Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by krasican(m): 6:21am
THERE seems to be no end to the alleged mind-boggling financial misappropriation in the former President Goodluck Jonathan administration.
In the centre of it all is, according to records unearthed by investigators, former Minister of Petroleum Resources Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detectives have just uncovered the withdrawal of $1.3billion from the accounts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), ostensibly to fight kidnapping and other security threats in the Niger Delta.
The withdrawal was neither authorised by the National Assembly nor the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
The former Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is also believed to be unaware of the deductions from the NNPC accounts.
The ex-Minister only relied on a memo from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan without recourse to the board of the NNPC.
A former Group Executive Director, Finance and Accounts of NNPC, Mr. Bernard Otti, has been quizzed by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detectives.
Otti is said to have also made available to the EFCC some documents, including approvals to withdraw the $1.3billion by Mrs Alison-Madueke.
In two other instances, Jonathan wrote on two other requests mandating the former minister to take part of the cash from either NNPC Security Vote Account or from the “Gas Fund”.
According to sources, EFCC operatives were almost closing up the probe of the ex-Minister when the withdrawal of the $1.3billion was uncovered.
About $1.4billion was requested by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) via three memos, for “Intervention for Urgent National Security Projects.”
About $1.3billion was released from NNPC accounts but it was unclear what became of the $100million balance as at press time.
ONSA had requested for $1.4billion between March 27, 2014 and May 5, 2014 when approval was given and cash backed.
About three memos were sent to ex-President Jonathan on March 27, 2014, 31st March 2014 and May 5, 2014.
In the first memo, of March 27th, 2014, the former National Security Adviser, Mr. Sambo Dasuki, requested for $1billion to fight kidnapping, crude oil theft and petroleum pipeline vandalism.
The memo to Jonathan, which was titled “Request for intervention for urgent National Security Projects”, said: “Your Excellency, apart from the insurgency in the Northeast, the country is also contending with some other security challenges, such as crude oil theft, sea piracy, kidnapping as well as petroleum pipeline vandalism.
“These challenges have greatly affected revenue profile of the nation and our international image.
“Our gas pipeline network has also come under serious threat as the scourge of vandalism has spread to the gas sector. Apart from the volatility of gas and its potential for collateral damage, especially environmental degradation, shortage of gas will constitute a serious setback to Government’s power generation efforts.
“Additionally, Mr. President had promised during the 30th meeting of NEPAD Heads of State and Governments Orientation Committee that the Trans-Saharan Pipeline Project from Nigeria to Algeria will be completed in 2015. The security of the Nigerian end of this pipeline network is critical to the success and smooth running of this gas project.
“Further to Mr. President’s support so far in our fight against terrorism, there is urgent need to raise our intelligence gathering efforts to more strategic levels.
“It is therefore pertinent that a holistic approach is applied to solving these challenges highlighted above. To ameliorate the above mentioned challenges, some reputable companies have been identified to provide the following:
(a) An integrated maritime domain awareness platform that can be integrated into enforcement platform of the Navy and other agencies to help check crude oil theft, sea piracy and kidnapping as well as Offshore pipeline vandalism.
(b) An Onshore petroleum and gas pipeline surveillance and monitoring solution.
(c) Unmanned aerial platforms for strategic intelligence gathering.
(d) Mobile radars for aerial coverage by the Nigerian Air Force
(5) In view of the foregoing, Mr. President is kindly requested to approve the provision of $1billion intervention funds to enable the urgent provision of the above-mentioned services. Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem.”
Commenting on the ONSA memo, ex-President Jonathan on March 31, 2014 approved the release of $1billion. He said: “HMPR, NSA, Paragraph approved.”
A follow-up memo on March 31, 2014 to Mrs. Alison-Madueke and the ex-NSA conveyed the approval.
The memo, signed by a former Senior Special Assistant (Admin) Matt Aikhionbare, said: “RE: Request for intervention projects for urgent National Security Projects.” Reference: (A) Letter NSA/SH/600/A dated 27th March 2014 on the above subject matter. I am directed to forward Reference A to you and to convey to you Mr. President’s approval of Paragraph (5). Humbly submitted for your further action sir.”
In spite of the initial approval, ONSA on April 9, 2014, via a memo NSA/SH/600/A asked for a fresh $200million.
The second memo said: “Your Excellency, please refer to your letter PRES/88-3/MPR/716/149/NSA/ 634 of 31st March 2014 on the above subject. During our review of the process, we realised a few gaps in the assessment of the protection of the gas pipelines, which will likely render the entire protection plan incomplete as the inland gas network was not considered.
“In view of this, I crave the indulgence of Mr. President to please approve an additional $200million only to enable a thorough security of the pipelines. Please, accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem.”
Following the receipt of a second memo, the ex-President wrote: “Approved. Honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources to release funds from the “Gas Fund”.
In a third memo of May 5,2014(NSA/SH/ 600/A), the ex-NSA applied for additional $250million to be sourced from the account of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), which is a subsidiary of NNPC.
The memo states: “Your Excellency, in our efforts to continue building capacity for our counter-terrorism efforts, it is pertinent we appropriately and speedily respond to challenges thrown up by the insurgents. This is in addition to several proactive measures already in place by government through the security forces. In view of the above, there is need for urgent intervention in the following areas:
(a) Provision of at least 15,000 ballistic vests and helmets to be issued to all troops in the operations
(b) Provision of 15 mobile scanners to cover entrances to Abuja and strategic cities in the North.
