3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep
3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by FitnessDoctor: 6:15pm
Hello guys, it's your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
I once wrote an article about falling asleep fast and the first commenter claimed that all my tips only work on oyinbo people (Americans), well I have tried my possible best to bring this one up to the level of Africans hoping it passes the message clearly...
If you are finding it hard to sleep, you should understand that the more nights you sleep poorly, the harder it will be to fall asleep in the next night.
So, the faster we deal with the problem the better for you.
Here I am going to list 3 remedies you must follow if you want to fall asleep very fast.
1. Identify the actual problems
You might look on now and it seems that the problem might just you feel so uncomfortable on the bed.
No wonder you can't fall asleep.
Actually, the true problems started some time ago, it might be weeks, days or even months ago and now it has escalated into insomnia.
I want you to look back and check what you started doing as this will help you understand how to retrace your steps.
For example, I started finding it hard to sleep when I subscribed to MTN's Midnight browsing plan, which allows you to browse unlimited from 12am to 4am for a mere #25 (cheap right).
Well, the cheap subscription killed my sleep quality and in 3 months, I was a walking zombie.
I initially thought it was because of the midnight shows I normally watch on tv, but it was all MTN's fault (my fault actually).
With this, I was able to understand how much sleep I have lost and how much I need to gain back for everything to return to normal.
2. Don't prolong it
If you still find it hard to fall asleep after doing what I said in No. 1, then this No. 2 tip is for you.
Whenever you find yourself staring at the ceiling or tossing in the bed don't force yourself to sleep and don't get up and start chatting or working on your laptop either. That will just prolong your night and if you eventually fall asleep, it would be one of your worst nights and worse of all, it will happen the next night and the next and the next.
Instead try to do something soothing, something that will calm your never.
You can take a bath (which you were supposed to do before going to bed)
Read a book
Listen to smooth, calm music
All these sound like what you do to a child to make him/her fall asleep and yes it does work for adults.
3. Watch what you do before bedtime
Sometimes when I find it hard to fall asleep, it's due to the thoughts in my head. The war between the transformers, the horror movie I just watched, or the naughty chat I just had with that girl from my class, or the numbers, statistics, demographics, and algorithms on my working sheet I just finished or postponed.
Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)
All these sure kept me awake and they will do the same to you. If you want to fall asleep faster, stop doing any serious work 30 minutes before bedtime (when I say bedtime, it applies to those who created a sleep schedule).
You can start doing things like I stated in No. 2 to help calm you down prepare you for sleep.
Remember, all these things can only work if you take your sleep seriously, just like the way you take your passwords and pins.
Leave a comment
Source: http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/3-things-hard-fall-asleep.html
3 Likes
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by kingxsamz(m): 6:28pm
if I find it hard to sleep at night... I just listen to the Radio
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by tosyne2much(m): 6:29pm
Nice one bro
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by Tiny23(f): 6:33pm
I watch a movie I've watched several times or read a novel.I fall asleep faster doing these.It works for many people too.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by BlackDBagba: 6:38pm
Jerk off
10 Likes
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by kingxsamz(m): 6:55pm
BlackDBagba:nawa for u o... Vaseline crew
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by CEEcey(f): 7:11pm
I just pray or read my bible and most times i find myself dozing
1 Like
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by FitnessDoctor: 7:19pm
CEEcey:
Hahaha, its kind of crazy you know.. I remember when I was younger, I always fell asleep during midnight prayers, but when it comes to watching tv or chatting online, trust me, my eyes will be open 24/7... No shaking....
But you know African parents, they said it was the work of the devil to hinder my spiritual life...
Although I knew it was never right dozing off while reading the bible or praying..
cc: lalasticlala
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by Chibuhealth(f): 7:35pm
long story. just pick up your bible and start reading or start praying. Devil won't let you read or pray at all
1 Like
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by FitnessDoctor: 7:38pm
Chibuhealth:
Hahaha, that's actually tip No.2.... so how is it a long story.. dear?
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by ashjay001(m): 7:48pm
FitnessDoctor:Read recently, that u stay still for 15mins, u will definitely fall asleep.
Tried it severally, n it actually worked.
1 Like
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by FitnessDoctor: 7:59pm
ashjay001:
That's great, but it might be hard for some people to stay still, especially me since I have a lot going on in my head, responsibilities and all...
I think I will write about this on my blog... thanks anyway
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by Kimcutie(m): 8:01pm
Nice write-up
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by FitnessDoctor: 8:24pm
Kimcutie:
Thank you, Kim
Hope you can join my blog everyday... I have at least one post for you everyday...
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by Kimcutie(m): 8:58pm
FitnessDoctor:i hv checked the blog, is nice though.
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by Fortune440(m): 10:16pm
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by Umartins1(m): 10:17pm
Long thing.. ..
Just smoke weed!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by Dottore: 10:17pm
Ok
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by realbunny: 10:19pm
Kimcutie:
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by OrestesDante: 10:19pm
Overnight browsing
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by Felixalex(m): 10:20pm
kingxsamz:
Nawa for u, holy holy
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by edeXede: 10:20pm
1) Masturbate
2)Masturbate
3)Masturbate again
4 Likes
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by amclimax(m): 10:22pm
If you cant sleep at night thats nature telling you, to start yahoo!
or
yu be witch
or
yu be thief
or
arrange yur expo for exam
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by Skanas(m): 10:22pm
Who geh dat time... If ah find it hard to sleep...ah smoke a joint till sleep begs to come...
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by Ndidikante: 10:22pm
Jut pray, you'll be ok
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by bolinjkezzy(m): 10:22pm
Chibuhealth:Since when does sleeping turn devilish
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by Deffymanu: 10:23pm
Insomnia isn't that bad
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by nduboss: 10:24pm
|Re: 3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep by burkingx(f): 10:24pm
edeXede:
