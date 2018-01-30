₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by aminulive: 7:43am
The Muslim rights concern group(MURIC) has lampooned the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) for religionizing politics as the 2019 general election draws closer.
In a statement made available to PoliticsNGR signed by its director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the group made it known CAN was mobilizing Christians to vote against Muslim candidates in the Elections. The statement read;
"The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has begun subterranean mobilization of Christians in the country in preparation for the 2019 general elections. In CAN’s most recent election-related stunt, particularly on social media, Christians were instructed to shun Muslim candidates (especially President Muhammadu Buhari) and to vote massively for Christian candidates instead.
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) condemns CAN’s resort to acrobatic religiosity in the political arena. It is parochial, pernicious, myopic and unpatriotic.
Politicisation of religion will not take us anywhere in this country. It is to the glory of our gymnastic religiousity that we are clever devils today. In spite of the proliferation of churches and mosques on our streets, our paradoxical criminality has no equal under the sun. Is this the time to dig deeper into religious zealotry by indulging in religious politics?
MURIC calls on Nigerians to reject CAN’s attempt to drag Nigeria into the abyss of another religious crisis over the 2019 general elections. It is crude, naïve and infantile. We urge citizens not to allow excellence to be sacrificed on the altar of mediocrity. Serious nations focus on result-oriented criteria like credibility, pedigree, ability to deliver, high-level patriotism, farsightedness, and industry. Nigeria should be the issue, not primordial sentiments like religion and ethnicity.
MURIC’s advice to Nigerian Muslims: Don’t vote for religion. Shun ethnic blindness. Afterall, many of those who corruptly enriched themselves are Muslim politicians. Vote according to your conscience. Those who stole billions of naira from the public treasury did not think of their Muslim brothers when they were stealing. They were driven by egocentricity, not by their love for Islam. If a Christian candidate has the right qualities, vote for him. This is about Nigeria, not about the mosque. We will cross our bridges when we get to them.
In a nutshell, we urge responsible Christians all over the country to ignore CAN’s pernicious and tortuous propaganda of ‘Christians vote for Christians’. Nigerian Muslims should vote for candidates trusted for delivery of the dividends of democracy, not for religion. Looters who try to deceive Nigerians in 2019 will have themselves to blame if Muslims, Christians, and traditionalists can come together to shun corrupt elements in society during the 2019 elections. Imams, pastors, and priests should publicly rain curses on looters to keep them at bay."
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by HungerBAD: 7:45am
Is this Ishaq man normal?
When an average Nigerian is bothered about how to put food on their table, this fanatic with a questionable professorship wants to be the Femi Kayode of religious matters.
Are Christians and what they do your problem?
And which CAN are we talking about again?the same CAN filled with slick and dubious Pastors fighting Daddy Freeze to protect their Tithes?how can they even have that chance to mobilize Christians to vote when they busy scamming anything that moves near their churches?
Nigerians are way smarter than to be playing politics of religion,and tribal affiliation now.
Ambode is the first Christian to be elected in Lagos State. Lagos State has always been ruled by Muslim Governors(elected I mean) and who made this possible?was it not the Muslim Ruling Class in Lagos? Like Tinubu and the rest.
Truth is, we are no longer tied to the scam of voting by religious affiliations again.
If Olumba Olumba, Guru Maharaji or an Atheist like Seun contest against Buhari,and their Agenda looks good, I will vote for them as a Christian.
I don't need a Pastor to convince me on that.
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by richeeyo(m): 7:46am
Some people just don't like peace
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by SalamRushdie: 7:48am
This one man organization called MURIC again ....Nigerians going to vote out Buhari not because he is a Muslim but because he is totally inept and a total failure..
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by PoliticalThuG(m): 7:48am
Religion Of Piss At It Again! Buhari Is A Fuccktard
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by ThankGodEdeh(m): 7:49am
How this man take become professor sef?
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by sarrki(m): 7:51am
Both CAN and Muric should shut up
How have they helped common Man ?
Hopeless bunch of mofos
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by BAILMONEY: 7:52am
YORUBA CHRISTIANS ARE IN SERIOUS TROUBLE
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by sarrki(m): 7:52am
PoliticalThuG:
Shut up
Have respect for other peoples religion
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by malele(m): 7:53am
aminulive:. Is this guy not a youroba nawah o
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by BAILMONEY: 7:53am
sarrki:ALHAJI ARE YOU NOT HAPPY WITH WHAT HE SAID
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by buhariguy(m): 7:53am
They did the same in the time of their ineffectual buffoon.
And God shame them.
And They still don't have shame,
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by sarrki(m): 7:54am
SalamRushdie:
Both CAN and MURIC are nuisance association
They are all enemies of the state
They aren't different from PDP and ipobs
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by BAILMONEY: 7:54am
SO CULTISTS WEY GO PLANT SEED FOR THIS TERRORIST BELLE NOR DEY LASU AGAIN
2 Likes
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by sarrki(m): 7:55am
BAILMONEY:
You lack basic morals
CAN ,MURIC are all PDP agents
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by SalamRushdie: 7:55am
sarrki:
True
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by sarrki(m): 7:57am
SalamRushdie:
I know you are a patriot
Only on baba alone we differ
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by buhariguy(m): 7:58am
PoliticalThuG:why are you a thug?
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by BAILMONEY: 7:58am
sarrki:YOU HAVE NOT ANSWERED MY QUESTION
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by BAILMONEY: 7:59am
sarrki:YOU MEAN PROPHET BULLHARY
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by sarrki(m): 8:01am
BAILMONEY:
You should know better
That I don't like enemies of the state
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by Activeman391(m): 8:03am
Someone once said if voting along religious lines is going to remove the hardship from the country he will gladly do.
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by PoliticalThuG(m): 8:04am
sarrki:Zone-B, fucck off!
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by sarrki(m): 8:07am
PoliticalThuG:
u lack sense of reasoning
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by imhotep: 8:07am
ThankGodEdeh:With NEPA bill as usual
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by imhotep: 8:08am
sarrki:Please desist from any discourse regarding the concept of "reason".
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by VonTrapp: 8:09am
Mumu muric
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by PoliticalThuG(m): 8:09am
buhariguy:Ask Your Blood Sucking Buhari
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by EternalTruths: 8:10am
Buhari is using MURIC to antagonize the Christians so that they won't vote any Hausa Fulani Muslim that will arise to kick him back to Daura.
To be honest, Buhari has succeeded in doing so.
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by fellowman: 8:12am
MURIC has chosen CAN as the enemy instead of working together but they choose to divide the Yoruba race.
I believe the Akintola of a man did not wake up hungry today and so does not know whats happening in the country.
MURIC should stop pointing accusing fingers and put their house in other. the fact that MURIC is saying this shows that they support this Government.
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by madridguy(m): 8:12am
Same way they did during the last general election.
|Re: 2019 Elections: CAN Is Mobilizing Christians To Vote Against Muslims - MURIC by sarrki(m): 8:18am
imhotep:
I see that you like attention
You can't argue for your failed party well
PDP is a total disaster
