|Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by Tbillz(m): 11:02pm On Jan 23
Dele Momodu responded to a twitter fan who asked what his opinions are on Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo's letter to President Buhari on the state of the nation. "No comment yet if it is about his latest letter... "
No comment yet if it is about his latest letter...
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by Newbiee: 11:03pm On Jan 23
Buhari till 2023 jare!
No matter how a President performs, OBJ just don't want any President in Nigeria to enjoy two terms. He criticised Yaradua before he was late, he criticised Jonathan and now PMB. He just want to remain the longest serving Nigeria's President ever. Nothing more, nothing less.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by buhariguy(m): 11:04pm On Jan 23
OBJ should go and die if he does not like buhari way of governance
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by clevvermind(m): 11:10pm On Jan 23
Newbiee:Not true, obj mearnt well. The letter is timely and good for Buhari. Buhari has failed woefully and needs to go home.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by omonnakoda: 11:15pm On Jan 23
Newbiee:Small man small sense
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by zealblinks(m): 11:21pm On Jan 23
buhariguy:ZONE B way na, one way
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by clevvermind(m): 11:28pm On Jan 23
buhariguy:Kiss the truth. OBJ has said the truth. Try not to be a zombi.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by Wristler: 11:33pm On Jan 23
Newbiee:OMG... Just see this one doing moonwalk on an escalator.
So if a President comes and give us 100. Obj will make him lose re-election?
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by tollyboy5(m): 1:41am
Dis one obj talk I won't vote baba again. Because the wise ones has spoken.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by Babacele: 2:35am
police should please free Anty Obi. #freeObiEzekwizili#
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by brainpower(m): 2:45am
Everything being equal OBJ and PMB are no longer supposed to be relevant in Nigerian politics especially that PMB. But this is not a fair world that's why he has Amaechi and EL Rufai. Over their dead bodies will they allow a free and fair election in this country.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by femolacqua(m): 8:07am
Newbiee:Every government must have a watch dog, looking at his or her work , else they will rule the country any how and as they like.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by SalamRushdie: 8:14am
I have never been a fan of OBJ but truth be told his letter is one of the most patriotic and statemanly thing that has been done in this country , that letter to Buhari should be framed and put in a hall of national fame for posterity same so unborn Nigerians can see how Nigerians resisted the worst leader ever who has been responsible for the suffering of generations of Nigerians in the last 33 years
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by Okoroawusa: 8:19am
SalamRushdie:Keep it up
You r doing ur job well
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by Mc1807: 9:38am
poo hole president!
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by free2ryhme: 9:38am
Tbillz:
the matter pass am
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by slimpoppa(m): 9:39am
Bros you better comment.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by Bayajidda1: 9:39am
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by jieta: 9:39am
h
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by RemedyLab: 9:39am
Trending letter
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by smartty68(m): 9:39am
Lol! This letter is just making rounds on social media!
This letter just wrecked APC's plans of winning come 2019
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by Firefire(m): 9:40am
Buhari till 2023 jare!
No matter how a President performs, OBJ just don't want any President in Nigeria to enjoy two terms. He criticised Yaradua before he was late, he criticised Jonathan and now PMB. He just want to remain the longest serving Nigeria's President ever. Nothing more, nothing less.[/quote
By their fruits, you shall know them...
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by shogotermies(m): 9:40am
Newbiee:
please are u making sense?
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by fistonati(m): 9:40am
Thou Obasanjo was purely an integral part of this mess we found ourselve. he had d opportunities to put nigeria on d right track but failed.
He had d opportunities as a military and civilian but he was competing with Atiku enriching himself
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by Offpoint: 9:41am
Amen
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by bettercreature(m): 9:41am
Obasanjo should stop writting a useless letter and come up with a solution
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by Elslim: 9:41am
he is commenting his reserve
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by Paperwhite(m): 9:41am
One unique thing about all the people who had a hand in the catastrophic failure called Buhari is their hopeless after their catastrophic decision.
Only a few of these fellas have the courage to speak out acknowledging their helplessness.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by OVA200(m): 9:41am
buhariguy:Are you normal
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by israelmao(m): 9:41am
Dele another movement is on.
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by wildcatter23(m): 9:42am
Everyone reacts!!!! No one acts!!!
|Re: Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say by fistonati(m): 9:42am
YOUR MEDULA OBLAGATER IS ON THE REVERSE
Newbiee:
