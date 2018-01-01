₦airaland Forum

Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by TunezMediaBlog: 8:06am
Nigerian actress, Ufuoma McDermott, her husband and their brood look smashing as the cover of the latest issue of Motherhood In-Style magazine. The 36-year-old movie star, who married Steven in 2010, opened up to the popular mag about the lifestyle, hustle and bustle of her adorable family. See photo below...

http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/01/ufuoma-mcdermott-and-family-cover.html


Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by Pringlez: 9:46am
Is that the husband...?
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by Annnonymous: 10:33am
Pringlez:

Is that the husband...?

No, na her neighbor undecided

8 Likes

Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by modelmike7(m): 10:34am
CUTE FAMILY

1 Like

Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by ammyluv2002(f): 10:34am
She's so blessed! Beautiful family

2 Likes

Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by modelmike7(m): 10:34am
Pringlez:

Is that the husband...?

No, he's the DRIVER!!

Despite so glaring that the kids are half caste.
smh!!!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by unilagsforum(m): 10:34am
Ok
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by Kingdolo(m): 10:35am
Cute
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by unilagsforum(m): 10:35am
modelmike7:
CUTE FAMILY

Yeah
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by modelmike7(m): 10:35am
unilagsforum:

Yeah
Yeah yeah
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by midehi2(f): 10:36am
I love this lady so much, cute kids
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by hokafor(m): 10:36am
Is that her father?
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by LesbianBoy(m): 10:36am
Why didn't this stoopid geh go and marry oyinbo? Are nigeria guys not good enough for her or what angry
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by midehi2(f): 10:37am
Annnonymous:


No, na her neighbor undecided
grin
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by midehi2(f): 10:37am
hokafor:
Is that her father?
no, her father-in-law

2 Likes

Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by princechurchill(m): 10:39am
She married her grandfather i see
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by untainted: 10:39am
"Half caste" is considered offensive today.
I think "mixed-race" is the preferred term now.


modelmike7:


No, he's the DRIVER!!

Despite so glaring that the kids are half caste.
smh!!!

1 Like

Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by ikukuhero: 10:40am
Pringlez:

Is that the husband...?

No. Her bodyguard.

1 Like

Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by princechurchill(m): 10:40am
So the style of her motherhood is by marrying her grandfather's civil war mate
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by joystickextend1(m): 10:42am
lovely smiley





Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by modelmike7(m): 10:45am
untainted:
"Half caste" is considered offensive today.
I think "mixed-race" is the preferred term now.



Okay, thanks for the heads up.
I'll do my research and adjust it accordingly.
Thumbs up man!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by moosel: 10:46am
Kingdolo:
Cute
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by jayson87: 10:48am
Mixed Race... See how cute those kids look
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by Iruobean(m): 10:48am
G
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by SkgeeBoss(m): 10:48am
Beautiful
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by HomeOfMe(f): 10:48am
Beautiful family.
Nigerian actress, Ufuoma McDermott, her husband and their brood look smashing as the cover of the latest issue of Motherhood In-Style magazine. The 36-year-old movie star, who married Steven in 2010, opened up to the popular mag about the lifestyle, hustle and bustle of her adorable family. See photo below...

http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/01/ufuoma-mcdermott-and-family-cover.html


L
Beautiful family.
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by Pavore9: 10:49am
princechurchill:
So the style of her motherhood is by marrying her grandfather's civil war mate

She made her choice and not apologetic about it.
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by Pavore9: 10:51am
LesbianBoy:
Why didn't this stoopid geh go and marry oyinbo? Are nigeria guys not good enough for her or what angry

If she feels better off marrying him, who can query her. The typical mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law stress etc is off her books! cheesy
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by LadyJasper: 10:55am
untainted:
"Half caste" is considered offensive today.
I think "mixed-race" is the preferred term now.


Or better still, "biracial".
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by bobodey3: 10:56am
embarassed
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by Jackipapa: 11:00am
Pringlez:

Is that the husband...?

Somebody can't ask questions in peace again?

To answer your humble question, he is her bodyguard as you can see!
Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by Proffdada: 11:00am
LadyJasper:

Or better still, "biracial".
or interracial

