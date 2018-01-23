₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,949,230 members, 4,043,291 topics. Date: Tuesday, 23 January 2018 at 10:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) (2157 Views)
|Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) by Letenwam: 5:49pm
The funeral programme of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme scheduled to hold on 2nd February is out. The late statesman will be paid last respect in London, Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Anambra. Here's the scheduled events below;
http://lailasnews.com/late-vice-president-alex-ekwueme-funeral-programme/
Lalasticlala
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) by yanabasee(m): 5:53pm
Iconic statesman!!!..... RIP sir!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) by MrHistorian: 10:17pm
RIP sir.
Say "hi" to . . . . . *mouth sealed*
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) by Pubichairs(m): 10:18pm
hope he lived a good life cos that's the koko... vanity is always vanity.. rip
1 Like
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) by chuddykay(m): 10:18pm
May His Soul Rest in Peace....
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) by ebujany(m): 10:18pm
A rare breed of leaders are going home....RIP sir.
Please tell God Nigerians have spoken in one voice....its either Mr buhari leaves aso rock peacefully or let the Angles do the need full. Nigeria must move forward
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) by MaconAwire(m): 10:18pm
.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) by gmoni2(m): 10:18pm
RIP.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) by OrestesDante(m): 10:19pm
∆ where is Buhari pls? ∆
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) by biblegirl: 10:19pm
The day you are looking for a job in a particular company and find out that the CEO is your X, who you insulted and cheated, you will know why mathematics always tells us to find the value of 'X'..._��������������
2 Likes
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) by otabuko(m): 10:21pm
Rest in Peace great states man. Igbo Amaka
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) by Emperorempower(m): 10:23pm
A NAIRALANDER NEEDS HELP, http://www.nairaland.com/4306732/nairalanders-please
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) by pol23: 10:25pm
Rip sir.
Is there in other Igbo man that has reached this man level in politics...
Igbos are truly sidelined.
But you people shouldn't vote for Buhari because of 2023 presidency he promised you ooo...that will be a very big mistake...
From what one idiot from Apga said about Obasanjo's letter,I can see where Apga is heading for 2019.
Yes,One Nigeria is not real.
We keep playing Ethnicity.
Religions
Party and other funny cata.
A vote to against APC is a vote for the survival of humanity...it's our collective duty...
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) by DrRasheed(m): 10:27pm
All these unimportant procedures..??
Thank God I'm a Muslim.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) by kopite(m): 10:29pm
What of their Masonic service of songs? Am still waiting cos my dad is appearing in his full regalia.
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) by Deo1986(m): 10:32pm
biblegirl:Inappropriate!!
|Re: Alex Ekwueme's Burial Programme (Photo) by speaktome(m): 10:32pm
Dr Alex
Return If Possible (RIP)
(0) (Reply)
#occupynigeria Protests And Nlc/tuc Nationwide Stike Continues / Hello Nl. Are You Still Looking For Project Topics/materials / Video Documentary: Ibori Started As A Petty Thief In London
Viewing this topic: hugoboss36(m), slizzyb(m), Africanpride123, Ilesalomo, Deo1986(m), pepenazy(m), gleaf, Edwin02110(m), soonest(f), fridayawase(m), Thisis2raw(m), Ahamefuna0001, perkcare(m), graciously2013, Brendaniel, Osinachiadinma, ChiefSweetus, pol23, Nobleking2000(m), LOGDAN(m), bedspread and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9