|Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by Firefire(m): 5:09am
Sanusi’s claim that 800 Fulani were killed, a lie – Taraba govt, CAN
http://punchng.com/sanusis-claim-that-800-fulani-were-killed-a-lie-taraba-govt-can/
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by ijaw1stson: 5:11am
when did this happen
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by Firefire(m): 5:13am
Emir Sanusi claims below should be investigated... 800 persons not cow and the President kept quiet?
How can 800 persons die within 2-3 days in a country not fighting nuclear war??
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by zakim(m): 5:19am
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by Shedrack777(m): 5:27am
That's My Naija. Naija Oni Baje
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by new2012: 5:39am
Spurning out figures to discredit Benue's issues.. Damn! Nigerian's elite and their cruelty, partisan attributes and ethnic biased mentality.
Sanusi has never been fair though, from UBA, FirstBank, CBN, how can he be fair to all even in the throne?
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by awakeupcall4all(m): 5:43am
Of course we already know that it was all distasteful and odiferous lies told by the randy cradle rubber and a shameless perjurer of an emir who lied about missing $20billion just to discredit the previous administration all in a bid to make sure power shifted to the north.
And now he is satanically at his lying best to mask their devious Jihad against innocent citizen all in a quest for land and kingdom expansion.
You can only run but you cant hide not even inside the 100 yard of casket cotton you have woven on head like a porcupine.
You will all be exposed and justice duly served as long as God liveth.
In the meantime #Lets all stay woke and be on red alert#
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by dunkem21(m): 5:45am
An Emir can never be wrong even if he says 30trillion is missing - Zombies
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by seunmsg(m): 5:51am
new2012:
All Fulani's are ethnocentric. You will never hear them condemn the mindless killings of innocent people by the murderous herdsmen. Instead, people like Sanusi will attempt to justify the killings by throwing up crazy figures like he did when he claimed 800 Fulani's were killed in Taraba. How can 800 human being die in a communal clash that lasted for only three days without a national out cry?
I just pity those who are propping up Atiku, Makarfi, Dankwanbo, Sule Lamido etc to take over from Buhari. It's going to be a win win for Fulani's as we will be handing them a straight 12 years in Aso rock. People should make no mistake about it, all Fulani's are the same. No exception.
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by jkendy(m): 6:02am
CAN shouldn't even bother herself replying him. We know it was all lies right from the outset.
He came up with fabricated facts and figures to back up their claim for 'compensation' which we wont be surprised seeing the dull:ard pay them.
Moreover, it's another way of justifying the massive massacres going on in the Middle Belt
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by Iseoluwani: 6:05am
Since he z related to LAI MOHAMMAD, what do you expect
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by Boleyndynasty2(f): 6:17am
The thing is these people are all evil and they secretly like/encourage the killings perpetrated by their Fulani brothers.
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by imhotep: 6:20am
Atikulate 2.0.1.9
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by FakoMaybach1: 6:23am
NO be today i know say Sanusi has "NUMERICAL DIARRHEA" That man might be a good economist and a hard worker, but Sanusi Lamido Sanusi is an unrepentant tribal bigot, whom will stop at nothing to achieve full fulani Hegemony.
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by new2012: 6:41am
seunmsg:
You know, we never learn from history, no wonder they want to erase history from schools sometime ago.
Most people want Buhari out because he failed, we got him in because someone else failed! If we had considered history,maybe a more suitable person would have been voted apart from GEJ and PMB. GEJ failed, but PMB failed in the eighties too!
That being said, only fulani guys are in the race frm both parties.
Sanusi is one guy alot of people respect,an elite expected to be fair and truthful. The politicians have failed us, the Elites and academicians too, will Nigeria ever get better?
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by ORACLE1975(m): 6:42am
Well
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by sdindan: 6:53am
Even Emir is a lying Terrorist
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by Bitterleafsoup: 6:53am
The same man claim that such and such was missing when he was Governor of CBN this man can lie when it comes to numbers we already no him and lie lie mo as master fabricating trouble shooters.
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by bonechamberlain(m): 6:58am
states in the middlebelt if they are wise should start arming themselves against these Dan fodio murderers
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by Godjone(m): 6:59am
Sanusi is one of the highest islamist extremist in Nigeria. Is there anybody here that does not know sanusi did PHD in islamic studies
It is important to state here that sanusi was refered to as an islamic scholar before his appointment as CBN governor.
May the almighty help Nigerian Christians and destroy these islamist amen
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by Adekdammy: 7:04am
Sanusi is one man who is never consistent with figures.
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by ekesimo(m): 7:05am
Sanusi the lieing Emir
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by fitzmayowa: 7:15am
800 fulani herdsmen killed in 3 days and there is no report or out cry when they been killed
This guys are just pathetic, they throw out imaginary numbers to justify their killing spree, from 1 million cattle going missing ( when the total population of cattle in Nigeria is about 19 million) to 800 people been killed in 3 days...
The truth is beginning to unfold itself, the so called fulani elites are culprit is this evil been perpetrated by their fulani herdsmen foot soldiers from the cluelss dulllard in aso rock to weed smoking emirs in kano and sokoto...SMH
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by Campusity: 7:20am
I think Sanusi indirectly confirmed our worst fears about PMB. So 800 people died in taraba and Mr. President didn't even talk about it or come to take charge.
We should forget benue then. Sanusi has just confirmed our worst fears
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by givan(m): 7:25am
In another news. Buhari releases 234 bh terrorist!
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by Campusity: 7:27am
givan:
PMB ignores 800 dead, released 200 BH prisoners! Not good.
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by ajebuter(f): 7:42am
That is their excuse for not planning to find the killers of Benue people...
Who says we are one Nigeria anyway?
God punish somebody...
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by Firefire(m): 8:03am
ajebuter:
Amen!
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by dynicks(m): 8:19am
person papa go just wake up one morning begin lie........trying to justify d death of some few cows over the death of over 70 human lives.......u see African leaders ehh!!
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by thunder74(m): 8:19am
May be he added the cows killed to the number, you know cow and human being mean the same to Fulani, in fact more valuable to human life.
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by usba: 8:38am
CAN hypocrisy can never be estimate, even nairaland carried out he story that was deliberately ignored by main stream media. Whether 800 or less Fualni in mambilla were deliberately killed and their lives didn't matter then.
http://www.nairaland.com/3874509/barrister-killed-mambilla-militia-taraba
|Re: Sanusi’s Claim That 800 Fulani Were Killed, A Lie – Taraba Govt, CAN by Firefire(m): 8:45am
usba:
Is it not right to put the record straight? Why is the Emir conjuring lies to incite more killings?
800 persons killed within 2-3 days when we are not fighting nuclear war. This is even a sign of a failed government when a single soul's security of life cannot be guaranteed.
Your link was even pointing towards one barrister that was killed in Taraba, may his souls Rest In Peace. Can you please share the video, posts, and pictures of the 800 dead bodies claimed by the Emir of Kano
