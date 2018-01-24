Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud (11538 Views)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has detained the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, for alleged fraud to the tune of N223m, The PUNCH can confirm.



It was learnt that Lawal arrived at the Abuja office of the EFCC around 11am on Wednesday after which he was detained.



When contacted on the telephone, the acting Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Samin Amaddin, confirmed Lawal’s arrest to our correspondent.



Even Trump wey no get sense 1 bit.

To think we have a President duller than Trump is a national embarrassment.

You're funny, bro. Trump is very intelligent. You might think he's fooling himself by some of his Twitter posts and verbal statements sometimes, but he knows what he's doing. He's fighting a psychological war and Twitter is providing him a very good medium. No insult intended, but can Buhari even post a single tweet himself? No! Less than 24 hours after the scathing letter. I know it's not easy not to want to be merciful toward your friends when they err and you're in a position to sanction or punish them. But that's what justice demands. Less than 1 year into Trumps administration he has had to let go of very close appointees like former NSA Mike Flynn, White House strategist, Stephen Bannon, Reince Priebus, etc - for his own political survival. Buhari doesn't seem to know how to do this. He's averse to change.You're funny, bro. Trump is very intelligent. You might think he's fooling himself by some of his Twitter posts and verbal statements sometimes, but he knows what he's doing. He's fighting a psychological war and Twitter is providing him a very good medium. No insult intended, but can Buhari even post a single tweet himself? No!

Propaganda, they will release him soon



Buhari is trying to deceive Nigerians after OBJ's bombshell

Less than 24 hours after the scathing letter. They are trying to take our attention off OBJ's bombshell but we are wiser now.

Thank you OBJ for your action that caused this reaction and we know they will soon released him when they are thru with the script OBJ forced them to write last night

Scam

Just 24 hrs after the bombshell

His letter wasn't in vain after all.

Propganda, they will release him soon



Why won't they? A govt that had released almost a thousand Boko Haram fighters

No matter the charade Buhari puts up we must drop him off at Daura bus stop come 2019..Buhari your failure has already paid your transport fare back to Daura

God dey look is looking until we wake from our mumu nothing we change

Pictures and videos or adonbilivit The fear of Obasanjo is the beginning of wisdom, but we will not be deceived again, no amount of sugar-coating will stop us from sending Buhari back to daura in 2019

UP Obasanjo, when will Abba be touched?

Detention isn't enough, speedy trial is.



The President needs to start his cleansing with his inner caucus starting from Abba Kyari, Maina, Malami who have been fingered in serious corruption allegations.



It is not too late, Mr President.

trying to suppress the brouhaha surrounding the letter?

Chicken change....

This administration should stop playing on our intelligence. They are yet to secure any high profile conviction after detaining and interrogations.





Stop playing on our intelligence, we know what will happen next

This one, no media show of force in taking him to custody



Who knows whether, they went with AC SUV and begged him to follow them to office



If PDP, they would have publicized how they bundled him in handcuffs to the station



He will be released jare

All Na wash



Just because OBJ wrote a letter

Hmm..eye service

Pretending to act like they care because the presidency are on hot seats now. Nepotists

Aye e loma baje ni.

Forming activity!

It will not be well with Buhari and his APC Government. Even Magu playing the script.

na today.....