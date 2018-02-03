₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Miss Emmanuelle Oziofu, a nine-year-old of Fortune Schools in Benin, Edo State, Nigeria. Has created a website called Food Website set to originate in February 2018.
She made this known at her ninth birthday celebration where she enthused; “The website, known as Food website is to encourage both parents and children to eat healthy local and international dishes and to cut down on junk food. One of the contents of the website is Goodbye Junk Food, Hello Super Healthy Food, which contains all African food, continental dishes and a list of restaurants in various cities in the world.
The website also has a form for customers’ feedback. I am working on the food order, delivery content and also a mobile app that would be available on Google Play Store.
“At seven, I enrolled at Mikon Institute of Information Technology where I graduated with a certificate in Basic Training, with this I specialized in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint. I also have a certificate in Desktop Publishing, Advance PowerPoint, Advance Excel, Corel Draw and Adobe Page Maker.”
On her driving force, Ozoifu said “hard work and support from my parents helped me achieve the feat, and I am encouraging children to embrace ICT as a tool for national development. I want to be a gynecologist in future, and I believe my knowledge of ICT will enable me to practice my profession better, make me more innovative and render quality health care service.”
The young ICT guru said she intends to teach children about ICT, expand her knowledge and break records before she turns 14.
Mr. Nelson Osamudiamen, Emmanuella’s instructor, described her love for ICT as incredible and said Emmanuella is ever ready to learn. “Emmanuella has learned how to design a website, and I look forward to teaching her Java and other related programmes so that she can also be a website developer.”
Osamudiamen advised parents and the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for children at a very young age to learn ICT. “Children in countries like China are doing very well when it comes to ICT; Nigerian children are smart and can also do well in ICT. The government should create a good ICT infrastructure in schools and the enabling environment for children to learn the course.”
https://www.techliet.co/see-nine-year-old-girl-develops-food-website/
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by amani63(m): 9:34pm
Who say that rubbish develop what
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by tayo200(m): 9:34pm
good girl. please what's the comments deleting all about? ion understand o.. wetin dey happen?
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by AGIDIMA1(m): 9:35pm
Ok
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by Asowari(m): 9:35pm
Kk
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by obaataaokpaewu: 9:36pm
She will need the website if she's the one in that picture. She looks
Nice development, kudos to her
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by maybachstarboy(m): 9:36pm
f
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by debeo: 9:36pm
Huh?
Before I say anything, where's the link to the website she designed at 9 years
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by Soulvoda(m): 9:36pm
She is a wife material at the age of 9, Not like aunty kemi Noodles cook expert!
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by dogstyle007(m): 9:36pm
Nice
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by pastoray(m): 9:36pm
great kid!
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by deafeyez: 9:36pm
NICE OF HER
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by banom(m): 9:36pm
igbo amaka
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by yadipson: 9:37pm
Nice one
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by kaywizee(m): 9:37pm
wow this is amazing
www.globaltrends.info
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 9:37pm
she developed what?
who is lying?
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by dadadafuckmods: 9:38pm
vey good
very very good
very very good lie
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by emperordelis(m): 9:38pm
obaataaokpaewu:
Get small sense for one day na,shiorr!!!!!
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by HajimeSaito: 9:38pm
amani63:
Picking on a 9 year old. This one has no sense.
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by Ifebaby16(m): 9:38pm
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by Ormorlehwah(f): 9:39pm
Kudos girl
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by Ibuske: 9:39pm
Good initiative from you girl.
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by debeo: 9:39pm
banom:
Huh? Oziofu? Igbo?
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by unbitchable(m): 9:40pm
while a 9yr old Fulani is busy with firearms, killing & raping. In the same vein, a girl of same age is married off to a paedophile in a bid to increasing in population.
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by Jimbadly: 9:40pm
Nwa!
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by amani63(m): 9:41pm
HajimeSaito:and so what
I beg what's the position of Mancity today
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by piagetskinner(m): 9:41pm
nice one...but u can't tell me this kid hasn't been eating junk
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by obaataaokpaewu: 9:43pm
emperordelis:So person no go talk truth again, how many websites you don build with all your sense wey dey overflow like Psalm 23 verse 5
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by HajimeSaito: 9:45pm
amani63:
You have bigger problems in your life than Manchester City's position.
|Re: 9-Year-Old Emmanuelle Oziofu Develops A Food Website (Photo) by jerflakes(m): 9:46pm
information1:
Igbo amaka
Ok, now what's the name of the website?
