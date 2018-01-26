₦airaland Forum

Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Nonnyflex(m): 7:02am
The Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has warned residents to stop drinking ‘raw garri’ as three persons were confirmed dead in the state as a result of Lassa fever.

The killer disease is rapidly spreading across many parts of the country.

Seven cases of Lassa fever patients were also confirmed in the state.

Mr. Okorocha, who gave the confirmation in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, advised indigenes of the state to stop drinking raw garri (cassava flakes) as well as avoid crowded areas.

“This is not the period for people to drink raw garri because you know garri is not cooked and people just pour water on garri and drink and when rat has urinated on the garri. So people are advised as much as possible to ensure that their food is properly cooked,” the governor said.

He said the cases were recorded in some hospitals, “somewhere in Orlu and some other parts of the State.”

The first Lassa fever case this year was confirmed in Ebonyi state more than a week ago.

Four people including three health workers died from the infection in the state.

The disease have further spread to Kogi, Ondo and some other parts of the contry leaving death tolls.

According to Mr. Okorocha, the speed at which the disease is spreading is worrisome.

“This morning we woke up to hear that Lassa fever has killed three persons and we also have seven cases of Lassa fever patients and this number is too large for a State. And we are concerned about the speed of spread.

“These cases were recorded in some hospitals, somewhere in Orlu and some other parts of the State. For this reason, we kindly advise that people should avoid over crowded areas, lessen the shaking of hands, and body contacts at this period,” the governor said.

“The State is on it. The Ministry of Health has been adequately informed to take all necessary steps to curtail the spread.

“We will do everything humanly possible to make sure that this spread is curtailed. While government is taking this action, people should keep a clean and healthy environment at this time, avoid so many children staying in one place while government should handle the burial of those that died of Lassa fever. As you know, Lassa fever is deadly but if any discovery is made, lives can be saved,” he added.

Mr. Okorocha said all the confirmed cases have been put in isolation.

“All the identified cases especially in Orlu, have been isolated and we have told the doctors not to take any more patients and even those in the hospital would be quarantined until such a time we have confirmed they are now positive in any form or shape.”

Lassa fever is a viral infection carried by the multimammate rat (Mastomys natalensis), one of the most common mice in equatorial Africa found across much of sub-Saharan Africa.

The disease is commonly caused by contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or faeces.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/256605-lassa-fever-stop-drinking-garri-okorocha-warns-death-toll-rises.html/amp

Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by pyyxxaro: 7:04am
This foooooolish bush pig with webbed feet undecided

Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by LIFEisSIMPLE: 7:05am
Politicians insult Nigerians at free will

Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by tashashiel(f): 7:14am
E be like say this one wey dey kill his people don craze finish

Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Originaligboman: 7:40am
He's not serious... It's our die not his... Unless he will give us a better alternative
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by fellowman: 7:49am
can you imagine this man telling us not to sip garri during this recession?
What have we done wrong to deserve all this suffering?

Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Crystalvivi: 8:02am
Oga... Mind ur statues ooo... No put mouth for whetin no concern u

Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Adva45: 8:53am
Just because he may be unpopular doesn't mean he is wrong. This advice is well in line.

Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Gkay1(m): 9:22am
rice price nor gree come down
beans price nor gree come down
garri wey common man dey eat is now forbidden food.
we must all get dis money
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by thespokenword: 9:22am
option B?
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by tgmservice: 9:22am
pyyxxaro:
This foooooolish bush pig with webbed feet undecided
he is trying to safe your life but blockheads lik u still end up dead

Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by dust144(m): 9:23am
Ha! He cares
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by lovest: 9:23am
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by classicalbenson(m): 9:23am
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Iamdaniel251(m): 9:24am
true talk
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Iyajelili(f): 9:24am
In trying to say something good he ended up sounding stupid and foolish together
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by classicalbenson(m): 9:24am
stop drinking garri,he will reduce the price of rice so all man can afford it as substitute
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Zico4real(m): 9:25am
Forget the messenger and focus on the message

Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by adisabarber(m): 9:25am
If you talk this one for Ijebu you fit lose election

Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by platz(m): 9:26am
pound akpu for them Na IMO ppl done suffer
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by BlackDBagba: 9:26am
These rats... Go and continue your residency in Buhari's office and leave Garri for me angry

Ice cold water, Garri, Coconut, Roasted peanuts, milk, sugar..... grin

Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by izenco2005(m): 9:26am
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by echobazz: 9:26am
Rochas stop moulding statues and pay your workers.
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by smartty68(m): 9:27am
Most citizens eat what they could afford to - You and your likes have made life a living hell on earth so stop with the nonsense muttering and put things in place. Fools
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Paswill: 9:27am
Which food would I comfortably afford if not garri?

You can only give such advice if you pay salaries as at when due.
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by adisabarber(m): 9:27am
classicalbenson:
stop drinking garri,he will reduce the price of rice so all man can afford it as substitute

People don't drink garri just because they can't afford rice
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by modelmike7(m): 9:27am
To some people, garri is life ooo
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Corrinthians(m): 9:28am
Mumu gofarnor. angry

Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by BruncleZuma: 9:28am
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by cobinwayahoo(m): 9:29am
Clueless Rochas.Smh..
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by TOPCRUISE(m): 9:29am
He should come and arrest me.
Nobody is happy drinking garri at this time but when someone is in a position to create an economy of milk and honey but he refused, people divert to garri ostensibly
Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Cool83(m): 9:30am
is there any alternative for them

