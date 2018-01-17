₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by sarrki(m): 5:41pm
Fayose to settlers: Don’t turn state to war zone
There is tension in Oke Ako and Irele communities in Ikole local government area of Ekiti State following the alleged killing of a Fulani herdsman on Monday.
The herdsman, whose name was given as Babuba Dengi, was killed in a bush between the two communities by settlers suspected to be Benue State indigenes.
The incident forced the state Governor, Ayo Fayose, to summon a meeting on Tuesday night at the Government House in Ado Ekiti, where he warned farmers and herdsmen against turning the state to a “war zone
The governor has given a marching order to security agencies in the state to fish out the killers of the herdsman and bring them to justice.
Fayose warned that there is no room for the killing of Fulani herdsmen or farmers or anybody in the state, saying “recent steps taken by his administration to prevent violence between farmers and herdsmen do not give anybody license to unlawfully take human’s life.”
The governor spoke during a meeting with Fulani herdsmen under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, farmers, local hunters, security agencies and representatives of the Tiv community in the state.
Fayose said: “I can’t accept anybody to be killed. If anybody killed anyone I will make sure you are killed by ensuring justice. I’m sad about the killing in Benue but we don’t want brutality in Ekiti.
“I won’t accept any killing here, the only thing acceptable here is peace. I therefore plead with everybody to cooperate with us.”
“I want peace in my state and everybody living here is from Ekiti whether you are Fulani, Tiv, Yoruba or anybod
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by sarrki(m): 5:42pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by jumper524(m): 5:53pm
highly commendable from fayose.
now this is what other governors should learn. do not take side and try as much as possible to be moderate.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by madridguy(m): 5:53pm
Ok
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by SladeWilson(m): 6:10pm
Ghen ghen, fayoshe go hear am soon
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by SpecialAdviser(m): 6:39pm
I pray this doesn't escalate. I'm just tired of seeing bloodshed.
God punish Buhari
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by shikshark: 7:17pm
fayose should ensure this is contained ASAP because from the look of things i dont think the oga buboo will send any troop to defend ekiti people from his blood thirsty boys
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by TRUTH2020: 7:17pm
TAKE NO PRISONERS FAYOSE WASTE THEM ALL KILL THOSE BLOODY VAMPIRES.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by niqqa(m): 7:17pm
God will punish buhari Amen
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by Olalekanbanky1(m): 7:18pm
Afterall fàyose indirectly charged the EKITI hunters to fight against herdsmen... Wot else did he expect?
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by dayleke(m): 7:18pm
Dem just start ni...
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by Omudia11: 7:18pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by davodyguy: 7:18pm
Maturity.
Sensitive issues calls for being sensitive.
If Fayise 'mis yarn' another ethnic war can start
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by niqqa(m): 7:18pm
Buhari ooooo
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by ourfather: 7:19pm
Uncle fayose ..
May God give you the wisdom to handle what i believe is coming ...
Its seems like the ball has been played to your own half of the field ..
I heard someone once say that freedom of speech is guaranteed but freedom AFTER speech is not ....
You have spoken a lot concerning and against bubu And his herdspeople ..
I just hope that they are not coming to shake the freedom you Have had after Your numerous speeches
..well if they are , i just pray God gives you wisdom to handle it applause-worthily
A CONCERNED NAIRALANDER
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by ejibaba(m): 7:19pm
its well
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by IMASTEX: 7:19pm
Hmm
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by dingbang(m): 7:19pm
Fayose for president...
Fayose 1 Buhari 0
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by Adegbenro7643(m): 7:19pm
Lobatan!
This is exactly what I expect from every sane Nigerian.
There had been herdsmen, there are herdsmen & there will always be herdsmen. The people who perpetrate all the evil killings are those bought (by devilish politicians) & disguised as herdsmen.
Please let's be just in all actions we are about taking.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by hezy4real01(m): 7:20pm
Fire on the mountain..... wait for return match
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by Firefire(m): 7:20pm
Ok
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by Krafty006: 7:20pm
All we want is PEACE, war favours no one .... hand made men shoes, 0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by Daslim180(m): 7:21pm
Hmmm...... Fulanis always comes for retaliation after sharing kolanut and knife BTW dem
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by africangirl000: 7:21pm
Now that's sensible talk. Something Muhammad "tribal tyrant" Buhari can't think up.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by FTBOY: 7:21pm
all governors, especially benue state and the crybaby enugu state governors should take a cue from fayose. this guy is not just a governor...he's a man of the people.
thunder will still fire boooohari and his fOooLani herdsmen, though!
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by DMathematical: 7:21pm
Gehn Gehn. . . I smell trouble coming
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by Eze2000(m): 7:21pm
Who is eating all this cow meat set and how come these Fulani's as still so poor when the cows are more than 100k a head?
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by Adeoba10(m): 7:21pm
If you (those benue settlers) want to retaliate or revenge the death of your fellow statesmen, go to your state and form a force.... What you did will surely has a repercussion, bcus those blood thirsty Herdsmen will surely come back for revenge thereby attacking Ekiti state indigene.
.
Even though i don't support most of fayose policy, kudos to him for not siding with the killer, even though our president has kept mute on this issue.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by Nutase(f): 7:22pm
Human life is valueless in Nigeria.
|Re: Fulani Herdsman Killed In Ekiti, Fayose Said Ekiti Should Not Be Turned To War by Built2last: 7:22pm
Meanwhile
