''Received these texts from an unknown number. With what has been happening in Nigeria in the last few years, and with the fact that I don’t move about with security, let me use this medium to alert Nigerians and the international community of a possible threat to my life''.



The Senator, Ben Bruce, via his twitter handle, shared the text message he received anonymously(right) and wrote''Received these texts from an unknown number. With what has been happening in Nigeria in the last few years, and with the fact that I don't move about with security, let me use this medium to alert Nigerians and the international community of a possible threat to my life''.







No more freedom of speech in this country



Buhari is a terrorist



Fulani herdsmen are terrorists 22 Likes

Let him do the needful at the police station instead of twitter 3 Likes 1 Share

Let him do the needful at the police station instead of twitter

Police will hide the information.



He has done the right thing. Police will hide the information.

Let him do the needful at the police station instead of twitter Police?

He will die before we know what actually happened and that is if we really get to know what actually happened from the police! Police?He will die before we know what actually happened and that is if we really get to know what actually happened from the police! 19 Likes 1 Share

what happens when a carpenter is given a private jet to fly. 23 Likes

Police?

He will die before we know what actually happened and that is if we really get to know what actually happened from the police! he



Lets face it



He still needs to report there



Lets face it

He still needs to report there

then let it be that the police did not do their work

Intelligent man.report to the police and they will sweep it under the carpet.these northern mumus actually believe this country is theirs so,the probe,arrest,attack and murder whoever challenges them with their weapon(voice)..intelligent Nigerians who want peace have already started making plans to vote them out comes 2019 while,the mugus are still defending them with their online rants.

Buhari is not the president but THE CABAL,they dictate for him.pathetic 6 Likes 1 Share

Nnamdi KANU was a lone ranger in the wilderness warning about the activities herdsmen but we turned deaf ears 8 Likes

he



Lets face it



He still needs to report there



I am sure he will report at the police, but it is good he has also made it known to the world.

With the spate of insecurity in our land, I think I need a .44 Caliber Magnum 1 Like

The common sense senator is giving the herdsmen some common sense but they have decided to attack him.

Stop , talking about tribe

attention seeker..How did they get it number?



wha number did they use? 1 Like 1 Share

The Senator, Ben Bruce, via his twitter handle, shared the text message he received anonymously(right) and wrote



''Received these texts from an unknown number. With what has been happening in Nigeria in the last few years, and with the fact that I don’t move about with security, let me use this medium to alert Nigerians and the international community of a possible threat to my life''.



https://surejamz.com/2018/01/25/ben-bruce-raises-alarm-receiving-threat-message-alleging-herdsmen-planning-attack/











Attention seeker Attention seeker

those people they have killed didn't receive any text before the attack so I don't believe it 1 Like 1 Share

he



Lets face it



He still needs to report there



then let it be that the police did not do their work



NPF get work? They serve the rich and rob the poor.

Please God bring an end to these blood suckers!

What do this people take us for??



i just dont understand.

Naija.

Even though this seems fabricated...

But in a country without security,people runs when they see house fly.

Like seriously ?

Thunder fire buhari 1 Like

I am sure someone is pulling a prank on him,trust nigerians.

Ben allow them attack you joo

Expect more Fulani attacks in the wake of Obasanjos letter , If Buhari can't have his way then Fulani militia will definitely move to make Nigeria ungovernable till our military decides to live up to expectations and crush them

After the attack on Oiu Falae; nobody should discard this warning.



As the South prospers in Oil, Education and Human Resources.



The North Prospers in violence and bloodshed.



So I beg no disregard this warning.

This is so lame and ridiculous. I thought this Bruce had sense!!

those people they have killed didn't receive any text before the attack so I don't believe it

y dis Fulani killing innocent soul. politicians dey Dem no kill go kill Dem. nah pple way no do anything nah Dem dey kill.. mak Dem kill all dis politicians self Mayb we no go hppy small



According to FG,

IPob = Terrorist though without gun

Herdsmen = Peace Corps though with sophisticated weapons.

According to FG,
IPob = Terrorist though without gun
Herdsmen = Peace Corps though with sophisticated weapons.
Hai Nigeria is finished.