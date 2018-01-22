₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,948,590 members, 4,041,236 topics. Date: Monday, 22 January 2018 at 10:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) (6153 Views)
What Behavioural Changes Wife Will Show If She Has Affairs With Father In Law. / The Pains Of Struggling To Date Beautiful Ladies As A Guy / Ladies, As A Student See Why U Should Avoid Raw Sex In Your Relationship (1) (2) (3) (4)
|14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by XingXhang(m): 12:47am
Behavioral Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures)
"No much teaching in an Evening Service'.
This is a FUNNY thread. If you see it as a BASHING thread, OYO!
1. When she was very young and her busy body...
...that brought a fainting effect on guys...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by XingXhang(m): 12:48am
2. How she mockingly responds to guys whom she considers not her size
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by XingXhang(m): 12:49am
3. The number of guys she has friendzoned and still friendzoning...
5 Likes
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by Dimples129(f): 12:50am
Let me park my ol ass here
*Spreads her mat *
Epic fail
*Rolls up her mat and twerks out the thread*
1 Like
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by XingXhang(m): 12:50am
4. Waiting for that perfect man; her emotional computer reads:
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by XingXhang(m): 12:52am
6. How she disposes "CVs" of guys who asked her out, while waiting for MR INVISIBLE...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by SenhorSean(m): 12:52am
booking my space for the meantime...
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by XingXhang(m): 12:53am
5. She looking at the mirror and notices her beauty fading...#anxiety101
14 Likes
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by XingXhang(m): 12:54am
7. She seeking attention on Nairaland; commenting everywhere...You've been noticed Ma'am
10 Likes
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by XingXhang(m): 12:58am
8. She starts attending church and falling anyhow for any small prayer like...
Yet she dances only this kind of dance in church...
Hmm...Sister Angela, we understand the thing that is causing this kind of thing...
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by OjayDavido(m): 12:58am
Ride on
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by XingXhang(m): 1:00am
9. How she even searches for a cute, rich, talented, children-lover, millionaire husband in that little church...haba!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by XingXhang(m): 1:01am
10.None of that worked so started cutting down on her expectations in her future husband...
14 Likes
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by XingXhang(m): 1:03am
11. She now is a prayer warrior (PS: For Husband only)
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by Uyi168(m): 1:04am
OP,u finish work!
2 Likes
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by XingXhang(m): 1:05am
12. Time is of the essence:
As a mature spinster: she starts spreading the news like a rumour; POST IN YOUR blogs, Facebook page, whatsapp update, Twitter, Badoo, 2go; Your sister/friend needs a husband now! Just come as you are! My hubby maybe in your friend's list. Who knows?
8 Likes
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by XingXhang(m): 1:07am
13. When she finally got one but he's got "dot preek"
But the fear of menopause is BIGGER... She's like...
11 Likes
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by XingXhang(m): 1:08am
14. Last last, below is her husband and their first child
15 Likes
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by doyinisaac(m): 1:20am
Lol
20 Likes
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by Reaper99(m): 1:21am
WTF ;DWTF
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by ValZod(m): 1:43am
God Op You Go break the hearts of many slay queens as dem dey view this thread..
Why evils
1 Like
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by ValZod(m): 1:49am
See how Chika, Shade, Amarachi and Bisola be looking at your thread like... "Eediot Wetin concern you?"
7 Likes
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by bottlecap: 2:07am
guy just wait for them wakeup and see this ln the morning.
6 Likes
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by LostMyZeal(m): 2:12am
Brace up
1 Like
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by Newboss(m): 2:20am
What's the fuss about marriage? Go get a life! Marriage is not what anyone should know go all ballistic about!
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by Ensho: 2:26am
This Is Cald Kambudia!!!Anh Anh?
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by Nonso92(m): 2:29am
lmao
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by tenderlaw(m): 4:29am
Op, brace for impact. They'll be here in the morning.
1 Like
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by FromZeroToHero(m): 4:38am
women age like milk while men age like wine
5 Likes
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by careytommy7(m): 4:51am
MURDER
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by NarnieSnyper(m): 4:55am
I just don't get it, what's the big deal about being single like marriage is the final destination or greatest achievement for a woman.
This is typical Nigerian/African backward mentality and we need to stop this.
INI Edo, Chika ike, Tonto Dike all got married but never had the "happy ending".
