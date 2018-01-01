Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Reacts To Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari (4889 Views)

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the letter written for Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari saying it confirmed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians. Atiku made this comment on Wednesday, January 24 when he paid a visit to Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti in furtherance of his political ambition. READ ALSO: FG responds to Obasanjo’s criticism of Buhari administration Atiku said: “The letter was a personal issue between two individuals, so I won’t like to comment on it.“However, the letter confirmed that the APC government under Buhari has failed Nigerians.” On his visit to Ekiti, Atiku said Fayose “calls the shots and when he does so, we all take the queue.” “Since my return home to PDP this is the first state I am visiting for consultations with party leaders. “This is not surprising as Fayose and I had struck a good relationship since his first tenure as governor and I was VP. He is blunt and straightforward, a sharpshooter in politics and I respect him for that this. “But above all, he is also the chairman of our governors forum. Today, among the governors, among the party generally, he calls the shots and when he does so, we all take the queue.”“Another unique thing the governor has done is telling me that his deputy is being supported as the party candidate in the next election, this is a very rare feat in the democratic system of our country. “How many deputy governors have succeeded their governors? It means he has foresight and wants someone to continue his good works.” In his reaction, Fayose described Atiku’s ambition as legitimate and a welcomed development for the party. He said: “Vice President Atiku has not spoken to me privately about his ambition, and maybe he would do that in our private meeting. “But his body language obviously shows he has an ambition which is legitimate.We will all examine everybody and we will have a level playing ground, as he has come, others will still come. “I have paid my dues, I am not a hidden voice. I have all it takes to lead this country, but whichever way it goes, the interest of our party comes first, it is above our individual aspiration. Whoever the party finally picks as the party’s candidate will be supported by others.” “I want to assure you that we only have leadership in Abuja, real party is in the states and at the local government level, we have done it before, we will do it again.” 3 Likes 1 Share

Is he any better? 8 Likes

... He is blunt and straightforward, a sharpshooter in politics and I respect him for that this ...

#Iconcur. 7 Likes

My support is for Donald Duke!!! 12 Likes

All I can see in this man is desperation trying too hard to look credible to Nigerians.If he was given the ticket in 2015 he would not rubbish the APC like this.The more this man talks the more I believe he isn't any better when compared to Buhari,He is willing to join any party as long as he is given the ticket in 2019 even if it is NURTW that is not even a political party. 9 Likes

Chai! Atiku is now supporting Obasanjo?? No wonder they say in politics there's no permanent friend or enemy, just INTEREST... wedding MC

Nawa ooo 1 Like

It is not Atiku's fault, my people say 'when you stay too long on the toilet seat you will encounter different types of fly". It because of the challenges we are facing as a Nation that is why men that are supposed to be in underground prisons are claiming 'solution provider" 1 Like

Atiku is desperate... on a good , he wouldn't take obj seriously 1 Like

I need someone to react to my urge. I don't Bleep for free anyway

No more old heads. That Era iss gone for good.

Atiku also need to apologize to Nigerians for taking part in bring this DISASTER called government upon Nigerians

Well Atiku is not a extremist, he is a de-tribalised Nigerian?

However, may be he may have some cows with these Fulani herdsmen terrorizing everybody Buhari is a guner, is Atiku better...Well Atiku is not a extremist, he is a de-tribalised Nigerian?However, may be he may have some cows with these Fulani herdsmen terrorizing everybody 1 Like

Buhari is a complete failure, he don spoil APC reputation 1 Like

I'll vote Donald Duke

All I can see in this man is desperation trying too hard to look credible to Nigerians.If he was given the ticket in 2015 he would not rubbish the APC like this.The more this man talks the more I believe he isn't any better when compared to Buhari,He is willing to join any party as long as he is given the ticket in 2019 even if it is NURTW that is not even a political party.

So True. So True.

I think what we need back in Nigeria is corruption... we need someone who is more corrupt than Atiku to be our president.... Bring back our corruption I think what we need back in Nigeria is corruption... we need someone who is more corrupt than Atiku to be our president.... Bring back our corruption

Atiku 2019...

Pdp should hold a consensus.

If I'm to choose,I prefer Donald Duke to Atiku a million times,but this politics...Donald Duke cannot deliver the presidency title back to PDP....

Obviously only a northern guy can....

I move a motion for

Atiku president

Donald Duke Vice

Pdp 2019.





All of Unna na Thief. No difference between unna All of Unna na Thief. No difference between unna 1 Like 1 Share

atiku is the next president of Nigeria. buhari is a certified dullard. 1 Like 1 Share

ATIKU again. excuse sir, bro ATIKU, if you eventually become Nigeria president. can you use your personal moni to finance national budget?

Nigeria politics na wa, How can atiku and obasanjo agree on something

analsexqueen:

I need someone to react to my urge. I don't Bleep for free anyway carry ur scam go another site abeg cause ur sight irritates me. And get yourself a life because SARS catch u carry ur scam go another site abeg cause ur sight irritates me. And get yourself a life because SARS catch u

Stand with Donald Duke for president. #TeamDonaldDuke2019