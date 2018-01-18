₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by OKDnigeria: 1:11am
During the presidential campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, he won the heart of many Nigerians even after winning the election, with his change mantra.
https://newsroom.ng/five-prominent-nigerians-who-have-turned-their-backs-against-president-buhari/amp/
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by OKDnigeria: 1:16am
Nobody wants to identify with a failure. Before 2019 elections, more will will turn against him. Only sycophants will remain.
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by Haganah: 1:17am
The hungry ones on Nairaland have no choice but to support him!
Yusuf chills in Germany while they just got their December salary on monday morning.
32,400 per head.
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by maxwell767(m): 1:23am
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by yarimo(m): 1:24am
The five people op listed has no political value.
1 ) DELE MOMODO -- no political value right from his ward
2) TUNDE BAKARE -- no political value right from his church
3 ) WOLE SOYINKA -- no political value right from his state ogun
4 ) ATIKU ABUBAKAR -- has money but no political value
5) fr. FRANK MBAKA -- IPOBIANS being lying with his name since 29.may 2015
BUHARI / OSIBANJO till 2023
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by TheHistorian(m): 1:34am
#GodBlessPMB.
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by Firefire(m): 1:47am
Buhary is a failure...and an economic terrorist. Be honest, compare your purchasing power 'then and now' and be the judge.
Wonder why some people will be so careless to surrender the largest economy in Africa to a NEPA bill certificate holder.
WICKED CHAIN-GE!
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by tuniski: 1:59am
yarimo:Then. I guess you have all the political value. 100m votes guaranteed by @yarimo chai! Who did this to you?
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by ashjay001(m): 2:11am
tuniski:
For a supposed party on d decline, u wonder why a PDP senator was trying to decamp
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by Kingbabu: 2:52am
What about me ?
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by DemonInSiege: 3:19am
Where is Obi Ekwesili
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by sanchezJ(f): 3:23am
6.Nairaland zombies.
7.The association of trekkers ( the few mad people that roamed about sotey dem reach aso rock)
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by Nutase(f): 4:18am
Tinubu with his okpolo eyes has not still seen the light because of his selfish ambitions. He will definitely be stunned when the time comes.
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by aolawale025: 5:33am
Those who wish him well are those telling him not to contest in 2019
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by ayokellany: 5:34am
Nutase:
You want Tinubu to back out of the union so that some Igbo lunatic of PDP n Ipob extraction can label him traitor n have something senseless to abuse the Yorubas with for the next century right ? I wonder what most of you Igbos do with your medulla. I just wonder.
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by IamPatriotic(m): 6:06am
Remove Dele Momodu and Atiku from your list they both supported APC for parochial reasons and because they wanted a better Nigeria .
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by Okoroawusa: 6:39am
Useless list
These people r still with Buhari.Do u see any of them talking like FFK?
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by Nutase(f): 6:41am
ayokellany:Why must we always make everything about tribe? May God help this generation.
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by anibirelawal(m): 6:49am
yarimo:
CONFIRM!!!
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by mysteriousman(m): 7:18am
Its a pity that we still depend on people to tell us who to vote for in this part of the world. You get regarded when you have a pool of supporters that you can command to vote for a candidate of your choice and they will be dumb enough to do as you say
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by tballeyy(m): 7:36am
Me too
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by tuniski: 7:47am
ashjay001:There are effectively 3 parties in nigeria PDP,APC and APGA. Defections are expected across board this transfer season.
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by buchilino(m): 7:52am
B4 D END OF THE YEAR, WE WILL NO IF NIGERIA WILL STILL EXIST OR NOT.
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by ashjay001(m): 8:05am
tuniski:
Afi transfer season na
I tot APC was d selling club? Fans should be abandoning it like a plague
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by lonelydora(m): 8:12am
I, lonelydora, is using this medium to apologise to Goodluck Azikiwe Ebele Jonathan for not supporting him in 2015. All i have said does not represent my true personality. Sorry for not seeing Buhari as a tribal bigot and a dullard on time. Never again i will support a man without certificate, a man who hasn't develop himself since 1983, to run the affairs of this nation. Please forgive and forget, Sir. If the
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by salbis(m): 8:13am
ok
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by Pavore9: 8:14am
Haganah:
Did you see the pay slip?
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by DWJOBScom(m): 8:15am
I may not call them great but they command their line business and support too
I also think attacking INTEL will increase already unstable unemployment Stats
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by EddyNumerouno(m): 8:16am
yarimo:
Lol @you
|Re: Five Prominent Buhari's Former Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs On Him by livebynite: 8:16am
yarimo:
5 likes alone? That says it all
