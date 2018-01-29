₦airaland Forum

Buhari's AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa's Joke Of The Year – PDP by sharpden: 8:34pm
THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the naming of President Muhammadu Buhari as African Union (AU) anti-corruption champion as laughable, derisory and eminently qualified as Africa’s joke of the year

The PDP said it was embarrassing that the Presidency, in its desperation to launder its irredeemably dented image, would resort to exporting its deceptive proclivities to the international arena.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday said leaders of the African Union were not well briefed on happenings in Nigeria, including the series of corrupt activities recorded in the two and a half years of the Buhari’s presidency.

The party said the AU would not have honoured President Buhari if it knew the depth of persecution of opposition figures under the guise of war against corruption, while officials of his government swim head deep in corruption under the overt protection of the Presidency.

“As we speak, those receiving accolades as champions of anti corruption have not yet cleared the air on the leaked memo detailing underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion ($25billion dollars) at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources which are under President Buhari’s direct supervision as minister.

“They are yet to offer any explanation on series of reported fraud in the oil sector including allegation of the use of 18 unregistered companies to lift and divert N1.1trillion worth of crude oil in the last one year to service the All Progressives Congress (APC) interests.

“This is a government which has provided cover for its corrupt officials including former state governors, who were indicted of looting funds belonging to their states to sponsor their Presidential election in 2015 as well as cronies openly indicted for other various sharp practices, including padding of federal budget, secret oil subsidy deals and stealing of funds meant for fight against insurgency and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

“Perhaps AU leaders need to know that the Presidency has virtually failed to do anything regarding the heinous diversion of N5 billion meant for the IDPs under the Presidential Initiative on the Northeast for which the Senate mounted a stiff investigation, only because officials of APC government was indicted.

“They might also need to be shown the motion by Senator Baba Kaka Garba from Borno Central, who exposed how some individuals, known to have connections with the APC, fraudulently cornered N1.2 billion from the Federal Government under the guise of supplying items to IDPs, only for the money to be diverted for other purposes which are related to APC interests.

“Furthermore, the AU might need to know that the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who was openly indicted by the Senate for stealing funds meant for IDP activities, was only arrested after a public outcry but was quickly released with a pat on the wrist, while opposition members facing similar charges are being detained and persecuted with spurious charges in various courts.

“The truth lies bare that the Buhari administration is not engaging in any fight against corruption but political witch-hunt of opposition, while his government reeks with corruption,” the PDP said.

Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Sprumbabafather: 8:35pm
I tell you, this is comedy central grin

Comedians has invaded the African union.

Re: Buhari's AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa's Joke Of The Year – PDP by saintjimos(m): 8:36pm
unity is d way forward
unity is d way forward

Re: Buhari's AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa's Joke Of The Year – PDP by sharpden: 8:38pm
Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by PatriotTemidayo: 8:38pm
No one says it better than the party Of LOOTERS......


But in reality, it is a.l joke taken to Far.

No wonder Africa remain backward. Rewarding mediocrity......

Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Elukapendragon(m): 8:41pm
How did I manage to be in this country so long? :'\

Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Firefire(m): 8:41pm
PDP the party of vultures.

Shame on the A-union for appointing a kworupt dullardino to chair AFRICA corruption fight.

Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Mogidi: 8:41pm
“They might also need to be shown the motion by Senator Baba Kaka Garba from Borno Central, who exposed how some individuals, known to have connections with the APC, fraudulently cornered N1.2 billion from the Federal Government under the guise of supplying items to IDPs, only for the money to be diverted for other purposes which are related to APC interests.
Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Pavarottii(m): 8:44pm
Actually even my 8years old sister won't believe that buhari is not corrupt...

This is a joke... That won't get people laughing... Rather angry... AU should tender an apology to Nigerians.

Re: Buhari's AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa's Joke Of The Year – PDP by amamahdaniel(m): 8:46pm
What are you saying.
Firefire:
PDP the party of vultures.

