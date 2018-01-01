₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by evanso6226: 9:30pm
Billionaire kidnapping kingpin, Mr. Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, has filed a fresh suit against the police, seeking the release of 25 Mack trucks, which he claimed were seized from him.
His lawyer, Mr. Olukoya Ogungbeje, contended in the suit that the trucks were seized without a court order, saying that the seizure was a violation of Evans' right.
Mr. Ogungbeje is praying the Federal High Court in Lagos to order the police to release the trucks to Evans through him (Ogungbeje).
He listed the number plates of some of the said trucks as BDG 78 XT, GGE 491 XU, FST 742 XT, AGL 219 XT, BDG 79 XT, AGL 222 XT, GGE 492 XU, AGL 220 XT and GGE 489 XU.
According to him, the police forcefully confiscated the trucks from Evans on June 15, 2017, without any court order.
Mr. Ogungbeje wants the court to award N200m as general and exemplary damages against the police for what he termed violation of Evans' rights under sections 36, 43, and 44 of the 1999 Constitution.
But the police have opposed the suit, through a counter-affidavit deposed to by one Inspector Haruna Idowu, who said he was on the team that investigated Evans' case.
Mr. Idowu maintained that Evans acquired 11 trucks with proceeds of crime, adding that 10 of them were recovered by the police and had been listed as exhibits in the criminal charges filed against Evans.
"The applicant is the notorious and most dreaded armed robber and kidnapper known as Evans, who defiled police arrest for over 10 years and who had terrorized many states of Nigeria with his various gang members," the investigator said.
"The applicant has no other source of livelihood except armed robberies and kidnappings as so many arms and ammunition were recovered from the applicant during his arrest."
"The applicant had purchased various properties with proceeds of armed robberies and kidnappings."
"The applicant purchased 11 trucks with proceeds of crime. The police recovered 10 in Lagos while they were not able to tow the remaining one from Anambra State to Lagos due to the fact that the applicant's brother-in-law, Mr. Okwuchukwu Obiechina, and his wife had tampered with the brain box of the truck in a bid to pervert the course of justice."
"The trucks recovered are proceeds of crime which are preserved and kept as exhibits to be tendered in the ongoing criminal prosecution of the application at the High Court of Lagos State."
Justice Hadizat Shagari has adjourned the matter till April 17, 2018
Source: https://clintnews.blogspot.com.ng/2018/01/billionaire-kidnapping-kingpin-evans.html?m=1
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by ChidiAlaigbo: 9:36pm
I dey come....hit your flatthead!
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by papoudaupolos: 9:37pm
These people if no be bad loan na wealth from crime.
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by 989900: 9:51pm
He sure made enough to live the good and clean life, but . . .
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by MrHistorian: 10:33pm
It's getting from bad to worse for this country.
NPF should seek sound legal advice and employ competent lawyers.
The way criminals abuse this 'rule of law' ehn.
2 Likes
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by cinoedhunter: 10:34pm
So this guy still dey alive and get mouth eh? Naija [sup][/sup]
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by Hemjayy: 10:34pm
Wtn concern 9ja police with court order?
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by bluelaptop: 10:35pm
Police re my Gs
Keeping it real
#keyboard_War_Lord
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by Pidginwhisper: 10:35pm
Some lawyers just dey unfortunate from birth and this one na one of them
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by Frank3n2(m): 10:35pm
Smh... He get mind sha
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by joystickextend1(m): 10:35pm
okay na
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by DONFASZY(m): 10:35pm
Corruption is at it peak
Jesus
Dis wicked fool is stil asking for his proceeeds
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by Emekus92(m): 10:36pm
I tot all property were suppose to be destroyed as they did to that notorious criminal that was killed recently. Abi Evans get government backing.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by addictedwriter(m): 10:36pm
Nigeria and slow passage of judgment. Till this motherfucker walk free again, the court ruling ll keep getting adjourned. Iranu!!!
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by kagari: 10:37pm
Hmmm
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by centlevi: 10:37pm
Naija... "our kuntry"
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by MVLOX(m): 10:37pm
Dis na beta comedy.... AY live plus night of a thousand laff.... Or maybe na mad d man wan mad sooo.... Afta all MI say na so craze take dey start ooo
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by ochardbaby(m): 10:37pm
In as much as I hate crime.....
11 to the family of those kidnapped
14 to him.
I might be wrong I might be right
Ika tobase L’Oba nge.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by unbitchable(m): 10:38pm
If not why not, Boko Boys are being released & given special treatments.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by valdes00(m): 10:38pm
BREAKING:
Acclaimed ASO ROCK FC Manager Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo is considering selling the misfiring striker Muhammadu Buhari to a lower division side DAURA FC in this summer of 2019.
The lanky striker, Muhammadu Buhari signed for ASO ROCK FC in 2015 for # 15m after several attempts despite failing medicals.
Buhari has not scored a single goal and no assist for his club after two years.
He was out injured for almost a year receiving treatment in a London hospital before resuming training recently.
Since Buhari joined the club, ASO ROCK FC has been battling with relegation.
Obasanjo told reporters he's considering several options but said he and his club management will make the right choice when the time comes. ����
1 Like
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by Fukafuka: 10:38pm
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by wildcatter23(m): 10:40pm
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by Dsov2016: 10:40pm
hmmm
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by Jolar101(m): 10:43pm
Release his trucks. Evans is still innocence according to the court of law. He has not been proven guilty.
Therefore, free his business trucks.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by DoTheNeedful: 10:44pm
n
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by dokJ: 10:44pm
hmmmmm.......Bro Evans claims he still has any right?
|Re: Kidnapper Evans Wants Seized Trucks Released To Him by edward1106(m): 10:45pm
Stories like this is what makes the LAW profession interesting.
