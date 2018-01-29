₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the naming of President Muhammadu Buhari as African Union (AU) anti-corruption champion as laughable, derisory and eminently qualified as Africa’s joke of the year
https://www.headlineng.com/buharis-au-anti-corruption-honour-africas-joke-year-pdp/amp/
lalasticlala
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Sprumbabafather: 8:35pm
I tell you, this is comedy central
Comedians has invaded the African union.
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by saintjimos(m): 8:36pm
#protect_your_brother #My_brother_is_my_brother
#south_unite
unity is d way forward
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by sharpden: 8:38pm
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by PatriotTemidayo: 8:38pm
No one says it better than the party Of LOOTERS......
But in reality, it is a.l joke taken to Far.
No wonder Africa remain backward. Rewarding mediocrity......
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Elukapendragon(m): 8:41pm
How did I manage to be in this country so long? :'\
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Firefire(m): 8:41pm
PDP the party of vultures.
Shame on the A-union for appointing a kworupt dullardino to chair AFRICA corruption fight.
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Mogidi: 8:41pm
“They might also need to be shown the motion by Senator Baba Kaka Garba from Borno Central, who exposed how some individuals, known to have connections with the APC, fraudulently cornered N1.2 billion from the Federal Government under the guise of supplying items to IDPs, only for the money to be diverted for other purposes which are related to APC interests.
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Pavarottii(m): 8:44pm
Actually even my 8years old sister won't believe that buhari is not corrupt...
This is a joke... That won't get people laughing... Rather angry... AU should tender an apology to Nigerians.
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by amamahdaniel(m): 8:46pm
Firefire:What are you saying.
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Firefire(m): 9:01pm
amamahdaniel:
Go and read again
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Paperwhite(m): 9:27pm
"The truth lies bare that the Buhari administration is not engaging in any fight against corruption but political witch-hunt of opposition, while his government reeks with corruption,”
The summary of the dubious,fraudulent and morally ultra-corrupt APC government.Even the dullard president knows deep down him that it must have been a costly joke.
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by clevvermind(m): 10:11pm
This should be africa's award winning joke of the year.
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Chiedu4Trump: 10:37pm
Did Buhari not Budget billions for the state clinic and yet common panadol no dey there.
Abi dem use the billions to cut grass or what?
No be corruption be that?
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by centlevi: 10:38pm
Award winning joke indeed
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Oblang(m): 10:39pm
Never are we going to return to those looting days of PDP...
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by martineverest(m): 10:39pm
from the originator of corruption,pdp
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by BlackAfrican: 10:39pm
Pavarottii:
If you have nothing meaningful to say, you keep quiet.
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by GavelSlam: 10:39pm
Patience Jonathan would be amazed by PDP.
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by BlackAfrican: 10:41pm
Firefire:
All hail the most confused Nairalander... Maybe this will set his brain straight...
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Germandude: 10:41pm
Lol.I was even surprised reading his speech.the au summit to me is just an avenue for African presidents to familiarise with each other and to waste individual country resources.
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by CaptainJeffry: 10:42pm
Even though Buhari doesn't deserve that award, PDP has no moral right to talk on this.
They simply should have kept mum to avoid embarrassing themselves.
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by maberry(m): 10:42pm
Buhari does not deserve any Kind of award
His cluelessness is Legendary
A consistent failure!
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by BlackMbakara1(m): 10:49pm
Just wasted my time to read rubbish.
Them say them no say...
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Mogidi: 10:50pm
What a joke
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by bekpo(m): 10:50pm
[quote author=saintjimos post=64621166]
#protect_your_brother
#My_brother_is_my_brother
#south_unite
unity is d way forward
Mr president does not need your votes to win in 2019. The votes from Kano State alone surpasses ur votes put together. 2015 election is an eye opener.
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by sasalite(m): 10:50pm
Africa..... Africa...... Africa.............. How many times did I mention your name? We need to wake up before stupidity finally finishes the entire continent.
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Firefire(m): 10:51pm
BlackAfrican:
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by fishbone123(m): 10:51pm
but did buhari truly accept to be d ambassador for corrupt president ind AU... thats d best award he deserves
|Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Firefire(m): 10:52pm
Chiedu4Trump:
That one no be kworuption ooooo...
Fraudulent individual!
