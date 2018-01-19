Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Ben Murray-Bruce Criticising Buhari-Led FG (26400 Views)

https://mobile.twitter.com/aishambuhari/status/954344978930700289 Aisha Buhari also reposted a video of the Senator represents the Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray-Bruce lambasting the Federal Government claiming Nigeria is a lawless country. 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari has failed 117 Likes 4 Shares

i am expecting another slogan......



izza oda room is almost forgotten 26 Likes 2 Shares

Na them them

Aisha Buhari is Feed up of the mess called Buhari 70 Likes 4 Shares

The next will be, my account was hacked 6 Likes

The account was never hacked she has been criticising her husband's policy right from his brief reign in London 72 Likes 1 Share

Even PMB is sad but clueless on the most effective line of action.... 17 Likes

Aisha Buhari knows her husband has failed Nigerians.

But some blind fellow will never agree 88 Likes 1 Share

Who does not know that politically Buhari is useless.

We suspect that Buhari is useless in the Oda Room 21 Likes

four stages of President Buhari.

In 2016 #Sai Baba

In 2017 #Kai Baba

In 2018 #Why Baba

In 2019 #Bye Baba 234 Likes 30 Shares

see gbege if the first lady can be tired of this govt what about ordinary citizenssee gbege 15 Likes





Bubu is going back to Daura. Where are the Bubu supporters? Please come and take some tea. HeheheheBubu is going back to Daura. 23 Likes 1 Share

killing Buhari psychologically and emotionally is a task everyone should embark on if you still want a better tomorrow 50 Likes

Okay







Ngeneukwenu and omenkadies how mkt 15 Likes

Aisha Buhari has cut rope on her useless husband 2 Likes

She will soon claim that her twitter handle has been hacked!



That's after the damage would have been done! 1 Like

Wow! 6 Likes

Hmm

Buhari is a bigger failure than Jonathan, anybody who says otherwise is been sentimental.



Buhari is a mistake Nigeria should never had made 27 Likes 1 Share

Buhari don't need Aisha to criticize him before he knows he is a monumental failure. 4 Likes

It is quite unfortunate and shameful that things are gradually falling apart.

BUHARI means FAILURE 4 Likes

Shuu!



No be she first criticise the man.



Infact, as at the time she first open the man ynash, presido been still de try, now where their government don rotten na im she come talk say make dem no yab am.



She never know say Nigerians don serve dem card?



And de colour of de card na red? 4 Likes 1 Share

Ben Bruce like Shehu Sani are all the same. Who is “government”. Is the legislature not an arm of the government. What have they done in enacting laws to avert disorder? What have they done with the constituency allowances to advance national development in terms of infrastructural development?

Yes Buhari has failed but the greatest enemy of the Nigerian people are these useless lawmakers.

What common sense has he made directly to his constituents? Every one blaming federal government as if the legislature is not a part of the federal government.

I won't be surprise if they come up with a story that she's mentally unstable This woman is something else. I pray buhari and his cohort don't harm her.I won't be surprise if they come up with a story that she's mentally unstable 6 Likes

Woo, let us vote him out.



