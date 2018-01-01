Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal (7599 Views)

Governor Ikpeazu Rejects Cattle Colony For Herdsmen In Abia State / Kogi Wants Cattle Colony To Be Built In The State First / Ikoyi Whistle-blower Rejects Fg’s N325m, EFCC Delays Payment (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@POLITICSNGR



Mr Yusufu Akirikwen, the Taraba Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, says that the state has no land for Cattle Colonies as proposed by the Federal Government.



Akirikwen said this on Wednesday in Jalingo, while speaking with newsmen.



The attorney-general said the state government had enacted a law for the establishment of ranches which would come into effect on Jan 24.



He called on the Federal Government to support the state in implementing the law, describing it as the best for cattle rearing globally.



“The truth of the matter is that the idea of cattle colony is still not very clear for most Nigerians.



“Where would the Federal Government get land for cattle colonies?



“Would they sit there in Abuja and acquire land across the states of the federation for cattle colonies?



“We have enacted a law for ranching here in Taraba, but we are not acquiring land for people, herdsmen and cattle owners are going to buy land and do their ranching business,’’ he said.



Akirikwen said that the state government had put in place implementation mechanism at various levels, while appealing to the Federal Government to deploy enough security for the smooth take off of the law.



https://politicsngr.com/taraba-state-rejects-fgs-cattle-colony-proposal/ Mr Yusufu Akirikwen, the Taraba Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, says that the state has no land for Cattle Colonies as proposed by the Federal Government.Akirikwen said this on Wednesday in Jalingo, while speaking with newsmen.The attorney-general said the state government had enacted a law for the establishment of ranches which would come into effect on Jan 24.He called on the Federal Government to support the state in implementing the law, describing it as the best for cattle rearing globally.“The truth of the matter is that the idea of cattle colony is still not very clear for most Nigerians.“Where would the Federal Government get land for cattle colonies?“Would they sit there in Abuja and acquire land across the states of the federation for cattle colonies?“We have enacted a law for ranching here in Taraba, but we are not acquiring land for people, herdsmen and cattle owners are going to buy land and do their ranching business,’’ he said.Akirikwen said that the state government had put in place implementation mechanism at various levels, while appealing to the Federal Government to deploy enough security for the smooth take off of the law. 21 Likes 4 Shares

exactly!!!

colony fire!!

they must buy land and ranch



no freebies anywhere







osho free parasites

nonsense 47 Likes 3 Shares

All sane people should reject the babaric blood thirsty cavemen from futa jalon. Let them return to where ever they came from. They are not Nigerians. Thats why they kill at will 45 Likes 2 Shares

There is no free lunch anywhere. The herdsmen can sell a couple of their cows and purchase lands in the States to set up their ranch business. 11 Likes 1 Share

Don't be surprised when El Rufai and Arewa donates billions to herdsmen to acquire hundreds of hectares in your state 30 Likes 4 Shares

But seriously, on a very serious note, the space in Sambisa is wide enough to contain all the cattles in Nigeria.

Are they saying that kastina and the other Fulani States does not have land for the colonies again? 25 Likes

The hidden agenda of the Buhari led government became clear to me when he opt for gazing bill and cattle colony as against international recognize "ranching" which expert say is best for Nigeria. As popular as Buhari his policies and programs are not popular among the people.. They are likely anti-people and commonly designated with selfish reason.. Infact, re-election of Buhari herdsmen activities will get out of control. #My personal view. Nigerians should start learning how to vote out of the box.. 8 Likes

Be ready to receive some visitors from herdsmen. 1 Like

Every business man that needs land for his/her business should pay to acquire the land he needs. There is no free lunch anywhere. The cattle they are rearing, is it national cattle? Why are they looking for land donations? 7 Likes 1 Share





In trumps voice Nigeria is a shitty hole

I still don't get this, If the government of Buhari and his fellow patrons of the herdsmen are not pushing an agenda, I don't understand why we should have herdsmen colonies in NigeriaIn trumps voice 12 Likes

WE ALL REJECT IT TOO. 3 Likes 1 Share

attorney general Biko support ur "fellow country men na"

That is how it should be. Anybody that needs land for his personal business or farm should be ready to buy. No free land anywhere 4 Likes 1 Share

.. but is it even a good idea to sell lands to them .. Take a good look at it.. If these people can buy ak-47's And kill people without getting condemnation by the federal government then they can buy your lands too.. The same people that gave them cash for guns would also sponsor them to pay for lands .. That entails that they would rightfully have a place in your communities .. You killers would become your neighbours ..

