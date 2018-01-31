₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,953,236 members, 4,057,183 topics. Date: Wednesday, 31 January 2018 at 10:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party (2146 Views)
|Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by odiks: 8:13am
The Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has adopted Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as its candidate for the 2019 governorship election.
http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2018/01/31/sokoto-apc-adopts-tambuwal-for-second-term/
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by buhariguy(m): 8:16am
So he is not contesting for President
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by ufuosman(m): 8:19am
Dat governor deserve second term
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:51am
That's good for him, his family and Appointees
But he will still lose to PDP candidate
2 Likes
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by MrMystrO(m): 10:02am
Very good. What is my concern though? I'm too high to even care
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:04am
cursedAbiola:Oga wetin happen na? I kill person?
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by cursedAbiola(f): 10:09am
TonyeBarcanista:i prefer to be called madam
1 Like
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by cursedAbiola(f): 10:10am
ngeneukwenu nwanyi ibe m
how far
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by Keneking: 10:10am
Good decision
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by omofranyoung: 10:11am
He deserve it....
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by Keneking: 10:11am
Good decision and waiting for el Rufai's replacement in Kaduna.
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by sanerugwei: 10:11am
Good for them, Northerners
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by sanerugwei: 10:12am
ok
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by MetroBaba1: 10:12am
Nonsense
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by CYBERWEAVER(m): 10:13am
non of my business
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by Romanreign2(m): 10:14am
Dem 4 kuku adopt am 4 life nonsense pple Meanwhile Buhari you will never go unpunished
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by Daviddson(m): 10:14am
This is one of the problems of the North - they can rever and practically worship their leader, beyond what anyone can imagine. And that still boils down to illiteracy and poverty. They don't even need to be given money to do this, their extremist religious conviction plays a part.
1 Like
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by BruncleZuma: 10:15am
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by Activeman391(m): 10:16am
Are u he is a not a PDP by heart?
Meanwhile check below
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by Xisnin(m): 10:18am
cursedAbiola:Wonders shall never end when do she males start answering madam.
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by mansakhalifa(m): 10:20am
Yeah n!ggers,sometimes power gets you so drunk and giggly you begin to think you are in Zimbabwe or Equatorial Guinea. Don't stop at 4th term. Endorse him for 10th term too.
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by crestedaguiyi: 10:23am
obviously there is a plan for 3rd and 4th term.
you heard it first from the sultanate
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by cursedAbiola(f): 10:24am
Xisnin:na you get your mouth
#bosslady
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by jures(m): 10:24am
MetroBaba1:
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:25am
cursedAbiola:
bloodykiller Lev me alone.. You are not a woman..
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by emmie14: 10:30am
Only sycophants overturns truth to impress. APC knows vividly well that PDP is a strong force to contend with
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by BAILMONEY: 10:41am
NgeneUkwenu:IDRIS OKUNEYE ARE YOU A WOMAN
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by bedspread: 10:46am
Tambuwal leadership qualities has never been in Doubt... it played out while he was the Speaker of the House of Rep....
I hope he joins the New leaders who are out to liberate Nigeria from the Evil Shi.t hole PMB has dug
|Re: Sokoto APC Adopts Tambuwal For Second Term, Calls PDP A Mushroom Party by nkwo47: 10:54am
BOOST YOUR ACCOUNT AND SEE DETAILS BELOW..ONLY IF YOU BELIEVE, YOU CAN MAKE IT.WINNING IS GUARANTEED .100 P0ERCENT..CALL OR WHATSAPP FOR TODAYS GAME..AS A FIRST TIMER YOU HAVE A DISCOUNT.ONCE YOU SUB..YOU GET THE ODD,THANKS
(0) (Reply)
"king Iphy Osteen Iv" / Why I am using http://ThisGlob e.com daily by Musiwa / Tension In Bida
Viewing this topic: ifekayodee(m), olaxx, Onubaba(m), saxby(f), fippycbk(m), Carmal90(m), Ebuka49(m), tunlade02, bishopdesignate, ifakiboy(m), shortgun(m), xcolanto(m), OLP46(m), MrMystrO(m), RothmasPop, iamsparrow(m), tunjilana, blinzho69(m), Emusan(m), MrPeterson(m) and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8