During the presidential campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, he won the heart of many Nigerians even after winning the election, with his change mantra.



Shortly after winning the election, many Nigerians were still made to believe that positive change often comes with pain and deprivation. But in Buhari’s case, it can be said to be a different thing entirely.



The President Buhari-led administration has in its first tenure disappointed most people who vowed for his effectiveness as a nation’s leader. Among the many Nigerians who campaigned heavily for the president are some prominent persons, who also followed the change mantra established by the presidency. These prominent persons surprised many Nigerians, as the president’s administration forced them to turn their backs.



1. Dele Momodu

Having campaigned actively for Buhari during the 2015 presidential race, publisher of Ovation Magazine and former presidential candidate, to the surprise of many turned his back against the president.



On what prompted him to turn against the Buhari-led administration, Momodu said “the then President, Goodluck Jonathan and his party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, did not leave Nigerians many options and it seemed there was only one logical and rational way to go, no matter how unpalatable, and that was Buhari and his APC.”





2. Tunde Bakare

The renowned Nigerian pastor in 2011 was Buhari’s presidential running mate. The general overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, however, shocked Nigerians with his presidential ambition declaration.



On why he accepted the proposal to file out as a running mate, Bakare said he accepted the plan to run with Buhari on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change because of his views on restructuring. The preacher added that the president’s view then was “positive”.





3. Wole Soyinka

In 2015, during Buhari’s election campaign, the Nigerian playwright and novelist, endorsed the presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress, candidate.



Professor Soyinka, in an article titled “The Challenge of Change – A Burden of Choice”, stated that the “the clock of Change cannot tick sufficiently fast.” The noble laureate also joins the league of those denouncing Buhari’s second term ambition. He said Nigeria is long overdue for reconfiguration saying it is sickening for some people to be agitating against it.



4. Atiku Abubakar

The former Vice President, who used to be a member of the same political party Buhari belongs to, accused the president and the ruling All Progressives Congress of abandoning him. Atiku has over time expressed how he helped the party won the 2015 general elections.



Atiku made known that he had been abandoned in spite of his efforts in making sure that the APC defeated the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Atiku subsequently announced his formal return to PDP.



5. Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, declared his support for Buhari, at a time when many Nigerians were skeptical if Buhari was the chosen one to take the nation to her ‘promise land’.



After making known publicly that Buhari is God’s sent, in his new year message, he warned the president against his second term ambition. Mbaka maintained that the president will be shamed should he contest in the 2019 general elections.

Nobody wants to identify with a failure. Before 2019 elections, more will will turn against him. Only sycophants will remain.

The hungry ones on Nairaland have no choice but to support him!



Yusuf chills in Germany while they just got their December salary on monday morning.



32,400 per head.

The five people op listed has no political value.

1 ) DELE MOMODO -- no political value right from his ward



2) TUNDE BAKARE -- no political value right from his church



3 ) WOLE SOYINKA -- no political value right from his state ogun



4 ) ATIKU ABUBAKAR -- has money but no political value



5) fr. FRANK MBAKA -- IPOBIANS being lying with his name since 29.may 2015



BUHARI / OSIBANJO till 2023

Wonder why some people will be so careless to surrender the largest economy in Africa to a NEPA bill certificate holder.



WICKED CHAIN-GE! Buhary is a failure...and an economic terrorist. Be honest, compare your purchasing power 'then and now' and be the judge.Wonder why some people will be so careless to surrender the largest economy in Africa to a NEPA bill certificate holder.WICKED CHAIN-GE! 47 Likes 4 Shares

yarimo:

The five people op listed has no political value.

1 ) DELE MOMODO -- no political value right from his ward



2) TUNDE BAKARE -- no political value right from his church



3 ) WOLE SOYINKA -- no political value right from his state ogun



4 ) ATIKU ABUBAKAR -- has money but no political value



5) fr. FRANK MBAKA -- IPOBIANS being lying with his name since 29.may 2015



Then. I guess you have all the political value. 100m votes guaranteed by @yarimo chai! Who did this to you?

tuniski:



Then. I guess you have all the political value. 100m votes guaranteed by @yarimo chai! Who did this to you?



For a supposed party on d decline, u wonder why a PDP senator was trying to decamp

Where is Obi Ekwesili 3 Likes 1 Share

6.Nairaland zombies.

6.Nairaland zombies.

7.The association of trekkers ( the few mad people that roamed about sotey dem reach aso rock)

Tinubu with his okpolo eyes has not still seen the light because of his selfish ambitions. He will definitely be stunned when the time comes. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Those who wish him well are those telling him not to contest in 2019 13 Likes 2 Shares

Nutase:

Tinubu with his okpolo eyes has not still seen the light because of his selfish ambitions. He will definitely be stunned when the time comes.

You want Tinubu to back out of the union so that some Igbo lunatic of PDP n Ipob extraction can label him traitor n have something senseless to abuse the Yorubas with for the next century right ? I wonder what most of you Igbos do with your medulla. I just wonder.

Remove Dele Momodu and Atiku from your list they both supported APC for parochial reasons and because they wanted a better Nigeria .

These people r still with Buhari.Do u see any of them talking like FFK?

ayokellany:





Why must we always make everything about tribe? May God help this generation.

yarimo:

The five people op listed has no political value.

1 ) DELE MOMODO -- no political value right from his ward



2) TUNDE BAKARE -- no political value right from his church



3 ) WOLE SOYINKA -- no political value right from his state ogun



4 ) ATIKU ABUBAKAR -- has money but no political value



5) fr. FRANK MBAKA -- IPOBIANS being lying with his name since 29.may 2015



BUHARI / OSIBANJO till 2023

Its a pity that we still depend on people to tell us who to vote for in this part of the world. You get regarded when you have a pool of supporters that you can command to vote for a candidate of your choice and they will be dumb enough to do as you say 2 Likes

ashjay001:







There are effectively 3 parties in nigeria PDP,APC and APGA. Defections are expected across board this transfer season.

B4 D END OF THE YEAR, WE WILL NO IF NIGERIA WILL STILL EXIST OR NOT.

tuniski:



There are effectively 3 parties in nigeria PDP,APC and APGA. Defections are expected across board this transfer season.





Afi transfer season na





I tot APC was d selling club? Fans should be abandoning it like a plague Afi transfer season naI tot APC was d selling club? Fans should be abandoning it like a plague

I, lonelydora, is using this medium to apologise to Goodluck Azikiwe Ebele Jonathan for not supporting him in 2015. All i have said does not represent my true personality. Sorry for not seeing Buhari as a tribal bigot and a dullard on time. Never again i will support a man without certificate, a man who hasn't develop himself since 1983, to run the affairs of this nation. Please forgive and forget, Sir. If the 7 Likes

Haganah:

The hungry ones on Nairaland have no choice but to support him!



Yusuf chills in Germany while they just got their December salary on monday morning.



32,400 per head.

Did you see the pay slip?

I may not call them great but they command their line business and support too



I also think attacking INTEL will increase already unstable unemployment Stats

yarimo:

The five people op listed has no political value.

1 ) DELE MOMODO -- no political value right from his ward



2) TUNDE BAKARE -- no political value right from his church



3 ) WOLE SOYINKA -- no political value right from his state ogun



4 ) ATIKU ABUBAKAR -- has money but no political value



5) fr. FRANK MBAKA -- IPOBIANS being lying with his name since 29.may 2015



BUHARI / OSIBANJO till 2023

Lol @you Lol @you