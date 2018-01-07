Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko (3503 Views)

Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom, has approved the imposition of a dusk to dawn curfew in Gboko town from January 31st 2018, until further notice.



The curfew which last from 6pm - 6am everyday is as a result of the 3 Fulani Herdsmen Catch And Burnt to Death in Gboko, But the source didn't state it in the news because they have warned never to post it on net.



See below this link:



http://www.nairaland.com/4321951/3-fulani-herdsmen-burnt-death



He said, "The exempted from curfew are these on essential services such as hospitals, staff and others who show convincing identification".



The Governor has directed security agencies, particulary the police and the army to provide round the clock surveillance in the town so as to forestall a breach of the peace.



He appealed to residents of Gboko to comply with the curfew in their own interest security operatives have been directed to arrested those found moving about in the town during the period of the curfew.







Arm urselves and Fight.IG of police is a useless man.His own nah to have. s*x with any





Please federal government should do something fast



It won't spell good for anyone



That's the major road to south south of the country from Abujafromalso taraba

Chai!

good,... peace is what we need

This country it's so mess up

If federal government didn't do anything it will be reprisal bafter reprisal 3 Likes 1 Share

Curfew that will not affect Fulani militia but give the the advantage to mobilise around their target 5 Likes 1 Share

If it will stop the terrorist Fulanis , I am all for it. 2 Likes

When the government fails to protect the people they resort to self-help.



I hope the security agencies do the needful before it boomerang out of control cos Fulanis with stage reprisal attacks. 2 Likes

b

Now you are talking

Fear Fear Ortom. Someone should remind him that the best form of defence is to attack.



Arm your people Ortom. FG and Police cannot help you. 1 Like

Good move 1 Like

The government should please put aside political differences or wrong motives and sort out this menance. The lives and businesses of innocent folks are at stake.

Ok

Sarri and Omekalives ur foolani master are wrecking havoc in Benue while you are busy abusing IPOB for simply demanding their freedom.



Your foolani masters want to conquer Benue as they have conquered Kogi and na IPOB be una headache



IPOB this, IPOB that.

Meanwhile foolani people wan use Benue do Suya







http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/07/moves-indiginalize-fulani-herdsmen-begin-kogi/ 3 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is a terrorist





All he wants is blood shed 3 Likes 1 Share

I do tell people that from what I see,the people who are going to destroy this country are the very people who claim to love it.

Not IPOB,Not N K

And it is happening. 3 Likes 1 Share

If IG is in Benue and people are still being killed,



That one na LGI , lol 3 Likes 1 Share



This governor get sense small.

After the indigienes burnt the fulani bastards...he quickly imposed curfew for fear of a repraisal attack....lol

Benue 1- Fulani 1 LolThis governor get sense small.After the indigienes burnt the fulani bastards...he quickly imposed curfew for fear of a repraisal attack....lolBenue 1- Fulani 1 4 Likes

I hope cows will also obey d curfew 2 Likes

