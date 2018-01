Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lawrentta Sawyer And Sawyer Peter's Wedding Photos (28400 Views)

Photos From The Wedding Of Bride Whose Wedding Dress Was Given To Mercy Aigbe







Despite the drama surrounding her red reception dress it turns out Lawrentta Sawyerr had a very successful wedding.



Recall that she had called out the designer on social media after her dress was allegedly given to Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe for her 40th birthday photo-shoot?



Well, after all the drama and accusations, the Benin-based bride simply identified as rettypety on Instagram had a beautiful wedding.







Following an apology by the designer and a statement by Mercy Aigbe’s stylist StyledBySeun absolving her of any fault, the actress still faulted the designer.



On Instagram, Mercy broke her silence on the matter and said:



“I have followed events as they unfold following a particular dress I wore for a photoshoot. First, I must say that I sincerely sympathise with the bride as this situation is painful, unfortunate and regrettably avoidable. I hired and paid Seun @styledbyseun for the photoshoot as a stylist and got four dresses for the shoot. Seun and I were unaware that one of the dresses was meant for someone else. I am embarrassed that the designer was not professional enough in handling events leading to this moment. It is also painful that a bride is made to go through what the bride has been made to go through. I have reached out to both the stylist and designer (whom I have never met nor HIRED directly) to express my displeasure. I have instructed my lawyer to look into this and see how best to approach this from a legal point of view without festering an already open wound. Thanks.

See more photos from the special day below;







and she don turned celebrity too...OK ooo 13 Likes 1 Share

She is just fair not fine. 15 Likes

Money can get anything in skirt including a sex doll 1 Like

Chai!

They should just move on from this issue 2 Likes

Naija tailors for you. 18 Likes

Why all those make up now. it makes her look like sex doll. . 1 Like

Came here to check her spec. 2 Likes











Nigerian tailors ehn n

The husband face come be like "jaws" for james bond moonraker movie..



Only 70's and 80's kids will grab 5 Likes

They look alike

God bless their Union.... order for your bulk handmade shoes,sandals, slippers... holla holla 0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6

More publicity

Congrats and HM to her n d hubby.

Hmm

So Mercy Aigbe was using a wedding gown to do byday shoot? anyway she should have quietly resolve this to avoid less drama

Benin, mercy you'll get visited by a cat soon. 1 Like

Story 3 Likes

SAWYER reminds me of PATRICK SAWYER

Celebrity bawo.

Is that not 20n or 50n in her traditional picture

edo

She's beautiful o chai, that dress for fine for her body o

This is stale for goodness sake leg the drama die...mercy response came late sha

Beautiful couple, don't mind them ordinary wannabes that can't keep a home want to spoil a pretty woman's day of celebration.



Awon gbókógbókó everywhere.

olasaad:

and she don turned celebrity too...OK ooo Na wa



Same thing came to my mind. Before that dress saga, no one knew her. She's just a private citizen like you and I.



Cos a celebrity wore her supposed dress, her wedding pics had to make NL front page.



Very soon, we may see.



'Baby shower pics of lady with wedding dress saga'



We may also see



'Naming ceremony pics of lady with wedding dress saga'



