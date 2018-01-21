₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by zakim(m): 5:29am
Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, his health counterpart, Isaac Adewole, former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu and some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday launched the South-West campaign office for President Muhammadu Buhari.
The campaign office is located at Mokola, Ibadan.
However, Governor Abiola Ajimobi, other South-West governors, the leadership of APC in the region and members of the executive council of the state were absent at the event.
The Minister of Communication noted that what Buhari has done in two and half years, the past administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not able to do it in 16 years, adding that Buhari has created jobs for over 200,000 people in Nigeria.
The Minister of Health emphasised unity and the need for eligible voters to ensure that they have their permanent voters’ cards.
Nnamani said the party needed to maintain internal decorum which is the only way to win the forthcoming general elections.
A former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, warned that the lingering rift between Oyo State governor and Minister of Communication may spell doom for the APC in the state during the 2019 general elections if the party’s national body fails to broker peace.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/2019-ministers-nnamani-kalu-launch-buhari-s-s-west-campaign-office.html
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by godsamist: 6:04am
Birds of same feathers..... godfathering has plaque this country into choas and these elders enjoys the evils they are perpetuating against this land.
Keep sucking the nation dry,looking robust at the expense of dieing, helpless, hunger stricken Nigerians!
Every one shall be paid accordingly.
Keep enjoying your greedy ambition while it last!
Time shall tell!
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by Haganah: 6:07am
Lols.
Starting at the right place! Right in the heart of Yorubaland.
Confident like a conqueror!
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by sinistermind(m): 6:14am
Idiots after they shared in Jonathan's campaign money, they still want to have a share of Buhari's own. Bunch of greedy pigs
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by EastGold(m): 6:19am
Let them keep deceiving Buhari
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by istandfortruth: 6:32am
"...adding that Buhari has created jobs for over 200,000 people in Nigeria..."
Lies lies and more lies. Now i'm sure that these politicians don't read... even when statisctics from reputable organisations show that over 4million jobs were lost in this administration
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by igben(m): 6:47am
OK, MAKE UNA DEY STILL REMEMBER TO GIVE US WELDING JOB DO TAKE GET MONEY ALSO...
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by supereagle(m): 7:16am
JONATHAN SPEAKS OUT...
I Didn't Hand Over A Collapsed Nation To Buhari - Dr. Goodluck Jonathan-
- Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has replied his critics who accused him of handing over a nation at the verge of collapse to his successor, President Muhammadu Buhari.
- Jonathan recounted the achievements of his government to include, handing over a country that produced the richest man in Africa.
- Jonathan said, “I took over a Nigeria that was the second largest economy in Africa with a GDP of $270.5 billion in 2009,
- I handed over a Nigeria that had grown to become the largest economy in Africa and the 24th largest economy in the World with a GDP of $574 billion.
- I handed over dollar exchange rate of N187 per Dollar official rate in our banks, compared to their N360 now official rate for a Dollar
-“I inherited a Nigeria in which the trains were not working, and handed over a Nigeria in which citizens can safely travel by trains again.
- I also inherited a country where illiteracy rate particularly in the Northern part was alarming.
- I handed over a country where every state in the North and indeed all the states had a Federal University. I inherited a country where there was total infrastructural decay in all the unity schools and colleges of education.
- But I handed over a country with massive infrastructural improvement in almost higher institutions.
- I inherited a country where agricultural inputs and production were almost zero.
- But I handed over a country where a bag of rice was sold for N6,500 to N7000.
- My regime since the establishment of ecological fund office did more irrigation dams in the North and other parts of the country than other subsequent administrations put together.
- I inherited epileptic fuel supplies resulting to endless queues at the filling stations. I maintained despite enormous challenges of fuel subsidies and handed over a relatively stable fuel regime and also at a managed local price of N87 per litre.
- I inherited a Nigeria that was a net importer of cement, and handed over a Nigeria that is a net exporter of cement.
- In 2009 the richest Nigerian was the 5th richest man in Africa, but I handed over a Nigeria that produced the richest man in Africa.
- The former President further stated " I inherited a country where people were almost losing hope on the credibility of its electoral process but I noticed that democracy will continue to grow in the African continent if leaders value the process of elections more than the product of the process. I handed over electoral process that engendered fairness in its conduct and conclusiveness ".
- He said, “Even in the 2015 general elections in my country, Nigeria, there was potential for major crisis if I was not a President duly elected by the will of the people.
- “The campaigns leading to the elections almost polarized the country into Christian vs Muslims and North vs South divide.
- Most World leaders were worried that our elections will result into major crisis.
Some pundits even from here in the United States said that those elections would spell the end of Nigeria and that we would cease to exist as a nation because of the polls.
- That is where the leadership question comes into play.
- As a leader that was duly elected by the people, I considered the people’s interest first.
- How do I manage my people to avoid killings and destruction of properties?
- With the interest of the people propelling all the decisions I took, we were able to sail through.
- Indeed, we sailed through because I refused to interfere with the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission, 'INEC', having appointed a man I had never met in my life to run it. We sailed through because I maintained and still believe that my personal ambition, interest is not worth the blood of any single Nigerian.
- My philosophy was simple. For elections to be credible, I as a leader, must value the process more than the product of the process. And the citizens must have confidence in the electoral body.
- Pls circulate it for them to know. The deceit is getting too much
7 Likes
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by zombieTRACKER: 7:42am
Buhari is a terrorist
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by IllegalMoney: 8:04am
The Minister of Communication noted that what Buhari has done in two and half years, the past administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not able to do it in 16 years, adding that Buhari has created jobs for over 200,000 people in Nigeria.
APC is a party of lies, propaganda and failure
4 Likes
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by angels09: 8:23am
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by IllegalMoney: 8:26am
However, Governor Abiola Ajimobi, other South-West governors, the leadership of APC in the region and members of the executive council of the state were absent at the event.
End of discussion
South West has rejected Buhari
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by Omeokachie: 8:49am
Those are the people that want to mess up your future.
They don't want this calamity to end.
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by Omeokachie: 8:51am
Those are the people that want to mess up your future.
They don't want this calamity to end.
Banks would ask that they "Know Your Customer"...
Right here people is "Know Your Enemies".
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by yanshDoctor: 9:49am
uzor kalu will decamp to pdp after 2019 election make my word.
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by tstx(m): 10:04am
The average Nigerian politician lacks basic integrity...
shameless people...
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by GreatMahmud: 10:08am
godsamist:
Yeah...Everyone shall be paid accordingly. Law of Karma is real.
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by GMBuhari: 10:10am
yum yum
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by iamdannyfc(m): 10:11am
I already know some of nigeria's enemy
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by Bugatie(m): 10:11am
Shame to you Sen Ken Nnamani.
I had great respect for you but now I know you're just like every regular Nigerian belle politician
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by Olalan(m): 10:12am
With the so many failures of this govt. some people are already pushing for a second term. If Buhari wants to retain some level of respect he better not run, than run and be disgraced at the polls.
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by joystickextend1(m): 10:12am
okay...
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by GreatMahmud: 10:13am
Orji Uzor Kalu is a Vagabond searching for where to put his big nose after Theodore Orji relegated him to the ground in Abia state affairs.
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by computer0810: 10:19am
yes we will get our voters card ready to send buhari out of office
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by mamotalk: 10:19am
I wonder when Nigerians decode these deception as exploitation!
|Re: 2019: Ministers, Nnamani, Kalu Launch Buhari’s S/west Campaign Office by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:19am
Ok. Time will tell. God bless Nigeria.
