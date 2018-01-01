₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mr Yusufu Akirikwen, the Taraba Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, says that the state has no land for Cattle Colonies as proposed by the Federal Government.
Akirikwen said this on Wednesday in Jalingo, while speaking with newsmen.
The attorney-general said the state government had enacted a law for the establishment of ranches which would come into effect on Jan 24.
He called on the Federal Government to support the state in implementing the law, describing it as the best for cattle rearing globally.
“The truth of the matter is that the idea of cattle colony is still not very clear for most Nigerians.
“Where would the Federal Government get land for cattle colonies?
“Would they sit there in Abuja and acquire land across the states of the federation for cattle colonies?
“We have enacted a law for ranching here in Taraba, but we are not acquiring land for people, herdsmen and cattle owners are going to buy land and do their ranching business,’’ he said.
Akirikwen said that the state government had put in place implementation mechanism at various levels, while appealing to the Federal Government to deploy enough security for the smooth take off of the law.
https://politicsngr.com/taraba-state-rejects-fgs-cattle-colony-proposal/
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by georjay(m): 7:05pm
exactly!!!
colony fire!!
they must buy land and ranch
no freebies anywhere
osho free parasites
nonsense
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:10pm
All sane people should reject the babaric blood thirsty cavemen from futa jalon. Let them return to where ever they came from. They are not Nigerians. Thats why they kill at will
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by Campusity: 7:13pm
There is no free lunch anywhere. The herdsmen can sell a couple of their cows and purchase lands in the States to set up their ranch business.
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by AnodaIT(m): 7:27pm
Don't be surprised when El Rufai and Arewa donates billions to herdsmen to acquire hundreds of hectares in your state
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by ciopnigeria: 8:46pm
But seriously, on a very serious note, the space in Sambisa is wide enough to contain all the cattles in Nigeria.
Are they saying that kastina and the other Fulani States does not have land for the colonies again?
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by Kingspin(m): 8:46pm
The hidden agenda of the Buhari led government became clear to me when he opt for gazing bill and cattle colony as against international recognize "ranching" which expert say is best for Nigeria. As popular as Buhari his policies and programs are not popular among the people.. They are likely anti-people and commonly designated with selfish reason.. Infact, re-election of Buhari herdsmen activities will get out of control. #My personal view. Nigerians should start learning how to vote out of the box..
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by Stethaine: 8:46pm
Be ready to receive some visitors from herdsmen.
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by DeKen: 8:46pm
Every business man that needs land for his/her business should pay to acquire the land he needs. There is no free lunch anywhere. The cattle they are rearing, is it national cattle? Why are they looking for land donations?
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by seuncyrus(m): 8:47pm
I still don't get this, If the government of Buhari and his fellow patrons of the herdsmen are not pushing an agenda, I don't understand why we should have herdsmen colonies in Nigeria
In trumps voice Nigeria is a shitty hole
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by CHANNELStv2020: 8:47pm
WE ALL REJECT IT TOO.
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by classicfrank4u(m): 8:47pm
attorney general Biko support ur "fellow country men na"
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by bestman09(m): 8:47pm
That is how it should be. Anybody that needs land for his personal business or farm should be ready to buy. No free land anywhere
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by ourfather: 8:47pm
.. but is it even a good idea to sell lands to them .. Take a good look at it.. If these people can buy ak-47's And kill people without getting condemnation by the federal government then they can buy your lands too.. The same people that gave them cash for guns would also sponsor them to pay for lands .. That entails that they would rightfully have a place in your communities .. You killers would become your neighbours ..
DEAR BAN BOT I KNOW YOU ARE NOT A KILLER HERDSBOT ....I KNOW YOU CAN DIFFERENCIATE BETWEEN THE OUTCOME OF MY THOUGHT PROCESS(this comment ) AND A HATE SPEECH(which this clearly isnt) .
A CONCERNED NAIRALANDER
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by Ayodejioak(m): 8:47pm
Taraba, one of the image denting states in Nigeria. Never heard of a good news from that land, no resources... even bad news sef, we no just dey hear anything. I see why all Nigerian come form either Lagos, Oyo, Ogun PH, Abia and partially FCT. The rest 30 states na MAP BEAUTIFICATION!
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by obowunmi(m): 8:48pm
Buhari and his cohorts are BASTARDS.
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by obaataaokpaewu: 8:48pm
This one every state is rejecting Audu Ogbeh's Cattle Colony, it's as if all the colonies will be sited in Kogi State. Cattle go soon plenty pass Humans for that state
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by kings09(m): 8:48pm
Ok
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by osuofia2(m): 8:48pm
No sensible leader will accept the evil cattle colony proposal, funny enough the ediot promoting the colony thing is an Idoma man. Audu ogbeh the Agric minister, its seems the blood of the people killed in Benue is not enough.
Buhari is a disaster
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by chusks(m): 8:48pm
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by SalamRushdie: 8:48pm
90 percent of Nigerians reject cattle colonies or Jihad bases PERIOD!!!!!!!!! Buhari please what is stopping you from declaring the endless Sambisa and Falgore forest as Giant Fulani ranches or colony like u prefer... Buhari leave our States and their soil alone ..PERIOD... I remeber when Buhari was sworn in his first business meeting was to summon the leadership of Friesland Campina and force them to start buying Fulani milk even though campina complained about the very poor quality of the milk.
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by ifyan(m): 8:48pm
Welcome development because from colony to colonisation to claim owner then install ruler then....
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by OBIGS: 8:49pm
Taraba teach FG Common sense
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by datola: 8:49pm
"Would they sit there in Abuja and acquire land across the states of the federation for cattle colonies?
See finishing!
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by DrToche: 8:50pm
good
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by BAILMONEY: 8:50pm
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by kings09(m): 8:50pm
minahhdjjd:Dash dem ur father's land first (if u have any)
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by Mcsenior(m): 8:51pm
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by proeast(m): 8:51pm
Terrorist buhari has failed in his jihad!
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by ottohan: 8:51pm
Cattle colonies my foot!!
From Cattle colonies to Fulani settlements....
From fulani settlements to Emirate system...
From Emirate system to full blown Isamization of Nigeria..
Their agenda will not work, nonsense
|Re: Taraba State Rejects Fg's Cattle Colony Proposal by bezimo(m): 8:51pm
Govt by the Fulani for the Fulani.
Never in the history of Nigeria have we heard or seen such rubbish. That by Force we will take your land and establish our cattle colonies..Agree or die by Jihad!!!
Nobody has ever gone from Oyo State to Rivers to ask for free land to farm cocoa and making demand on the government to give it to them free of charge. Nobody has ever gone from Onitsha to Jos and ask for free land to sell his spear parts and asking government to pay for the land.-Pst Paul Enenche
In Pst Paul Enenche voice...That devil is a bastard!!
In Prophet El Buba voice....Buhari..Buhari..Buhari..your days are numbered.
