|Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by InternetGenius(m): 8:44pm
Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom, has approved the imposition of a dusk to dawn curfew in Gboko town from January 31st 2018, until further notice.
The curfew which last from 6pm - 6am everyday is as a result of the 3 Fulani Herdsmen Catch And Burnt to Death in Gboko, But the source didn't state it in the news because they have warned never to post it on net.
See below this link:
http://www.nairaland.com/4321951/3-fulani-herdsmen-burnt-death
He said, "The exempted from curfew are these on essential services such as hospitals, staff and others who show convincing identification".
The Governor has directed security agencies, particulary the police and the army to provide round the clock surveillance in the town so as to forestall a breach of the peace.
He appealed to residents of Gboko to comply with the curfew in their own interest security operatives have been directed to arrested those found moving about in the town during the period of the curfew.
Sources: http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/31/beune-crises-ortom-imposes-dusk-till-dawn-curfew-gboko/
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by ipobarecriminals: 8:47pm
Arm urselves and Fight.IG of police is a useless man.His own nah to have. s*x with any
female. cops
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by sarrki(m): 8:48pm
Please federal government should do something fast
It won't spell good for anyone
That's the major road to south south of the country from Abujafromalso taraba
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by agwom(m): 8:49pm
Chai!
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by ihitenansa: 8:50pm
good,... peace is what we need
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by Omololu2121: 8:50pm
This country it's so mess up
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by sarrki(m): 8:50pm
If federal government didn't do anything it will be reprisal bafter reprisal
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by ipobarecriminals: 8:55pm
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by SalamRushdie: 9:00pm
Curfew that will not affect Fulani militia but give the the advantage to mobilise around their target
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by adadike281(f): 9:02pm
If it will stop the terrorist Fulanis , I am all for it.
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by BeardedMeat: 9:03pm
ipobarecriminals:Really? But you supported the killing of IPOB members.
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by TheFreeOne: 9:04pm
When the government fails to protect the people they resort to self-help.
I hope the security agencies do the needful before it boomerang out of control cos Fulanis with stage reprisal attacks.
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by InternetGenius(m): 9:06pm
SalamRushdie:
wetin concern Fulani with curfew
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by isaacsegun(m): 9:07pm
b
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by ipobarecriminals: 9:09pm
BeardedMeat:
BeardedMeat:we warned those ragtag chest beaters to shun violence/ hate speech,whosai!blame the hunch back one for dat.
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by ruggedmallaam(m): 10:26pm
Now you are talking
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by lonelydora(m): 10:26pm
Fear Fear Ortom. Someone should remind him that the best form of defence is to attack.
Arm your people Ortom. FG and Police cannot help you.
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by Factfinder1(f): 10:28pm
Good move
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by princeking2(m): 10:28pm
The government should please put aside political differences or wrong motives and sort out this menance. The lives and businesses of innocent folks are at stake.
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by Hadone(m): 10:29pm
Ok
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by Chiedu4Trump: 10:29pm
Sarri and Omekalives ur foolani master are wrecking havoc in Benue while you are busy abusing IPOB for simply demanding their freedom.
Your foolani masters want to conquer Benue as they have conquered Kogi and na IPOB be una headache
IPOB this, IPOB that.
Meanwhile foolani people wan use Benue do Suya
http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/07/moves-indiginalize-fulani-herdsmen-begin-kogi/
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by zombieTRACKER: 10:29pm
Buhari is a terrorist
All he wants is blood shed
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by overall90: 10:32pm
I do tell people that from what I see,the people who are going to destroy this country are the very people who claim to love it.
Not IPOB,Not N K
And it is happening.
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by TolaTosin: 10:32pm
If IG is in Benue and people are still being killed,
That one na LGI , lol
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by ottohan: 10:33pm
Lol
This governor get sense small.
After the indigienes burnt the fulani bastards...he quickly imposed curfew for fear of a repraisal attack....lol
Benue 1- Fulani 1
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by asawanathegreat(m): 10:33pm
I hope cows will also obey d curfew
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by faceURfront(m): 10:33pm
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by zombieTRACKER: 10:35pm
ipobarecriminals:
Tomorrow you will chant sai barber
Confused entity
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by McINoWell: 10:36pm
Chelsea buying giroud and living in Benue i don't even know wic one is more painful..
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by zombieTRACKER: 10:38pm
sarrki:I wonder the federal government you are referring to
|Re: Ortom Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Gboko by faceURfront(m): 10:38pm
InternetGenius:
This op has been repeating this statement upandan, bros do you have any proof? Beer parlour gists.
