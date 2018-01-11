₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by kirajustice: 7:43am
Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has declared his readiness to face Cattle Rearers who have taken him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague.
Ortom said he was ready to challenge cattle breeders association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore at the ICC after the organization dragged him to the apex court for implementing the anti-grazing law.
He made the revelation at a stakeholders' meeting at the Benue Peoples' House in Makurdi on Monday.
"I heard that they have taken us to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Who is the criminal in this case? I am ready to meet them there.
We will work together and succeed for the sake of posterity. When our collective interest is threatened, we need to come together and fight.
We need to fight this common goal and until justice is done. I will not stop until justice is done to Benue people," he stressed.
A former leader of the Northern Elders Forum, Paul Unongo, said the Benue people could not submit themselves to be slaughtered as chickens, urging them to rise up and defend themselves.
He maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari must come to the state and condole with the people, as people normally do to the bereaved.
Unongo said: "You must stand by your governor and make new friends who will help you because you are a threatened species. We need respect because we have done a lot of things to deserve this."
https://politicsngr.com/fulani-herdsmen-ready-meet-miyetti-allah-icc-gov-ortom/
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by Thegeneralqueen(f): 7:44am
Ortom is starting to be a man I guess fayose thought him that
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by Israelconcepts: 7:50am
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by clarocuzioo(m): 7:53am
Do they think people in ICC are foolish like their brothers here in Nigeria? I guess they are yet to understand they are in for a shocker. A group that have been said to be the fourth deadliest killer group, may be it is here they will get their official title as terrorist.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by OceanmorganTrix: 7:55am
The link I post below will tell you the real politics going on in benue state, the governor is wicked and he knows what is happening
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/price-rape-agatu/
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1475199119196052&id=100001179341997
The first link is a full and comprehensive news, while the second link is a summary to the first
This is benue state governor who is crying today
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by eagleeye2: 8:01am
E be like say Ortom don dey grow some balls ohh.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by FortifiedCity: 8:03am
Ortom please import guns and ammunitions for your youths.
Get them together to form armed vigilantes to protect your towns and villages against those herdsmen.
Shoot at sight.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by kessling: 8:05am
Useless miyetti Allah they think their brother is the President of the ICC . Let's see if they'll return on getting there.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by Annie939(f): 8:06am
am with you sir to hell with buhari and his terrorists kinsmen enough is enough
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by magoo10(m): 8:21am
That will be a win win for him because the international community already regard the Fulani herdsmen as a terrorist group and rank them number 4 all over the world.
Do terrorist go to court? Watch how they will melt away from the case.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by powerkey: 8:29am
Fayose, Wike and Orton are the only governors we have in Nigeria
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by debolayinka(m): 8:46am
Wetin person no go hear for this country? When criminal begin prosecute victim?
Person make law for him state, if you no like am, commot go your own state na!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:07am
kirajustice:Paul Unongo I am happy for you. Only a bloodsucking specie will stick with Buhari.
Ortom that's the spirit! Good!
Your eyes don clear!
To the people of Benue, defend yourselves!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by TheFreeOne: 10:11am
Definitely these Fulani terrorists are heartless and bloodthirsty but I never knew they are also so stupid
to file a case at ICC with a noose around their own necks.
They should please make it snappy and I'll be willing to donate some cash for their trip
Bunch of oloriburuku terrorists.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by oshe11(m): 10:14am
This dude can only defeat them if he DECAMPS......
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by three: 10:15am
#BOVINOCRACY
Government of Cattle Herders by Cattle Herders for Cattle Herders and Cattle
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by cursedAbiola(f): 10:17am
including the illiterate terrorist Buhari
Buhari is a terrorist - ngeneukwenu
sarrki do you know that Osibanjo is a vagabond?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by capatainrambo: 10:18am
fulani herdsmen are the 4th wworst terrorist group
the court will throw them out even before they bigin
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by cursedAbiola(f): 10:19am
omenkalives shame to you for rejecting your people when they need you most
even the incompetent Ortom have realized that it's his people first before the caliphate you're pleasing
Omenkalives shameee
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by Karlman: 10:19am
good morning to you Benue People!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by Pavore9: 10:19am
Game on.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by Awoo88: 10:19am
This idiot have decided finally to do away with politics
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by blackbeau1(f): 10:20am
Only in Nigeria. Criminals and terrorists would assume they have rights.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by Aieboocaar(m): 10:21am
NO!!!.... keep crying while they keep butchering your people
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by Guyman02: 10:21am
Just like in 1966 when Ojukwu warned the Benue/Plateau people about their blind allegiance and loyalty to the Fulani controlled Arewa but they thought Igbos needed to be destroyed and formed road blocks to kill Igbos escaping from the far north in their communities despite their close proximity to Obollo Affor and Nsukka with whom they share cultural similarities, they were the foot soldiers during the civil war as Paul Unongo boasted that they provided 1 million men to fight the Biafrans to keep Nigeria united.
Just recently Nnamdi Kanu warned them again but some of them celebrated Operation Python Dance and Crocodile Smile, now it has come to them from the same people, who will fight for them, who will defend them?
The Gov had for several months been running to Abuja every time there was an attack to weep and beg the Fulani controlled FG for help which never came.
Its either the Govt and people of Benue arm themselves to frontally engage the Fulani militia or their communities will soon be left without human beings as most of them are migrating to the State capital Markudi as refugees.
Igbos will continue to show solidarity to the Middle Belt people until they come to their senses and start seeing the entity called Nigeria from the spectrum of the Igbos despite all the hate they have shown to them in the past.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by seunmsg(m): 10:22am
Unongo said: "You must stand by your governor and make new friends who will help you because you are a threatened species. We need respect because we have done a lot of things to deserve this."
Elder Paul Unongo is the proverbial butterfly who though itself to be a bird. He has always attacked the people and interest of the south (especially Yoruba's) all his life. The reality of the sad Benue killings has woken him up from his lifelong slumber, now, he is seeking for new friends among the same people he has derided and abused all his life. Anyway, it is never too late than never. We Yoruba's will extend our hands of fellowship to him and his people.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by NaijaMutant(f): 10:24am
Good morning Ortom
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by Throwback: 10:25am
By the time Buhari is done, a Fulani will never win a presidential election in Nigeria again.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by Chukazu: 10:26am
Wasting your time...go and arm your people, spiritually, physically and "jujuly"
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by usba: 10:29am
seunmsg:
Load of rubbish, you want to start sounding like an IPOB despite knowing better. So you think Yoruba will provide security to Benue people?
It is a pity people who should be the intellect of nairaland are falling prey to tribalism.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by 2chainzz(m): 10:29am
Great news
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom by Oponel1962: 10:31am
They don't know God..