5 Likes
|Re: 14 Behavioural Changes In Ladies As They Advance In Age (Pictures) by phemmyfour: 5:19am
She now is a prayer warrior (PS: For Husband only)
3 Likes
She Won't Let You Touch The Boobs / Lady Shares Before And After Photos, Reveals Secret Behind Her Transformation / Photo See Lady Who Claim That She Is Made For Special Men Only
Viewing this topic: Funmiladey(m), mhizdessy(f), aydotaone(m), selfemployed(m), opendo21(m), macsika, youngalex(m), chrisbaby24(m), Kockane(m), Adedolapo1, palsenator(m), earthplusautos, Khaihsan(m), Olofintoto(m), Monaco2(m), Uyiii, Nicolars(m), chijioke17(m), okon41, rikatrina, gr8david(m), Vecharry(m), DonaTee(f), ojei10, crafteck, IamDino(f), Holuwakemmy16(f), Godswillnwaoma(m), Immatex(m), samwobi(m), Stanley1155, layuns(m), Johnnyoungster(m), sammyogboso(m), Empiano, Tunjoel, EMMYLASHTINS(m), Bofoy4(m), Jake101(f), Debendu(m), Femmy02(m), Seunfunmi18(m), rajmattazz, emma3shaka, ikorodureporta, osas800(m), sunbodan(f), simtosul, Shortyy(f), elfiddy(m), femijay8271(m), hermesprogidy(m), chibuike53(m), StCapital, guterMann, princessG35, EKOSuperior(m), ChoiceMark, alberson(f), Liboi97(m), Moiking(m), yommexe(m), Princefrankie1(m), rashy1234(m), phpfx(m), cryptoexpert, KKessy(m), nnemmpi(m), ordinaryjoe, zombieTRACKER, CyberFury, excel1988, Mexyz(m), doggystylez, Winnyluv(f), klassykute(m), Accurate5(m), Freeko4(m), Ikebesupa(m), justmi1, Demmtek(m), DatLagboi(m), harsysky(m), rosieflower2(f), pattybf(f), ZIONKRIST, easy1960(m), usman707, beejay247, NjaPrince(m), alexmaye(m), Gidimann, mrdoubled(m), okerekepaul, Mph6, techbloga, Mznaett(f), Danchibez, Godmother(f), princesavo(m), abdullahi45, PharmAlfred, emmyid(m), profstar(m), GATED(f), dinoway, Putin1(m), Preshochyx(m), Milonis(m), ayhorpharms, Sleezwizz, Dovie1240(m), kayojosephy(m), Divay22(f), martinsoreoluwa, theboss56, Olotubodmas(m), goslowgoslow, ofem707, Simpleguy11(m), telimitless, basictutor, missebira, profoslan(m), bugidon(m), Toluabigr8(m), AdeyemiIG(m), Lyth, VeeVeeMyLuv(m), Fiyinfoluwa20, teenature(f), Dreambeat, Eben2, Sunehri145(f), LOGICALKEN, Abayomiar(m), Futureberry, Obason22(m), BlackRuth(f), wilfredokeke, aaronson(m), lovelyife(f), FaniDan(f), Otapipia, GoroTango(m), VeniJu, dguizman(m), Agbaletu, Greene66, favourmic(m), rex7th, Selwin256(m), Jelal0007(m), ogemore(f), persinpapa, ProfEinstein, kriskristyne(f), konkonbilo(m), movement32, Mavinkent(m), Kairakamsi(f), computerboy, Victory9, sentee(f), lampidoo, Etranshub(m), chara019(f), Pilapyne231(m), chrisbest2013, Softhands(m), wememore03, Gaspardd, Dipville(m), majestique(f), Zaggie, ABIOLAXYZ(m), holygreal, Badonasty(m), Joeiordye, magzey, edunwosu(m), sadiktofa(m), Obinna101, Ganlegend(m), Wazzaowner(m), Touchey, AquaLalua, Dollyak(f), AvailableCofOLa(m), stano2(m), akeebagp, YemiLine(f), lotasha(f), niyozanl(m), critique2(m), redfly(m), Timoodi, Hyfer(m), Areaboyfriend(m), jaybabs1(m), Tesie2003, coolxpat(m), gurusoft55, Idenyijoshua(m), doubler(m), Brownagada, akanbimustaphao(m), Egalitarian1, Prosthuks(m), feelgoodstuffs(m), tensazangetsu20(m), solazo, VULCAN(m), davires, excessmon(m), seandurse(m), Built2last, Zaitoon, adeoye4real4, Ebookmathswaec, KimberlyWest(f), olamilian1, Tizboss75, Stegomiah(f), Rheetaa(f), mikek2007, royalamour(m), jaggabban(m), OyiboOyibo, Yungpac(m), MrBuzy, ko40(m), mayo47(m), nonxo007(m), kingofthejungle(m), Rowlandjude(m), CertifiedGee(m), Rooneyboy(m), mikkyokilo, Boston001(m), Jilov(m), akigbemaru, edwindd, tibfarms, uzzyphilip(m), Iwanttoto, dopoyen, etall, Dibal007, inoki247, MaziIseoluwa, gikeze(m), idiagbo86(m), Fessy09(m), stevrulez(m) and 330 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7