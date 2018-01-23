₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by BuhariCarryGo: 6:53am
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assured Nigerians that the rising attacks on communities by herdsmen will soon be brought under control by security forces deployed to the vulnerable areas across the country.
The National Economic Council (NEC) had last week set up a committee to be headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to end the killings by killer herdsmen in the country.
Suspected killer herdsmen have killed over 200 people across the country this year alone.
According to a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the president made the remarks when he received the board of directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group at the presidential villa yesterday.
https://leadership.ng/2018/01/23/will-end-herdsmen-killings-pmb-vows/?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C2382980765
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by Nwodosis(m): 6:54am
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by ManirBK: 6:54am
GOOD DEVELOPMENT
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by HOLYDICK(m): 6:59am
Talk is cheap Mr president
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by Optional09: 7:08am
He has vowed on many things like making N1 = $1 he vowed about stabilizing the oil price. He vowed about ending bokoharam, he vowed about killing curruption. Note; non of these things has been achieved or close to being achieved then he’s vowing another shi.t. It’s either he doesn’t know the meaning of
Vow or he’s just heartless
74 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by imhotep: 7:11am
BuhariCarryGo:
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by Epositive(m): 7:17am
Government's snail-esque reaction to fulani herdsmen saga is quite abysmal, it enhances our vulnerability to possible external attacks. Infact, Where are the special advisers to the presidency on security issues?
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by MrRhymes101(m): 7:32am
When? just give us a date sir... Wedding MC
1 Like
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by marooh: 7:32am
I will?
Or
I must!
Mtchew abeg what is yesterday score between facebook vs twitter
2 Likes
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by Omeokachie: 8:07am
...but not now.
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by limeta(f): 8:20am
What is Buhari looking for now again
If all this i will and i must is about Aso rock pls forget
You came from duara you going back to duara
Just that yr wife won.t be going with you ,you of no use
Most useless man
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by debolayinka(m): 8:38am
Buhari: Perfect definition of promise and fail.
8 Likes
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by AngryNaijaMan: 9:50am
This is just to buy time so he can win 2019 election. Meanwhile he is arming the Fulanis to the teeth.
Check below for what happened last Friday.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by Crystalvivi: 9:50am
APC change....
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by Stemkay: 9:50am
WEREY
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by jazinogold(m): 9:50am
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by Einl(m): 9:50am
Since his Presidency started Fulani killings have skyrocketed. What has he been doing for the past two years.
he is a fulani himself. what does he hope to fix? He is demonic and satanic . 2019 we should chase him out
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by pinnket: 9:50am
Na today?? Making a promise to end the killings is cheap talk, but howmany of the 2015 promises have you fulfilled yet?
APC... The party of lots of promises but no achievement.
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by Built2last: 9:50am
Oga sir, you told us you will end Bokoharam in December 2015.
Why should I believe you
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by Bitterleafsoup: 9:50am
Lie lie...
Those herdsmen work for the fulani elite and most likely work for him.
Every Nigerian should boycott beef, its not even healthy sef. No wedding party, thanksgiving, birth celebration, wake keep, dinner table should have beef. It is ritual meat, wake up people!
#boycottfulanibeef
2 Likes
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by killsmith(m): 9:50am
Says the jihadist who's rumoured to be the reincarnation of usman Dan fodio.
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by Sirpaul(m): 9:50am
You don't always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust, let go and see what happens.
1 Like
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by Nonnyflex(m): 9:50am
Vow kee... Well if u want swear take oath or even blood covenant, I am on countdown mode and as of now its remain 1year 23 days 17 hours and 4 minutes for me to vote u out to daura where u really belong... Mtcheew
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by Bonapart(m): 9:50am
Jihadist
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by SouthSouth1914: 9:50am
Yes, you will by mouth! But your body languages says otherwise!!
2 Likes
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by lascopes(m): 9:51am
Dj baddo pls play me story for the gods by olamide
3 Likes
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by Maurz(m): 9:51am
STORY STORY! STORY!!!!!
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by MorataFC: 9:51am
When?
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by Oblongata: 9:51am
Make we end your tenure first
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by Elslim: 9:51am
this 'I Wil, I will' is getting too much....
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by Victorakats(m): 9:51am
The funny thing about this government is that they keep sounding like they are still campaigning even when they are fully in government doing absolutely nothing to combat issues facing our country.
APC... Bunch of jokers that makes loudest noise!
1 Like
|Re: "I Will End Herdsmen Killings" - President Buhari Vows by jieta: 9:51am
the last time i check buhari is the President of Nigeria not femi adesina , he should come out and criticise this Fulani herdsmen not hiding in aso rock.
