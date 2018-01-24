Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari: Dele Momodu Has This To Say (10223 Views)

"We Won't Return" - Abducted Chibok Girls Say In New Boko Haram Video / Atiku To OBJ: You Cant Stop Me This Time! / Learn From My Mistake, Reach Out To OBJ- Jonathan Tells Atiku

No comment yet if it is about his latest letter...



Dele Momodu responded to a twitter fan who asked what his opinions are on Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo's letter to President Buhari on the state of the nation. "No comment yet if it is about his latest letter... "

Buhari till 2023 jare!

No matter how a President performs, OBJ just don't want any President in Nigeria to enjoy two terms. He criticised Yaradua before he was late, he criticised Jonathan and now PMB. He just want to remain the longest serving Nigeria's President ever. Nothing more, nothing less. 10 Likes

OBJ should go and die if he does not like buhari way of governance 1 Like

No matter how a President performs, OBJ just don't want any President in Nigeria to enjoy two terms. He criticised Yaradua before he was late, he criticised Jonathan and now PMB. He just want to remain the longest serving Nigeria's President ever. Nothing more, nothing less. Not true, obj mearnt well. The letter is timely and good for Buhari. Buhari has failed woefully and needs to go home. Not true, obj mearnt well. The letter is timely and good for Buhari. Buhari has failed woefully and needs to go home. 48 Likes 5 Shares

No matter how a President performs, OBJ just don't want any President in Nigeria to enjoy two terms. He criticised Yaradua before he was late, he criticised Jonathan and now PMB. He just want to remain the longest serving Nigeria's President ever. Nothing more, nothing less. Small man small sense Small man small sense 44 Likes 3 Shares

OBJ should go and die if he does not like buhari way of governance ZONE B way na, one way ZONE B way na, one way 9 Likes 1 Share

OBJ should go and die if he does not like buhari way of governance Kiss the truth. OBJ has said the truth. Try not to be a zombi. Kiss the truth. OBJ has said the truth. Try not to be a zombi. 23 Likes 1 Share

No matter how a President performs, OBJ just don't want any President in Nigeria to enjoy two terms. He criticised Yaradua before he was late, he criticised Jonathan and now PMB. He just want to remain the longest serving Nigeria's President ever. Nothing more, nothing less. OMG... Just see this one doing moonwalk on an escalator.



So if a President comes and give us 100. Obj will make him lose re-election? OMG... Just see this one doing moonwalk on an escalator.So if a President comes and give us 100. Obj will make him lose re-election? 7 Likes 1 Share

Dis one obj talk I won't vote baba again. Because the wise ones has spoken. 5 Likes

police should please free Anty Obi. #freeObiEzekwizili# 3 Likes 1 Share

Everything being equal OBJ and PMB are no longer supposed to be relevant in Nigerian politics especially that PMB. But this is not a fair world that's why he has Amaechi and EL Rufai. Over their dead bodies will they allow a free and fair election in this country. 2 Likes 1 Share

No matter how a President performs, OBJ just don't want any President in Nigeria to enjoy two terms. He criticised Yaradua before he was late, he criticised Jonathan and now PMB. He just want to remain the longest serving Nigeria's President ever. Nothing more, nothing less. Every government must have a watch dog, looking at his or her work , else they will rule the country any how and as they like. Every government must have a watch dog, looking at his or her work , else they will rule the country any how and as they like.

I have never been a fan of OBJ but truth be told his letter is one of the most patriotic and statemanly thing that has been done in this country , that letter to Buhari should be framed and put in a hall of national fame for posterity same so unborn Nigerians can see how Nigerians resisted the worst leader ever who has been responsible for the suffering of generations of Nigerians in the last 33 years 20 Likes 2 Shares

I have never been a fan of OBJ but truth be told his letter is one of the most patriotic and statemanly thing that has been done in this country , that letter to Buhari should be framed and put in a hall of national fame for posterity same so unborn Nigerians can see how Nigerians resisted the worst leader ever who has been responsible for the suffering of generations of Nigerians in the last 33 years Keep it up

You r doing ur job well Keep it upYou r doing ur job well 4 Likes 1 Share

poo hole president!

the matter pass am the matter pass am

Bros you better comment.

Trending letter

Lol! This letter is just making rounds on social media!



This letter just wrecked APC's plans of winning come 2019 1 Like

By their fruits, you shall know them... By their fruits, you shall know them... 4 Likes

please are u making sense? please are u making sense? 3 Likes

Thou Obasanjo was purely an integral part of this mess we found ourselve. he had d opportunities to put nigeria on d right track but failed.

He had d opportunities as a military and civilian but he was competing with Atiku enriching himself 1 Like

Amen

Obasanjo should stop writting a useless letter and come up with a solution

he is commenting his reserve

One unique thing about all the people who had a hand in the catastrophic failure called Buhari is their hopeless after their catastrophic decision.

Only a few of these fellas have the courage to speak out acknowledging their helplessness. 1 Like 1 Share

OBJ should go and die if he does not like buhari way of governance Are you normal Are you normal 1 Like

Dele another movement is on. 1 Like

Everyone reacts!!!! No one acts!!!