Senator Dino Melaye just shared a video on his official Instagram page mocking his long time enemy and Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.



For as long as we can remember, both men have been at each other's throat and according to Dino Melaye in the new video, 'Bello threatned that many members of the National Assembly will not return in 2019 and I begin to ask myself why will any intellectually mobile character. sound and sane, speak like that'.



He continued to say that, 'and if anyone wants to talk like that, it's not a man that has commited electoral fraud, who is awaiting trial and obviously will soon go to prison. And I had a dream recently where I saw Yahya Bello's prison uniform specially decorated with embroidery, so I'll be shocked that Yahya is already threatning people not to come back because, he's not a voter in Kogi State, secondly, he cannot contest elections in Kogi State come 2019'.









Dino I repeat,it shall not be well with you 5 Likes

I saw kogi west senatorial district indigenes stoning DINO MELAYE for being a failure as senator . 14 Likes

The highest level of immaturity is usually displayed by politicians.





Debolayinka, 2018. 3 Likes

Dino and bello are terrible mistake that need to be corrected by 2019 7 Likes 1 Share

Your prison uniform would be Gucci made.



The guy useless Dem suppose stone diz belloThe guy useless 16 Likes

Kogi people wish elections are sooner to boot bello out. 4 Likes

This Dino needs to learn the appropriate behavior befitting of a Senator. 1 Like

Stupid Polithiefcians, Na To Talk, Abuse & Embezzle Funds Den Sabi.

What silly Nigerian politician goes to jail these days for committing any crime at all? Answer: Zero. That is the question the senator should be asking himself. Public office holders are just one of the few "untouchables" in Nigeria who can get away with crimes even as heinous as genocide as they are the only people who can hire upto 300 SANs to get them frivolous court injunctions,orders and adjournments. So,is it over a "petty" malfeasance such as double registration that Y. Bello will go to jail? Senator Dino can carry on dreaming knowing fully well that he and his ilk know have the law in their PALMS. Thank Jah Rastafari he called it a dream. It was only just a dream. 1 Like

yarimo:

I saw kogi west senatorial district indigenes stoning DINO MELAYE for being a failure as senator . what did you see them do to their failed governor? what did you see them do to their failed governor? 2 Likes

Fulani dey opress ur people for bunu... U dey dere they dream ...dino is nothing buh a noise maker n toothless dog and only care about himself and nobody....was he not the same idiot that betrayed his brother Faleke to support the same yahaya....now things fall apart he dey yarn dust! 1 Like 1 Share

Never write off the ramblings of a mad man, they 'see' things that are not yet apparent to mere mortals!

Me I saw Buhari being dragged back to Daura in shame by a sleigh of cows

In a sane and normal society, the likes of Dino and Yayah Bello should be a factory worker arranging menstrual pads. 2 Likes

you people are all birds of the same feather, you only fight for your own personal interests, I won't be surprised if we later see the two of them laughing together.