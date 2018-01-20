Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2015: I Went Into Coma On Receiving Jonathan’s Call – Buhari (4779 Views)

Osinbajo Ignored Goodluck Jonathan’s Call – Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals / Death Of Idps: As Kashim Shettima Waits For Jonathan’s Call / I Won't Forget Jonathan's Call - Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

President Muhammadu Buhari has again commended the role played by immediate-past President Goodluck Jonathan in ensuring smooth transition of power in 2015.



He said he went into temporary coma on receiving Jonathan’s call in which he conceded defeat even before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declared the result.



Buhari made this known when some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) paid him a courtesy call at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.





He said, “The PVCs worked well in 2015. That was why when the former President rang me, I went temporarily into a coma. I will never forget the time. It was quarter after 5:00 p.m. and he said he called to congratulate me and that he has conceded defeat. He asked if I heard him and I said yes and I thanked him for his statesmanship.



“The truth is after being a deputy governor, a governor, Vice-president and President for six years, and he took that decision is great. He could have caused some problems. He had stayed long enough to cause problems.”



Buhari also recalled some interesting circumstances preceding his victory in 2015.



He said, “I am the only politician that ended up three times in the Supreme Court and still virtually refused to give up.



“There is one thing that disabused my mind in a dispassionate way about ethnicity and religion across the country. You know that tribunal for presidential election started at High Court of Appeal. The President was my classmate. I missed only four of the court sittings.



“For that first phase in 2003, we were in court for 30 months. My legal leader was Chief Ahamba (SAN), an Igbo man. He asked the panel of judges to direct INEC to produce the voters register to prove to you that the election was done underground.



“When they came to write the judgment, they completely omitted that. Another Igbo man, a Roman Catholic, in the panel of judges wrote a minority report.



“I went to the Supreme Court. Who was the Chief Justice? An Hausa Fulani, a Muslim from Zaria. After 27 months, Ahamba presented our case for two hours and 45 minutes. The Chief Justice got up and said they were going on break and when they return the following day, they will deliver the judgment. They went away for three months. That was what made it 30 months.



“And when they came back, they discussed my case within 45 minutes. In 2007, who was the Chief Justice? A Muslim from Niger State.



“The third one, who was the Chief Justice? My neighbour from Jigawa State. The same religion and the same tribe.

“Finally, the determination of our people and technology: the Permanent Voters Cards made it possible for us to be here.



“Voters’ education is important. Let people be educated that it is their right to choose leaders of their choice.



“There is something that hit me very hard and I am happy I hit it back at somebody. Seven states of the North are only represented in my cabinet by junior ministers, ministers of state. In South East, I got 198,000 votes but I have four substantive ministers and seven junior ministers from there.



“You are closer to the people than myself, now that I have been locked up here, don’t allow anybody to talk of ethnicity. It is not true.



“I felt I should invite you and eat together and to tell you that as I am sitting here, I am very much aware of the problems in this country and that I will always reflect on the historical antecedents before I arrived here.



“I keep telling people that while I was in uniform, quite reckless and young, I got all the ministers and governors, and put them in Kirikiri. I said they were guilty until they could prove their innocence. I was also detained too.



“I decided to drop the uniform and come back. Eventually, I am here. So really, I have gone through it over and over again. This is why I am not in a hurry virtually to do anything. I will sit and reflect and continue with my clear conscience.



“I thank you for honouring my invitation and I am telling you that if I don’t ring you or call you, it is not because I ever forgot how you supported me at one stage or the other over the years from 2003 till now.”



Source: Source: http://www.herald.ng/2015-i-went-into-coma-on-receiving-jonathans-call-buhari/

Load of rubbish. 14 Likes 2 Shares

As if we are interested... 7 Likes 1 Share

#PMBmustgo2019 11 Likes 1 Share

He didn't need to have woken up. 10 Likes 2 Shares

warreva... 9 Likes 1 Share

We are tired of all these epistles, you've brought nothing, but pains to Nigerians. The best thing you can do for us, is to throw the towel. We're damn tired. 15 Likes 1 Share





All appointments are skewed towards that goal.



As it stands now, all the gun-wielding security agencies in the country are firmly in the hands of one tribe who are less than 10% of Nigeria's population and are not even real Nigerians but immigrants.



In addition to controlling the security agencies, they have also taken all the security formations to their part of the country.



Plus,



They control the electoral body known as INEC.



They equally have a very powerful well-armed Savage Militia already carrying out a forceful ISLAMIZATION and CONQUEST campaign by visiting genocide on Christians and Southerners with the ruthless campaign getting worse by the day.



And,



You are on Facebook and Twitter preaching Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as the solution



How?



How do you plan on removing Buhari with your PVC?



