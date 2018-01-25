Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS (11388 Views)

It was an afternoon of surprise in Iseyin, Oyo state when a Lagos big boy arrived in his SUV from Lagos to propose to his "Corper" girlfriend. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Honestly speaking all these kneeling down proposal doesnt fit our people , it looks odd with blacks . why are africans always trying to copy the whites ? 38 Likes 3 Shares

This is Buhari's fault again abi? 1 Like

14 Likes 1 Share

.....congratulations Lagos big boy? You pipu wee not kee me before my time....you sound like there's a list of Lagos big boys out there.....congratulations 30 Likes 3 Shares

Indian films by ashar Kumar and antarb.... 2 Likes

When I propose, make ona use Nairaland big boy for me abeg.



As e be say everybody na big boy. 3 Likes

amamahdaniel:

Honestly speaking all these kneeling down proposal doesnt fit our people , it looks odd with blacks . why are africans always trying to copy the whites ? i just dey look u like lion wey dey inside zoo right now. i just dey look u like lion wey dey inside zoo right now. 1 Like

Am not against public proposal but why can't guys propose to their girlfriend where she feels comfortable?? At least give her a chance to think about her choices and what she's getting into, not cornering her brain, and at times shy girls say yes to save the guy from public embarrassment. poo happens when we make personal issues public 9 Likes 2 Shares

Elparaiso:

When I propose, make ona use Nairaland big boy for me abeg.



As e be say everybody na big boy.





If you are Nairaland big boy, wetin we go kan call Seun ? If you are Nairaland big boy, wetin we go kan call Seun ? 2 Likes

habsydiamond:

Indian films by ashar Kumar and antarb....

Its real bro... It happened here in iseyin on Thursday during CDS Its real bro... It happened here in iseyin on Thursday during CDS

See as the guy face dey like spoilt soup. 2 Likes

youngberry001:

i just dey look u like lion wey dey inside zoo right now.

YOU BE FOOL EEEEEE savagery YOU BE FOOL EEEEEEsavagery 2 Likes

DaddyKross:









If you are Nairaland big boy, wetin we go kan call Seun ?

Nairaland Sugar Daddy Nairaland Sugar Daddy

Mrbolt555:

See as the guy face dey like spoilt soup.

See this mumu... The guy proposed with a diamond ring and yu here abusing him. "If you no get money, hide your face" *in Davido's voice". See this mumu... The guy proposed with a diamond ring and yu here abusing him. "If you no get money, hide your face" *in Davido's voice".

come add BIG join. Calling someone in his 20s or 30s acome addjoin.

wjames:





Its real bro... It happened here in iseyin on Thursday during CDS congrats to them if that's the case congrats to them if that's the case

Cc: lalasticlala Seun





But the girl screams anyways Many of these Naija proposals are not surprises, the girl already knows, sometimes they already have introduction dates picked.But the girl screams anyways 2 Likes

I guess 2018 is a year of proposal. I need to propose to my bae this year. See that kung fu-master at the right hand side .

wjames:

It was an afternoon of surprise in Iseyin, Oyo state when a Lagos big boy arrived in his SUV from Lagos to propose to his "Corper" girlfriend. Wr is the SUV? OP na ur broda abi? Wr is the SUV? OP na ur broda abi?

I propose lalasticlala considers this proposal to hit centre circle to increase the number of proposals

wjames:





Its real bro... It happened here in iseyin on Thursday during CDS 3 Likes

kinibigdeal:





God bless you for this meme abeg God bless you for this meme abeg

Honestly I opened this post to see the Lagos Big Boy and his SUV, I hv seen the Big Boy, but yet to see the SUV.

Hmm let me go and propose to my lover so dat i will hit fb

sweet