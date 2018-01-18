₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,946,526 members, 4,033,973 topics. Date: Thursday, 18 January 2018 at 09:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman (13775 Views)
|Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by blessingpaul722: 7:27pm
The Northern Elders Forum has appointed Sani Daura as its interim National Chairman after its former leader, Paul Unongo, resigned.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/255971-northern-elders-forum-appoints-new-leader.html/amp
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by OceanmorganTrix: 7:29pm
Na them
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Firefire(m): 7:41pm
Too bad
Na demdem
10 Likes
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by LionDeLeo: 7:48pm
Sani Zangon Daura.
Name sounds familiar. I think a minister or something close to that, can't remember quite vividly.
3 Likes
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by VonTrapp: 7:48pm
Daura again? Daura du.llard is president, another daura is head of cabal, another daura is DSS boss. Na 4-2-3-1 formation this daura united fc dey play o
53 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by johncallidon(m): 7:49pm
De same people.
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by SIRmanjar(m): 7:49pm
Not just resignation..
Every middle beltan ad every state in the middle belt should withdraw from all northern group ad gathering..You guys should make it clear to Nigerians ad northerners that you guys are MIDDLE BELT not NORTH.
Then we will know you guys are ready for freedom.
24 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by chukwukahenry(m): 7:49pm
buhari daura
2 Likes
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Shayneward1: 7:49pm
Fulani terrorist!
5 Likes
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by josielewa(m): 7:49pm
okay..now i know...next news pls
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Mrkumareze(m): 7:49pm
Uyaka.. North too like oldies
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by simplemach(m): 7:49pm
Now watch the kind of guts with which the fulani brethren, will act henceforth. They now have the backing of Aso Rock, the Military, the Northern Elders Forum, and Arewa youth Forum.
The wanted terrorists now are the rest of Nigerians.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by larypril: 7:49pm
Firefire:
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by LadyNaija: 7:50pm
ook
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Henry22(m): 7:50pm
Benue people, Good morning o
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by HsLBroker(m): 7:50pm
josielewa:
1 Like
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by dontbothermuch: 7:50pm
That's their business.
Am not interested.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Daranoble: 7:51pm
They look like the real herdsmen
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Cocolatti(m): 7:52pm
Sani Zangon Daura
Former Minster of Agriculture
Member Kaduna Mafia/Cabal
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Bsideboi(m): 7:53pm
I'm not surprised.
1 Like
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by amakaokoye200: 7:53pm
A man of timber and calibre
1 Like
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Celestyn8213: 7:53pm
They are welcome to the club
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by simplemach(m): 7:54pm
VonTrapp:Just wait for a Daura Federal Capital Territory
3 Likes
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:02pm
It is well.
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Icecomrade: 8:05pm
Landlords of Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by farem: 8:08pm
SIRmanjar:
1 Like
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Quality20(m): 8:12pm
but y did unongo reveal Atiku as d sponsor of killer herdsmen? Now that revelation has now caused him d chairmanship of northern elders forum.
1 Like
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by davodyguy: 8:24pm
Old people's forum
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by zicoraads(m): 8:24pm
dontbothermuch:Sinaj
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Skhibanj1015(m): 8:25pm
Yes, very familiar. He was minister of Agriculture and rural development and then later minister o environments under Obasanjo.
quote author=LionDeLeo post=64316930]Sani Zangon Daura.
Name sounds familiar. I think a minister or something close to that, can't remember quite vividly. [/quote]
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by debolayinka(m): 8:32pm
The town Daura will forever be remembered for producing the dullest and most inhumane persons ever.
2 Likes
|Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by FrancisIgya: 8:35pm
Singing discordant tunes. Divisions in the North have started. Fulani supporter of APC have caused it all.
Mimiko Declares 7-Days Of Mourning For Agagu / Bomb Explosion In Madagali, Adamawa State, 3 Dead / Osun Government Officials Kidnapped In Lokoja
Viewing this topic: ICANOFFICE, onecmus, Damian077, quimbi(f), jeffery90(m), brainpower(m), Chemist009(m), nextdoor84(m), otss(m), dahirub08(m), eroski90(m), rayenigma, Explorerx(m), geetom(m), imanuel80(m), dasparrow, marelmedia, ONEPEACE(m), buzp(m), yekparikpa(m), astana1, senatordave1, clasie, Ab025(m), ayorinde217, joseph1212(m), SIaye, Zeeeeeeek(m), AlanTuringAI, Prodigee, victorisreal02 and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26