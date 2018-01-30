₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,953,016 members, 4,056,422 topics. Date: Tuesday, 30 January 2018 at 11:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House (2083 Views)
|#bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by Letenwam: 9:21pm
As Big Brother Naija housemates are already breaking forth from their shells, a brief romance session between lovebirds Miracle and Nina revealed that they knew each other and have been talking before getting into the house. The lovebirds met during the auditions, and the meeting sparked off calls and texts before they got into the house.
Nina was heard telling Miracle that she knows him, and if he is faking his personality she would have uncovered all that after they got into the house.
Recall that earlier today, Nina and Miracle shared a kiss. Nina who told Bitto about the kiss session, revealed that she doesn't share her man and once anyone starts kissing Miracle, she will stop having anything to do with him.
However Bitto who disclosed that he would have loved to come to the house and see how he turns out, adviced Nina to hold on to her man after they kissed because other girls are interested in him too.
Nina who revealed that she has a boyfriend at home waiting for her during the opening show, further told Bitto that she hopes her boyfriend at home is not watching her kiss Miracle, because she knows he gets hurt easily.
http://lailasnews.com/bbnaija2018-miracle-nina-knew-coming-house-bitto-warned-touching-without-consent/
Lalasticlala
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by CHIMDIYA4EVA(m): 9:36pm
As suspected
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by doyinisaac(m): 9:36pm
Letenwam:
4 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by calliope(f): 10:49pm
This mumu show again?! I honestly do not know how to sit down and watch this show, I tried last year and it felt like i wasted my time. the show is evident to show that nigeria is the only country in Africa that condones such level of immortality and joblessness on LIVE TV.
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by OboOlora(f): 10:49pm
Where’s Martin0?
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by MensCabal(m): 10:49pm
Iknew it
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by fadario(m): 10:49pm
Rubbish
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by Pebcak: 10:49pm
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by money121(m): 10:49pm
Omo adugbo mi ni
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by godwinkessi: 10:50pm
Imsu girls, see Una life, just 48 hrs body don dey sweet u. Chai I pity the boyfriend, his friends will so yab him, he'll regret dating that girl
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by Ariel20(m): 10:50pm
Dstv/Multichoic welldone....you have paid the mods to distract Nigerians with this useless program.
If we were that special why was it not hosted here.
Nigerians should better stay "woke" and think of how to build our businesses. These South Africans don't give a hoot about you all. All they care about is the money they can siphon. It's all filmtrick. You'd be surprised that half of the contestants are people known to the organisers.
A word is enough for the wise
2 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by teepha(f): 10:50pm
Nobody cares....rubbish
2 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by dogstyle007(m): 10:51pm
Who the hell cares
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:51pm
We should broadcasting to Nigerians to go get their PVC and vote for a good leader next year election and not this stupid show
Our youth are just wasting time on rubbish
3 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by Profcamsey(m): 10:52pm
I'm sensing MIRACLE is a fake housemate.
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by Odobaone: 10:52pm
The nairaland I joined from 2011 doesn't update FP once its 10pm. Ow cum BBN'3 adjusted our policies??
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by Big4wig(m): 10:52pm
Nonsense show
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by Bucci0(m): 10:52pm
That’s what they wanted, go on continue
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by ayusco85(m): 10:52pm
And so? Pls let's not forget about the fact that we need to get our pvc ready to kick the Dullard back to daura
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by qualityGod(m): 10:53pm
When fuel is still 2oo per litre
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by EternalTruth: 10:53pm
Anybody watching this useless programme is utterly useless
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by roqrules04(m): 10:53pm
Today, Nina said she wants to do jacuzzi
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by larrybabanla: 10:54pm
they don start as usual
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by EternalTruth: 10:55pm
teepha:i love your dabbing skills
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by fatymore(f): 10:55pm
Radarada... Free Mojo
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:55pm
So na so we go pass through the torment of having this BBN gracing nairaland's front page all the time for the next three months??
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by roqrules04(m): 10:56pm
Profcamsey:
The fake housemate I'm seeing there is Khloe or Tobi
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by PureMe01: 10:56pm
chai!!!APCs distractive measures at work but am glad d spell of dis one is 3 months but I trust Lai and his cohorts to be doing some underground works now before d expiration of dis one meanwhile Buhari's footsoldiers are on rampage in Benue and Nasarawa.
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by Austeeenxx: 10:56pm
i am not really sure of what i am supposed to do with this piece of information.
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by Lekan1o1: 10:58pm
roqrules04:
exactly.. u ar smart
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by Lekan1o1: 10:58pm
Austeeenxx:
aske them ooo
|Re: #bbnaija2018: Miracle And Nina Knew Themselves Before Coming To The House by stano2(m): 11:00pm
Ok
(0) (Reply)
Download Mad Max Fury Mp4 Pitch Perfect 2 Mp4 Hot Pursuit Mp4 / My Life / Rock Bottom! Kourtney K & Scott Disick Split!
Viewing this topic: einsteine(m), Haryorbammmy(m), latup4real(m), ruggedboy01, marvizzy(m), Windflower(f), Haberyurmmy(m), HoneyCompany, bishoposagie, bukalis(m), jaybim, 23n23, Hezaking(m), justcallmenuel(m), ogedozie, elzi(f), Royphilipz, gen2lpat(m), lfcambassador, Elchikado(m), Leesah(f), innocent1992(m), balogundayo(m), piax(m), PunditAfrica(m), dsolo(m), Fessy101(m), AnodaIT(m), LouisVanGaal(m), Belafonte(m), Coolpuyol(m), credid(m), 1zynnvn(m), juvewalex, haibeehae, Biafra1000, Bamifash, dhabrite(m), oshibote1, LGISREAL, pimpimpim, Mannylex(m), DoTheNeedful, Tobilexy, Jagabanbaby, cymontempler, Bornita(f), firmphem, samukiwo(m), Alwaysmiling(f), antyokya, kioboy(m), damzigy, Ukaivbemiles, morax101(m), duzzy, Kalapizim(m), yunnyp(m), Nzemarcilinus(m), Benz4pimp(m), najighjighpaul, Singingbae(m), errigdee(m), Tamakay(m), Eleniyan007(m), skyeblizz(m), Saintsquare(m), perez019(m), Maxihood, Enuguguyunn111, blessme2016(m), Onaswu(f), Mimi06(f), jjclagosbanker, alfredo4u(m), emteecve(m), trendymarseey(f), latbas(m), giftedhands101, thinktanke, Raphaelchima1(m), ayi1513(m), frannyema(f), brandymcmb, Yusuf001(m), Austeeenxx, blessedwon(f), stano2(m), vickobon(m), anthonybj, mema900, mzsI, ULSHERLAN(m), DAmericanDream(m), ghanaman5050, Shawnnn01, Wfabimbola(m), Ayinke93(f), Adelodun24(f), olumideinfo, Donpresh95(m), ycmdng(m), gorry123, Drtee(m), harrwix(m), Oyindamola1234(f), maysimsimple(m), Excellergroup(m), Rosylia(f), valentineuwakwe(m), t111(m), mosbiod(m), Oluwaseydex(m), edupedia and 157 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 36