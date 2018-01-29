Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lots Of Policemen Deployed To Kano State As Kwankwaso Cancels Visit. Photos (2601 Views)

The announcement of the planned visit by Mr. Kwankwaso to the ancient city had generated tension in Kano and its environs.



But the former governor said Monday he was shelving the plan for security reasons.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/scores-policemen-deployed-kano-state-kwankwaso-cancels-visit-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala

Nigeria is fast moving towards a failed state under the view of the dullard. 4 Likes

Even politicians are afraid of Mr death.

NONSENSE every where in Nigeria

Ok

Cursed country

Buhari is a terrorist

Still wondering why Kwakwanso is afraid of visiting his home town

this country is a joke, giant of Africa my foot. so visiting one hometown is a big deal now?





fulani herdsmen killed many people in Benue and taraba and it takes both inside and outside cries before buhari could order IGP to do his duties that he was been paid for but kwankwanso is visiting kano now, kano got urgent securities response...







if you're sane and your psychological trait is still alive, you can't just but empathise for yourself, for ending your existence to this kind of country, one of my regret in life so far

Cursed country And yet,you still live therein.SMH



Bitch!!! I'm not a Nigerian

The days of granting the inconsequential an audience is quite gone.

So on that note,I won't exchange words with you.

Lots of police deployed but na only one poriz moto I see

Na dem know

In 2015, Kano State gave Buhari 1.9M votes in the elections. That was one of the highest votes.



3 years later, he's sending policemen to Kano because he's afraid of the consequences of Kwankwaso postponing his rally in Kano.



Two things would happen in Kano in 2019:

A. Buhari would win Kano with a very slight margin.

B. APC would lose the Governorship seat in kano.

useless country foolish peopleuseless country

To avoid wahala or is by the governor to stop him?

It's a brave decision viewed by cowards otherwise. The blood of Nigerians not worth any mans' ambition.

Don't even know what to type...

Shithole country.

Never knew buhari and the former kano governor had a scuffle. Can anyone tell me what's happening pls

Benue people you all can see that the lives of buhari's almajiri in kano are more valuable than the ones in Benue and other pàrts of Nigeria



That is failure of governance. Just imagine the police deploying such a massive amount of its personnel because of a serving senator's political visit to his home state.That is failure of governance.