Photos From The Wedding Of Bride Whose Wedding Dress Was Given To Mercy Aigbe







Despite the drama surrounding her red reception dress it turns out Lawrentta Sawyerr had a very successful wedding.



Recall that she had called out the designer on social media after her dress was allegedly given to Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe for her 40th birthday photo-shoot?



Well, after all the drama and accusations, the Benin-based bride simply identified as rettypety on Instagram had a beautiful wedding.







Following an apology by the designer and a statement by Mercy Aigbe’s stylist StyledBySeun absolving her of any fault, the actress still faulted the designer.



On Instagram, Mercy broke her silence on the matter and said:



“I have followed events as they unfold following a particular dress I wore for a photoshoot. First, I must say that I sincerely sympathise with the bride as this situation is painful, unfortunate and regrettably avoidable. I hired and paid Seun @styledbyseun for the photoshoot as a stylist and got four dresses for the shoot. Seun and I were unaware that one of the dresses was meant for someone else. I am embarrassed that the designer was not professional enough in handling events leading to this moment. It is also painful that a bride is made to go through what the bride has been made to go through. I have reached out to both the stylist and designer (whom I have never met nor HIRED directly) to express my displeasure. I have instructed my lawyer to look into this and see how best to approach this from a legal point of view without festering an already open wound. Thanks.

See more photos from the special day below;







