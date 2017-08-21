₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by Princewilla(m): 4:48pm
Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Senator Misau Criticising Buhari's Government On Twitter
It's on record that Aisha Buhari have constantly maintained that the cabals have hijacked the Presidency, she just retweeted a video of the senate Plenary where Senator Misau was criticizing Buhari's appointees and the state of the nation
https://twitter.com/aishambuhari/status/954344874735751173
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by chukycollections(m): 4:50pm
Mtchewwww
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by Nutase(f): 4:51pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by Chidexter(m): 4:51pm
I think buhari would be needing a sex doll real soon.
.
.
.
He probably can't perform anyway
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by imhotep: 4:52pm
Sai change
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by RentedReality(m): 4:53pm
It's sad seeing an 80+ year old get shaded like a carport, and by his wife, on Twitter even
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by three: 4:53pm
Sad but mostly true, this is wilful abandonement of firm responsibility
three:
First posted August 21 2017
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by Ebios(m): 4:54pm
Brb
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by Princewilla(m): 4:54pm
Mynd44 Lalasticlala
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by Haganah: 4:55pm
Aisha my crush!
I bless this thread with my presence. Zombies please stay away.
yari..
sar..i
Lion..l.o
us.a
and other ipigs please stay away.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by Princewilla(m): 4:57pm
President Muhammadu Buhari is the daftest Person to bear the title of President in the World.
Sarrki do you agree?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by swithaven: 4:58pm
May we not come to a point in our life where we disappoint our families, friends, society n country.. Truth be told,Buhari has failed... Its irredeemable
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by TheFreeOne: 4:59pm
From missing $500m by EFCC to Aisha trolling Buhari.
These people are trying so hard to distract Nigerians from Fulani militia terrorists herdsmen murderous rampages.
Anyway we all know Buboo is surrounded by fellow "incompetent gang of bigots"
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by Princewilla(m): 5:00pm
Aisha has been recruited by Wailers to rubbish the achievements of Muhammadu Buhari, her husband
Zombie Ngeneukwuenu Sarrki LionDeLeo Omenkalives I hope I've spoken our minds
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by simsay: 5:02pm
Something is about to change, the wind of change is here. The Lord will intervene in the affairs of the his nation that's currently in the hands of the strong men, who spill the blood of the innocent. As the Lord killed the children of the Egyptians, the same will happen to all of them, from their leaders, down to their foot soldiers.
And the Lord will raise Moses, that will lead the children of God to the promise land.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by buhariguy(m): 5:03pm
Not again,
This woman should be stupid,
She is not concern about farmers-herdsmen crisis.
She is concern about who to appoint.
She want buhari to appoint her Own cronies.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by Haganah: 5:03pm
Lols.
See two of the guys you mentioned down here.
Princewilla:
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by 4kDdullard: 5:05pm
What do we expect from a creature with a non functional brain.No Nigerian ruler dead or alive has ever disgraced the shithole like the thing occupying Aso Rock now.
Afonja pigs una see am?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by princechurchill(m): 5:31pm
Aisha is an ipob pig= sarrki 2018
Aisha is a terrorist=omenka 2018
Aisha is instigating war=seunmsg2018
Aisha is a member of PDP=Lai Mohammed 2018
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by factsandfigures: 5:38pm
The Zombies on Nairaland should bury their heads in same. Even Aisha Buhari who has been sleeping on the same bed with PMB is aware that her husband is not in charge of his Government. But the Zombies will come here to defend the undefendable.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by greatgod2012(f): 5:40pm
For the wife of the President to continually shade her husband like this, then, something must really be wrong with PMB and his cabals!
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by SalamRushdie: 5:42pm
Only an insane person will still believe in Buhari..Wole Soyinka ...and it's clear Aisha Buhari is not insane ...Buhari must go back to Daura
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by Warship: 5:45pm
Afonjas how far.?
Good morning to all those who insulted Igbos for standing by Jonathan.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by homesteady(m): 5:47pm
She also posted Ben Bruce video where he was saying that Nigeria is now a lawless country.
https://twitter.com/aishambuhari/status/954344978930700289
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by Daviddson(m): 6:02pm
This woman is a rare northern breed. We can comfortably say that she never ceases to tell her husband the bitter truths he needs to hear about his government, but Buhari has been adamant to follow his wife's advices. If Buhari gives this woman some space to influence him, it would have been to the advantage of his own government. And if she is not careful enough, the cabal might get rid of her, subtly. God forbid.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by RZArecta2(m): 6:21pm
Even aunty Aisha is tired of the useless man she married
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by Diamondwriter(m): 6:23pm
Where are the mods? Come n do the needful sharperly before someone would start claiming hack
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by Turantula(m): 6:24pm
buhariguy:Irredeemable zone b spotted
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by AdolfHitlerxXx: 6:26pm
Now. ..this is very unusual. .hhmmmm
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by SpecialAdviser(m): 6:41pm
She has nothing to lose knowing fully well this man is not her real husband but Jubril from Sudan.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by classicMan22(m): 6:45pm
Every body is tired of buhari
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau Criticising Buhari Led FG On Twitter by uboma(m): 7:01pm
Aisha Buhari had in the past, been pressured not to meddle in politics.
She obviously will do much better than her husband, PMB....
My only wish is that the cabal that be, do not silence her.
PMB is too proud and stubborn to listen to his wife.
