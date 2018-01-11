Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Herdsmen: I Am Ready To Meet Miyetti Allah At ICC - Gov. Ortom (3157 Views)

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has declared his readiness to face Cattle Rearers who have taken him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague.



Ortom said he was ready to challenge cattle breeders association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore at the ICC after the organization dragged him to the apex court for implementing the anti-grazing law.



He made the revelation at a stakeholders' meeting at the Benue Peoples' House in Makurdi on Monday.



"I heard that they have taken us to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Who is the criminal in this case? I am ready to meet them there.



We will work together and succeed for the sake of posterity. When our collective interest is threatened, we need to come together and fight.



We need to fight this common goal and until justice is done. I will not stop until justice is done to Benue people," he stressed.



A former leader of the Northern Elders Forum, Paul Unongo, said the Benue people could not submit themselves to be slaughtered as chickens, urging them to rise up and defend themselves.



He maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari must come to the state and condole with the people, as people normally do to the bereaved.



Unongo said: "You must stand by your governor and make new friends who will help you because you are a threatened species. We need respect because we have done a lot of things to deserve this."



Ortom is starting to be a man I guess fayose thought him that 21 Likes

Do they think people in ICC are foolish like their brothers here in Nigeria? I guess they are yet to understand they are in for a shocker. A group that have been said to be the fourth deadliest killer group, may be it is here they will get their official title as terrorist. 17 Likes





https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/price-rape-agatu/



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1475199119196052&id=100001179341997



The first link is a full and comprehensive news, while the second link is a summary to the first



This is benue state governor who is crying today The link I post below will tell you the real politics going on in benue state, the governor is wicked and he knows what is happeningThe first link is a full and comprehensive news, while the second link is a summary to the firstThis is benue state governor who is crying today

E be like say Ortom don dey grow some balls ohh.

Ortom please import guns and ammunitions for your youths.

Get them together to form armed vigilantes to protect your towns and villages against those herdsmen.



Shoot at sight. 6 Likes

Useless miyetti Allah they think their brother is the President of the ICC . Let's see if they'll return on getting there. 2 Likes

am with you sir to hell with buhari and his terrorists kinsmen enough is enough 1 Like

That will be a win win for him because the international community already regard the Fulani herdsmen as a terrorist group and rank them number 4 all over the world.

Do terrorist go to court? Watch how they will melt away from the case. 3 Likes

Fayose, Wike and Orton are the only governors we have in Nigeria

Wetin person no go hear for this country? When criminal begin prosecute victim?

Person make law for him state, if you no like am, commot go your own state na! 5 Likes

kirajustice:

@POLITICSNGR

Paul Unongo, said the Benue people could not submit themselves to be slaughtered as chickens, urging them to rise up and defend themselves.



https://politicsngr.com/fulani-herdsmen-ready-meet-miyetti-allah-icc-gov-ortom/

cc: lalasticlala, mynd44 Paul Unongo I am happy for you. Only a bloodsucking specie will stick with Buhari.



Ortom that's the spirit! Good!

Your eyes don clear!



To the people of Benue, defend yourselves! 4 Likes



to file a case at ICC with a noose around their own necks.



They should please make it snappy and I'll be willing to donate some cash for their trip



Bunch of oloriburuku terrorists. Definitely these Fulani terrorists are heartless and bloodthirsty but I never knew they are also so stupidto file a case at ICC with a noose around their own necks.They should please make it snappy and I'll be willing to donate some cash for their tripBunch of oloriburuku terrorists. 4 Likes 1 Share

This dude can only defeat them if he DECAMPS......

#BOVINOCRACY



Government of Cattle Herders by Cattle Herders for Cattle Herders and Cattle

including the illiterate terrorist Buhari



Buhari is a terrorist - ngeneukwenu

sarrki do you know that Osibanjo is a vagabond? 2 Likes

fulani herdsmen are the 4th wworst terrorist group





the court will throw them out even before they bigin 1 Like

omenkalives shame to you for rejecting your people when they need you most

even the incompetent Ortom have realized that it's his people first before the caliphate you're pleasing

Omenkalives shameee 3 Likes

good morning to you Benue People!

Game on. 1 Like

This idiot have decided finally to do away with politics

Only in Nigeria. Criminals and terrorists would assume they have rights. 1 Like

NO!!!.... keep crying while they keep butchering your people 1 Like

Just like in 1966 when Ojukwu warned the Benue/Plateau people about their blind allegiance and loyalty to the Fulani controlled Arewa but they thought Igbos needed to be destroyed and formed road blocks to kill Igbos escaping from the far north in their communities despite their close proximity to Obollo Affor and Nsukka with whom they share cultural similarities, they were the foot soldiers during the civil war as Paul Unongo boasted that they provided 1 million men to fight the Biafrans to keep Nigeria united.



Just recently Nnamdi Kanu warned them again but some of them celebrated Operation Python Dance and Crocodile Smile, now it has come to them from the same people, who will fight for them, who will defend them?

The Gov had for several months been running to Abuja every time there was an attack to weep and beg the Fulani controlled FG for help which never came.



Its either the Govt and people of Benue arm themselves to frontally engage the Fulani militia or their communities will soon be left without human beings as most of them are migrating to the State capital Markudi as refugees.



Igbos will continue to show solidarity to the Middle Belt people until they come to their senses and start seeing the entity called Nigeria from the spectrum of the Igbos despite all the hate they have shown to them in the past.

Unongo said: "You must stand by your governor and make new friends who will help you because you are a threatened species. We need respect because we have done a lot of things to deserve this."



Elder Paul Unongo is the proverbial butterfly who though itself to be a bird. He has always attacked the people and interest of the south (especially Yoruba's) all his life. The reality of the sad Benue killings has woken him up from his lifelong slumber, now, he is seeking for new friends among the same people he has derided and abused all his life. Anyway, it is never too late than never. We Yoruba's will extend our hands of fellowship to him and his people. Elder Paul Unongo is the proverbial butterfly who though itself to be a bird. He has always attacked the people and interest of the south (especially Yoruba's) all his life. The reality of the sad Benue killings has woken him up from his lifelong slumber, now, he is seeking for new friends among the same people he has derided and abused all his life. Anyway, it is never too late than never. We Yoruba's will extend our hands of fellowship to him and his people. 2 Likes

Good morning Ortom

By the time Buhari is done, a Fulani will never win a presidential election in Nigeria again.

Wasting your time...go and arm your people, spiritually, physically and "jujuly"

seunmsg:







Elder Paul Unongo is the proverbial butterfly who though itself to be a bird. He has always attacked the people and interest of the south (especially Yoruba's) all his life. The reality of the sad Benue killings has woken him up from his lifelong slumber, now, he is seeking for new friends among the same people he has derided and abused all his life. Anyway, it is never too late than never. We Yoruba's will extend our hands of fellowship to him and his people.



Load of rubbish, you want to start sounding like an IPOB despite knowing better. So you think Yoruba will provide security to Benue people?



It is a pity people who should be the intellect of nairaland are falling prey to tribalism. Load of rubbish, you want to start sounding like an IPOB despite knowing better. So you think Yoruba will provide security to Benue people?It is a pity people who should be the intellect of nairaland are falling prey to tribalism.

Great news