|Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by sarrki(m): 5:49am
Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Paul Unongo has stepped down.
https://leadership.ng/2018/01/18/paul-unongo-steps-chairman/
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by okachie1(m): 5:54am
Good morning Paul Unongo! Idiot man
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by sarrki(m): 5:54am
This is a serious and responsible leader
I am not trying to throw stones
This is what I expected from the leaders of the southeast then when they complained of marginalization.
I expected both the elective and appointee to resigned or stepped down to protest for the marginalization.
ALAS it was just a political statement to hypnotize their GULLIBLE followers
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by sunbilor(m): 5:55am
He carried IPOB matter for head. The scorpion has stung him and he wants to cry. Why is he running from his post?
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by sarrki(m): 5:55am
okachie1:
Young man he's better than Ekweremadu that did not resign after all the noise he made that the Igbo were marginalized
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Balkan(m): 5:57am
You better take up your position back. You cant run away now. Your masters will bring you back. You never start to the run. Good morningnto you
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by sunbilor(m): 5:57am
sarrki:Winners don't quit.
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:58am
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by nero2face: 6:00am
And so was it written , "I'll cause confusion among thy enemies, they shall against them selves "....keep disintegrating ur selves...
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Balkan(m): 6:01am
sarrki:have you noticed that nobody takes you serious?
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by zionmde: 6:02am
sarrki:sharrap
so u don't expect BUHARI who has failed completely to step down
HYPOCRITES
really thought that the Paul of a guy was a chronic APC supporter, why stepping down?
By the time sai baba is done with this country, we Nigerians will go back to the dictionary and rewrite the meaning of change
Sai baba till eternity, the wicked human beings that brought him to power thinks they are the only ones who have the monopoly of wickedness
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Okoroawusa: 6:04am
That is good until the Northern elders do what is right by looking for a lasting solution to farmer\herdsmen crisis.All of them r Northerns
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by littlewonders: 6:05am
Killings are enough. Their wish their story.
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Okoroawusa: 6:06am
Balkan:You r wrong
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by AfonjaSlayer(f): 6:10am
This op have mental issues, the idiot is already calling Igbos in a matter that we know nothing about... I can't quote this bête. foolish afonja
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Okoroawusa: 6:11am
zionmde:Bros Buhari is not the originator of ur frustrated life
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Nonaira1: 6:11am
He didn't step down to protest the fulani.
Sarrki can you even read?
He stepped down for a flimsy excuse aka "
“I opted to step down because of my conviction that the time has come for the NEF to produce the type of leaders that will implement some suggestions we have made. My stepping down will also afford me the opportunity to concentrate fully on other things that will further move the country forward”
Considering his excuse for stepping down is flimsy as Bleep and equally considering the man to take over him sounds like a fulani. I honestly believe he was forced out of that forum. I highly doubt he left on his own accord
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by modik(m): 6:13am
Lol
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by MayorofLagos(m): 6:13am
Paul go home and start a MiddleBelt Movement. There is nothing like like Northern people, na bojuboju....there is only Arewa people.
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Warship: 6:13am
Sarrki, Buhari should also resign.
Buhari is a Fulani herdsmen terrorists leader.
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Nonaira1: 6:14am
sarrki:
Ironically, this was written by a fool that goes around calling himself patriotic.
WTF does SE has to do with this?
There is obviously something severely wromg with you.
Seriously what mental illness are you diagnosed with and when last did you take your medication?
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by seunmsg(m): 6:17am
He took a position against the murderous herdsmen that have been killing his people from Benue and the Fulani's in NEF pushed him out as convener.
Paul Unongo is not really someone I admire for all his previous anti-Yoruba rhetorics but it's good that he himself is seeing the effect of always siding with Fulani's against southerners on every national issue. At least, he has now realised that Yoruba's and southerners are not the real enemies of his people. The people he and Sen. Waku have been defending all their lives are the real enemies within and it's time to face them squarely.
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by smulti(m): 6:24am
Nonaira1:
he was forced out
.
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by perez100: 6:26am
He resigned because the core Northerners disowned him when he accused Atiku of sponsoring herdsmen but he used Benue killings as an excuse. Though, I didn't read that St Paul's Letter to the Corinthians.
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by modik(m): 6:27am
sunbilor:
That's the reason I couldn't help but laughed out loudly.
Those who bring an ant-infested f a g g o t home should not be surprised /or cry at the visit of lizards.
One by one, they keep picking wailers form.
Waiting for our sophisticated southern brothers from west.
God bless Bishop Oyedepo.
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by cursedAbiola(f): 6:34am
sarrki:
that's what we expect from the incompetent rat called buhari
Buhari is a terrorist
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
Tinubu is a bastard
Osibanjo is a vagabond
awolowo is a rat poison king
abiola of cursed memory is a rifraf
Omidina is a cooperate begging bastard
kiss the truth
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by DoTheNeedful: 6:39am
He is just waking up. I laughed at him when he was rambling up and down defending his Fulani masters . People like him are the part of the problems of the minority in the North. The Arewa today as it is, is an estate of the Fulani. Any Northern minority man that is propagating the organisation is a foolish stooge. The Northern minority need to wake up or forever be slaves to Fulanis who are never from Nigeria but are controlling the country.
Left to me no reasonable Nigerian should ever vote for a Fulani man again. Buhari, Atiku, Dankwanbo etc are all the same.
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by ArodeTsolaye: 6:41am
No he should remain there and continue to insult Igbos. Insulting Igbo have always been the source of their unity with Arewa, yet they are looking for sympathy.
Their sons like Anthony Sani, Abubakar Tsav, Paul Unongo, Commasie etc who are chronic anti-Igbos are experts at trying to be more Fulani and Arewa than the sultan by insulting the East. They'll continue to pay a very heavy price in spirit of Karma.
The fulanis can always look for another useful anti-Igbo/anti-southern middlebeltan buffoon to continue their dirty job.
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by Alexgeneration(m): 6:43am
Paul go back and continue licking the hairy balls of the north whilst your people are being massacred.
|Re: Paul Unongo Resigns As Northern Elders Forum Chairman by proeast(m): 6:45am
One North! One Arewa!! One Nigeria!!! Onye gbaa oso nne ya there. RUBBISH!!!
