₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,947,291 members, 4,036,705 topics. Date: Saturday, 20 January 2018 at 10:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari (4779 Views)
Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals / Death Of Idps: As Kashim Shettima Waits For Jonathan’s Call / I Won't Forget Jonathan's Call - Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 8:56pm On Jan 19
President Muhammadu Buhari has again commended the role played by immediate-past President Goodluck Jonathan in ensuring smooth transition of power in 2015.
Source: http://www.herald.ng/2015-i-went-into-coma-on-receiving-jonathans-call-buhari/
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by HeyCorleone(m): 9:08pm On Jan 19
Load of rubbish.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by uwa1(m): 9:11pm On Jan 19
As if we are interested...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by PMBmustGo2019(f): 9:13pm On Jan 19
#PMBmustgo2019
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by BankeSmalls(f): 9:16pm On Jan 19
He didn't need to have woken up.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by mightyhaze: 9:22pm On Jan 19
warreva...
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by sisipelebe(f): 9:23pm On Jan 19
We are tired of all these epistles, you've brought nothing, but pains to Nigerians. The best thing you can do for us, is to throw the towel. We're damn tired.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by Built2last: 9:24pm On Jan 19
Buhari is not planning to conceive defeat in 2019.
All appointments are skewed towards that goal.
As it stands now, all the gun-wielding security agencies in the country are firmly in the hands of one tribe who are less than 10% of Nigeria's population and are not even real Nigerians but immigrants.
In addition to controlling the security agencies, they have also taken all the security formations to their part of the country.
Plus,
They control the electoral body known as INEC.
They equally have a very powerful well-armed Savage Militia already carrying out a forceful ISLAMIZATION and CONQUEST campaign by visiting genocide on Christians and Southerners with the ruthless campaign getting worse by the day.
And,
You are on Facebook and Twitter preaching Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as the solution
How?
How do you plan on removing Buhari with your PVC?
I am willing to have an intellectual acrobat with anyone on this.
Intelligent debate.
While we complained about his sectional appointments. Buhari had 2019 in view.
The only position they are scared of and scheming on how to take is the position of the Chief Justice of the federation. Once they take him off. The chess game is over
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by Ahmeduana(m): 9:29pm On Jan 19
YES YOU HAVE TO GO INTO COMA, BECAUSE HE didn't ALLOW YOUR EVIL INTENTION OF DOG AND BABOON TO MANIFEST.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by Newbiee: 10:25pm On Jan 19
Sai Baba till 2023
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by bonechamberlain(m): 10:27pm On Jan 19
"he has stayed long enough to cause problems" can u imagine this thoughtless statement.
u would go back to coma again when u here the result of 2019.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by ashjay001(m): 10:44pm On Jan 19
Built2last
Someone just stated; his classmate, from d same tribe n religion, was d president of d court of appeal judges, sitting on his case, he didnt influence him, yet u're here postulating a crazy conspiracy theory!
U know, I used to want to think outside d box, then I met sh*theads like u, n I realised, I already think outside d goddamn box! No apologies!
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by Keneking: 10:49pm On Jan 19
Coma ko cumming ni
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by swithaven: 10:52pm On Jan 19
Oga you think we still interested in this your crap storyline...
2 Likes
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by Built2last: 10:52pm On Jan 19
ashjay001:
If I answer you. You will commit suicide. Lemme spare you that.
3 Likes
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by ashjay001(m): 11:08pm On Jan 19
Built2last:
Suicide ko, Commit ni
1 Like
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:38pm On Jan 19
He stepped down so that you will not shed the blood of innocent Nigerians still that did not deterred you!
bloodsucking President!
6 Likes
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by IllegalMoney: 11:38pm On Jan 19
You will slumber when u lose woefully in 2019
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by naijapips04: 11:41pm On Jan 19
Jonathan was twice the man you'd ever be.
It was unbelievable to you because you know if it were to be you, bloods of monkeys and baboons would have flown.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by Doctorfitz(m): 11:46pm On Jan 19
Oga u will still go into shock then coma come 2019
2 Likes
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by MONITZ: 11:59pm On Jan 19
because Buhari knows that if there was to be a reversal of roles between himself and Jonathan,he would never concede defeat,somebody that was a serial loser and yet was promising to soak dogs and baboons in their blood when it wasn't even clear that he would win those previous elections bt would be out rigged and he still had the mind to make such an infamous statement..This tells a lot about his personality,then any wonder y he is receiving knocks left ,right and center from the wife who is a decent and honest being that is not swayed by the trappings of office..
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by Flexherbal(m): 9:46am
He should do the same in 2019 , if he loses.
1 Like
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by fakeprophet(m): 9:51am
you will experience another coma in 2019
2 Likes
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by dunkem21(m): 9:56am
You went into coma because your plan didn't work.. You thought he will act like Gbagbo
Your plan with Obama failed
2 Likes
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by Queenbeee(f): 10:04am
This man is mad, in fact his brain is in coma
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by ebujany(m): 10:04am
no wonder your government have been in a comatose state since inauguration
2 Likes
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by nonuw: 10:04am
Lol...when your neighbours would not allow you do that thing to your girl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYVj0Qyg6uk
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by SpareNo1: 10:04am
By 2019, you may not return from coma when news of your defeat gets to you
1 Like
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by nonuw: 10:04am
See what happened after baba adan took igbo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLeCckhqwV0
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by Chukazu: 10:04am
And you have decided to send Nigerians into coma with your herdsmen?