DEAR BAN BOT I KNOW YOU ARE NOT A KILLER HERDSBOT ....I KNOW YOU CAN DIFFERENCIATE BETWEEN THE OUTCOME OF MY THOUGHT PROCESS(this comment ) AND A HATE SPEECH(which this clearly isnt) .



A CONCERNED NAIRALANDER 3 Likes



Taraba, one of the image denting states in Nigeria. Never heard of a good news from that land, no resources... even bad news sef, we no just dey hear anything. I see why all Nigerian come form either Lagos, Oyo, Ogun PH, Abia and partially FCT. The rest 30 states na MAP BEAUTIFICATION! 4 Likes 1 Share

Buhari and his cohorts are BASTARDS. 2 Likes

This one every state is rejecting Audu Ogbeh's Cattle Colony, it's as if all the colonies will be sited in Kogi State. Cattle go soon plenty pass Humans for that state 6 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

No sensible leader will accept the evil cattle colony proposal, funny enough the ediot promoting the colony thing is an Idoma man. Audu ogbeh the Agric minister, its seems the blood of the people killed in Benue is not enough.

Buhari is a disaster 2 Likes

Today news headlines on MISSING ECLIPSE

1. Missing eclipse: PDP calls for Buhari’s resignation

2. The past Administration is responsible for the missing eclipse, Lai Mohammed

3. EFCC traces missing eclipse to ex governor account.

4. Eclipse is not acceptable in Ekiti state, Governor Fayose

5. Missing Eclipse: Another move to Islamise Nigeria, Fani Kayode

6. CAN sends strong warning to presidency over missing eclipse

7. We are responsible for the missing eclipse- Niger Delta Avengers

8. Release our captured members and we will release the eclipse, Boko Haram tells Nigerian Army.

9. Government does not have constitutional right to withhold eclipse - Lawyers

10. Missing eclipse affected our performance at the Olympic games - sports Minister

11. Four arrest have been made over missing eclipse - Police

12. Presidency will not probe the missing eclipse - Adesina

13. Nigerians will experience monthly eclipse if we are voted in 2019- PDP

14. Sheriff and Markafi faction disagrees over missing eclipse

15. Dogara padded the missing eclipse in the budget - Jubrin

16. We left about 58 eclipse in the federation account, Okonjo Iweala replies APC

17. Missing Eclipse: I will speak at the appropriate time - Jonathan

18. PDP looted the eclipse for 16 years - Oshiomhole

19. We will borrow more eclipse to fill the gap- Finance Minister

20, The Eclipse is inconclusive - INEC 3 Likes

90 percent of Nigerians reject cattle colonies or Jihad bases PERIOD!!!!!!!!! Buhari please what is stopping you from declaring the endless Sambisa and Falgore forest as Giant Fulani ranches or colony like u prefer... Buhari leave our States and their soil alone ..PERIOD... I remeber when Buhari was sworn in his first business meeting was to summon the leadership of Friesland Campina and force them to start buying Fulani milk even though campina complained about the very poor quality of the milk. 4 Likes 1 Share

Welcome development because from colony to colonisation to claim owner then install ruler then.... 2 Likes

Taraba teach FG Common sense 1 Like

"Would they sit there in Abuja and acquire land across the states of the federation for cattle colonies?





See finishing! 2 Likes

good

minahhdjjd:

If it will bring peace,i am in support. Dash dem ur father's land first (if u have any) Dash dem ur father's land first (if u have any) 2 Likes

Also: learn more about the medicinal benefit of common herbs and spices in treating erectile dysfunction, stds, fibroid, diabetes,snake bite and other life threatening infections at Www.naturalremedylab.com

Terrorist buhari has failed in his jihad! 1 Like

Cattle colonies my foot!!

From Cattle colonies to Fulani settlements....

From fulani settlements to Emirate system...

From Emirate system to full blown Isamization of Nigeria..



Their agenda will not work, nonsense 6 Likes 3 Shares