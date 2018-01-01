₦airaland Forum

I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino

I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by Webvibez: 3:11am
Senator Dino Melaye just shared a video on his official Instagram page mocking his long time enemy and Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

For as long as we can remember, both men have been at each other's throat and according to Dino Melaye in the new video, 'Bello threatned that many members of the National Assembly will not return in 2019 and I begin to ask myself why will any intellectually mobile character. sound and sane, speak like that'.

He continued to say that, 'and if anyone wants to talk like that, it's not a man that has commited electoral fraud, who is awaiting trial and obviously will soon go to prison. And I had a dream recently where I saw Yahya Bello's prison uniform specially decorated with embroidery, so I'll be shocked that Yahya is already threatning people not to come back because, he's not a voter in Kogi State, secondly, he cannot contest elections in Kogi State come 2019'.




Source:- http://www.lekkigists.com.ng/2018/01/i-had-dream-recently-where-i-saw-yahaya.html

Watch Video: https://www.instagram.com/p/BebLpGJgVKL/?hl=en

Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by adetoroamos(m): 3:14am
Dino I repeat,it shall not be well with you

Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by yarimo(m): 3:14am
I saw kogi west senatorial district indigenes stoning DINO MELAYE for being a failure as senator .

Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by yanjutomi(m): 3:17am
dino the future seer
Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by madridguy(m): 3:37am
grin grin grin

Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by debolayinka(m): 3:45am
The highest level of immaturity is usually displayed by politicians.


Debolayinka, 2018.

Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by mitchelljnr(m): 3:53am
I too like dis Dino, smbori help me with that his ntoor meme

Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by segebase(m): 5:14am
dino for president

Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by MrRhymes101(m): 5:18am
Drama king... Wedding MC
Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by sarrki(m): 5:32am
Dino and bello are terrible mistake that need to be corrected by 2019

Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by givan(m): 5:49am
Dino the dreamer...
Your prison uniform would be Gucci made.
Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by OneCorner: 5:58am
Dem suppose stone diz bello
The guy useless

Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by aolawale025: 6:20am
Kogi people wish elections are sooner to boot bello out.

Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by thesicilian: 6:25am
This Dino needs to learn the appropriate behavior befitting of a Senator.

Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by Lipscomb: 6:29am
undecided
Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by Flexherbal(m): 6:36am
debolayinka:
The highest level of immaturity is usually displayed by politicians.


Debolayinka, 2018.
Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by cdqyehyeh(m): 6:46am
Stupid Polithiefcians, Na To Talk, Abuse & Embezzle Funds Den Sabi.
Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by debolayinka(m): 7:24am
[quote author=Flexherbal post=64546918][/quote]
Bros I'm afraid ooooo.
Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by mansakhalifa(m): 8:14am
What silly Nigerian politician goes to jail these days for committing any crime at all? Answer: Zero. That is the question the senator should be asking himself. Public office holders are just one of the few "untouchables" in Nigeria who can get away with crimes even as heinous as genocide as they are the only people who can hire upto 300 SANs to get them frivolous court injunctions,orders and adjournments. So,is it over a "petty" malfeasance such as double registration that Y. Bello will go to jail? Senator Dino can carry on dreaming knowing fully well that he and his ilk know have the law in their PALMS. Thank Jah Rastafari he called it a dream. It was only just a dream.

Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by sweetetlove(f): 8:21am
yarimo:
I saw kogi west senatorial district indigenes stoning DINO MELAYE for being a failure as senator .
what did you see them do to their failed governor?

Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by Bosun: 8:37am
Yours will be the same with agbada to match.. grin
Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by dahunsy(f): 9:24am
Fulani dey opress ur people for bunu... U dey dere they dream ...dino is nothing buh a noise maker n toothless dog and only care about himself and nobody....was he not the same idiot that betrayed his brother Faleke to support the same yahaya....now things fall apart he dey yarn dust!

Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by careytommy7(m): 9:33am
Never write off the ramblings of a mad man, they 'see' things that are not yet apparent to mere mortals! cheesy
Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by BruncleZuma: 9:34am
See vision!

Onye Amuma Dino
Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by fabre4: 9:35am
Lol
Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by SNIPER123: 9:35am
embarassed
Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by lobell: 9:35am
001.002.018

Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by SalamRushdie: 9:36am
Me I saw Buhari being dragged back to Daura in shame by a sleigh of cows
Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by Newpride(m): 9:36am
In a sane and normal society, the likes of Dino and Yayah Bello should be a factory worker arranging menstrual pads.

Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by valdes00(m): 9:37am
The most patient customers in the world are those buying condoms. They will always say "Attend to him first i will wait"

Good morning peeps

Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by sayyid(m): 9:38am
Prophet Dino has seen a vision.
you people are all birds of the same feather, you only fight for your own personal interests, I won't be surprised if we later see the two of them laughing together.
Re: I Saw Yahaya Bello's Prison Uniform Specially Decorated With Embroidery' - Dino by SalamRushdie: 9:38am
valdes00:
The most patient customers in the world are those buying condoms. They will always say "Attend to him first i will wait"

Good morning peeps

grin cheesy they are never in a hurry