The next coma ,you won't recover
1 Like
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by BruncleZuma: 10:05am
Please wake up soon
1 Like
|Re: 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari by WHOcarex: 10:05am
You will soon return to coma permanently. You respect yourself and go home.
South East (igboland)under Siege. / Software Engineer Faults Inec’s N74bn Budget For Voter Registration / Apc’s Secret Plot To Islamize Nigeria Revealed
Viewing this topic: georgecso(m), talk2percy(m), naptu2, gamechanger1, akom0908(m), samuko2012, Bigsteveg(m), computerwiz, agaluck, ellbreziy(m), oblo(m), salemdv(m), Godsaves18(m), Ohammadike, esqman, Fongido(m), sojfaith243, cnwamo(m), ransomeware, armanii(m), Emaytex, limitless101, surgical, Evergreat2014(m), Kingsley121(m), XaintJoel20(m), frostylook, goldtooth, Timmmy(m), fst24(m), Francobaresi222(m), bodmas119(m), ajilegend(m), neonly, MartMax(m), agulion, kcprince, ikezuora4689(m), muredo(m), Mavrick2012, BlaqCoffee109(f), helpee(m), boborneyor(m), profsein007(m), Datazone(m), anaton(m), kelvo4real2, udemzyudex(m), dratine, EzzyIzzy, puremind1, Jidoski2000, zimuzo, Mjshexy(f), XingXhang(m), Amirullaha(m), soberdrunk(m), lekikosky(m), obicentlis, promise4040, ekojoe(m), jdtrends(m), thobby4(m), fregene99(m), ddddon(m), new2012, slineik(m), skitozblog, vhickky(f), Alighoda2(m), Samtash(m), Spidermon, Venice789(f), freeay, Adewunmi2017(m), bgwin2016(m), IMO22(m), DSS1335, 1759King, doublewisdom, vacanci, lyntiffany(f), Analog95(m), Tochijude2000(f), Firehead, sodite, maiquel(m), Vello(m), chieveboy(m), talljohn, appini, waleh89, phemsie(m), Quoran, tpbehappy(m), Tripletg, tomycole, amahthelma(f), AbuSaad39(m), ikuku(m), humblesteve(m), Nani4all(m), chocho28, Sammymyte(m), solmusdesigns, Ronyozh, cescky(m), patwears(m), gonagona(m), Escobar7(m), janykute, otijah(m), barofterror(m), gogodaye(m), iyobs7(f), nwachinemelu(m), igwe44(m), ayofe72(m), mrphenomenal(m), chrisooblog, sumdor(f), Bishop(m), skillful10(m), oluebubeneo(f), olunavi(m), joeanointing(m), chidexy(m), suskumayaya(m), badboywizzy, zpakln, Nizguy(m), Awoleesu, Suntemi(m), georjay(m), paragon40(m), Paulagada, AnyibestDede(m), Millionjeff, uzoizuce00898, luckize, steph4real1(m), sikells(m), Theben(m), vengedre(m), Risingphoenix12, razorblade, Fynestboi, gabby02, Deefuray(f), neyop85(m), MrMystrO(m), jodeci(m), prettyboy5, mrmachine, VULCAN(m), geezville(m), Emy4u(m), Godwinfury(m), Legend16(m), Iamzik, eminentyourme(m), chosengocap, mensos544, adepojugrace(f), Balooscadido(m), Iyalayaibomaku, skerries, benjamin007, Troublemaker007(m), Khutie, herbeedar(m), ukenke, Viicfuntop(f), Chiemekaorizu(m), Firstgentleman1(m), Ebije1(m), bettercreature(m), slim19(m), josiahriches(m), Kyase(m), jbkomo(m), lusen(m), 2hrt(m), OKDnigeria, ursullalinda, Ajengogo(m), Youngmoney14, mrmax1(m), aliondo, PreshyG(f), Willie2015, oluwasegun007(m), LordIsaac(m), tuto, phil6262(m), saminhozuby(m), voicelez, Deen112, moneyok(m), Remix10(m), samkleen(m), Orpe7(m), keemsleek(m), Alphasoar(m), chynoni(f), doyinisaac(m), whyman(m), Shayba(m), FrancisDiote(m), hush15, okoji, skyhighweb(m), DrGabbi(m), Prinztong(m), lapulgaatomica(m), debusion, Egbedii(m), free2ryhme, luwins(m), Histrings08(m), danjumakolo, Sassilicious(f), 2pacamarushakur(m), sapesuper(m), Elpacino481(m), codedguy1(m), lalasticlala(m), JerryJude(m), MoreOfMe(m), Kitiii(m), xanie, chisco82(m), afroedo, Alphaboss1(m), no1madman(m) and 383 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19