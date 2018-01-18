Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman (9391 Views)

Why North Won't Allow Nnamdi Kanu Go On – Unongo, Northern Elders Forum Chairman / Kachikwu Secures Full Oil Minister Status, Roles As Northern Cabal Kicks Against / Osinbajo Will Not Be Allowed To Replace Buhari In 2019 - Northern Elders Forum

Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Paul Unongo has stepped down.



He resigned yesterday at an emergency meeting of the Forum in Abuja.



It was gathered that Unongo who succeeded the late former Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Maitama Sule, last year as Convener of the elite Northern group, convened the emergency meeting where he informed members of the Forum of his decision to step aside.



A competent source in the Forum told LEADERSHIP that a successor would be appointed in few days time “in line with the drive to move the Forum forward in its determination to support the task of building a strong and virile Nigeria”.



Also speaking to LEADERSHIP yesterday, Unongo said he stepped down on his own volition so as to give way for a new leader who will ensure dutiful implementation of the suggestions he has made as well as help move the forum forward.



He said he chose to step down because the time was ripe for him to give way for NEF to produce another leader who will implement some of the suggestions he has made.



“I opted to step down because of my conviction that the time has come for the NEF to produce the type of leaders that will implement some suggestions we have made. My stepping down will also afford me the opportunity to concentrate fully on other things that will further move the country forward”, Unongo said.



He told our correspondent that the forum accepted his decision to step aside and even gave him the choice of selecting a successor.





“But I gave them the freedom to choose whoever they want and I will give the person my full support”, he however noted.



Confirming the development in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, NEF said it accepted Unongo’s resignation reluctantly, even as it approved that the deputy Convener, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura, should hold forth in the interim until a new Convener is appointed.



Abdullahi stated: “The Forum reluctantly accepted the offer of its Convener to step aside to allow the emergence of a structured leadership which should prepare the Forum to deal with many of the challenges facing the North.



“It took note of the sterling contributions of Wantaregh Paul Unongo to the foundation and development of the Northern Elders Forum along with its late predecessor and confident, Danmasanin Kano Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule.



“The Forum has been assured by Wantaregh Paul Unongo of his life-time commitment to the goals and projects of the Forum, and is grateful for the fatherly and statemanly status which he will continue to place at the service of the Forum.



“The Forum has approved that the Deputy Convener, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura, CON should assume responsibility for the interim leadership of the Forum. Further reorganization of the Forum will be undertaken in the next few days”.



The statement further disclosed that at the meeting, NEF also reviewed some critical national developments, particularly the tensions about national security challenges generated by killings in many communities, in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Zamfara and other parts of the country.



According to Abdullahi, the Forum while commiserating with families and communities that lost members and assets, called on the federal and state governments as well as security agencies to take more decisive steps to restore the security of lives and property of citizens.





He continued: “The Forum calls on all leaders to exercise the highest levels of restraint and responsibility in the manner they exercise their powers to shape opinion and determine the responses of the citizens.



“It appeals to all communities to maintain vigilance over their relations with each other, and seek solutions that do not involve endemic conflicts that leave all of us as losers.



“The Forum will continue to seek all opportunities and avenues to engage leaders, governments and all stakeholders in the search for peace and security in the North and Nigeria.



“The Forum re-examined its basic philosophy and record, and has been re-assured that it represents a strategic asset for all Northerners, irrespective of location, ethnicity or faith.



“It is motivated, under the circumstances, to seek to re-assure all communities that it will defend and protect the interests of all Northerners and it will not succumb to blackmail and mischief that will reduce it as a platform for only one type of Northerner”.



Unongo’s appointment as NEF chairman was announced last year July during a visit by members of the forum to the residence of the late Maitama Sule at Dawaki Road, GRA in Kano.



In his acceptance speech, Unongo had said, “One evidence of our commitment as one Northern entity and to sustain the legacy left behind by Danmasanin is the decision of my colleagues in the Forum to trust me with its leadership.



