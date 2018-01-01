Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Herdsmen Arrested In Edo For Killing Bus Driver (Photos) (7275 Views)

They were eventually brought to the police station this morning and rescued by soldiers from being lynched by the angry mob...



Read what Blessing Ada Ukelonu shared on Facebook;



Some group of Fulani herdsmen massacred a school ( gloryland group of school) bus driver along Auchi road, it prompted the youths of igarra town nd other nearby villages coupled with vigilantes to swing into action. They were able to capture those devils heavily armed with charms and locally made guns. They were eventually brought to the police station this morning.



The youths were protesting for them to be killed, that led to another brouhaha, the men of the Nigerian Army were called into the scene, when they arrived, the youths were still demanding for them to be killed, it brought about an altercation between the army nd youths, the army fired heavy gunshots into the air to clear further disagreement.



At the end, the issue was resolved, those fool'ani evil men were taken to Benin by the army nd police alongside some representatives of Igarra kingdom so as to avoid jungle justice.



Those of us at igarra, be very vigilant nd security conscious. They might just come back re-enforced, fulani people don't accept defeat,their fight is like a bush fire during harmattan. But they Ve forgotten that this is EDO state, heartbeat of the nation, we no dey carry poooosh.



In all' the horses are prepared bfor the days of battle, but safety is of the Lord. Pray for the peace of jerusalem(#nigeria)..



The Fulanis has made Edo too their destination?



southerners are way too soft. 15 Likes

This is 9ja, don't be surprise that those Buhari's zombies(army) will set them free if the youth allow the army to take them away. 11 Likes 1 Share

I trust my people they know what to do at the right time 1 Like

Rip to the dead.So sad but its obvious that to Buahri IPOB flag is more Dangerous than Fulani Gun!! 7 Likes 1 Share

So they caught them and handed the to the police so why did the Army have to take them away 9 Likes

I hope the next president after Buhari will be able to protect the Fulani herdsmen. Some times I wonder what makes some people think they can rekindle the ancient Dan Fodios jihad without constituencies. 2 Likes

Hang that murderer 2 Likes

Kwankwaso will soon travel all the way from abuja to bail the murderer



We know them 4 Likes

That's my primary school driver... The location is igarra in akoko edo 1 Like

Buhari Back to Daura #2019 5 Likes

They are from libya

Thos guys will be set free

those army are their brothers and equally protecting their own



#protect_your_brother #My_brother_is_my_brother

#south_unite

unity is d way forward 5 Likes

2019 PROPAGANDA 1 Like





Ps: don't quote me or your phone will go off Where I come from you pay eyes for an eye and teeth for a tooth. In this case though I believe jungle justice would have served.Ps: don't quote me or your phone will go off

He will regain his freedom shortly 3 Likes

So them don enter Edo? Chaii...

They should have burn them to ashes.now wasting of time 1 Like

That guy with AK 47 on the floor should be drilled to expose who gave him that gun.

It is worrysome that these days nigerian education is so low that to a nigerian everything is a kingdom, you guys will soon start referring to your houses or your streets as kingdoms.

For your info, Edo state is just a part of one Kingdom of which Delta state is also a part among others.

Benin Kingdom !

Anyway, sorry for going off topic.

I am proud of my Edo brothers. You defended yourselves well.

Good job ! 5 Likes 1 Share

Question 1:

why in the report do they claim the "Herdsmen" were caught with locally made guns yet we see a picture of a man with an AK47?





Question 2:



Why are we always seeing such news from Facebook and why are the people who carry the message evidently not from the neighbourhood and neither do they live there? This Ada claims to live in Lagos?





Question 3:



Why don't we ever have videos of the arrested, the victims or survivors?





Question 4:



Why is the news always from Trezzyhelm or Newshelm and since when did we take the information as reliable? 2 Likes

Warfare is in the blood of every Edo.

Our ancestors fought wars for thousnads of years. It is now in our genes.

The only country which ever defeated us was the british empire which faced us with maxim guns and bazookas and all...

We still showed them pepper.

We are Edo, we are warriors ! 4 Likes 1 Share

LOL, is that the picture of the murdered driver lying on his back with an automatic rifle on his chest?

ItsMeAboki:

LOL, is that the picture of the murdered driver lying on his back with an automatic rifle on his chest? What tells you the picture is in any way related to the story ? 1 Like

FAKE NEWS 1 Like

historyworld031:

Warfare is in the blood of every Edo.

Our ancestors fought wars for thousnads of years. It is now in our genes.

The only country which ever defeated us was the british empire which faced us with maxim guns and bazookas and all...

We still showed them pepper.

We are Edo, we are warriors !

4 Likes

historyworld031:

It is worrysome that these days nigerian education is so low that to a nigerian everything is a kingdom, you guys will soon start referring to your houses or your streets as kingdoms.

For your info, Edo state is just a part of one Kingdom of which Delta state is also a part among others.

Benin Kingdom !

Anyway, sorry for going off topic.

I am proud of my Edo brothers. You defended yourselves well.

Good job ! 1 Like

I am trying to locate your business in my comment...

I am using the biggest loop possible. Still nothing...

It is strange that you feel so insecured that, you must get yourself involved in a matter which doesn't concern you in any way.

Jealousy is a cancer !

