She made this known at her ninth birthday celebration where she enthused; “The website, known as Food website is to encourage both parents and children to eat healthy local and international dishes and to cut down on junk food. One of the contents of the website is Goodbye Junk Food, Hello Super Healthy Food, which contains all African food, continental dishes and a list of restaurants in various cities in the world.



The website also has a form for customers’ feedback. I am working on the food order, delivery content and also a mobile app that would be available on Google Play Store.



“At seven, I enrolled at Mikon Institute of Information Technology where I graduated with a certificate in Basic Training, with this I specialized in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint. I also have a certificate in Desktop Publishing, Advance PowerPoint, Advance Excel, Corel Draw and Adobe Page Maker.”



On her driving force, Ozoifu said “hard work and support from my parents helped me achieve the feat, and I am encouraging children to embrace ICT as a tool for national development. I want to be a gynecologist in future, and I believe my knowledge of ICT will enable me to practice my profession better, make me more innovative and render quality health care service.”



The young ICT guru said she intends to teach children about ICT, expand her knowledge and break records before she turns 14.



Mr. Nelson Osamudiamen, Emmanuella’s instructor, described her love for ICT as incredible and said Emmanuella is ever ready to learn. “Emmanuella has learned how to design a website, and I look forward to teaching her Java and other related programmes so that she can also be a website developer.”



Osamudiamen advised parents and the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for children at a very young age to learn ICT. “Children in countries like China are doing very well when it comes to ICT; Nigerian children are smart and can also do well in ICT. The government should create a good ICT infrastructure in schools and the enabling environment for children to learn the course.”



good girl. please what's the comments deleting all about? ion understand o.. wetin dey happen?

Nice development, kudos to her 1 Like

Before I say anything, where's the link to the website she designed at 9 years 2 Likes

who is lying? 6 Likes

