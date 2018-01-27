₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,951,101 members, 4,049,838 topics. Date: Saturday, 27 January 2018 at 10:44 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNN Gave Me Animal Science (5707 Views)
How To Enjoy The Course You Hate. / I Don't Like The Course Am Studying. / Why You May End Up Not Practising The Course You Studied In School (1) (2) (3) (4)
|UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Trex4(m): 10:06pm On Jan 25
Animal Science.......From Med Surg To Animal Science...Guys Please Advice Me Should I Accept It? How Good Is It? Can I Switch To My Preferred Course After? Unn Experts Please Help A Brother.
Thanks N God Bless....
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Fifthwave(m): 10:30pm On Jan 25
It is sad that in 2018, such courses are still offered in Nigerian Universities. A course like Animal Science have no relevance.
This is pure academic hairsplitting. I wonder what Zoology curriculum entails that it can not be merged with the Animal Science curriculum to give practicable relevance. Please, do not accept such a 'curse', prepare for the next Jamb exams.
18 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Trex4(m): 10:56pm On Jan 25
Fifthwave:Ok Thanks For The Advice and Evaluation
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by FromZeroToHero(m): 1:09am On Jan 26
ask them to change it to animal husbandry. it's better.
1 Like
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Nutase(f): 4:22am On Jan 26
Please accept it. Course of study is not relevant in the Nigerian labour market.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Ayomideen(m): 7:01am On Jan 26
In thin country nowadays,it really isn't about what you studied,they just wanna see your certificate
2 Likes
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:05am On Jan 26
Hahaha. Nigeria na Die
1 Like
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by khristal87(m): 7:17am On Jan 26
Fifthwave:
I wonder y people give advise on issues they know nothing abt. U shud ve jst kept mute instead of spilling rubish.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by khristal87(m): 7:26am On Jan 26
Trex4:I applied for biochemistry, i ws offered animal production. I love the course, i ve learnt a lot too. Its interesting and totally different from vet medicine although the two courses look similar. It is divided into, animal production, reproductive physiology, feed formulation, animal breeding and genetics, animal nutrition, all these areas re interesting. I studied animal breeding and genetics at m.sc level.....and u knw genetics is a very broad course wch cuts across medicine, agriculture and biological sciences.. We hve numerious areas like, nutritional genomics, pharmacogenomics, mutagenesis, statistical genetics, population genetics, cloning, some many areas, if u eant me to enlighten you more let me know....look at all this areas, is animal science not a very interesting field? Some of my undergraduate friends who studied biochem, microbiology and biological sciences later wished they studied animal production seeing d opportunities in this area.. But the course is a bit expensive because of project practicals. God bless you as u make the right choice.
10 Likes
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Fifthwave(m): 8:54am On Jan 26
khristal87:
Academic adviser. I studied in UNN, Animal Science is a huge trash of a course to undertake in the University. Argue with your touchscreen keyboard display.
So you would advise someone whose plan was to study Medicine to take Animal Science. Out of desperation or what? If it were Anatomy or Physiology, that would be fair enough as he could still proceed with his dream of studying Medicine.
6 Likes
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by balaclava: 12:12pm On Jan 26
khristal87:
Animal Scientist spotted.
7 Likes
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Eyeti(f): 12:43pm On Jan 26
Please what was the cut off for med.surg in unn? av been thinking of applying there
1 Like
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Trex4(m): 1:00pm On Jan 26
FromZeroToHero:Alright I'll Look Into That
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Trex4(m): 1:02pm On Jan 26
khristal87:Thank You For d' Advice Bro
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by khristal87(m): 1:15pm On Jan 26
Fifthwave:Well i am one, i ve no regrets and there is no limit to what i cn achieve....google is ur best friend, research and stop arguing
1 Like
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by MidNightHunter(m): 1:43pm On Jan 26
Eyeti:On merit it was 304.6 !!! But states also has Thiers which is usually lower,but still on the "merit mark"
You jamb score constitutes 60℅ (0.6× ur jamb score ) & ur postutme score is 40℅ (0.4 × utme score) .Any figure u gets in the two exams, u sum them up....that's ur score average.....
Hope it helps ..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Fifthwave(m): 1:47pm On Jan 26
khristal87:
Enjoy.
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by oPPOSEE: 1:51pm On Jan 26
It wasn't their fault that you re not brilliant. Thank you UNN for saving the lives of future patients.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Eyeti(f): 3:29pm On Jan 26
MidNightHunter:Yeah thanks
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by idu1(m): 3:39pm On Jan 26
Trex4:
Change it to animal health and production.
