Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter (20409 Views)

Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG / Gambia: FG On Standby To Evacuate Nigerians - Abike Dabiri / Nigerians Blast PDP Chairman Makarfi 4 Urging People 2 Stop Criticising Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Senator Misau Criticising Buhari's Government On Twitter



It's on record that Aisha Buhari have constantly maintained that the cabals have hijacked the Presidency, she just retweeted a video of the senate Plenary where Senator Misau was criticizing Buhari's appointees and the state of the nation



https://twitter.com/aishambuhari/status/954344874735751173 3 Likes 3 Shares

Mtchewwww 4 Likes

I think buhari would be needing a sex doll real soon.





.

.

.

He probably can't perform anyway 106 Likes 9 Shares

Sai change 1 Like

shaded like a carport, and by his wife, on Twitter even It's sad seeing an 80+ year old getlike a carport, and by his wife, on Twitter even 31 Likes 2 Shares





three:

It is a sad commentary on the life of the world's largest black nation that its people will be deliberately lied to, deceived and manipulated in such manner.



This man was clearly ill in 2015. That is however not the problem.

(If APC were sincere all they had to do was respond to Nigeria's challenges and appoint first class ministers for the 'head of state')



He is not familiar with administrative bureaucracies. That is however not the problem.

(If APC possessed any administrative intelligence they would have immediately fine tuned the civil service)



He does not comprehend or possess the capacity to absorb and promote democratic ideals. That is however not the problem.

(All APC needed to do was strengthen democratic structures, procedures and protocols - VP would have helped with this).



He and his close circle are not Saints. That is however not the MAIN problem.

(A semblance of fairness and justice may have sufficed to massage the national conscience)



THE PROBLEM IS THE WILFUL EGREGIOUS DECEIT & SHIRKING OF RESPONSIBILITY WHILE CASTING BLAME ELSEWHERE.



THE PROBLEM IS MANIPULATING A NATION'S ALREADY SENSITIVE ETHNO-RELIGIOUS SENTIMENTS FOR POLITICAL GAIN & CAPITAL.



THE PROBLEM DEAR PEOPLE IS WE HAVE A COMPLETE SET OF MALIGNANT CHARLATANS IN POWER.









First posted August 21 2017 Sad but mostly true, this is wilful abandonement of firm responsibilityFirst posted August 21 2017 40 Likes 6 Shares

Brb

Mynd44 Lalasticlala

Aisha my crush!



I bless this thread with my presence. Zombies please stay away.



yari..

sar..i

Lion..l.o

us.a

and other ipigs please stay away. 13 Likes





Sarrki do you agree? President Muhammadu Buhari is the daftest Person to bear the title of President in the World.Sarrki do you agree? 38 Likes 2 Shares

May we not come to a point in our life where we disappoint our families, friends, society n country.. Truth be told,Buhari has failed... Its irredeemable 62 Likes 8 Shares

From missing $500m by EFCC to Aisha trolling Buhari.



These people are trying so hard to distract Nigerians from Fulani militia terrorists herdsmen murderous rampages.





Anyway we all know Buboo is surrounded by fellow "incompetent gang of bigots" 1 Like

Aisha has been recruited by Wailers to rubbish the achievements of Muhammadu Buhari, her husband



Zombie Ngeneukwuenu Sarrki LionDeLeo Omenkalives I hope I've spoken our minds Zombie Ngeneukwuenu Sarrki LionDeLeo Omenkalives I hope I've spoken our minds 34 Likes 3 Shares

Something is about to change, the wind of change is here. The Lord will intervene in the affairs of the his nation that's currently in the hands of the strong men, who spill the blood of the innocent. As the Lord killed the children of the Egyptians, the same will happen to all of them, from their leaders, down to their foot soldiers.

And the Lord will raise Moses, that will lead the children of God to the promise land. 16 Likes

Not again,

This woman should be stupid,

She is not concern about farmers-herdsmen crisis.

She is concern about who to appoint.

She want buhari to appoint her Own cronies. 3 Likes





See two of the guys you mentioned down here.



Princewilla:

Aisha has been recruited by Wailers to rubbish the achievements of Muhammadu Buhari, her husband



Zombie Ngeneukwuenu Sarrki LionDeLeo Omenkalives I hope I've spoken our minds Lols.See two of the guys you mentioned down here. 25 Likes 4 Shares

What do we expect from a creature with a non functional brain.No Nigerian ruler dead or alive has ever disgraced the shithole like the thing occupying Aso Rock now.

Afonja pigs una see am? 31 Likes 3 Shares

Aisha is an ipob pig= sarrki 2018

Aisha is a terrorist=omenka 2018

Aisha is instigating war=seunmsg2018

Aisha is a member of PDP=Lai Mohammed 2018 35 Likes 4 Shares

The Zombies on Nairaland should bury their heads in same. Even Aisha Buhari who has been sleeping on the same bed with PMB is aware that her husband is not in charge of his Government. But the Zombies will come here to defend the undefendable. 28 Likes 2 Shares

For the wife of the President to continually shade her husband like this, then, something must really be wrong with PMB and his cabals! 32 Likes

Only an insane person will still believe in Buhari..Wole Soyinka ...and it's clear Aisha Buhari is not insane ...Buhari must go back to Daura 15 Likes 3 Shares

Afonjas how far.?

Good morning to all those who insulted Igbos for standing by Jonathan. 14 Likes 2 Shares





https://twitter.com/aishambuhari/status/954344978930700289 She also posted Ben Bruce video where he was saying that Nigeria is now a lawless country. 9 Likes 1 Share

This woman is a rare northern breed. We can comfortably say that she never ceases to tell her husband the bitter truths he needs to hear about his government, but Buhari has been adamant to follow his wife's advices. If Buhari gives this woman some space to influence him, it would have been to the advantage of his own government. And if she is not careful enough, the cabal might get rid of her, subtly. God forbid. 30 Likes 5 Shares

Even aunty Aisha is tired of the useless man she married 14 Likes 1 Share

Where are the mods? Come n do the needful sharperly before someone would start claiming hack 5 Likes

buhariguy:

Not again,

This woman should be stupid,

She is not concern about farmers-herdsmen crisis.

She is concern about who to appoint.

She want buhari to appoint her Own cronies. Irredeemable zone b spotted Irredeemable zone b spotted 8 Likes 1 Share

Now. ..this is very unusual. .hhmmmm 3 Likes 1 Share

She has nothing to lose knowing fully well this man is not her real husband but Jubril from Sudan. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Every body is tired of buhari 7 Likes