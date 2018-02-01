₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 03 February 2018
Politics / Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai
Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by Okwyla: 5:39am
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has disclosed that the Nigerian Army would soon deployed its personnel to various parts of the country to contain ongoing threat to security in the country.
He said the troops would be deployed under Special Forces, such as Operation Python Dance III in the Southeast, Operation Crocodile Smile III in the Niger Delta and Southwest and Harbin Kunama III in the North to contend cattle rustling in that part of the country.
Buratai spoke in Abuja, yesterday, after leading officers and men on an annual 15-kilometre route match that culminated at the Mogadishu Cantonment in the city, tasked officers and men to be on alert, as they could be deployed any moment there was any need for that.
He reiterated that some officers and men could be deployed at short notice to assist what he called “civil authorities” to contend insecurity in any part of the country and charged them to be prepared for the task.
The army chief could not, however, give a clear picture on whether the troops would carry out similar exercise in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states, following incessant herdsmen/farmers clashes in those states, which have resulted in several killings.
He said: “Well, we are not thinking of any particular situation; we are going to train on general areas, which could include that aspect as well.
“But our focus will be to ensure that security is provided across the country.
“So, definitely, expect Harbin Kunama III, Crocodile Smile III and Egwu Eke Dance III and probably another exercise coming, which will be made known at the appropriately time.”
Operation Python Dance I & II, Operation Harbin Kunama I and II were among others conducted in 2016 and last year, respectively, to deal with the menace of cattle rustling and herdsmen/farmers clashes in parts of Northwest and North-Central, while Crocodile Smile and Egwu Eke Dance were conducted in the Niger Delta and the Southeast, respectively, last year to tackle pipeline vandalism, oil theft and piracy, violent agitation and kidnapping.
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by simplyhonest(m): 5:45am
hmnn...
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by nero2face: 5:47am
...A police DPO is under intense interrogations for de death of seven Fulanis,
...some "suspects" are lying on de hospital bed with handcuffs.
...no solution to the Benue and Taraba killings.
...Petrol still selling at #200/litre.
...Buhari still alive in Aso-Rock.
...and now, can u see this animal Buratai talking about another useless Dance in peaceful areas
...God forgive us and punish us no more
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by olureignforever: 5:52am
It should start in Aso Rock.
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by RonJeremy: 5:56am
Is he back from his illegally acquired Dubai luxury flats? Python will dance on his grave.... idiot!
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by emmie14: 6:07am
RonJeremy:Supported
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by perez100: 6:10am
Nigeria may be islamized easily if the FG acquire Super Tucano Jet Fighter from USA. The FG said they have defeated boko haram and yet they want to buy Super Tucano that can read clearly and drop bombs without those on ground seeing it. With Super Tucano that cost over N200b, one state in Nigeria can defeat 35 states in one month. We must kick against buying of this aircraft now or Christians and the South should forget the idea of ruling Nigeria. We are not seeing what is coming to hit us. We are in trouble.
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by lilfreezy: 6:12am
Chai. They wanto change the game plan. Stationing fulani soldiers everywhere while allowing open grazing to continue. They wanna protect their kinsmen. There is no security crisis in the south, they should go to sambisa or better still resolve the killing crisis in the middle belt. Fellow Nigerians these people have a plan, BE WOKE
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by anibirelawal(m): 6:16am
GOOD.
Its about time for the Nigeria military, to engage in full force and clamped down this wicked herdsmen terrorist and their likes.
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by Hector09: 6:28am
This man is as useless as his boss buhari instead of u to declare d herdsmen wanted, u wanted dance python dance in south south, na me go beat d drum for the python
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by zionmde: 6:30am
I blame those people that willingly out of slavery mentality for the post of vice commissioner who has no voice brought this disaster on us. I wish I can see where lugard was buried, even his remaining rotten bones don't deserve to rest in peace
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by lordimmaogidi(m): 6:37am
it shall never be well with these man n His cohorts...Buhari burutuia,etc.the blood of those Innocent ones killed will avenge their death.
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by NonsoWow: 6:41am
We don't need it here in anambra state. They should take it down to abia state where the Ipod criminals are hiding.
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by BiafraIShere(m): 6:45am
Lol, Nigeria is a joke taken too far indeed.
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by Donpresh95(m): 6:49am
This idiotic coward with his men who can't fight and win just one external war but rather prefer to show his strength on Armless Igbo people. Why must you put South East in your list? mumu
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by Omeokachie: 6:51am
Sharing their vaccines again?
The army that is both deaf and dumb in the face of fulani herdsmen attacks, but suddenly ferocious when dealing with unarmed civilians.
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by onward4life(m): 6:54am
This is what I call
BLUE FILM
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by bounty007(m): 6:55am
Tactical move to protect the herdsmen.. and instigate fear in the south as as to conveniently rig elections in the south.
Buhari and brunstashi are mad.
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by NonsoWow: 6:56am
The army should focus on only two states in the east if they want to crush these Ipod devils once and for all : Abia and Enugu.
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by Richkid97(m): 6:59am
Useless Man
Buhari Must Go
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by perez100: 7:11am
I noticed one BIG fool above by this name NonsoW*w, who pretend to be Igbo trying harder to get response but we will not oblige him that.
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by GoroTango(m): 7:27am
Another python dance you say? Hehehehehe
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by perez100: 7:29am
Southern Nigeria education is nonsense.
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by perez100: 7:55am
@Nonaira1, why didn't you ignore the the BIG fool like others? I tire for some of you guys.
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by Nonaira1: 7:57am
perez100:
If you ignore him, the gullible will believe he's legit. Sometimes even lead to unnecessary argument between Anambra peeps and other SE igbos. I've seen it happen multiple times on this forum hence i called him out so all that nonsense does not happen..
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by Grafixnuel(m): 8:06am
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by Ruresa: 8:06am
Re: Army To Begin Operation Python Dance III, Others Soon, Says Buratai by olaolulazio(m): 8:06am
KANU ooooo
