NB:creative criticisms are always allowed in every of my articles thankyou!!

1. Go Blank: It always advisable to clear your mind off any form of worries when you are trying to get some sleep as thinking too much may lead to some sort of stress,and the result of that would be you been awake for no reason!!so immediately you lay on your bed,try to cut every taughts out so you could get that rest you truely desire. 2 Likes

2. Sleeping Position:

Fetal,Yearner,Soldier,Log e.t.c are just a few examples of the various sleeping positions we have.Different individual have various ways of positioning themselves when they sleep and it all boils down to the most comfortable one for them! So in order to get some good sleep,sleeping positions should be taken into consideration and individuals should find one that work for them as certain individual do not fall asleep when their body is not properly positioned.

3. Temperature:

The temperature of the room matters alot when talking about sleep in general. Though indivuals prefer different temperatures,but a warm temperature would likely lead to discomfort (i.e sweating) and this can cause the person not to fall asleep!human temperature normally would drop when a person is asleep and gradually warm up when it getting towards the time to wakeup,and so the best temperature to get some sleep should be aruond 14-18.5ºC.



Ok this may sound funny but there are certain food and substances you take in that are are capable of depriving you of your sleep.



If you finding problem getting some sleep,checking what you take in might be a right step in the right direction! 4. What You Take:Ok this may sound funny but there are certain food and substances you take in that are are capable of depriving you of your sleep. stuffs like caffeinated drinks(i.e coffee and coca-cola),pepper,alcohol,substaces containing nicotine,sugar,chocolate e.t.c!! And thats why you see students in schools taking some of these stuffs to help them stay awake and prepare for exam...If you finding problem getting some sleep,checking what you take in might be a right step in the right direction!

4. Have awesome sex or masturbate! 18 Likes 1 Share

5. Get wasted on depressants like alcohol and codeine! 1 Like

5. Get A Book: This works like voodoo!!! Trying to get that sleep and it's not forth coming? Then reading a book is not a bad idea.don't just get any book,try getting a very boring book i.e if you are not the type that like calculations,then getting a further maths of physics text book will shut down your brain in a matter of minutes that you will wakeup next morning asking what happened.reading boring books makes one dizzy and can help individuals get some sleep. 6 Likes

6. Others:

These may include turning off the light as light reflection can prevent you from sleeping especially one directed towards your face.listening to music(thought this won't work for everyone) and like the saying goes"na how you lay your bed you go lie ontop am'!!!!

NB:if you finding difficulty getting some sleep and the issue have taken time to go away,it is advisable you go see a doctor as insomia can be very harmfull!! 2 Likes

Skepticus:

4. Have awesome sex or masturbate! yea sex might work as it helps relieve stress!!! yea sex might work as it helps relieve stress!!! 4 Likes

this is the best..Lmao...Books reading is the best!!!!! this is the best..Lmao...Books reading is the best!!!!! 2 Likes

jacyhelen:





this is the best..Lmao...Books reading is the best!!!!! hahahahhah,works like magic.. Lalasticlala hahahahhah,works like magic.. Lalasticlala

Hmm, if getting a book does make you sleep, it means your KNOWLEDGE GAUGE is low. Knowledge is Power so your POWER SUPPLY is running short. You would soon expire. Not to expire but be inspired: I opened a WhatsApp GROUP where FREE BOOKS are made available for your easy download.



MODIFIED: The LINK wasn't showing in full. Guess it's not allowed. Just send me your number or mail me.

I have heard you

Skepticus:

4. Have awesome sex or masturbate ! Masturbation shouldn't be promoted because it could be very addictive. And having a longterm effect on sexual performance. "Erectile dysfunction" I am speaking as a counselor & erectile health expert. However, good & quality sex could make both parties have a wonderful night rest. For quality sex, Use Sure Men Herbal Tea. Masturbation shouldn't be promoted because it could be very addictive. And having a longterm effect on sexual performance. "Erectile dysfunction" I am speaking as a counselor & erectile health expert. However, good & quality sex could make both parties have a wonderful night rest. For quality sex, Use Sure Men Herbal Tea. 2 Likes

Skepticus:

4. Have awesome sex or masturbate!







The best The best 3 Likes

Talk to a person on the phone with a soothing voice

How possible do you think this is for an Introvert? How possible do you think this is for an Introvert? 2 Likes

how do you do that?



because the mind is something else. how do you do that?because the mind is something else. 1 Like

prayers help u sleep faster.. Try it and thank me later::

Skepticus:

5. Get wasted on depressants like alcohol and codeine! mumu science student mumu science student 1 Like

The best way to sleep is by trying not to sleep.

Take heavy food like Eba, fufu, iyan n co... You go sleep like dead body 1 Like 1 Share

Pancake and sex is the best way to make me sleep, others wont work

nice post though You and I both knows that's impossible I go with the rest but not No1nice post though

Mine is to study mathematics.



Gemme maths to solve and watch me sleep in 5 seconds 3 Likes