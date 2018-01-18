₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by BrandSpurNG: 1:31pm On Jan 17
Hundreds of Nigerian youths are expected to benefit from a $700m empowerment initiative being put together by local vehicle assembler, PAN Nigeria Limited, with the support of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.
The scheme, Shade Tree Youth Empowerment Initiative, is designed to provide entrepreneurial skills to interested young people within the value chain of the automotive industry, according to a statement by the auto company.
It said, “The project will provide employment generation, wealth creation, modernization and standardization of practices and skills within the service arena of the automotive industry.”
Already, the scheme would be launched at the company’s factory in Kaduna on Wednesday (tomorrow) as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.
It quoted PAN Nigeria’s Managing Director, Mr. Ibrahim Boyi, as describing the project as an industry-specific initiative for the empowerment of Nigerian youth willing to become entrepreneurs in the automotive sector.
It named the President, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Mr. Otis Anyaeji, as the Chairman of the scheme’s Board of Trustees.
The statement also said that the prototype of the STYEI garage would be inaugurated by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Mr. Okechukwu Enelamah.
The initiative, it added, would be supported by the United Nations Development Programme through the country director as well as other development partners.
PAN Nigeria recently promised to support the President Muhammadu Buhari administration through the creation of jobs and other measures that could speed up the development of the nation’s economy.
The PAN Nigeria’s team led by Boyi gave the pledge during a visit to the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.
Osinbajo assured the team that the administration would always take a responsible decision that would promote and protect the local industries, including the automobile industry, indicating renewed government’s patronage of local products.
Source : https://brandspurng.com/pan-nse-plan-700m-youth-empowerment-scheme/
Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by rodeo0070(m): 8:01am
Great news.
Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by salbis(m): 8:15am
kk
|Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by Ekejoestar(m): 8:16am
We have all it takes to be the most powerful nation on earth, but our leaders are always out to frustrate our dream and our youth are not helping issues at all, 2019 is around the corner.
|Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by ebuka10box(m): 8:16am
if no be bet9ja i no want ooooo before dem go tell me npopwer wey i never see any body wey get am.....
Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by GreenMavro: 8:16am
ok
Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by dayo2me(m): 8:17am
fake promises as usual
fake promises as usual
Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by Riversides2003(m): 8:17am
A
|Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by sped1oro(m): 8:18am
This is a great development and I hope it is never politicized. Put round peg in a round hole
Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by geebengha: 8:18am
kkk
|Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by Coded7: 8:18am
Ok ooooh, its a welcome Development as a news. Am looking forward to when the black nation will start being responsible to their needs and use their product. Cos after empowerment to be enterpreneurs the government will still go and import vehicles for use. Except they want to empower them on vehicle maintenance.
Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by Mekanus(m): 8:18am
So how do we apply?
So how do we apply?
|Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by Esseite: 8:19am
If we have pan (peogueot assembly coy) in Nigeria, why are the parts and the car itself still very expensive?
|Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by ORACLE1975(m): 8:23am
The only institution capable of overthrowing the Nigerian state is religion. The revolution Nigerians so much yearn for will begin in a church or a mosque. We'd talk about this some other time. Good morning
|Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by HAH: 8:49am
This policy can work if the government patronizes locally manufactured vehicles, imagine if all government offices use either PAN or innoson cars, the companies will blossom and thereby employing more youths.
But sadly our government will buy imported cars instead of patronising locally made ones that will grow the economy
|Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by Jaykolo10(m): 8:51am
Why in kaduna why not other better part of Nigeria... this are just games and stupid act to make bubu northern people empowered... this man issa fraud and the fake osinbanjo will be licking is yansh.. ha naija is in ruins
|Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by SalamRushdie: 9:07am
Do these people know what 700 million dollars is
|Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by makingmoney247: 9:28am
|Re: PAN, NSE Plan $700m Youth Empowerment Scheme by bigwig10(m): 9:45am
Its for the northen part alone,cos if not it wuld av been conducted through the geo political zones
