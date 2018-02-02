Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Killings: Presidency Laments Hate Speech, Demands Respect For Buhari (10465 Views)

“The growing lack of respect for journalism ethics and press laws in the Nigerian media, especially regarding the clashes in Benue State is very unfortunate.



“The frequent expression of hate speech published by newspapers, in news stories and especially in columns is indeed a source of concern to all.



“We want to state emphatically that a segment of the Nigerian media is sinking deeper and deeper into the mesh of hate speech in spite of repeated appeals by recognised and reputable media bodies, the Government and concerned Nigerians.”



The presidential spokesman said also condemned a publication in a national newspaper which said ‘‘President Muhammadu Buhari was the first to endorse the Benue massacre’’ on New Year Day stating that this is inciting members of the public.



Shehu also cited example of a national newspaper with the headlines: ‘Expect More Blood in Benue.’



“Apart from the basic tone of respect expected from an individual who is supposedly intelligent and educated enough to know better since they have been granted space to write in a national newspaper, there is the risk of inciting the public to actions that will have gory consequences for the entire nation for generations to come.



“Those beating the gongs of war and fanning the embers of discord must remember what prevailed in Rwanda before the genocide of the early 90s, during which hundreds of thousands of lives were lost as a result of consistent hate speech spewing from that country’s media,” he said.



He appealed to the media to express criticisms without resorting to name calling.



“We must learn to express our grievances and criticisms without resorting to gutter language or to name calling, and the press has a responsibility to maintain that even if it means calling their columnists to order.



Calling for respect for the position of the President, Shehu said President Buhari according to the constitution has the primary duty of protecting life and property and that is what he has been doing in Benue and across the country.



“Calling him a murderer is not only grossly disrespectful but unfair, especially when the President has written a letter to the Senate detailing his efforts to quell the crisis in Benue State, including dispatching the Minister of Interior and the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations for an on the spot assessment of the situation in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident; and receiving a direct briefing from the IG the following day.”



Let the government solve the problem quickly. That's my own. 14 Likes 3 Shares

Lol. In 2014/2015; dem no sabi wetin hate speech be.



This Government should focus on providing the citizens with their ghost promises instead of complaining for everything that will add nothing to governance 123 Likes 9 Shares

Your president is a murderer and a terrorist.



He is very swift to respond and send soldiers to kill civilians armed with stones,bottles and sticks but very silent and docile to deal with herdsmen armed with assault rifles who have killed hundreds.



Your President is a murderer and a worthless simpleton that will burn in hell 231 Likes 15 Shares

Swiftly send soldiers to dance in Benue. They danced with Python in Abia didnt they？ 58 Likes 4 Shares

Pls ask El-rufai,Lai Mohammed and laurieta onochie to educate us first in their own languages of hate speech. 95 Likes 4 Shares

The Terrorist Paedophile Is The Grandmaster Of Hate Speech And Blood Bath





100s Of Criminals And Terrorists Parading In Millitary Outfit With Arms





Thousands Of Innocent Blood Crying For vengance. The Country May Collapse Sooner Than Will All Expect 74 Likes 3 Shares

Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin

Thunder scatter femi Insha'Allah amin

Thunder scatter garbage shehu masha Allah amin

Thunder laureata Onochie wallu wallah

buhari deserves no respect, APC sowed hate speech and got to power, the same hate speech they would reap and be driven out of power. 101 Likes 10 Shares

Ok,they re demanding some respect for Bubu now that they re at the receiving end,karma is a bitch indeed,this was sth they started prior to the 2015 elections when they maligned,vilified and insulted the person of Goodluck, from making wild and unverifiable allegations of some snipers on the prowl on the orders of Goodluck Jonathan with a supposed list of VIPs to be assasinated,and calling him all sorts of derogatory names like the Ineffectual Buffon,the Otueke Drunkard and many more ,they also threatened to form a parallel government if they lost the last elections without minding the position that Jonathan occupied which was a treasonable offense in itself for which they could ve been railroaded into jail bt just because Jona was a man of peace he let everything slide by,so they should keep quiet and enjoy the fruits of their labor...Funny thing is that the same social media on whose back they rode to power will also become their Achille's heel in no distant time and this is why they ve been trying to clamp down/gag it by all means lately and which hasn't still yielded any fruit,I know they won't relent and might become more ruthless in the coming days...



Bubu will eventually be the most bashed,most loathed and ridiculed president in the annals of democracy in Nigeria,after all one good turn deserves another albeit in a negative manner in this scenario . 87 Likes 9 Shares

Buhari has to earn the peoples respect by leading with truth, equity and justice 14 Likes 1 Share

So the words of Nigerians dey pain una abi?



Who armed the herdsmen? If na Buhari then he is a murderer.



QED. 18 Likes 3 Shares

the situation is truely bad but the APC planted the seeds of hate and disrespect for the office of the president when jonathan was the president but they forgot he wont be there for ever. now their buhari is president and they are reaping a hundred fold of what they planted............. APC enjoy ur harvest 25 Likes 2 Shares

This warning has no place in a democracy. Next Buhari will start shooting people to death, because they don't love him! 22 Likes 2 Shares

Someone that can not condemn the foolani idiots and order their arrest?



He should go and sleep. 19 Likes 2 Shares

When do we get to respect the thousands who have died because of APC stvpidity? 13 Likes 2 Shares

Respect is earned. 20 Likes 3 Shares

Hate speech? It's unfortunate that APC and Buhari turned the Office of the Presidency and Nigeria into this mess when they were in opposition party. But Buhari made everything worst by allowing injustice, ethnic agenda and selective murder (armed less IPOB etc) to replace genuine dialogue. Show me a nation where there is injustice, and I will show you a nation where there is crises and hatred. It is quite unfortunate that most Nigerians voted a man that failed woefully as a Military Head of State in 1984 and after we blame God. Lai Mohammed in 2014 and 2015 thought himself a good politician, and many people cheered him. Now, see the result. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Who is the presidency? 18 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is a murder and he must one day pay for all the lives that he has directly or indirectly taken. 14 Likes 2 Shares

The APC itself is an embodiment of insult to the sensibilities of reasonable Nigerians. 8 Likes 1 Share

He has no respect for us! He has gone cold on some of his electoral promises and neither is his body language showing a promising turn of event! 8 Likes 1 Share

To Buhari and his minion of bandwagons criticisms is hate speech while referendum is calling for war, pathetic and empty headed people 21 Likes 1 Share

I will continue to call that tribalistic and nipotic fulani terrorist parading as the president in aso rock unprintable names Until the fg set a time for the implementation of ranching with the banning of open grazing nationwide. Foo.L's and I'd.iotic government. Not just a murderer , he derives pleasure in seeing the gory picture of the murdered.I will continue to call that tribalistic and nipotic fulani terrorist parading as the president in aso rock unprintable names Until the fg set a time for the implementation of ranching with the banning of open grazing nationwide. Foo.L's and I'd.iotic government. 16 Likes 2 Shares