







Sharing photos from the visit, Adesina wrote, 'Oziddi King, Sonny Okosuns, was my good friend. I felt the loss keenly when he passed away 10 years ago. On a flying visit to Lagos, I stopped by to see the family of my late friend. I was warmly received by Omono, the widow, Charles and Iwa, the brothers. It was a poignant time, as they unfolded plans to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of the music maestro/evangelist. Sleep well, Sonny, till the day of the Great Awakening'.



