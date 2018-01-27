Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNN Gave Me Animal Science (5707 Views)

Thanks N God Bless.... Animal Science.......From Med Surg To Animal Science...Guys Please Advice Me Should I Accept It? How Good Is It? Can I Switch To My Preferred Course After? Unn Experts Please Help A Brother.Thanks N God Bless....

It is sad that in 2018, such courses are still offered in Nigerian Universities. A course like Animal Science have no relevance.



This is pure academic hairsplitting. I wonder what Zoology curriculum entails that it can not be merged with the Animal Science curriculum to give practicable relevance. Please, do not accept such a 'curse', prepare for the next Jamb exams. 18 Likes 4 Shares

It is sad that in 2018, such courses are still offered in Nigerian Universities. A course like Animal Science have no relevance.



Ok Thanks For The Advice and Evaluation

ask them to change it to animal husbandry. it's better. 1 Like

Please accept it. Course of study is not relevant in the Nigerian labour market. 12 Likes 2 Shares

In thin country nowadays,it really isn't about what you studied,they just wanna see your certificate 2 Likes

Hahaha. Nigeria na Die 1 Like

It is sad that in 2018, such courses are still offered in Nigerian Universities. A course like Animal Science have no relevance.



I wonder y people give advise on issues they know nothing abt. U shud ve jst kept mute instead of spilling rubish.

I wonder y people give advise on issues they know nothing abt. U shud ve jst kept mute instead of spilling rubish. I wonder y people give advise on issues they know nothing abt. U shud ve jst kept mute instead of spilling rubish. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Animal Science.......From Med Surg To Animal Science...Guys Please Advice Me Should I Accept It? How Good Is It? Can I Switch To My Preferred Course After? Unn Experts Please Help A Brother.

Thanks N God Bless....



I applied for biochemistry, i ws offered animal production. I love the course, i ve learnt a lot too. Its interesting and totally different from vet medicine although the two courses look similar. It is divided into, animal production, reproductive physiology, feed formulation, animal breeding and genetics, animal nutrition, all these areas re interesting. I studied animal breeding and genetics at m.sc level.....and u knw genetics is a very broad course wch cuts across medicine, agriculture and biological sciences.. We hve numerious areas like, nutritional genomics, pharmacogenomics, mutagenesis, statistical genetics, population genetics, cloning, some many areas, if u eant me to enlighten you more let me know....look at all this areas, is animal science not a very interesting field? Some of my undergraduate friends who studied biochem, microbiology and biological sciences later wished they studied animal production seeing d opportunities in this area.. But the course is a bit expensive because of project practicals. God bless you as u make the right choice.

I wonder y people give advise on issues they know nothing abt. U shud ve jst kept mute instead of spilling rubish.

Academic adviser. I studied in UNN, Animal Science is a huge trash of a course to undertake in the University. Argue with your touchscreen keyboard display.



So you would advise someone whose plan was to study Medicine to take Animal Science. Out of desperation or what? If it were Anatomy or Physiology, that would be fair enough as he could still proceed with his dream of studying Medicine.

I wonder y people give advise on issues they know nothing abt. U shud ve jst kept mute instead of spilling rubish.

Animal Scientist spotted.

Please what was the cut off for med.surg in unn? av been thinking of applying there 1 Like

ask them to change it to animal husbandry. it's better.
Alright I'll Look Into That

I applied for biochemistry, i ws offered animal production. I love the course, i ve learnt a lot too. Its interesting and totally different from vet medicine although the two courses look similar. It is divided into, animal production, reproductive physiology, feed formulation, animal breeding and genetics, animal nutrition, all these areas re interesting. I studied animal breeding and genetics at m.sc level.....and u knw genetics is a very broad course wch cuts across medicine, agriculture and biological sciences.. We hve numerious areas like, nutritional genomics, pharmacogenomics, mutagenesis, statistical genetics, population genetics, cloning, some many areas, if u eant me to enlighten you more let me know....look at all this areas, is animal science not a very interesting field? Some of my undergraduate friends who studied biochem, microbiology and biological sciences later wished they studied animal production seeing d opportunities in this area.. But the course is a bit expensive because of project practicals. God bless you as u make the right choice.
Thank You For d' Advice Bro

Academic adviser. I studied in UNN, Animal Science is a huge trash of a course to undertake in the University. Argue with your touchscreen keyboard display.



Well i am one, i ve no regrets and there is no limit to what i cn achieve....google is ur best friend, research and stop arguing

Please what was the cut off for med.surg in unn? av been thinking of applying there
On merit it was 304.6 !!! But states also has Thiers which is usually lower,but still on the "merit mark"



You jamb score constitutes 60℅ (0.6× ur jamb score ) & ur postutme score is 40℅ (0.4 × utme score) .Any figure u gets in the two exams, u sum them up....that's ur score average.....



Hope it helps ..

Well i am one, i ve no regrets and there is no limit to what i cn achieve....google is ur best friend, research and stop arguing

Enjoy.

It wasn't their fault that you re not brilliant. Thank you UNN for saving the lives of future patients. 2 Likes 1 Share

On merit it was 304.6 !!! But states also has Thiers which is usually lower,but still on the "merit mark"



You jamb score constitutes 60℅ (0.6× ur jamb score ) & ur postutme score is 40℅ (0.4 × utme score) .Any figure u gets in the two exams, u sum them up....that's ur score average.....



Hope it helps ..
Yeah thanks

Animal Science.......From Med Surg To Animal Science...Guys Please Advice Me Should I Accept It? How Good Is It? Can I Switch To My Preferred Course After? Unn Experts Please Help A Brother.

Thanks N God Bless....



Thanks N God Bless....



Change it to animal health and production.

Please accept it. Course of study is not relevant in the Nigerian labour market.
Of course it is. I don't think there's any Radiologist in this country that is unemployed.



Trex4, don't accept it if you have no love for it. Don't rush into what you don't love because at the end you will not happy with it. Animal Farm is a good course but don't choose it because you are tired of staying at home.

Academic adviser. I studied in UNN, Animal Science is a huge trash of a course to undertake in the University. Argue with your touchscreen keyboard display.



Valid points

Valid points Valid points 1 Like 1 Share

Of course it is. I don't think there's any Radiologist in this country that is unemployed.



Thanks Bro...Bless U

Op,accept the course and work very hard to attain a high CGPA in your 100level.

When you've achieved that you can purchase and apply for change of course to a better dept.

A bird in hand is worth two in the bush. 1 Like 1 Share

Of course it is. I don't think there's any Radiologist in this country that is unemployed.



Your first point hit home.

Very valid.

Very valid. Your first point hit home.Very valid. 2 Likes 1 Share

Ologbeni *clear throat*

course you study is not relevant again. Wo! If you think you have passion for the course, why not put in, and hope for the best.

You can later work in the bank, or any where as long as you get the right connection. 1 Like 1 Share

Please accept it. Course of study is not relevant in the Nigerian labour market.
Thats why you are still like this for the past 8 years.

ask them to change it to animal husbandry. it's better.
MBBS to animal husbandy?? So you think you have sense. Be deceiving yourself.

Change it to animal health and production.
So he can be treating animals and producing goat milk now abi... okay #kotinue