“This clearly shows that our commitment to reinforcing the idea of one North, one people as left behind by Danmasanin was not just a slogan but the expression of the reality that while we may speak different languages and worship God in different ways, history, destiny and the realities of our existence have combined to make us one entity as northerners who must swim or sink together”

https://leadership.ng/2018/01/18/paul-unongo-steps-chairman/ 3 Likes 1 Share

Good morning Paul Unongo! Idiot man 64 Likes 11 Shares

This is a serious and responsible leader



I am not trying to throw stones



This is what I expected from the leaders of the southeast then when they complained of marginalization.



I expected both the elective and appointee to resigned or stepped down to protest for the marginalization.





ALAS it was just a political statement to hypnotize their GULLIBLE followers 14 Likes 5 Shares

He carried IPOB matter for head. The scorpion has stung him and he wants to cry. Why is he running from his post? 51 Likes 6 Shares

Young man he's better than Ekweremadu that did not resign after all the noise he made that the Igbo were marginalized Young man he's better than Ekweremadu that did not resign after all the noise he made that the Igbo were marginalized 17 Likes 5 Shares

You better take up your position back. You cant run away now. Your masters will bring you back. You never start to the run. Good morningnto you 20 Likes 7 Shares

Young man he's better than Ekweremadu that did not resign after all the noise he made that the Igbo were marginalized Winners don't quit. Winners don't quit. 59 Likes 8 Shares

And so was it written , "I'll cause confusion among thy enemies, they shall against them selves "....keep disintegrating ur selves... 7 Likes 3 Shares

Young man he's better than Ekweremadu that did not resign after all the noise he made that the Igbo were marginalized have you noticed that nobody takes you serious? have you noticed that nobody takes you serious? 92 Likes 13 Shares

ALAS it was just a political statement to hypnotize their GULLIBLE followers sharrap

so u don't expect BUHARI who has failed completely to step down

HYPOCRITES









really thought that the Paul of a guy was a chronic APC supporter, why stepping down?

By the time sai baba is done with this country, we Nigerians will go back to the dictionary and rewrite the meaning of change

Sai baba till eternity, the wicked human beings that brought him to power thinks they are the only ones who have the monopoly of wickedness sharrapso u don't expect BUHARI who has failed completely to step downHYPOCRITESreally thought that the Paul of a guy was a chronic APC supporter, why stepping down?By the time sai baba is done with this country, we Nigerians will go back to the dictionary and rewrite the meaning of changeSai baba till eternity, the wicked human beings that brought him to power thinks they are the only ones who have the monopoly of wickedness 52 Likes 5 Shares

That is good until the Northern elders do what is right by looking for a lasting solution to farmer\herdsmen crisis.All of them r Northerns

Killings are enough. Their wish their story.

have you noticed that nobody takes you serious? You r wrong You r wrong 2 Likes 3 Shares

This op have mental issues, the idiot is already calling Igbos in a matter that we know nothing about... I can't quote this bête. foolish afonja 16 Likes 3 Shares

sharrap so u don't expect BUHARI who has failed completely to step down HYPOCRITES Bros Buhari is not the originator of ur frustrated life Bros Buhari is not the originator of ur frustrated life 3 Likes 1 Share

He didn't step down to protest the fulani.



Sarrki can you even read?



He stepped down for a flimsy excuse aka "

“I opted to step down because of my conviction that the time has come for the NEF to produce the type of leaders that will implement some suggestions we have made. My stepping down will also afford me the opportunity to concentrate fully on other things that will further move the country forward”



Considering his excuse for stepping down is flimsy as Bleep and equally considering the man to take over him sounds like a fulani. I honestly believe he was forced out of that forum. I highly doubt he left on his own accord 13 Likes 4 Shares

Paul go home and start a MiddleBelt Movement. There is nothing like like Northern people, na bojuboju....there is only Arewa people. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Sarrki, Buhari should also resign.

Buhari is a Fulani herdsmen terrorists leader. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Ironically, this was written by a fool that goes around calling himself patriotic.



WTF does SE has to do with this?

There is obviously something severely wromg with you.



Seriously what mental illness are you diagnosed with and when last did you take your medication? Ironically, this was written by a fool that goes around calling himself patriotic.WTF does SE has to do with this?There is obviously something severely wromg with you.Seriously what mental illness are you diagnosed with and when last did you take your medication? 31 Likes 3 Shares

He took a position against the murderous herdsmen that have been killing his people from Benue and the Fulani's in NEF pushed him out as convener.