1 Like
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Sapiosexuality(m): 5:18pm On Jan 26
Nutase:Of course it is. I don't think there's any Radiologist in this country that is unemployed.
Trex4, don't accept it if you have no love for it. Don't rush into what you don't love because at the end you will not happy with it. Animal Farm is a good course but don't choose it because you are tired of staying at home.
3 Likes
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by ammyluv2002(f): 6:00pm On Jan 26
Fifthwave:
Valid points
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Trex4(m): 6:09pm On Jan 26
Sapiosexuality:Thanks Bro...Bless U
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Skinnienigga(m): 6:19pm On Jan 26
.
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by IamLaura(f): 6:49pm On Jan 26
Op,accept the course and work very hard to attain a high CGPA in your 100level.
When you've achieved that you can purchase and apply for change of course to a better dept.
A bird in hand is worth two in the bush.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by IamLaura(f): 6:50pm On Jan 26
Sapiosexuality:Your first point hit home.
Very valid.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by julius976(m): 7:05pm On Jan 26
Ologbeni *clear throat*
course you study is not relevant again. Wo! If you think you have passion for the course, why not put in, and hope for the best.
You can later work in the bank, or any where as long as you get the right connection.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Deckline(m): 7:05pm On Jan 26
Nutase:Thats why you are still like this for the past 8 years.
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Deckline(m): 7:08pm On Jan 26
FromZeroToHero:MBBS to animal husbandy?? So you think you have sense. Be deceiving yourself.
2 Likes
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Deckline(m): 7:11pm On Jan 26
idu1:So he can be treating animals and producing goat milk now abi... okay #kotinue
|Re: UNN Gave Me Animal Science by Deckline(m): 7:15pm On Jan 26
julius976:Animal husbandry working in the bank?! That bank must be ABN(Animal bank of Nairaland) no be my country you go see job.
1 Like
Unaab/accommodation / Please Can Someone Tell Me The Cheapest Private University In Nigeria. / Different Ways An HND Holder Can Become A BSC Holder
Viewing this topic: DavOnyi(m), Carinaflo(f), maduinfo, Sofosbuvir, sharpboyus(m), Ifeanyimark(m), vickatcch, oyetpel(m), Coloradvantage(m), Teyritgo, BianoJay(m), paullo240, exco90(m), bily(m), NORSIYK(m), DSS1335, SmartyPants(m), donestk(m), donlucabrazi(m), Cyynthialove(f), Stevengerd(m), Spencer101(m), gidjah(m), dplomaticVal, olalekanba(m), Islie, Sheuns(m), LadyHeaven(f), Beddings, BigboysZ(m), Kharol1234(m), Firgemachar, Oluhitee, Blackispure, InestimableJoy(f), nokino(m), Jeffosa007, roqrules04(m), CID, Omololaeni(f), feezy11(m), aDEOetREGE, Dprince1159(m), ay4shizzy(m), brightk(m), philipaw, Abaasit4real(m), assemble, Arondizuogu, Abjay97(m), princetom1(m), Steve0979(m), Raymonbell(m), mr6ix(m), kenex4ever(m), GlorianaCO(f), jojothegreat(m), Anuoluwap(m), evioke(m), Connoisseur(m), Dharniel(m), Chienex24(m), xtanlee(m), taleetah(f), moshood44(m), NaijaElba(m), Ebukasky, ibtz, jcflex(m), nanyya5000(f), Darklite(m), monajit(m), 9jayes, KEVIND, risenbukas(m), greggng, Donaldomo(m), HORE01(f), Afritop(m), justtruth88miSt, mzlee01(m), extralargehead(m), ObiBlessed(m), Oblongata, Odundairo, Adex7004(m), onemanonewife, HQuadreal, positivelord, Opez4real, presentley, iamsparrow(m), stevemarkdangot(m), LordTrezy, babatee1985(m), dennisworld1(m), emmayayodeji(m), orijintv(m), freemanbubble, mfm04622, chykmoni(m), aflabos(m), datola, khalhokage(m), spencekat(m), sanyababa(m), Ugotony93, medic555(m), Criticize001(m), Shannelle5, uchennata, beinstein(m), Hurlarzan139(m), Evercharming, sleemoon(m), JohnAkhigbe86(m), TheNobleProphet, kay7, shineeye1, Tigold01(m), Soulvoda(m), Ahmy88(f), naijamatter, Anusiemgood(f), Toneyo(m), JackOfAllTrades, DRPMJ(m), deLogo(m), OlaSammie, battleaxe, Safiaa(f), delana(m), dayo2me(m), Kayfowobaf(m), mizznkem and 156 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3