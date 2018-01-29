₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:41pm
Lots of policemen were deployed to various parts of Kano ahead of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso's visit to the state which was later cancelled by the former governor due to security reason. The planned visit to Kano was earlier scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday.. The Police Command in Kano had on Jan. 26 advised Mr. Kwankwaso against his planned visit to the state for security reason.
The announcement of the planned visit by Mr. Kwankwaso to the ancient city had generated tension in Kano and its environs.
But the former governor said Monday he was shelving the plan for security reasons.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/scores-policemen-deployed-kano-state-kwankwaso-cancels-visit-photos.html
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:42pm
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by Firefire(m): 8:44pm
Nigeria is fast moving towards a failed state under the view of the dullard.
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by Evablizin(f): 8:45pm
Even politicians are afraid of Mr death.
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by eliadekx(m): 10:37pm
NONSENSE every where in Nigeria
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by Justpassingby2(m): 10:37pm
Ok
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by Mandynews(f): 10:37pm
Cursed country
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by cosmatika(m): 10:37pm
Buhari is a terrorist
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by livinus009(m): 10:37pm
Still wondering why Kwakwanso is afraid of visiting his home town
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by Adebowale89(m): 10:38pm
this country is a joke, giant of Africa my foot. so visiting one hometown is a big deal now?
fulani herdsmen killed many people in Benue and taraba and it takes both inside and outside cries before buhari could order IGP to do his duties that he was been paid for but kwankwanso is visiting kano now, kano got urgent securities response...
if you're sane and your psychological trait is still alive, you can't just but empathise for yourself, for ending your existence to this kind of country, one of my regret in life so far
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by ibori1(m): 10:38pm
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by Lifebender(m): 10:38pm
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by jacoik(m): 10:38pm
Lots of police deployed but na only one poriz moto I see
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by ibori1(m): 10:39pm
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by Hakeymco(m): 10:39pm
Na dem know
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by PearlStreet(m): 10:40pm
In 2015, Kano State gave Buhari 1.9M votes in the elections. That was one of the highest votes.
3 years later, he's sending policemen to Kano because he's afraid of the consequences of Kwankwaso postponing his rally in Kano.
Two things would happen in Kano in 2019:
A. Buhari would win Kano with a very slight margin.
B. APC would lose the Governorship seat in kano.
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by Mandynews(f): 10:40pm
Lifebender:Bitch!!! I'm not a Nigerian
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by ruggedboy01: 10:40pm
foolish people
useless country
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by Mythologytips12: 10:41pm
To avoid wahala or is by the governor to stop him?
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by bjayx: 10:41pm
It's a brave decision viewed by cowards otherwise. The blood of Nigerians not worth any mans' ambition.
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by BlackAfrican: 10:43pm
Firefire:
Stop posting rubbish
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by Mrbloom1234: 10:43pm
Firefire:
sometimes I wonder how some of us reason
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by baakus(m): 10:44pm
Don't even know what to type...
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by CaptainJeffry: 10:44pm
Shithole country.
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by Germandude: 10:45pm
Never knew buhari and the former kano governor had a scuffle. Can anyone tell me what's happening pls
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by smogup: 10:46pm
Benue people you all can see that the lives of buhari's almajiri in kano are more valuable than the ones in Benue and other pàrts of Nigeria
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by Paperwhite(m): 10:49pm
Just imagine the police deploying such a massive amount of its personnel because of a serving senator's political visit to his home state.
That is failure of governance.
Re: Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos by kbzee11(m): 10:50pm
Who life no sweet ?..una want make him go die leave him millions?...that cannot happen now. Leave that for later...
