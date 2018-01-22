Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) (6153 Views)

What Behavioural Changes Wife Will Show If She Has Affairs With Father In Law. / The Pains Of Struggling To Date Beautiful Ladies As A Guy / Ladies, As A Student See Why U Should Avoid Raw Sex In Your Relationship (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







"No much teaching in an Evening Service'.



This is a FUNNY thread. If you see it as a BASHING thread, OYO!





1. When she was very young and her busy body...







...that brought a fainting effect on guys...



Behavioral Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures)"No much teaching in an Evening Service'.This is a FUNNY thread. If you see it as a BASHING thread, OYO! 4 Likes 1 Share



2. How she mockingly responds to guys whom she considers not her size



1 Like 2 Shares

3. The number of guys she has friendzoned and still friendzoning...



5 Likes





*Spreads her mat *



Epic fail





*Rolls up her mat and twerks out the thread* Let me park my ol ass here*Spreads her mat *Epic fail*Rolls up her mat and twerks out the thread* 1 Like



4. Waiting for that perfect man; her emotional computer reads:



5 Likes 1 Share

6. How she disposes "CVs" of guys who asked her out, while waiting for MR INVISIBLE...



6 Likes 1 Share

booking my space for the meantime...

5. She looking at the mirror and notices her beauty fading...#anxiety101





14 Likes

7. She seeking attention on Nairaland; commenting everywhere...You've been noticed Ma'am



10 Likes

8. She starts attending church and falling anyhow for any small prayer like...







Yet she dances only this kind of dance in church...







Hmm...Sister Angela, we understand the thing that is causing this kind of thing... 12 Likes 2 Shares

Ride on

9. How she even searches for a cute, rich, talented, children-lover, millionaire husband in that little church...haba!



13 Likes 1 Share

10.None of that worked so started cutting down on her expectations in her future husband...



14 Likes

11. She now is a prayer warrior (PS: For Husband only)



24 Likes 1 Share

OP,u finish work! 2 Likes





As a mature spinster: she starts spreading the news like a rumour; POST IN YOUR blogs, Facebook page, whatsapp update, Twitter, Badoo, 2go; Your sister/friend needs a husband now! Just come as you are! My hubby maybe in your friend's list. Who knows?



12. Time is of the essence: 8 Likes

13. When she finally got one but he's got "dot preek"







But the fear of menopause is BIGGER... She's like...



11 Likes

14. Last last, below is her husband and their first child



15 Likes

Lol 20 Likes

WTF ;DWTF







Why evils God Op You Go break the hearts of many slay queens as dem dey view this thread..Why evils 1 Like

See how Chika, Shade, Amarachi and Bisola be looking at your thread like... "Eediot Wetin concern you?" 7 Likes

guy just wait for them wakeup and see this ln the morning. 6 Likes

Brace up 1 Like

Go get a life! Marriage is not what anyone should know go all ballistic about! What's the fuss about marriage?Go get a life!Marriage is not what anyone should know go all ballistic about!

This Is Cald Kambudia!!!Anh Anh?

lmao

Op, brace for impact. They'll be here in the morning. 1 Like

women age like milk while men age like wine 5 Likes

MURDER

like marriage is the final destination or greatest achievement for a woman.

This is typical Nigerian/African backward mentality and we need to stop this.



INI Edo, Chika ike, Tonto Dike all got married but never had the "happy ending". I just don't get it, what's the big deal about being singlelike marriage is the final destination or greatest achievement for a woman.This is typical Nigerian/African backward mentality and we need to stop this.INI Edo, Chika ike, Tonto Dike all got married but never had the "happy ending". 5 Likes