Shame of the union for appointing a kworupt dullardino to chair AFRICA corruption fight.
What are you saying.

Re: Buhari's AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa's Joke Of The Year – PDP by Firefire(m): 9:01pm
Go and read again
amamahdaniel:

What are you saying.

Go and read again

Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Paperwhite(m): 9:27pm
"The truth lies bare that the Buhari administration is not engaging in any fight against corruption but political witch-hunt of opposition, while his government reeks with corruption,”
The summary of the dubious,fraudulent and morally ultra-corrupt APC government.Even the dullard president knows deep down him that it must have been a costly joke.

Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by clevvermind(m): 10:11pm
This should be africa's award winning joke of the year. grin

Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Chiedu4Trump: 10:37pm
Did Buhari not Budget billions for the state clinic and yet common panadol no dey there.

Abi dem use the billions to cut grass or what?

No be corruption be that?
Re: Buhari's AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa's Joke Of The Year – PDP by centlevi: 10:38pm
Award winning joke indeed
Award winning joke indeed
Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Oblang(m): 10:39pm
Never are we going to return to those looting days of PDP...

Re: Buhari's AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa's Joke Of The Year – PDP by martineverest(m): 10:39pm
from the originator of corruption,pdp
from the originator of corruption,pdp

Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by BlackAfrican: 10:39pm
Pavarottii:
Actually even my 8years old sister won't believe that buhari is not corrupt...

This is a joke... That won't get people laughing... Rather angry... AU should tender an apology to Nigerians.

If you have nothing meaningful to say, you keep quiet.

Re: Buhari's AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa's Joke Of The Year – PDP by GavelSlam: 10:39pm
Patience Jonathan would be amazed by PDP.
Patience Jonathan would be amazed by PDP.
Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by BlackAfrican: 10:41pm
Firefire:
PDP the party of vultures.

Shame on the A-union for appointing a kworupt dullardino to chair AFRICA corruption fight.

All hail the most confused Nairalander... Maybe this will set his brain straight...

Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Germandude: 10:41pm
Lol.I was even surprised reading his speech.the au summit to me is just an avenue for African presidents to familiarise with each other and to waste individual country resources.
Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by CaptainJeffry: 10:42pm
Even though Buhari doesn't deserve that award, PDP has no moral right to talk on this.

They simply should have kept mum to avoid embarrassing themselves.

Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by maberry(m): 10:42pm
Buhari does not deserve any Kind of award
His cluelessness is Legendary
A consistent failure!

Re: Buhari's AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa's Joke Of The Year – PDP by BlackMbakara1(m): 10:49pm
Just wasted my time to read rubbish.
Just wasted my time to read rubbish.

Re: Buhari's AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa's Joke Of The Year – PDP by Mogidi: 10:50pm
What a joke
What a joke
Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by bekpo(m): 10:50pm
Mr president does not need your votes to win in 2019. The votes from Kano State alone surpasses ur votes put together. 2015 election is an eye opener.
Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by sasalite(m): 10:50pm
Africa..... Africa...... Africa.............. How many times did I mention your name? We need to wake up before stupidity finally finishes the entire continent.
Re: Buhari's AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa's Joke Of The Year – PDP by Firefire(m): 10:51pm
BlackAfrican:


All hail the most confused Nairalander... Maybe this will set his brain straight...

Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by fishbone123(m): 10:51pm
but did buhari truly accept to be d ambassador for corrupt president ind AU... thats d best award he deserves
Re: Buhari’s AU Anti-corruption Honour, Africa’s Joke Of The Year – PDP by Firefire(m): 10:52pm
Chiedu4Trump:
Did Buhari not Budget billions for the state clinic and yet common panadol no dey there.

Abi dem use the billions to cut grass or what?

No be corruption be that?


That one no be kworuption ooooo...


Fraudulent individual!

