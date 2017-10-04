₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by Kundagarten: 2:09pm
History repeating itself or what?
As head of NNPC in the 1980s $2.8bil was discovered missing from the NNPC coffers. It miraculously ended up in Midlands Bank London.
Now as minister of Petroleum, a whopping $26bil is unaccounted for again at NNPC.
Thanks to Ibe Kachikwu's letter.
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by Crocky23: 2:11pm
Buhari knew what he was doing by naming himself minister of Petroleum and appointing his brother Baru as MD.
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:11pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by YoungDaNaval(m): 2:11pm
Buhari is a failure
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by EmeeNaka: 2:11pm
Buhari is Pighting kwarruption.
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by rifasenate11(m): 2:43pm
Chaii.... this country is cursed .. walahi. we will never make a good country.
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by RZArecta(m): 2:59pm
Una go hear am, Buhari and his fellow demons have finished this country. God save us
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by dami2boi(m): 4:08pm
Ehm, our oil money dey miss
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by TheFreeOne: 4:12pm
Dejavu
All hail the corruption czar
By the time 'some people' finish with NNPC Na real shikini CHANGE go remain.
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by TheFreeOne: 4:16pm
Adeyanju you mean the monkey business called corruption fight
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by SweetJoystick(m): 4:23pm
Buhari your generation
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by DutchBruh: 4:33pm
EmeeNaka:
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by nototribalist: 4:38pm
My take on this is that buhari is old and useless. I can as well dig my grandfather from the grave to come be the governor of my state. Make I see how body go do my state.
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by bonnylight003: 4:45pm
Ibe kachukwu get sense die...
guy man know say na Sudanese dey dia..and if e no position wella na him head go carry am last last.. with no bubu to defend him.
dem go change am for am..
otherwise, wetin una think go make junior minister not to have direct access to his senior.. knowing too well that both have a working synergy..
infact..prior to bubu health saga.. both where seen together..even kachukwu was representing the president on some international scene.
so what happened all of sudden?
Baru automatically takes charge.. and kachukwu not having access to his friend bubu..
why is letter Addressed to the president,is been treated by national assembly? and the president is in the country.
IBE KACHUKWU just told us open secret.. incase of tomorrow.
something is wrong.. really wrong.. in this country.. the presidency is a joke
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by OreMI22: 6:05pm
Let Buhari and his band of paddy-paddy friends keep robbing Nigeria, while the masses are dying of hunger. Yet they focus on trivial issues instead of how government is looting their money while they are distracted with silly issues.
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by aolawale025: 6:29pm
$26b missing is just too much. The Senate should get to the bottom of this
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by seunmsg(m): 6:35pm
The president really need to address the issues raised by Ibe Kachikwu in his memo. I still can't understand why the minister of state for petroleum cannot have access to the president. Who is preventing him from accessing the president? Is Buhari really in charge of this country?
We don't want to read stories of another Dasuki/Deziani kind of looting after Buhari leaves office. If something rotten is smelling, this is the time to fish out the rot and deal with it. The president is really losing supporters daily with news like this. He should take charge of this government now.
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by aolawale025: 6:40pm
seunmsg:
Information in the grapevine is a decision had been taken. Both men are going in a few days!
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by SalamRushdie: 6:41pm
The Buhari curse has plagued Nigeria for over thirty years , it seems the reason why Nigeria never became the giant of Africa it was easily poised to be , it's the reasons why the crime rate in Nigeria grew out of hand , it's the reason why the standard of living nose dived into the dirt,it's the reason why Nigerian life expectancy is one of the lowest in the world , it's the reason why there is no functional rail road system , it's the reason why Nigeria Airways never grew into the likes of Air Ethiopia or Emirate despite being a motivation for both airlines, it the reason our Police men turned into desperate beggars , it's the reason 80 percent of our civil servant and purposeless and corrupt , The Buhari curse is real and destroyed Nigeria the day a very undisciplined, self centred zealot of an officer called Buhari decided to overthrow a democratic govt he had no business overthrowing..Many generations have wasted their destinies due to this curse and many more might still have their destinies wasted if we don't stand up to end this curse this time..
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by yanshDoctor: 6:44pm
after all the billions they are sharing give me a reason why the unity of the country will be negotiatable according to northeners. what is the difference between this guy to Diezani. Alison-Madueke? the niger deltas are been taking for a ride. until niger deltas stand up and defend the oil and their territory.
when no minister can see the president. the cabals will be sending letters with fake signature to loot the ministries. only God know how much the cabals have looted for buhari treatment in london.
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by EzzyIzzy: 6:52pm
It's quite appalling how seemingly sane people change and twist facts and the gullible ones just toe the same narrative. Agreed GMB administration is not performing as we all expected, but why so much hate to the point of repeating a fallacy?
I read the letter from Ibe Kachikwu to PMB and according to the author, contracts of $26 billion were awarded without the approval of the NNPC board, of which he is the chairman, which to me is a question of due process. He never stated any monies were missing. Unless there's another letter Deji Adeyanu is referring to. Na waoh!!!
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by chinonye82: 7:52pm
If you are joking stop it,saint pmb will never steal 1#.!
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by TheFreeOne: 8:17pm
EzzyIzzy:
The OP needs to rephrase the headline but the crux of the matter is there's abuse of position by Baru who awarded billions of dollars contracts without due process.
That is massive corruption under petroleum minister Buhari.
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by rexlims(m): 8:52pm
EzzyIzzy:oga poster dey dere dey defend wetin u no knw. abi u follow share frm it. do u expect monies to go out without contract? ask dasuki nd deziani d monies dey looted was it not frm contracts awarded?
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by EzzyIzzy: 8:55pm
Of course there's corruption going on in this administration. Nigerians who find themselves in positions of power only see it as an opportunity to enrich themselves.
Asides the title of the thread, take a look at Deji Adeyanju's tweet stating that $26B is missing. The next thing you know, you will see it in blogs and newspaper headlines. It's just a shame, really.
TheFreeOne:
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by Dshocker(m): 8:57pm
The world isn't just enough for every Nigerian politician,even the one at the verge of death will still find a way to steal against God and against Man....God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by cristianisraeli: 8:58pm
Buhari the zombie king is the king of corruption right from when he was chairman of PTF...billions got missing.am not suprised..only the zombie followers would be suprised
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by nairaman66(m): 8:58pm
The British should be blamed for this shithole called Nigeria
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by Akinz0126(m): 8:58pm
Kikiki dama we tell them yestiday say make them no crucify Fani kayode but make we analyse the content of him message say dem don clown our orignal president but some daft and die hard Apc supporters would rather kill the messenger and discard the message into a trash can........Small small truth dey comot Apc yeye govt the dead body wey una bury him let dey show for outside ooooooo
By the time this guys are done with us We no go fit collect our remaining change
Thou shall not quote thee I repeat thou shall not quote thee
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by Histrings08(m): 8:58pm
Another recession in d making... Emir Sanusi speech came to mind..
|Re: Nigerians React To Missing $26bil From NNPC by AburoBuhari: 9:00pm
walahi,you won't know the level of corruption going on in my brother Ègbón Saint Buhari regime until he leaves office
GEJ please forgive us
*AburoBuhari*
