Who says we are one Nigeria anyway?



God punish somebody... 1 Like

That is their excuse for not planning to find the killers of Benue people...



Who says we are one Nigeria anyway?



God punish somebody...

Amen! Amen! 1 Like

person papa go just wake up one morning begin lie........trying to justify d death of some few cows over the death of over 70 human lives.......u see African leaders ehh!! 1 Like

May be he added the cows killed to the number, you know cow and human being mean the same to Fulani, in fact more valuable to human life. 2 Likes





http://www.nairaland.com/3874509/barrister-killed-mambilla-militia-taraba CAN hypocrisy can never be estimate, even nairaland carried out he story that was deliberately ignored by main stream media. Whether 800 or less Fualni in mambilla were deliberately killed and their lives didn't matter then.