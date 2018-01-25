₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by wjames(m): 1:44pm
It was an afternoon of surprise in Iseyin, Oyo state when a Lagos big boy arrived in his SUV from Lagos to propose to his "Corper" girlfriend.
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by amamahdaniel(m): 1:45pm
Honestly speaking all these kneeling down proposal doesnt fit our people , it looks odd with blacks . why are africans always trying to copy the whites ?
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by beewhy009(m): 1:46pm
This is Buhari's fault again abi?
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by kinibigdeal(m): 1:48pm
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by Djack16(m): 1:48pm
Soft
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by LessNoise(m): 1:50pm
Lagos big boy? You pipu wee not kee me before my time....you sound like there's a list of Lagos big boys out there .....congratulations
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by habsydiamond(m): 1:50pm
Indian films by ashar Kumar and antarb....
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by Elparaiso(m): 1:53pm
When I propose, make ona use Nairaland big boy for me abeg.
As e be say everybody na big boy.
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by youngberry001(m): 1:57pm
amamahdaniel:i just dey look u like lion wey dey inside zoo right now.
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by SenorFax(m): 2:00pm
Am not against public proposal but why can't guys propose to their girlfriend where she feels comfortable?? At least give her a chance to think about her choices and what she's getting into, not cornering her brain, and at times shy girls say yes to save the guy from public embarrassment. poo happens when we make personal issues public
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by DaddyKross: 2:04pm
Elparaiso:
If you are Nairaland big boy, wetin we go kan call Seun ?
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by wjames(m): 2:09pm
habsydiamond:
Its real bro... It happened here in iseyin on Thursday during CDS
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by Mrbolt555(m): 2:10pm
See as the guy face dey like spoilt soup.
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by LessNoise(m): 2:12pm
youngberry001:
YOU BE FOOL EEEEEE savagery
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by Elparaiso(m): 2:12pm
DaddyKross:
Nairaland Sugar Daddy
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by wjames(m): 2:15pm
Mrbolt555:
See this mumu... The guy proposed with a diamond ring and yu here abusing him. "If you no get money, hide your face" *in Davido's voice".
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by TIDDOLL(m): 2:17pm
Calling someone in his 20s or 30s a BOY
come add BIG join.
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by habsydiamond(m): 2:18pm
wjames:congrats to them if that's the case
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by wjames(m): 4:17pm
Cc: lalasticlala Seun
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by Perspectives(m): 4:33pm
Many of these Naija proposals are not surprises, the girl already knows, sometimes they already have introduction dates picked.
But the girl screams anyways
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by jenieking29: 6:24pm
Gud
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by Treasure17(m): 6:25pm
I guess 2018 is a year of proposal. I need to propose to my bae this year. See that kung fu-master at the right hand side .
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by DavidEsq(m): 6:38pm
wjames:Wr is the SUV? OP na ur broda abi?
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by Keneking: 7:24pm
I propose lalasticlala considers this proposal to hit centre circle to increase the number of proposals
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by Mayorchama: 9:05pm
wjames:
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by Zykod: 9:34pm
kinibigdeal:
God bless you for this meme abeg
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by lordsharks(m): 9:35pm
So sweet
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by condralbedez: 9:36pm
Honestly I opened this post to see the Lagos Big Boy and his SUV, I hv seen the Big Boy, but yet to see the SUV.
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by patjane(f): 9:36pm
Hmm let me go and propose to my lover so dat i will hit fb
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by tstx(m): 9:37pm
sweet
|Re: Man From Lagos Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend In Oyo During CDS by Holla007(m): 9:37pm
Hmmmm