Paul Unongo is not really someone I admire for all his previous anti-Yoruba rhetorics but it's good that he himself is seeing the effect of always siding with Fulani's against southerners on every national issue. At least, he has now realised that Yoruba's and southerners are not the real enemies of his people. The people he and Sen. Waku have been defending all their lives are the real enemies within and it's time to face them squarely. 7 Likes 3 Shares

He didn't step down to protest the fulani.



Sarrki can you even read?



He stepped down for a flimsy excuse aka "

“I opted to step down because of my conviction that the time has come for the NEF to produce the type of leaders that will implement some suggestions we have made. My stepping down will also afford me the opportunity to concentrate fully on other things that will further move the country forward”



Considering his excuse for stepping down is flimsy as Bleep and equally considering the man to take over him sounds like a fulani. I honestly believe he was forced out of that forum. I highly doubt he left on his own accord

he was forced out

. he was forced out 7 Likes 2 Shares

He resigned because the core Northerners disowned him when he accused Atiku of sponsoring herdsmen but he used Benue killings as an excuse. Though, I didn't read that St Paul's Letter to the Corinthians. 4 Likes 2 Shares

He carried IPOB matter for head. The scorpion has stung him and he wants to cry. Why is he running from his post?



That's the reason I couldn't help but laughed out loudly.





Those who bring an ant-infested f a g g o t home should not be surprised /or cry at the visit of lizards.



One by one, they keep picking wailers form.



Waiting for our sophisticated southern brothers from west.



God bless Bishop Oyedepo. That's the reason I couldn't help but laughed out loudly.Those who bring an ant-infested f a g g o t home should not be surprised /or cry at the visit of lizards.One by one, they keep picking wailers form.Waiting for our sophisticated southern brothers from west.God bless Bishop Oyedepo. 8 Likes 2 Shares

that's what we expect from the incompetent rat called buhari

Buhari is a terrorist

aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute

Tinubu is a bastard

Osibanjo is a vagabond

awolowo is a rat poison king

abiola of cursed memory is a rifraf

Omidina is a cooperate begging bastard

kiss the truth that's what we expect from the incompetent rat called buhariBuhari is a terroristaisha is a shameless corrupt prostituteTinubu is a bastardOsibanjo is a vagabondawolowo is a rat poison kingabiola of cursed memory is a rifrafOmidina is a cooperate begging bastardkiss the truth 13 Likes 2 Shares

. People like him are the part of the problems of the minority in the North. The Arewa today as it is, is an estate of the Fulani. Any Northern minority man that is propagating the organisation is a foolish stooge. The Northern minority need to wake up or forever be slaves to Fulanis who are never from Nigeria but are controlling the country.

Left to me no reasonable Nigerian should ever vote for a Fulani man again. Buhari, Atiku, Dankwanbo etc are all the same. He is just waking up. I laughed at him when he was rambling up and down defending his Fulani masters. People like him are the part of the problems of the minority in the North. The Arewa today as it is, is an estate of the Fulani. Any Northern minority man that is propagating the organisation is a foolish stooge. The Northern minority need to wake up or forever be slaves to Fulanis who are never from Nigeria but are controlling the country.Left to me no reasonable Nigerian should ever vote for a Fulani man again. Buhari, Atiku, Dankwanbo etc are all the same. 7 Likes 4 Shares

No he should remain there and continue to insult Igbos. Insulting Igbo have always been the source of their unity with Arewa, yet they are looking for sympathy.



Their sons like Anthony Sani, Abubakar Tsav, Paul Unongo, Commasie etc who are chronic anti-Igbos are experts at trying to be more Fulani and Arewa than the sultan by insulting the East. They'll continue to pay a very heavy price in spirit of Karma.



The fulanis can always look for another useful anti-Igbo/anti-southern middlebeltan buffoon to continue their dirty job. 12 Likes 3 Shares

Paul go back and continue licking the hairy balls of the north whilst your people are being massacred. 7 Likes 3 Shares