|Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 9:08pm
As shared by Curtis from Edo state.....
'THE EVIL THAT MEN DO!
THIS HAPPENED IN MY OREDO LGA.
ANOTHER FULANI HERDSMAN STRIKE IN UGBOR ROAD GRA, BENIN CITY LAST NIGHT.
THE FULANI HERDSMAN GATEMAN KILLED HIS EMPLOYER IN COMPANY OF HIS FULANI BROTHERS, BURNT THE WOMAN AFTER ROBBING HER OFF EXPENSIVE JEWELRIES.
BEWARE OF FULANI HERDSMEN GATEMEN.
WE MUST SEE TO THE END OF THIS MATTER!
I call on the Edo State Police Command to ensure that all those who perpetrated this evil act upon this innocent woman are brought to book and justice must prevail.
I am Curtis Eghosa Ugbo and I just want a better Oredo LGA cum Edo State cum Nigeria for the masses of the people'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/fulani-gateman-steals-her-madam.html?m=1
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 9:08pm
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by dkronicle(m): 9:09pm
Chai naso i take miss fp
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 9:09pm
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:09pm
Why is he still walking with his two legs??
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by Gossiplover: 9:10pm
OP this made FP yesterday
http://www.nairaland.com/4317616/retired-army-officer-killed-benin
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by Ofodirinwa: 9:18pm
1 year ago, the #1 thing stressing Edo ppl was Biafra that didn't concern them.
3 Likes
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by Rochas2023: 9:38pm
We are Not Federal Republic Of Cows, but Giant Of Africa
Are you sure it is Fulani?
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by decatalyst(m): 9:40pm
Ewww...
1 Like
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by Firgemachar: 9:46pm
Ofodirinwa:
Piggyyeasterners don't know other than Biafra.
Gerrout jor!
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by adadike281(f): 9:52pm
Buhari, d world is taking note of your brothers. soon, it will be an eye for an eye'.
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by TheFreeOne: 9:59pm
Lawd Many are losing their humanity daily.
OP kindly add graphic to the headline
A man that can do this to a fellow human shouldn't be allowed to live.
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by booblacain(m): 10:35pm
What sort of idiotic ignorance and sensationalism is this. What is Fulani Herdsman gateman?
2 Likes
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by saasala(m): 10:42pm
There is no more humanity in humans. This race has become inhuman.
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by MoreTipz: 10:42pm
God help us
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by saasala(m): 10:43pm
MoreTipz:
Sorry, is this Spanish?
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by MensCabal(m): 10:43pm
THE FULANI HERDSMAN GATEMAN KILLED HIS EMPLOYER IN COMPANY OF HIS FULANI BROTHERS, BURNT THE WOMAN AFTER ROBBING HER OFF EXPENSIVE JEWELRIES.
what proof do they have that the young man is a Fulani herdsman, because I can't see any cattle with him or is are they hidden in the bag he is carrying with him.
1 Like
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by Mc1807: 10:43pm
THESE are d questions I ask my self. A:when will this act of genocide stop? B:we all condemn these act in nairaland;does it count?is that all we can do?just keep condemning this act of evil whilst it keeps on goin on day by day? C:are we gonna keep staying wif dis set of human beings?even if these killings stops?whay is the way forward? Modified: these backward region"northerners"keeps making us the southerners look so stupid.all we can do is just talk whilst they do whatever they like with the country.i am still yet to understand why a reasonable southerner will be against Nnamdi Kanu. Say no to one Nigeria.it will never work!!it can never work!!quote me anywhere.SHALOM
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by ZirdoRoray(m): 10:43pm
we no sey Fulani men no beta pass deir cow.. but you sure sey dis one na Fulani?
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by obie3rixe(m): 10:44pm
FULANI HERDSMAM GATEMAN. Only one person.
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 10:45pm
Chai see breasts, see pusssssy
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by Onyenna(m): 10:45pm
Da fvck!!
Nah waaah oooh
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by Gpowerstechnlgy: 10:47pm
The
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by Babzrockman: 10:47pm
Enemyofpeace:U need deliverance. Using social media to display stupidity
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by room089: 10:48pm
Fulani kwa!
God please save us from these people!
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by oshe11(m): 10:48pm
Beware of Fulanis not Fulani herdmen gatemen
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 10:49pm
Babzrockman:is it your stupidity?
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by kramer: 10:50pm
stephenduru:
oh my dayzzz, this is tragic! I say tragggiicc.. Condolences to the family of the deceased.
On a slightly different note, we need to beware of all employees full stop, not just gatemen, your househelp or washman can also kill you
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by Tecno66: 10:50pm
stephenduru:Which one be fulani herdsmen gateman na
1 Like
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by money121(m): 10:50pm
End time gateman
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:51pm
Burn to death loun loun?
Ah!!!
|Re: Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) by sapientia(m): 10:51pm
Humans are capable of great hurting evil that can make you be afraid of the person next to you.
