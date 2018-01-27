Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) (12926 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TV2cAIxdxs0 Lol .... Nicki shouldn't have tried... And the Guy said we are cousins...The female rapper in an interview with Kiss tried learning the African pidgin and she did so well, but it’s hilarious.She also said she would love to Visit Nigeria, South Africa and GhanaNews by Joelsblog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/nicki-minaj-attempt-to-speak-african-pidgin-will-leave-you-in-stitches/ Watch video 3 Likes

Nigeria always mentioned everywhere...Nigerian everywhere...Nigerians are talented and Nigerians are hero's... We are really blessed all...A Happy New Month to all Nairalanders 79 Likes 4 Shares



Happy new month nairalander may this month bring us joy and happiness FinallyHappy new month nairalander may this month bring us joy and happiness 15 Likes 1 Share

We are good people... but come at your own risk o. 14 Likes

Na you dey send to buhari abi? Sha bring Apple come ooo... abeg 21 Likes

Abeg come! E-Money,Otedola,Hushpuppi,Davido, and others go book for your puna. 7 Likes

come sample that booty 1 Like

Come abeg Dere is dis gal in my house she no dey let person hear word Always singing nicki's song If nicki minaj come i go py for her make she go see her She too love nicki 3 Likes

Oshey! we dey hia dey wait u 1 Like

Guys Be Ready. We Must Knw If D Yansh Na Original Tru Tru 6 Likes 1 Share

I think sex doll is taking over the state so she want to market her goods to less sexdoll filled area, good business strategy.

Come we are expecting you 3 Likes

Thats Some Fvcking Achievement 6 Likes 2 Shares

Wow! I guess she is the one bring dis for bubu.... 10 Likes

I loved dat star ship album shaa

Come ooooooo I have one space on my bed that I'm not using, I promise to let you sleep in peace... Wedding MC

Megabig:

Nigeria always mentioned everywhere...Nigerian everywhere...Nigerians are talented and Nigerians are hero's... We are really blessed all...A Happy New Month to all Nairalanders Just that we have a clueless Dùllard as president. Nicki might wanna review her wish if she finds out Aso Rock won't entertain her type of ass.

After round one 1 Like

I swear...some naija big boys don't mind paying all their earnings for her kitten.

U see?...people still love some of our ways..yet we wey dey here dey copy copy dem whites...Nigeria is our home

Typical of them....they don't know anywhere outside the stripes



Just like the other guy that day asking me if Jamaica was beside Nigeria.

Abeg come, sister Nike. We need to come and teach our female mumubrities how you manage to increase your chest from agbalumo to water melon size.

Abeg come oh my favorite rapper.

and its a big deal

Come and have a time of your life in the mothers continent

So, are we supposed to roll on the floor?

Ghana nd Malaysia ke?

Ghana nd Malaysia ke