(c) Purchase of urgently needed ammunition for the Nigerian Air Force.
(d) Purchase of ammunition for the Nigeria Police
(e) Purchase of Night Vision Goggles for both the Army and the Air Force.
“To achieve the above-listed objectives, it is estimated that the sum of $250million only will be required. The money could be released from the security funds held by the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS).
“In view of the above, Mr. President is kindly requested to direct the release of $250million only for the above-mentioned subject. Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”
In his response, the ex-President directed as follows: “Please, release US$200m only from NNPC Security Vote.”
A highly-placed source in EFCC, who spoke in confidence, said: “Investigation so far confirmed the withdrawal of the $1.3billion from some accounts of the NNPC abroad. But there are sufficient clues of suspected money laundering by the ex-Ministers of Petroleum Resources and some government agencies who used ONSA as a platform.
“There is no evidence of projects executed with the cash. Instead, some of the cash were wired into a few banks by these individuals.
“We have also grilled a former Group Executive Director, Finance and Accounts of NNPC, Mr. Bernard Otti who has cooperated with our investigators by making necessary documents available. We will keep you posted on this case.”
http://thenationonlineng.net/diezani-trouble-withdrawal-1-3b-nnpc-accounts
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by Trustme2(m): 6:24am
When will this end
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by Warship: 6:26am
Buhari wants to distract us from Fulani herdsmen terrorists and their activities.
The theory of ISIS by DSS has failed.
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by new2012: 6:33am
When will EFCC have balls to face the culprits and leave the citizens out of this?
Social media doesn't solve any problem..deal with rhe challenges and inform the citizen on the conclusion, not broadcast unfounded and unsolved cases that never get solved.
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by Atiku2019: 6:38am
Atiku Where art thou?
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by usba: 6:44am
This woman thief pass extra ordinary
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by awakeupcall4all(m): 6:51am
All this propagandized lies should stop already...Nobody is buying those satanic hogwash again!!.
Just prosecute and jail just one this so called corrupt persons successfully first!..Instead of this showboat entertainment of crime fighting just to distract feeble minds of the Sai barbarians!
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by luvinhubby(m): 6:53am
These people think we are fools?
There is no fuel anywhere in Lagos today, helicopters are delivering arms to Fulani herdsmen in Taraba, herdsmen burnt Falae's farm, meanwhile the GMD of NNPC, Maikanti Baru awarded contracts, some very fictitious, without passing through this same NNPC board and some people see nothing wrong with it.
And all these fools(not us) see, are stale stories of 4 - 5yrs ago.
APC is a fraud.
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by soberdrunk(m): 6:54am
"3 whole years" later we are still hearing Diezani this Diezani that!!! We are tired of all this gist!!! Its either they make arrests or keep the discoveries to themselves., infact we have forgiven Madam Diezani!!!
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by rozayx5(m): 6:56am
Anoda boolshit story
Cooked to distract Nigerians
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by cursedAbiola(f): 7:02am
rozayx5:it's already stale
even zombies knows that
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by cursedAbiola(f): 7:02am
sarrki do you know that Tinubu is a bastard drug dealing vagabond selfish vulture
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by overall90: 7:03am
Just to distract the attention of Nigerians from the main issue
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by Esseite: 7:06am
cursedAbiola:
What has tinubu got to do with this?..
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by Lomprico2: 7:08am
What if the $26 billion that buhari stole?
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by obojememe: 7:14am
see money
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by RZArecta2(m): 7:18am
Anytime this Govt is in a mess due to its ineptitudes and buffoonery, Dieziani and Pej comes to its rescue with one cooked up scandal after another splashed against their names, social media trials for a while then a loud silence. Fact of the matter remains, Buhari must be impeached right now. The complicit bloodshed has gone on for far too long and the fg will never do anything to curb it
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by tashashiel(f): 7:31am
That woman nearly finished this country
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by rolchi(m): 9:35am
Fuel dey scarce...dem dey talk of Diezani again? After 3 years?
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by ItsawrapOutfit: 9:47am
It is well, national cake swiftly disappearing
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by tico1212(m): 9:48am
I carry yansh for her.
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by arigold1304(m): 9:48am
Nonsense......
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by joystickextend1(m): 9:48am
ok
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by kinibigdeal(m): 9:48am
soberdrunk:
Distraction from The Fulani's herdsmen massacre
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by usba: 9:49am
. This woman thief sotee IPoB fools brain commit join.
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by arherfish(m): 9:49am
When will AP poo end their propaganda with this woman.
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by princechurchill(m): 9:49am
Fulani burned Olu falae farm that's the current news
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by diaplo22: 9:50am
usba:
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by luvinhubby(m): 9:50am
usba:
Same thing Maikanti Baru did and you people saw nothing wrong with that.
Hypocrites
Re: Diezani In Trouble Again Over Withdrawal Of $1.3b From NNPC Accounts by lilfreezy: 9:50am
This is just a distraction. Just like the release of chibok was. If she was guilty, the FG should aswell charge her instead of these media trial
