|"Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by surejamz: 8:05am
The Senator, Ben Bruce, via his twitter handle, shared the text message he received anonymously(right) and wrote
''Received these texts from an unknown number. With what has been happening in Nigeria in the last few years, and with the fact that I don’t move about with security, let me use this medium to alert Nigerians and the international community of a possible threat to my life''.
https://surejamz.com/2018/01/25/ben-bruce-raises-alarm-receiving-threat-message-alleging-herdsmen-planning-attack/
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 8:06am
No more freedom of speech in this country
Buhari is a terrorist
Fulani herdsmen are terrorists
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by stefanweeks: 8:07am
Let him do the needful at the police station instead of twitter
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by Warship: 8:08am
stefanweeks:
Police will hide the information.
He has done the right thing.
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by sinkhole: 8:11am
stefanweeks:Police?
He will die before we know what actually happened and that is if we really get to know what actually happened from the police!
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by Ermacc: 8:12am
what happens when a carpenter is given a private jet to fly.
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by stefanweeks: 8:14am
sinkhole:he
Lets face it
He still needs to report there
then let it be that the police did not do their work
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by MichaelBukamzy(m): 8:24am
Intelligent man.report to the police and they will sweep it under the carpet.these northern mumus actually believe this country is theirs so,the probe,arrest,attack and murder whoever challenges them with their weapon(voice)..intelligent Nigerians who want peace have already started making plans to vote them out comes 2019 while,the mugus are still defending them with their online rants.
Buhari is not the president but THE CABAL,they dictate for him.pathetic
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 8:36am
Nnamdi KANU was a lone ranger in the wilderness warning about the activities herdsmen but we turned deaf ears
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by sinkhole: 8:38am
stefanweeks:I am sure he will report at the police, but it is good he has also made it known to the world.
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by MyPWisINCORRECT: 9:03am
With the spate of insecurity in our land, I think I need a .44 Caliber Magnum
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by Alexgeneration(m): 9:17am
The common sense senator is giving the herdsmen some common sense but they have decided to attack him.
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by bobodey2: 10:23am
Stop , talking about tribe
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by martineverest(m): 10:23am
attention seeker..How did they get it number?
wha number did they use?
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 10:23am
surejamz:
Attention seeker
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by Snow02(m): 10:23am
those people they have killed didn't receive any text before the attack so I don't believe it
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by fuckerstard: 10:24am
stefanweeks:
NPF get work? They serve the rich and rob the poor.
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 10:24am
Please God bring an end to these blood suckers!
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 10:24am
What do this people take us for??
i just dont understand.
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by pol23: 10:24am
Naija.
Even though this seems fabricated...
But in a country without security,people runs when they see house fly.
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by easyfem(m): 10:24am
Like seriously ?
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by firo08(m): 10:25am
Thunder fire buhari
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by ezebunafo(m): 10:25am
I am sure someone is pulling a prank on him,trust nigerians.
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 10:25am
Ben allow them attack you joo
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 10:25am
Expect more Fulani attacks in the wake of Obasanjos letter , If Buhari can't have his way then Fulani militia will definitely move to make Nigeria ungovernable till our military decides to live up to expectations and crush them
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by chiedu7: 10:26am
After the attack on Oiu Falae; nobody should discard this warning.
As the South prospers in Oil, Education and Human Resources.
The North Prospers in violence and bloodshed.
So I beg no disregard this warning.
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by incominshit776x: 10:26am
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by leo2020: 10:27am
This is so lame and ridiculous. I thought this Bruce had sense!!
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by Eberex(m): 10:27am
Snow02:
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by kazzy4u: 10:28am
y dis Fulani killing innocent soul. politicians dey Dem no kill go kill Dem. nah pple way no do anything nah Dem dey kill.. mak Dem kill all dis politicians self Mayb we no go hppy small
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by deafeyez: 10:28am
According to FG,
IPob = Terrorist though without gun
Herdsmen = Peace Corps though with sophisticated weapons.
Hai Nigeria is finished.
|Re: "Fulani Planning To Attack You": Ben Murray-Bruce Receives Text Message (Photos) by Godjone(m): 10:28am
Ghana has already dealt a deadly blow on herdsmen over there and they are safe now as we are talking. but because of the useless country will find ourselves, the herders are everywhere clutching their ak47 kalishnov rifles and killing innocent people with reckless abandon.
May God punish this regime
