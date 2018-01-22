₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,948,590 members, 4,041,236 topics. Date: Monday, 22 January 2018 at 10:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House (11562 Views)
BBNaija Reunion Show: Ex-BBNaija Housemates Return To The House In 2018 / Karlkem, Uriel's Brother Comes Out As Gay (Photos) / TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by Letenwam: 8:23pm
The Big Brother Naija reunion show which began airing on Saturday on Africa Magic, featuring Bisola, Tboss, Soma, Miyonse, Uriel and Bassey; all who were expected to revisit unresolved issues which they had with their fellow housemates, took another turn as the second runner up of the reality TV show, TBoss slammed Uriel for gossiping about her in talks with other housemates when she got out of the house.
According to TBoss, she doesn't know why Uriel took her story to other housemates without facing her with it.
On the other hand, Bisola revealed how she felt about TTT’ keeping his marriage away from her, Tboss put Uriel on blast for talking about her to other members of the house when she got out of the house.
‘He is such a fantastic actor, how did he hide that? I go on and on about my daughter, but I couldn’t understand how you could hide your family, it’s not like you are a single father, like me’, she said.
Soma on the other hand accused TBoss and Miyonse of making out when wrapped under the duvet, an accusation TBoss denied vehemently, claiming nothing happened. She also lashed out at Soma telling him to 'shut the f*ck up' as she never felt anything for Miyonse as she only enjoyed his company.
http://lailasnews.com/bbnaijareunion-tboss-slams-uriel-gossiping-outside-bbnaija-house/
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by vivienD: 8:54pm
No comment but yet on front page
7 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by Durhleepee(f): 8:54pm
...
They haf come again
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by Osu175(m): 8:55pm
another 90days of foolishness, when nitwits sit in front of the television� by 2am, watch a group of guys enjoying there sleep
25 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by ngwababe(f): 8:55pm
where's TTT
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by BluntBoy(m): 8:55pm
Who cares
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by Okoyeebos: 8:55pm
All these elderly miscreants without direction for their lives.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by mazimee(m): 8:55pm
I think too much relevance and Attention is being given to these people. Just look at them, What Exactly is their work?
15 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by 6pax: 8:55pm
This people again this year
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by Fukafuka: 8:55pm
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by rastaLivity: 8:55pm
they better talk about buhari cluelessness too, because the bastard is really a liability.
greetings from the south part of the 'shithole'
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by Greystone(m): 8:55pm
.
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by Ibrofem(m): 8:55pm
FTC.... I'M SO HAPPY right now... here is my akant details... SEUN.... send me my money
0983364421
I'm waiting
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by Slymonster(m): 8:56pm
yawnnnnnnnnnnnnns
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by Fukafuka: 8:56pm
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by CHIMDIYA4EVA(m): 8:56pm
BBnaija is back again..
Time to distract Nigerians
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by Vickiweezy(m): 8:56pm
This nonsense fuckery of a show is back again. Person no go hear word for girls hand for d next couple of months.
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by desoul2004(m): 8:56pm
OK
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by Mintayo(m): 8:56pm
Ainishe...
Please help save Anu...
http://www.nairaland.com/4239439/please-save-sisters-life
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by ENIMONEY(f): 8:56pm
Tswwww
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by nenergy(m): 8:56pm
This show again?! How does it benefit the average Nigerian? Payporte is wasting millions on reality TV yet their mobile app is shitty!
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by BAILMONEY: 8:57pm
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by yungbillionaire(m): 8:57pm
ikpotoi
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by sharaawy: 8:57pm
OLOSHO
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by forayfleo(m): 8:57pm
Story for the gods
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by Emilo(m): 8:57pm
So we should start doing ten- ten or what. Sensible guys like TTT and Efe wont be among losers...
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by yanabasee(m): 8:58pm
Front-page losing its worth to stupeed posts....
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by Odunsco01(m): 8:58pm
awon lo mò
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by dayleke(m): 8:58pm
Make dem go get job joor
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by donblade85555(m): 8:58pm
BBN again
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by Shortyy(f): 8:58pm
None of this concerns me. But I'll say Bisolar's song rocks. Is it Luchia or what..
|Re: BBNaija Reunion: Tboss Slams Uriel For Gossiping About Her Outside BBNaija House by allaboutobed(m): 8:59pm
ngwababe:busy breastfeeding his new born baby
Part 1 - 3 (funny Naij Web Series) / How Much Do TV Writers Earn Per Episode? / Naruto:The Seventh Hokage and The Scarlet Spring(anime/manga)Discussion Thread
Viewing this topic: ajaymina(m), Vic74real, spacyzuma(m), Doxy, Purehuman(m), teewhydope(m), coolphemie07(m), hcupid(m), Dcentglobal(m), adeadekf, superpauL(m), Aaria, Prezzyjay(m), Osu175(m), BlaqCoffee109(f), nnamdiokere45(m), BlackAce31(m), yinxfun(m), berryprety(f), manchester1, SteveMarvic(m), Razakipaye, engrkaz(m), sholaadejumo, kokosheen(m), Justice96, ebube89(f), preetypam(f), tonyblair4life(m), BAILMONEY, pirodoshit(m), ejibaba(m), Aare1513, Dudutane01(m), muyex1(m), Emmydo1994(m), MeBadGan(m), thonie11(m), ordinaryjoe, juliusnobisugo(m), Enasuarez(m), evexx1(f), piippa(m), Martinez19(m), Jyte87(f), ovlina, hexy40, wisdompeters35(m), Durchmann(m), zachanalysis and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17