The National Economic Council (NEC) had last week set up a committee to be headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to end the killings by killer herdsmen in the country.



Suspected killer herdsmen have killed over 200 people across the country this year alone.



According to a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the president made the remarks when he received the board of directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group at the presidential villa yesterday.



GOOD DEVELOPMENT

Talk is cheap Mr president 26 Likes 1 Share

He has vowed on many things like making N1 = $1 he vowed about stabilizing the oil price. He vowed about ending bokoharam, he vowed about killing curruption. Note; non of these things has been achieved or close to being achieved then he’s vowing another shi.t. It’s either he doesn’t know the meaning of

Vow or he’s just heartless 74 Likes 7 Shares

BuhariCarryGo:

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assured Nigerians that the rising attacks on communities by herdsmen will soon be brought under control by security forces deployed to the vulnerable areas across the country.

The National Economic Council (NEC) had last week set up a committee to be headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to end the killings by killer herdsmen in the country.

Suspected killer herdsmen have killed over 200 people across the country this year alone.

According to a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the president made the remarks when he received the board of directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group at the presidential villa yesterday. 12 Likes 1 Share

Government's snail-esque reaction to fulani herdsmen saga is quite abysmal, it enhances our vulnerability to possible external attacks. Infact, Where are the special advisers to the presidency on security issues?

When? just give us a date sir... Wedding MC 1 Like



Or

I must!



Mtchew abeg what is yesterday score between facebook vs twitter I will?OrI must!Mtchew abeg what is yesterday score between facebook vs twitter 2 Likes

...but not now.

What is Buhari looking for now again

If all this i will and i must is about Aso rock pls forget

You came from duara you going back to duara

Just that yr wife won.t be going with you ,you of no use



Most useless man 10 Likes 1 Share

Buhari: Perfect definition of promise and fail. 8 Likes



Check below for what happened last Friday.



This is just to buy time so he can win 2019 election. Meanwhile he is arming the Fulanis to the teeth.Check below for what happened last Friday. 6 Likes 1 Share

APC change....

WEREY

Since his Presidency started Fulani killings have skyrocketed. What has he been doing for the past two years.



he is a fulani himself. what does he hope to fix? He is demonic and satanic . 2019 we should chase him out 2 Likes 1 Share

Na today?? Making a promise to end the killings is cheap talk, but howmany of the 2015 promises have you fulfilled yet?



APC... The party of lots of promises but no achievement.

Oga sir, you told us you will end Bokoharam in December 2015.



Why should I believe you

Lie lie...

Those herdsmen work for the fulani elite and most likely work for him.

Every Nigerian should boycott beef, its not even healthy sef. No wedding party, thanksgiving, birth celebration, wake keep, dinner table should have beef. It is ritual meat, wake up people!





#boycottfulanibeef 2 Likes

Says the jihadist who's rumoured to be the reincarnation of usman Dan fodio.

You don't always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust, let go and see what happens. 1 Like

Vow kee... Well if u want swear take oath or even blood covenant, I am on countdown mode and as of now its remain 1year 23 days 17 hours and 4 minutes for me to vote u out to daura where u really belong... Mtcheew

Jihadist

Yes, you will by mouth! But your body languages says otherwise!! 2 Likes

Dj baddo pls play me story for the gods by olamide 3 Likes

STORY STORY! STORY!!!!!

When?

Make we end your tenure first

this 'I Wil, I will' is getting too much....

The funny thing about this government is that they keep sounding like they are still campaigning even when they are fully in government doing absolutely nothing to combat issues facing our country.



APC... Bunch of jokers that makes loudest noise! 1 Like