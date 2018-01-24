₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:35pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has detained the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, for alleged fraud to the tune of N223m, The PUNCH can confirm.
http://punchng.com/breaking-efcc-detains-ex-sgf-babachir-lawal/
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by madridguy(m): 8:35pm
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Daviddson(m): 8:36pm
Less than 24 hours after the scathing letter. I know it's not easy not to want to be merciful toward your friends when they err and you're in a position to sanction or punish them. But that's what justice demands. Less than 1 year into Trumps administration he has had to let go of very close appointees like former NSA Mike Flynn, White House strategist, Stephen Bannon, Reince Priebus, etc - for his own political survival. Buhari doesn't seem to know how to do this. He's averse to change.
AntiWailer:
You're funny, bro. Trump is very intelligent. You might think he's fooling himself by some of his Twitter posts and verbal statements sometimes, but he knows what he's doing. He's fighting a psychological war and Twitter is providing him a very good medium. No insult intended, but can Buhari even post a single tweet himself? No!
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by ChangetheChange: 8:38pm
It was learnt that Babachir Lawal arrived at the Abuja office of the EFCC around 11am on Wednesday after which he was detained.
When contacted on the telephone, the acting Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Samin Amaddin, confirmed Lawal’s arrest to our correspondent.
Propaganda, they will release him soon
Zombies and BMC can quote me
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by mbaboy(m): 8:40pm
Buhari is trying to deceive Nigerians after OBJ's bombshell
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by mbaboy(m): 8:42pm
They are trying to take our attention off OBJ's bombshell but we are wiser now.
Daviddson:
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by seunlayi(m): 8:45pm
Thank you OBJ for your action that caused this reaction and we know they will soon released him when they are thru with the script OBJ forced them to write last night
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Keneking: 8:46pm
Scam
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by dre11(m): 8:46pm
Thank you OBJ
Just 24 hrs after the bombshell
His letter wasn't in vain after all.
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by seunlayi(m): 8:46pm
ChangetheChange:
Why won't they? A govt that had released almost a thousand Boko Haram fighters
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by SalamRushdie: 8:47pm
No matter the charade Buhari puts up we must drop him off at Daura bus stop come 2019..Buhari your failure has already paid your transport fare back to Daura
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by pointstores(m): 8:49pm
God dey look is looking until we wake from our mumu nothing we change
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by BruncleZuma: 8:52pm
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Pubichairs(m): 8:53pm
what happened to the recovered loots, where did it go? Nigeria as a country don't need any president...prime minister will even be the koko
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by desreek9(f): 8:53pm
The fear of Obasanjo is the beginning of wisdom, but we will not be deceived again, no amount of sugar-coating will stop us from sending Buhari back to daura in 2019
Pictures and videos or adonbilivit
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by takenadoh: 8:53pm
UP Obasanjo, when will Abba be touched?
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Bolustical: 8:53pm
Detention isn't enough, speedy trial is.
The President needs to start his cleansing with his inner caucus starting from Abba Kyari, Maina, Malami who have been fingered in serious corruption allegations.
It is not too late, Mr President.
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by martineverest(m): 8:53pm
trying to suppress the brouhaha surrounding the letter?
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Bolustical: 8:53pm
Yes
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by NwaNimo1(m): 8:53pm
Chicken change....
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by XXLDICK(m): 8:53pm
This administration should stop playing on our intelligence. They are yet to secure any high profile conviction after detaining and interrogations.
Stop playing on our intelligence, we know what will happen next
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by AnodaIT(m): 8:53pm
This one, no media show of force in taking him to custody
Who knows whether, they went with AC SUV and begged him to follow them to office
If PDP, they would have publicized how they bundled him in handcuffs to the station
He will be released jare
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by jerflakes(m): 8:54pm
All Na wash
Just because OBJ wrote a letter
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Preciouscheer: 8:54pm
Hmm..eye service
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by smartty68(m): 8:54pm
Pretending to act like they care because the presidency are on hot seats now. Nepotists
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Olukokosir(m): 8:54pm
If u lyk, mk EFCC arrest Jonathan
Uhr going back to daura
Aye e loma baje ni.
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Pavore9: 8:54pm
Forming activity!
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by rodrirodri(m): 8:54pm
Fake news.......
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Ejiphill09(m): 8:55pm
It will not be well with Buhari and his APC Government. Even Magu playing the script.
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by gozmok1(m): 8:55pm
obj letter in action
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Elslim: 8:55pm
na today.....
|Re: EFCC Detains Babachir Lawal Over N223m Fraud by Krafty006: 8:55pm
An action begets a reaction...
