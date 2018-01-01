₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,952,658 members, 4,055,210 topics. Date: Tuesday, 30 January 2018 at 11:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] (2991 Views)
Olajumoke Orisaguna & Rosaline Meurer Cover Latest Edition Of House Of Maliq / Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) / Ufuoma Mcdermott And Her Curves Sizzle In Smashing Ensembles (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by TunezMediaBlog: 8:06am
Nigerian actress, Ufuoma McDermott, her husband and their brood look smashing as the cover of the latest issue of Motherhood In-Style magazine. The 36-year-old movie star, who married Steven in 2010, opened up to the popular mag about the lifestyle, hustle and bustle of her adorable family. See photo below...
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/01/ufuoma-mcdermott-and-family-cover.html
L
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by Pringlez: 9:46am
Is that the husband...?
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by Annnonymous: 10:33am
Pringlez:
No, na her neighbor
8 Likes
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by modelmike7(m): 10:34am
CUTE FAMILY
1 Like
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by ammyluv2002(f): 10:34am
She's so blessed! Beautiful family
2 Likes
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by modelmike7(m): 10:34am
Pringlez:
No, he's the DRIVER!!
Despite so glaring that the kids are half caste.
smh!!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by unilagsforum(m): 10:34am
Ok
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by Kingdolo(m): 10:35am
Cute
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by unilagsforum(m): 10:35am
modelmike7:
Yeah
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by modelmike7(m): 10:35am
unilagsforum:Yeah yeah
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by midehi2(f): 10:36am
I love this lady so much, cute kids
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by hokafor(m): 10:36am
Is that her father?
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by LesbianBoy(m): 10:36am
Why didn't this stoopid geh go and marry oyinbo? Are nigeria guys not good enough for her or what
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by midehi2(f): 10:37am
Annnonymous:
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by midehi2(f): 10:37am
hokafor:no, her father-in-law
2 Likes
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by princechurchill(m): 10:39am
She married her grandfather i see
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by untainted: 10:39am
"Half caste" is considered offensive today.
I think "mixed-race" is the preferred term now.
modelmike7:
1 Like
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by ikukuhero: 10:40am
Pringlez:
No. Her bodyguard.
1 Like
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by princechurchill(m): 10:40am
So the style of her motherhood is by marrying her grandfather's civil war mate
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by joystickextend1(m): 10:42am
lovely
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by modelmike7(m): 10:45am
untainted:
Okay, thanks for the heads up.
I'll do my research and adjust it accordingly.
Thumbs up man!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by moosel: 10:46am
Kingdolo:
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by jayson87: 10:48am
Mixed Race... See how cute those kids look
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by Iruobean(m): 10:48am
G
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by SkgeeBoss(m): 10:48am
Beautiful
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by HomeOfMe(f): 10:48am
TunezMediaBlog:Beautiful family.
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by Pavore9: 10:49am
princechurchill:
She made her choice and not apologetic about it.
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by Pavore9: 10:51am
LesbianBoy:
If she feels better off marrying him, who can query her. The typical mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law stress etc is off her books!
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by LadyJasper: 10:55am
untainted:Or better still, "biracial".
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by bobodey3: 10:56am
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by Jackipapa: 11:00am
Pringlez:
Somebody can't ask questions in peace again?
To answer your humble question, he is her bodyguard as you can see!
|Re: Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] by Proffdada: 11:00am
LadyJasper:or interracial
(0) (Reply)
Sade & Alicia Keys Perform Together / Charles Soludo – 50 Greatest Nigerians Of All Time? / Super Producer, Ksolo Announces Wedding Date!
Viewing this topic: Dsegsam(m), Mandeyy, abioduntin(f), Golly1, AutumnSpring, ogene007, AmiciLord(m), onos1979(f), intrepidToju(m), chucs, ibaka, Geogeo1, merit455(m), Liveair, Johnpaul1099, adejuve, anizy(f), dosko, tfx2012, Novelle, YOUNGKAHUNA, nicko28(f), Proffdada, Jackipapa, Danialuone, kamez(m), dunyadgreat, nawtibownie(f), opensine and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3