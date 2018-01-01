Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ufuoma Mcdermott And Family Cover Aisle Of Motherhood In Style [PICS] (2991 Views)

Olajumoke Orisaguna & Rosaline Meurer Cover Latest Edition Of House Of Maliq / Adunni Ade & Her Kids Cover Motherhood In Style (Photos) / Ufuoma Mcdermott And Her Curves Sizzle In Smashing Ensembles (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/01/ufuoma-mcdermott-and-family-cover.html





L Nigerian actress, Ufuoma McDermott, her husband and their brood look smashing as the cover of the latest issue of Motherhood In-Style magazine. The 36-year-old movie star, who married Steven in 2010, opened up to the popular mag about the lifestyle, hustle and bustle of her adorable family. See photo below...

Is that the husband...?

Pringlez:



Is that the husband...?

No, na her neighbor No, na her neighbor 8 Likes

CUTE FAMILY 1 Like

She's so blessed! Beautiful family 2 Likes

Pringlez:



Is that the husband...?

No, he's the DRIVER!!



Despite so glaring that the kids are half caste.

smh!!! No, he's the DRIVER!!Despite so glaring that the kids are half caste.smh!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Cute

modelmike7:

CUTE FAMILY

Yeah Yeah

unilagsforum:



Yeah Yeah yeah Yeah yeah

I love this lady so much, cute kids

Is that her father?

Why didn't this stoopid geh go and marry oyinbo? Are nigeria guys not good enough for her or what

Annnonymous:





No, na her neighbor

hokafor:

Is that her father? no, her father-in-law no, her father-in-law 2 Likes

She married her grandfather i see



I think "mixed-race" is the preferred term now.





modelmike7:





No, he's the DRIVER!!



Despite so glaring that the kids are half caste.

smh!!! "Half caste" is considered offensive today.I think "mixed-race" is the preferred term now. 1 Like

Pringlez:



Is that the husband...?

No. Her bodyguard. No. Her bodyguard. 1 Like

So the style of her motherhood is by marrying her grandfather's civil war mate













Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys lovelyMeanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys

untainted:

"Half caste" is considered offensive today.

I think "mixed-race" is the preferred term now.







Okay, thanks for the heads up.

I'll do my research and adjust it accordingly.

Thumbs up man! Okay, thanks for the heads up.I'll do my research and adjust it accordingly.Thumbs up man! 1 Like 1 Share

Kingdolo:

Cute

Mixed Race... See how cute those kids look

G

Beautiful

TunezMediaBlog:

Nigerian actress, Ufuoma McDermott, her husband and their brood look smashing as the cover of the latest issue of Motherhood In-Style magazine. The 36-year-old movie star, who married Steven in 2010, opened up to the popular mag about the lifestyle, hustle and bustle of her adorable family. See photo below...



http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/01/ufuoma-mcdermott-and-family-cover.html





L Beautiful family. Beautiful family.

princechurchill:

So the style of her motherhood is by marrying her grandfather's civil war mate

She made her choice and not apologetic about it. She made her choice and not apologetic about it.

LesbianBoy:

Why didn't this stoopid geh go and marry oyinbo? Are nigeria guys not good enough for her or what

If she feels better off marrying him, who can query her. The typical mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law stress etc is off her books! If she feels better off marrying him, who can query her. The typical mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law stress etc is off her books!

untainted:

"Half caste" is considered offensive today.

I think "mixed-race" is the preferred term now.





Or better still, "biracial". Or better still, "biracial".

Pringlez:



Is that the husband...?

Somebody can't ask questions in peace again?



To answer your humble question, he is her bodyguard as you can see! Somebody can't ask questions in peace again?To answer your humble question, he is her bodyguard as you can see!