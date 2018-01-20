₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by 360metrosports: 6:50pm
PayPorte is pleased to announce Laura Ikeji Kanu as the newest member of their wonderful family.
PayPorters please show some love to the latest Fashion Ambassador and Anchor of the Big Brother Naija season 3 Trivia - #bbnaija2018trivia.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photoos-payporte-announces-laura-ikeji-kanu-brand-ambassador/
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by Skyfornia(m): 7:16pm
Beautiful woman from a beautiful family.
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by iamJ(f): 8:11pm
I will advice the kanus to do paternity test on that baby asap, Laura doesn't have any talent
She only knows how to open her mouth and legs wide
This kind keep our secret endorsement
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by BuhariNaWah: 8:27pm
And Kanu's wife was abusing the husband upandan.
Why is Laura's hand looking like a setting sun in the west?
Chai..... Buhari na wah
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by givan(m): 8:27pm
Amen
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by fpeter(f): 8:27pm
Drama everywhere
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by deedondavi(m): 8:28pm
All this unmerited endorsement.
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by Darkseid(m): 8:28pm
When 'ugly' meets a makeup kit for the first time This kind face go scare children sef *spits
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by Izuogu1(m): 8:28pm
Congrats to her but what exactly does she do?
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by Next2Bezee(m): 8:28pm
Good for her. But it won't help reduce the price of sex doll in the market.
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by Alphasoar(m): 8:28pm
At least she weh come and join the hustle too
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by EMMYNENTLY: 8:29pm
Who thinks she look like sex doll ??(no hard feelings)
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by toluxa1(m): 8:29pm
I thought her husband was just blasted by his sister in law in the thread below this one
By the way, who shops on this Payporte sef
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by savageee(f): 8:30pm
y not close up Ambassador
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by Odobaone: 8:31pm
Ok
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by Lighthouseman: 8:31pm
Pay your staff
This guy always spending money on dying artist, reviving their careers while killing his business.
I don't know how this lady will add an order to his business.
Shiiithole business men
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by cowleg(m): 8:32pm
Chaii anybody can be a celebrity in Nigeria, just work hard that's the koko!!
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by yvonnechaka(f): 8:34pm
Why didn't payporte use Tboss as their brand ambassador?
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by ponziponzi(m): 8:34pm
wetin burn her hand?
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by smithsydny(m): 8:35pm
See how she be like bobrisky
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by datola: 8:36pm
Do people buy that much on Payport for them to sponsor this show every year?
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by Berlyn1(f): 8:36pm
Mtchewww
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by manchester1: 8:36pm
Good for her and I wish her the very best but I still don't know her
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by Ojemedad: 8:38pm
What services do payport offer?
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by BlackAfrican: 8:39pm
yvonnechaka:
What is wrong with her?
|Re: Laura Ikeji Kanu Becomes PayPorte Brand Ambassador! by Viking007(m): 8:39pm
And the thread before this thread is about her husband being called a liar and a coward.
