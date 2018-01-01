Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Gateman Burns His Employer To Death In Edo, Steals Her Jewelry (Graphic Photos) (3048 Views)

'THE EVIL THAT MEN DO!



THIS HAPPENED IN MY OREDO LGA.



ANOTHER FULANI HERDSMAN STRIKE IN UGBOR ROAD GRA, BENIN CITY LAST NIGHT.



THE FULANI HERDSMAN GATEMAN KILLED HIS EMPLOYER IN COMPANY OF HIS FULANI BROTHERS, BURNT THE WOMAN AFTER ROBBING HER OFF EXPENSIVE JEWELRIES.



BEWARE OF FULANI HERDSMEN GATEMEN.



WE MUST SEE TO THE END OF THIS MATTER!



I call on the Edo State Police Command to ensure that all those who perpetrated this evil act upon this innocent woman are brought to book and justice must prevail.



I am Curtis Eghosa Ugbo and I just want a better Oredo LGA cum Edo State cum Nigeria for the masses of the people'.



Why is he still walking with his two legs?? Why is he still walking with his two legs??





http://www.nairaland.com/4317616/retired-army-officer-killed-benin OP this made FP yesterday

1 year ago, the #1 thing stressing Edo ppl was Biafra that didn't concern them. 3 Likes

We are Not Federal Republic Of Cows, but Giant Of Africa



Are you sure it is Fulani?

Ewww... 1 Like

1 year ago, the #1 thing stressing Edo ppl was Biafra that didn't concern them.

Piggyyeasterners don't know other than Biafra.



Piggyyeasterners don't know other than Biafra.

Gerrout jor!

Buhari, d world is taking note of your brothers. soon, it will be an eye for an eye'.

Many are losing their humanity daily.





OP kindly add graphic to the headline



A man that can do this to a fellow human shouldn't be allowed to live. Lawd

Many are losing their humanity daily.

OP kindly add graphic to the headline

What sort of idiotic ignorance and sensationalism is this. What is Fulani Herdsman gateman? 2 Likes

There is no more humanity in humans. This race has become inhuman.

God help us

Sorry, is this Spanish?

THE FULANI HERDSMAN GATEMAN KILLED HIS EMPLOYER IN COMPANY OF HIS FULANI BROTHERS, BURNT THE WOMAN AFTER ROBBING HER OFF EXPENSIVE JEWELRIES.

what proof do they have that the young man is a Fulani herdsman, because I can't see any cattle with him or is are they hidden in the bag he is carrying with him. what proof do they have that the young man is a Fulani herdsman, because I can't see any cattle with him or is are they hidden in the bag he is carrying with him. 1 Like

THESE are d questions I ask my self. A:when will this act of genocide stop? B:we all condemn these act in nairaland;does it count?is that all we can do?just keep condemning this act of evil whilst it keeps on goin on day by day? C:are we gonna keep staying wif dis set of human beings?even if these killings stops?whay is the way forward? Modified: these backward region"northerners"keeps making us the southerners look so stupid.all we can do is just talk whilst they do whatever they like with the country.i am still yet to understand why a reasonable southerner will be against Nnamdi Kanu. Say no to one Nigeria.it will never work!!it can never work!!quote me anywhere.SHALOM

we no sey Fulani men no beta pass deir cow.. but you sure sey dis one na Fulani?

FULANI HERDSMAM GATEMAN. Only one person.

Chai see breasts, see pusssssy

Da fvck!!





Nah waaah oooh

U need deliverance. Using social media to display stupidity

Fulani kwa!

God please save us from these people!

Beware of Fulanis not Fulani herdmen gatemen

is it your stupidity?

THE FULANI HERDSMAN GATEMAN KILLED HIS EMPLOYER IN COMPANY OF HIS FULANI BROTHERS, BURNT THE WOMAN AFTER ROBBING HER OFF EXPENSIVE JEWELRIES.



BEWARE OF FULANI HERDSMEN GATEMEN.



WE MUST SEE TO THE END OF THIS MATTER!



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/fulani-gateman-steals-her-madam.html?m=1

oh my dayzzz, this is tragic! I say tragggiicc.. Condolences to the family of the deceased.



oh my dayzzz, this is tragic! I say tragggiicc.. Condolences to the family of the deceased.

On a slightly different note, we need to beware of all employees full stop, not just gatemen, your househelp or washman can also kill you

Which one be fulani herdsmen gateman na

End time gateman

Burn to death loun loun?

Ah!!!