I am willing to have an intellectual acrobat with anyone on this.



Intelligent debate.



While we complained about his sectional appointments. Buhari had 2019 in view.



The only position they are scared of and scheming on how to take is the position of the Chief Justice of the federation. Once they take him off. The chess game is over Buhari is not planning to conceive defeat in 2019.All appointments are skewed towards that goal.As it stands now, all the gun-wielding security agencies in the country are firmly in the hands of one tribe who are less than 10% of Nigeria's population and are not even real Nigerians but immigrants.In addition to controlling the security agencies, they have also taken all the security formations to their part of the country.Plus,They control the electoral body known as INEC.They equally have a very powerful well-armed Savage Militia already carrying out a forceful ISLAMIZATION and CONQUEST campaign by visiting genocide on Christians and Southerners with the ruthless campaign getting worse by the day.And,You are on Facebook and Twitter preaching Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as the solutionHow?How do you plan on removing Buhari with your PVC?I am willing to have an intellectual acrobat with anyone on this.Intelligent debate.While we complained about his sectional appointments. Buhari had 2019 in view.The only position they are scared of and scheming on how to take is the position of the Chief Justice of the federation. Once they take him off. The chess game is over 20 Likes 2 Shares

YES YOU HAVE TO GO INTO COMA, BECAUSE HE didn't ALLOW YOUR EVIL INTENTION OF DOG AND BABOON TO MANIFEST. 9 Likes 1 Share

Sai Baba till 2023





u would go back to coma again when u here the result of 2019. "he has stayed long enough to cause problems" can u imagine this thoughtless statement.u would go back to coma again when u here the result of 2019. 7 Likes 1 Share





Someone just stated; his classmate, from d same tribe n religion, was d president of d court of appeal judges, sitting on his case, he didnt influence him, yet u're here postulating a crazy conspiracy theory !



U know, I used to want to think outside d box, then I met sh*theads like u, n I realised, I already think outside d goddamn box! No apologies! Built2lastSomeone just stated; his classmate, from d same tribe n religion, was d president of d court of appeal judges, sitting on his case, he didnt influence him, yet u're here postulating a crazy conspiracy theoryU know, I used to want to think outside d box, then I met sh*theads like u, n I realised, I already think outside d goddamn box! No apologies!

Coma ko cumming ni

Oga you think we still interested in this your crap storyline... 2 Likes

ashjay001:

Built2last



Someone just stated; his classmate, from d same tribe n religion, was d president of d court of appeal judges, sitting on his case, he didnt influence him, yet u're here postulating a crazy conspiracy theory !



U know, I used to want to think outside d box, then I met sh*theads like u, n I realised, I already think outside d goddamn box! No apologies!

If I answer you. You will commit suicide. Lemme spare you that. If I answer you. You will commit suicide. Lemme spare you that. 3 Likes

Built2last:



If I answer you. You will commit suicide. Lemme spare you that.



Suicide ko, Commit ni Suicide ko, Commit ni 1 Like

He stepped down so that you will not shed the blood of innocent Nigerians still that did not deterred you!



bloodsucking President! 6 Likes

You will slumber when u lose woefully in 2019 3 Likes 1 Share

Jonathan was twice the man you'd ever be.



It was unbelievable to you because you know if it were to be you, bloods of monkeys and baboons would have flown. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Oga u will still go into shock then coma come 2019 2 Likes

because Buhari knows that if there was to be a reversal of roles between himself and Jonathan,he would never concede defeat,somebody that was a serial loser and yet was promising to soak dogs and baboons in their blood when it wasn't even clear that he would win those previous elections bt would be out rigged and he still had the mind to make such an infamous statement..This tells a lot about his personality,then any wonder y he is receiving knocks left ,right and center from the wife who is a decent and honest being that is not swayed by the trappings of office.. 4 Likes 1 Share

He should do the same in 2019 , if he loses. 1 Like

you will experience another coma in 2019 2 Likes





Your plan with Obama failed You went into coma because your plan didn't work.. You thought he will act like GbagboYour plan with Obama failed 2 Likes

This man is mad, in fact his brain is in coma

no wonder your government have been in a comatose state since inauguration no wonder your government have been in a comatose state since inauguration 2 Likes



Lol...when your neighbours would not allow you do that thing to your girl



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYVj0Qyg6uk Lol...when your neighbours would not allow you do that thing to your girl

By 2019, you may not return from coma when news of your defeat gets to you 1 Like



See what happened after baba adan took igbo



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLeCckhqwV0 See what happened after baba adan took igbo





The next coma ,you won't recover And you have decided to send Nigerians into coma with your herdsmen?The next coma ,you won't recover 1 Like

Please wake up soon 1 Like