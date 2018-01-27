₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by Joelsblog(m): 7:13am
Lol .... Nicki shouldn't have tried... And the Guy said we are cousins...The female rapper in an interview with Kiss tried learning the African pidgin and she did so well, but it’s hilarious.
She also said she would love to Visit Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana
Watch video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TV2cAIxdxs0
3 Likes
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by Joelsblog(m): 7:13am
.
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by Megabig: 7:21am
Nigeria always mentioned everywhere...Nigerian everywhere...Nigerians are talented and Nigerians are hero's... We are really blessed all...A Happy New Month to all Nairalanders
79 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by phlamesG: 7:33am
Finally
Happy new month nairalander may this month bring us joy and happiness
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by Joelsblog(m): 8:14am
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Ishilove MissyB3
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by Benjom(m): 8:27am
We are good people... but come at your own risk o.
14 Likes
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by zeedof(m): 8:28am
Na you dey send to buhari abi? Sha bring Apple come ooo... abeg
21 Likes
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by Wesporting: 8:28am
Abeg come! E-Money,Otedola,Hushpuppi,Davido, and others go book for your puna.
7 Likes
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by izuch(m): 8:28am
come sample that booty
1 Like
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by Esomchi44(m): 8:28am
Come abeg Dere is dis gal in my house she no dey let person hear word Always singing nicki's song If nicki minaj come i go py for her make she go see her She too love nicki
3 Likes
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by sleekyskillz(m): 8:29am
Oshey! we dey hia dey wait u
1 Like
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by jaymejate(m): 8:29am
Guys Be Ready. We Must Knw If D Yansh Na Original Tru Tru
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by OVA200(m): 8:29am
I think sex doll is taking over the state so she want to market her goods to less sexdoll filled area, good business strategy.
Come we are expecting you
3 Likes
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by Edopesin(m): 8:29am
Thats Some Fvcking Achievement
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by tommykiwi(m): 8:29am
Wow! I guess she is the one bring dis for bubu....
10 Likes
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by ottohan: 8:29am
I loved dat star ship album shaa
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by MrRhymes101(m): 8:30am
Come ooooooo I have one space on my bed that I'm not using, I promise to let you sleep in peace... Wedding MC
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by Lordave: 8:30am
Megabig:Just that we have a clueless Dùllard as president. Nicki might wanna review her wish if she finds out Aso Rock won't entertain her type of ass.
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by RexTramadol1(m): 8:30am
After round one
1 Like
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by bjayx: 8:30am
I swear...some naija big boys don't mind paying all their earnings for her kitten.
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by Simplep(f): 8:30am
U see?...people still love some of our ways..yet we wey dey here dey copy copy dem whites...Nigeria is our home
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by otipoju(m): 8:31am
Typical of them....they don't know anywhere outside the stripes
Just like the other guy that day asking me if Jamaica was beside Nigeria.
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by BigBelleControl(m): 8:31am
Abeg come, sister Nike. We need to come and teach our female mumubrities how you manage to increase your chest from agbalumo to water melon size.
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by Collinz2(m): 8:31am
Abeg come oh my favorite rapper.
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by WowSweetGuy(m): 8:32am
and its a big deal
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by Alejoas(f): 8:34am
Come and have a time of your life in the mothers continent
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by Ijaya123: 8:34am
So, are we supposed to roll on the floor?
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by jidxin(m): 8:36am
Ghana nd Malaysia ke?
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by jidxin(m): 8:36am
Ghana nd Malaysia ke
|Re: Nicki Minaj Says She would Love To Visit Nigeria, Ghana And South Africa (Video) by Deckline(m): 8:36am
RexTramadol1:Original panadol extra.
4 Likes
