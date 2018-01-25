₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,946,530 members, 4,033,984 topics. Date: Thursday, 18 January 2018 at 10:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos (28400 Views)
Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner / Tag A Nairalander Whose Wedding You Can't Wait For / 24-Year-Old Groom Whose Wedding Pictures Went Viral, Advises: "Start Early" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by VastFinder: 6:22pm
Photos From The Wedding Of Bride Whose Wedding Dress Was Given To Mercy Aigbe
Despite the drama surrounding her red reception dress it turns out Lawrentta Sawyerr had a very successful wedding.
Recall that she had called out the designer on social media after her dress was allegedly given to Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe for her 40th birthday photo-shoot?
Well, after all the drama and accusations, the Benin-based bride simply identified as rettypety on Instagram had a beautiful wedding.
Following an apology by the designer and a statement by Mercy Aigbe’s stylist StyledBySeun absolving her of any fault, the actress still faulted the designer.
On Instagram, Mercy broke her silence on the matter and said:
“I have followed events as they unfold following a particular dress I wore for a photoshoot. First, I must say that I sincerely sympathise with the bride as this situation is painful, unfortunate and regrettably avoidable. I hired and paid Seun @styledbyseun for the photoshoot as a stylist and got four dresses for the shoot. Seun and I were unaware that one of the dresses was meant for someone else. I am embarrassed that the designer was not professional enough in handling events leading to this moment. It is also painful that a bride is made to go through what the bride has been made to go through. I have reached out to both the stylist and designer (whom I have never met nor HIRED directly) to express my displeasure. I have instructed my lawyer to look into this and see how best to approach this from a legal point of view without festering an already open wound. Thanks.
See more photos from the special day below;
SOURCE: https://primesng.com/photos-wedding-bride-whose-wedding-dress-given-mercy-aigbe/
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by VastFinder: 6:25pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS »»» https://primesng.com/photos-wedding-bride-whose-wedding-dress-given-mercy-aigbe/
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by olasaad(f): 6:27pm
and she don turned celebrity too...OK ooo
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by Marcofranz(m): 6:31pm
She is just fair not fine.
15 Likes
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by Innobee99(m): 6:32pm
Money can get anything in skirt including a sex doll
1 Like
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by albacete(m): 6:46pm
Chai!
When I think of how the gateman sacrificed his life, I can only come to the conclusion that those children from the next compound will go to church but buying the car from jiji doesn't mean that Patrick will visit the person who cooked the snake before the plumber would have finished the pathway that leads to the stream where the madman usually chases people with sticks and stones yet many will doubt that MMM is still working after I woke up on a Sunday afternoon to dress for work because Joshua denied bringing his PlayStation to the market to buy some foodstuffs after investigations have been concluded as to why did Mary tell her daughter not to eat the last meat in the pot even when it's obvious that the wedding was the talk of the town and at the end of the day it turned out to be a rumor that the gateman sacrificed his life after he died.
Thank you for letting me waste 5 minutes of your time.
Now back to the matter.....
10 Likes
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by edmaraja: 7:23pm
They should just move on from this issue
2 Likes
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by Naijacost22: 7:25pm
Naija tailors for you.
18 Likes
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by Timiblanko(m): 7:26pm
Why all those make up now. it makes her look like sex doll. .
1 Like
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by TechPanda(m): 7:26pm
The gown go well!!
Btw, check out the selfies our forefathers took back in those days VS. the ones we now take
Lol.. Mostly This Funny Selfie of Mercy Johnson Hehe..
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by Ayodejioak(m): 7:26pm
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by Hardeybohwarley(m): 7:26pm
Came here to check her spec.
2 Likes
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by amakaokoye200: 7:26pm
Nigerian tailors ehn n
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by anyimontana(m): 7:27pm
The husband face come be like "jaws" for james bond moonraker movie..
Only 70's and 80's kids will grab
5 Likes
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by wilcox(m): 7:27pm
They look alike
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by Krafty006: 7:27pm
God bless their Union.... order for your bulk handmade shoes,sandals, slippers... holla holla 0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by sotall(m): 7:30pm
More publicity
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by dayleke(m): 7:30pm
Congrats and HM to her n d hubby.
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by signified: 7:31pm
Hmm
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by Fukafuka: 7:31pm
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by ziggy1702(m): 7:32pm
So Mercy Aigbe was using a wedding gown to do byday shoot? anyway she should have quietly resolve this to avoid less drama
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by Threebear(m): 7:32pm
Benin, mercy you'll get visited by a cat soon.
1 Like
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by salaboiz(m): 7:32pm
Story
3 Likes
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by chukwukahenry(m): 7:34pm
SAWYER reminds me of PATRICK SAWYER
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by bujebudanu1(m): 7:34pm
Celebrity bawo.
Is that not 20n or 50n in her traditional picture
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by martineverest(m): 7:34pm
edo
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by VonTrapp: 7:35pm
She's beautiful o chai, that dress for fine for her body o
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by nurshah: 7:36pm
This is stale for goodness sake leg the drama die...mercy response came late sha
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by opribo(m): 7:36pm
Beautiful couple, don't mind them ordinary wannabes that can't keep a home want to spoil a pretty woman's day of celebration.
Awon gbókógbókó everywhere.
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by davodyguy: 7:37pm
olasaad:Na wa
Same thing came to my mind. Before that dress saga, no one knew her. She's just a private citizen like you and I.
Cos a celebrity wore her supposed dress, her wedding pics had to make NL front page.
Very soon, we may see.
'Baby shower pics of lady with wedding dress saga'
We may also see
'Naming ceremony pics of lady with wedding dress saga'
Na wa
1 Like
|Re: Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos by martineverest(m): 7:37pm
Threebear:they aren't Benin
Crystabel Goddy Insures Her Legs For Undisclosed Amount / Adebayo Faleti Buried In Oyo (Photos) / Benson Okonkwo Back With "King Of Fools" Movie (Photos, Video)
Viewing this topic: willywark(m), daraj, palitom, joe17, Threebear(m), sthecy(f), Faseyi17(m), formational(m), met2(m), Amarabae(f), olatunjin(m), Eteo, samzzycash(m), Uzobejeme, FixNaija(m), foniskia(f), dejibanjo, Kintomadit(m), rhymaholic, begwong, Drboyee, EuDavies(m), PurpleG(f), TAILODUL(m), feezy11(m), odohokechukwu(m), 1stladdy(f), studio317, killercute16(m), ttomexy(f), ujluv(f), Dollysmithsmart, cbngov01(m), vallyjohn, Prosper2sua(m), brighter, oyemmyx72(m), RamseyWilliam(m), Yomkris(m), handsomeyitayo(m), Iyaboaj(f), koolbe(m), Jarule19, Moneyboyz, Mide133928(m), PreshyG(f), yvonnechaka(f), Wisdomcity2017, wondaboi94(m), Edaniels9, benmon(m), Dammexz, nfour4(m), Timohstew, chykc, jpmoriarti(m), Tolustuls(f), Zachlomo and 101 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23