Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by blessingpaul722: 7:27pm
The Northern Elders Forum has appointed Sani Daura as its interim National Chairman after its former leader, Paul Unongo, resigned.

The forum said it made the appointment after reviewing critical national developments, particularly tension around national security punctuated by killings in many communities in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Zamfara and other parts of the country.

Mr. Unongo stirred controversy recently when he accused former vice president Atiku Abubakar of being a patron to the rampaging Fulani herdsmen who had killed many in recent weeks. He had also reportedly threatened to raise an army to confront the armed herdsmen.

Mr. Abubakar, while denying the allegations, had threatened to sue him (Unongo) for defamation.
Mr. Unongo took over the elite forum’s leadership from the late elder statesman, Maitama Sule, last year.

The forum said it reluctantly accepted the offer of its convener, Mr. Unongo, to step aside to allow the emergence of a structured leadership which would prepare the forum to deal with many of the challenges facing the North.

Mr. Abdullahi said the forum took note of the sterling contributions of Mr. Unongo to the development of the forum along with its late founder, Mr. Sule.

“The forum has approved that the Deputy Convener, Sani Zangon Daura, CON should assume responsibility for the interim leadership of the forum. Further reorganisation of the forum will be undertaken in the next few days.”

“The forum while bidding its Mr. Unonogo farewell, demanded that relevant authorities take more decisive steps to restore the security of lives and property of citizens, particularly in the North.”

The forum also condoled with families and persons that were affected by the spate of attacks on communities.

The forum through it’s spokesman, Ango Abdullahi, called “on all leaders to observe restraint and responsibility in the manner they exercise their powers to shape opinion and determine the responses of the citizens.”

“We appeal to all communities to maintain vigilance over their relations with each other, and seek solutions that do not involve conflicts which in the end, leave all of us as losers,” it said.

The elders assured that they would continue to seek all opportunities and avenues to engage leaders, governments and all stakeholders in the search for peace and security in the North and Nigeria.

Mr. Abdullahi said the forum re-examined its basic philosophy and record, and has been re-assured that it represents a strategic asset for all northerners, irrespective of location, ethnicity or faith.

“It is motivated, under the circumstances, to seek to re-assure all communities that it will defend and protect the interests of all northerners and it will not succumb to blackmail and mischief that will reduce it to a platform for only one type of northerner.”

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/255971-northern-elders-forum-appoints-new-leader.html/amp

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by OceanmorganTrix: 7:29pm
Na them

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Firefire(m): 7:41pm
Too bad


Na demdem

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by LionDeLeo: 7:48pm
Sani Zangon Daura.

Name sounds familiar. I think a minister or something close to that, can't remember quite vividly.

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by VonTrapp: 7:48pm
Daura again? Daura du.llard is president, another daura is head of cabal, another daura is DSS boss. Na 4-2-3-1 formation this daura united fc dey play o

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by johncallidon(m): 7:49pm
De same people.
Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by SIRmanjar(m): 7:49pm
Not just resignation..
Every middle beltan ad every state in the middle belt should withdraw from all northern group ad gathering..You guys should make it clear to Nigerians ad northerners that you guys are MIDDLE BELT not NORTH.
Then we will know you guys are ready for freedom.

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by chukwukahenry(m): 7:49pm
buhari daura

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Shayneward1: 7:49pm
Fulani terrorist!

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by josielewa(m): 7:49pm
okay..now i know...next news pls
Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Mrkumareze(m): 7:49pm
Uyaka.. North too like oldies
Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by simplemach(m): 7:49pm
Now watch the kind of guts with which the fulani brethren, will act henceforth. They now have the backing of Aso Rock, the Military, the Northern Elders Forum, and Arewa youth Forum.
The wanted terrorists now are the rest of Nigerians.

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by larypril: 7:49pm
Firefire:
Too bad

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by LadyNaija: 7:50pm
Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Henry22(m): 7:50pm
Benue people, Good morning o
Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by HsLBroker(m): 7:50pm
josielewa:
okay..now i know...next news pls

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by dontbothermuch: 7:50pm
undecided

That's their business.

Am not interested.

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Daranoble: 7:51pm
They look like the real herdsmen grin
Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Cocolatti(m): 7:52pm
Sani Zangon Daura


Former Minster of Agriculture


Member Kaduna Mafia/Cabal
Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Bsideboi(m): 7:53pm
I'm not surprised.

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by amakaokoye200: 7:53pm
A man of timber and calibre

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Celestyn8213: 7:53pm
They are welcome to the club
Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by simplemach(m): 7:54pm
VonTrapp:
Daura again? Daura du.llard is president, another daura is head of cabal, another daura is DSS boss. Na 4-2-3-1 formation this daura united fc dey play o
Just wait for a Daura Federal Capital Territory

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:02pm
It is well.
Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Icecomrade: 8:05pm



Landlords of Nigeria.


Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by farem: 8:08pm
SIRmanjar:
Not just resignation..
Every middle beltan ad every state in the middle belt should withdraw from all northern group ad gathering..You guys should make it clear to Nigerians ad northerners that you guys are MIDDLE BELT not NORTH.
Then we will know you guys are ready for freedom.

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Quality20(m): 8:12pm
but y did unongo reveal Atiku as d sponsor of killer herdsmen? Now that revelation has now caused him d chairmanship of northern elders forum.

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by davodyguy: 8:24pm
Old people's forum
Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by zicoraads(m): 8:24pm
dontbothermuch:
undecided

That's their business.

Am not interested.
Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Skhibanj1015(m): 8:25pm
Yes, very familiar. He was minister of Agriculture and rural development and then later minister o environments under Obasanjo.











quote author=LionDeLeo post=64316930]Sani Zangon Daura.

Name sounds familiar. I think a minister or something close to that, can't remember quite vividly. [/quote]
Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by debolayinka(m): 8:32pm
The town Daura will forever be remembered for producing the dullest and most inhumane persons ever.

Re: Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman by FrancisIgya: 8:35pm
Singing discordant tunes. Divisions in the North have started. Fulani supporter of APC have caused it all.

