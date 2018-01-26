₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,950,569 members, 4,048,061 topics. Date: Friday, 26 January 2018 at 10:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever (7516 Views)
Nigerians On Social Media Mock Lekki Residents Over Recent Flood / Opposition To Buhari, Apc Will Affect Our Political Future – Okorocha Warns Igbo / Okorocha Continues His Massive Demolition, Imo Residents In Tears (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Nonnyflex(m): 7:02am
The Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has warned residents to stop drinking ‘raw garri’ as three persons were confirmed dead in the state as a result of Lassa fever.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/256605-lassa-fever-stop-drinking-garri-okorocha-warns-death-toll-rises.html/amp
1 Share
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by pyyxxaro: 7:04am
This foooooolish bush pig with webbed feet
5 Likes
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by LIFEisSIMPLE: 7:05am
Politicians insult Nigerians at free will
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by tashashiel(f): 7:14am
E be like say this one wey dey kill his people don craze finish
1 Like
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Originaligboman: 7:40am
He's not serious... It's our die not his... Unless he will give us a better alternative
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by fellowman: 7:49am
can you imagine this man telling us not to sip garri during this recession?
What have we done wrong to deserve all this suffering?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Crystalvivi: 8:02am
Oga... Mind ur statues ooo... No put mouth for whetin no concern u
11 Likes
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Adva45: 8:53am
Just because he may be unpopular doesn't mean he is wrong. This advice is well in line.
8 Likes
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Gkay1(m): 9:22am
rice price nor gree come down
beans price nor gree come down
garri wey common man dey eat is now forbidden food.
we must all get dis money
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by thespokenword: 9:22am
option B?
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by tgmservice: 9:22am
pyyxxaro:he is trying to safe your life but blockheads lik u still end up dead
10 Likes
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by dust144(m): 9:23am
Ha! He cares
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by lovest: 9:23am
http://fixpaybtc.com/?refer=44387 register refer people to this and earn dollars
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by classicalbenson(m): 9:23am
.
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Iamdaniel251(m): 9:24am
true talk
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Iyajelili(f): 9:24am
In trying to say something good he ended up sounding stupid and foolish together
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by classicalbenson(m): 9:24am
stop drinking garri,he will reduce the price of rice so all man can afford it as substitute
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Zico4real(m): 9:25am
Forget the messenger and focus on the message
1 Like
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by adisabarber(m): 9:25am
If you talk this one for Ijebu you fit lose election
1 Like
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by platz(m): 9:26am
pound akpu for them Na IMO ppl done suffer
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by BlackDBagba: 9:26am
These rats... Go and continue your residency in Buhari's office and leave Garri for me
Ice cold water, Garri, Coconut, Roasted peanuts, milk, sugar.....
1 Like
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by izenco2005(m): 9:26am
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by echobazz: 9:26am
Rochas stop moulding statues and pay your workers.
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by smartty68(m): 9:27am
Most citizens eat what they could afford to - You and your likes have made life a living hell on earth so stop with the nonsense muttering and put things in place. Fools
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Paswill: 9:27am
Which food would I comfortably afford if not garri?
You can only give such advice if you pay salaries as at when due.
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by adisabarber(m): 9:27am
classicalbenson:
People don't drink garri just because they can't afford rice
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by modelmike7(m): 9:27am
To some people, garri is life ooo
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Corrinthians(m): 9:28am
Mumu gofarnor.
1 Like
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by BruncleZuma: 9:28am
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by cobinwayahoo(m): 9:29am
Clueless Rochas.Smh..
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by TOPCRUISE(m): 9:29am
He should come and arrest me.
Nobody is happy drinking garri at this time but when someone is in a position to create an economy of milk and honey but he refused, people divert to garri ostensibly
|Re: Stop Drinking Garri – Governor Okorocha Warns Imo Residents Over Lassa Fever by Cool83(m): 9:30am
is there any alternative for them
Jonathan Condemns Killing Of Health Workers In Kano. / South Westerners Getting Used And About To Be Dumped. / Hurray, My Daddy's Wife Is In City People
Viewing this topic: Trinicol3, 6pax, greatp80(f), ibietela2(m), girlsalike, Adaomalight(f), chocho28, rs172(m), Blueboy0402, IykeChukz(m), SexExpert(m), wawale(m), ziggyzee, ariyebaba(m), flawless911(m), femijunior4, easydonmoney(m), Princessfresh16, oake(m), soludo93(m), ViVaMadrid, Baronesschandus(f), Ucloaded01, dafgee(m), olayinks007(m), Maxymilliano(m), Otses(f), carlcar2012(f), CECEOO, ayi1513(m), reynold101, AutoReportNG, AIREGIN360(m) and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13