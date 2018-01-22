



According to TBoss, she doesn't know why Uriel took her story to other housemates without facing her with it.



On the other hand, Bisola revealed how she felt about TTT’ keeping his marriage away from her, Tboss put Uriel on blast for talking about her to other members of the house when she got out of the house.



‘He is such a fantastic actor, how did he hide that? I go on and on about my daughter, but I couldn’t understand how you could hide your family, it’s not like you are a single father, like me’, she said.



Soma on the other hand accused TBoss and Miyonse of making out when wrapped under the duvet, an accusation TBoss denied vehemently, claiming nothing happened. She also lashed out at Soma telling him to 'shut the f*ck up' as she never felt anything for Miyonse as she only enjoyed his company.



