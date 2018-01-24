₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,949,785 members, 4,045,306 topics. Date: Wednesday, 24 January 2018 at 10:30 PM

EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud (11538 Views)

Senator Dino Melaye Mocks SGF Babachir Lawal Over His Suspension "Aje Kun Iya" / Babachir Lawal And Ayodele Oke Leaving Aso Rock After Suspension (Photos) / How SGF, Babachir Lawal Was Suspended Inside Osinbajo’s Office (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:35pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has detained the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, for alleged fraud to the tune of N223m, The PUNCH can confirm.

It was learnt that Lawal arrived at the Abuja office of the EFCC around 11am on Wednesday after which he was detained.

When contacted on the telephone, the acting Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Samin Amaddin, confirmed Lawal’s arrest to our correspondent.

Details later…

http://punchng.com/breaking-efcc-detains-ex-sgf-babachir-lawal/

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by madridguy(m): 8:35pm
tongue

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Daviddson(m): 8:36pm
Less than 24 hours after the scathing letter. I know it's not easy not to want to be merciful toward your friends when they err and you're in a position to sanction or punish them. But that's what justice demands. Less than 1 year into Trumps administration he has had to let go of very close appointees like former NSA Mike Flynn, White House strategist, Stephen Bannon, Reince Priebus, etc - for his own political survival. Buhari doesn't seem to know how to do this. He's averse to change.

AntiWailer:

Even Trump wey no get sense 1 bit.
To think we have a President duller than Trump is a national embarrassment.

You're funny, bro. Trump is very intelligent. You might think he's fooling himself by some of his Twitter posts and verbal statements sometimes, but he knows what he's doing. He's fighting a psychological war and Twitter is providing him a very good medium. No insult intended, but can Buhari even post a single tweet himself? No!

88 Likes 12 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by ChangetheChange: 8:38pm
It was learnt that Babachir Lawal arrived at the Abuja office of the EFCC around 11am on Wednesday after which he was detained.
When contacted on the telephone, the acting Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Samin Amaddin, confirmed Lawal’s arrest to our correspondent.

Propaganda, they will release him soon

Zombies and BMC can quote me

60 Likes 8 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by mbaboy(m): 8:40pm
Buhari is trying to deceive Nigerians after OBJ's bombshell

73 Likes 8 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by mbaboy(m): 8:42pm
They are trying to take our attention off OBJ's bombshell but we are wiser now.
Daviddson:
Less than 24 hours after the scathing letter.

70 Likes 6 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by seunlayi(m): 8:45pm
Thank you OBJ for your action that caused this reaction and we know they will soon released him when they are thru with the script OBJ forced them to write last night grin

30 Likes 6 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Keneking: 8:46pm
Scam

7 Likes 4 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by dre11(m): 8:46pm
Thank you OBJ



Just 24 hrs after the bombshell
His letter wasn't in vain after all.

46 Likes 5 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by seunlayi(m): 8:46pm
ChangetheChange:
Propganda, they will release him soon

Zombies and BMC can quote me

Why won't they? A govt that had released almost a thousand Boko Haram fighters

36 Likes 5 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by SalamRushdie: 8:47pm
No matter the charade Buhari puts up we must drop him off at Daura bus stop come 2019..Buhari your failure has already paid your transport fare back to Daura

58 Likes 11 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by pointstores(m): 8:49pm
God dey look is looking until we wake from our mumu nothing we change

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by BruncleZuma: 8:52pm
grin grin grin grin

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Pubichairs(m): 8:53pm
what happened to the recovered loots, where did it go? Nigeria as a country don't need any president...prime minister will even be the koko

3 Likes 3 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by desreek9(f): 8:53pm
The fear of Obasanjo is the beginning of wisdom, but we will not be deceived again, no amount of sugar-coating will stop us from sending Buhari back to daura in 2019


Pictures and videos or adonbilivit angry

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by takenadoh: 8:53pm
UP Obasanjo, when will Abba be touched?

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Bolustical: 8:53pm
Detention isn't enough, speedy trial is.

The President needs to start his cleansing with his inner caucus starting from Abba Kyari, Maina, Malami who have been fingered in serious corruption allegations.

It is not too late, Mr President.

4 Likes

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by martineverest(m): 8:53pm
trying to suppress the brouhaha surrounding the letter?

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Bolustical: 8:53pm
Yes
Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by NwaNimo1(m): 8:53pm
Chicken change....

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by XXLDICK(m): 8:53pm
This administration should stop playing on our intelligence. They are yet to secure any high profile conviction after detaining and interrogations.


Stop playing on our intelligence, we know what will happen next

3 Likes 3 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by AnodaIT(m): 8:53pm
This one, no media show of force in taking him to custody

Who knows whether, they went with AC SUV and begged him to follow them to office

If PDP, they would have publicized how they bundled him in handcuffs to the station

He will be released jare

5 Likes 3 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by jerflakes(m): 8:54pm
All Na wash

Just because OBJ wrote a letter

16 Likes 3 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Preciouscheer: 8:54pm
Hmm..eye service

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by smartty68(m): 8:54pm
Pretending to act like they care because the presidency are on hot seats now. Nepotists

13 Likes 3 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Olukokosir(m): 8:54pm
If u lyk, mk EFCC arrest Jonathan




Uhr going back to daura



Aye e loma baje ni.

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Pavore9: 8:54pm
Forming activity! cheesy

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by rodrirodri(m): 8:54pm
Fake news.......

1 Like 1 Share

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Ejiphill09(m): 8:55pm
It will not be well with Buhari and his APC Government. Even Magu playing the script.

4 Likes 3 Shares

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by gozmok1(m): 8:55pm
obj letter in action
Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Elslim: 8:55pm
na today.....

1 Like 1 Share

Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Krafty006: 8:55pm
An action begets a reaction...click on my profile for all kinds of leather footwear.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

President Buhari's Strides In The Year 2016 - By Garba Shehu - Vanguard News / 3 Beneficiaries Of Amnesty Programme Graduate With First Class From Belarus.PICS / Patience Jonathan's Surprise Birthday Party In Australia

Viewing this topic: Omotaday(m), LvGMalaya, AKYEMITE(m), Evaberry(f), clemenza, rgurl(f), NightCrawler1, poseidon12, hypertension(m), sanpipita(m), GoodGovernance, sadiktofa(m), ezebunafo(m), emmaitive(m), dukie25, mannatech, truthlegend(m), exe0(m), dijon, AMYSTEV(m), BekeeBuAgbara, tchimatic(m), Spuggie, geemarock, icnsystem(m), macus05, osarenomaspecial, Rexage, Ussy4real(m), Flets, nedzuby, uuspace(m), Barondenigeria, knifer(m), pallybrown(m), UD101(m), olatade(m), FlameZee(m), Unbeliever(m), olalat(m), opeey(m), sonogo(m), VEE2010(m), Nathan113, wale43(m), octoroon, Abdallah0014, Okunrinogun and 85 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.