|Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by phranklean: 6:38pm
Aisha Buhari also reposted a video of the Senator represents the Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray-Bruce lambasting the Federal Government claiming Nigeria is a lawless country.
https://mobile.twitter.com/aishambuhari/status/954344978930700289
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by Thegeneralqueen(f): 6:39pm
Buhari has failed
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by DWJOBScom(m): 6:41pm
i am expecting another slogan......
izza oda room is almost forgotten
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by Diso60090(m): 6:41pm
Na them them
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by bedspread: 6:44pm
Aisha Buhari is Feed up of the mess called Buhari
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by merbenko(m): 6:48pm
The next will be, my account was hacked
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by princechurchill(m): 6:53pm
The account was never hacked she has been criticising her husband's policy right from his brief reign in London
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by TrueSenator(m): 7:01pm
Even PMB is sad but clueless on the most effective line of action....
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by EastGold(m): 7:10pm
Aisha Buhari knows her husband has failed Nigerians.
But some blind fellow will never agree
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by chiedu7: 8:10pm
Who does not know that politically Buhari is useless.
We suspect that Buhari is useless in the Oda Room
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by Mayor21(m): 8:11pm
four stages of President Buhari.
In 2016 #Sai Baba
In 2017 #Kai Baba
In 2018 #Why Baba
In 2019 #Bye Baba
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by Elslim: 8:11pm
if the first lady can be tired of this govt what about ordinary citizens see gbege
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by BeijinDossier: 8:11pm
Where are the Bubu supporters? Please come and take some tea. Hehehehe
Bubu is going back to Daura.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by cursedAbiola(f): 8:11pm
killing Buhari psychologically and emotionally is a task everyone should embark on if you still want a better tomorrow
killing Buhari psychologically and emotionally is a task everyone should embark on if you still want a better tomorrow
Okay
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by PointZerom: 8:12pm
Ngeneukwenu and omenkadies how mkt
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by SalamRushdie: 8:13pm
Aisha Buhari has cut rope on her useless husband
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by Dee60: 8:13pm
She will soon claim that her twitter handle has been hacked!
That's after the damage would have been done!
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by jerryunit48: 8:13pm
Wow!
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by OtemAtum: 8:14pm
Hmm
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by 9japrof(m): 8:15pm
Buhari is a bigger failure than Jonathan, anybody who says otherwise is been sentimental.
Buhari is a mistake Nigeria should never had made
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by Paperwhite(m): 8:15pm
Buhari don't need Aisha to criticize him before he knows he is a monumental failure.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:15pm
It is quite unfortunate and shameful that things are gradually falling apart.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by 1nigeriamyfoot: 8:15pm
BUHARI means FAILURE
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by Opinedecandid(m): 8:16pm
Shuu!
No be she first criticise the man.
Infact, as at the time she first open the man ynash, presido been still de try, now where their government don rotten na im she come talk say make dem no yab am.
She never know say Nigerians don serve dem card?
And de colour of de card na red?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by Nigeriadondie: 8:16pm
Ben Bruce like Shehu Sani are all the same. Who is “government”. Is the legislature not an arm of the government. What have they done in enacting laws to avert disorder? What have they done with the constituency allowances to advance national development in terms of infrastructural development?
Yes Buhari has failed but the greatest enemy of the Nigerian people are these useless lawmakers.
What common sense has he made directly to his constituents? Every one blaming federal government as if the legislature is not a part of the federal government.
poo hole nation
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by bpalace(m): 8:16pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by Sijo01(f): 8:17pm
This woman is something else. I pray buhari and his cohort don't harm her.
I won't be surprise if they come up with a story that she's mentally unstable
Woo, let us vote him out.
Woo, let us vote him out.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by dpsam(m): 8:18pm
Mayor21:
Lol
|Re: Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG by ifyan(m): 8:18pm
Hmm
There is fire on the mountain.
Loving this.
