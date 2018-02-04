₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,955,275 members, 4,064,650 topics. Date: Sunday, 04 February 2018 at 11:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) (2652 Views)
Adeshina Akinpelu Escapes Assassination In Ibadan, Gani Adams Accused (Photos) / Even God Rested On The 7th Day, Pres. Buhari Deserves Some Rest - Femi Adeshina / Jonathan Visits Late Ibrahim Dasuki's Family (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by olokeded: 10:01pm On Feb 03
President Buhari's media aide, Femi Adesina, paid a courtesy visit to the family of late Nigerian music legend, Sunny Okosun, who died almost 10 years ago (May 2008).
Sharing photos from the visit, Adesina wrote, 'Oziddi King, Sonny Okosuns, was my good friend. I felt the loss keenly when he passed away 10 years ago. On a flying visit to Lagos, I stopped by to see the family of my late friend. I was warmly received by Omono, the widow, Charles and Iwa, the brothers. It was a poignant time, as they unfolded plans to mark the 10th anniversary of the death of the music maestro/evangelist. Sleep well, Sonny, till the day of the Great Awakening'.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-femi-adeshina-visits-late-sonny-okosuns-family/
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by Shuku0kukobambi: 12:23am
The guy in black has such a striking resemblance to the late Legend.
Which way Nigeria?
RIP Sonny Okosuns
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 2:11am
One of the best musicians Nigeria has produced..sleep well
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by cassidy1996(m): 6:26am
mother
no more War
we miss him... RIP
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by DoyenExchange: 6:50am
Sonny Okosuns, RIP. One of the greatest musicians Nigeria ever produced!
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by Chidexter(m): 6:57am
Based on what he sang, Sonny Okosun, go dey shake head for spirt world by now. #shithole
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 9:15am
Chidexter:Sammy okosun?
how old r u?
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:21am
RIP Legend
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by Chidexter(m): 10:39am
Okoroawusa:
Autocorrect is acting up. And my age is non of your business sorry.
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by Mogidi: 11:03am
Watched him perform and it was incredible.
LEGEND
The only 2 legendary musicians from Esan land are both from Irrua.
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by Deblak: 11:03am
And then
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by congorasta: 11:05am
rubbish
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by Pavore9: 11:06am
Shuku0kukobambi:
True, a "photocopy" of his father.
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by mlenden: 11:06am
Cool
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by Subudu(f): 11:08am
Here in Peoples' Republic of Biafra, we don't know any Sony Okosun.
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by Benjom(m): 11:09am
African Soldier
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by maigemuu: 11:10am
olokeded:
I am certain excerpts of his speech to the family would make no sense as usual.
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by pointstores(m): 11:10am
wow nice
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by kygo(m): 11:11am
that 'African soldier ' track is legendary
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by kereman1(m): 11:15am
Hw is this a news, it just like saying davido travelled to maimi
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by happney65: 11:16am
What does he mean by a flying visit?Is he going to go by road to lagos from aso rock?Abi na him fly plane himself?I am not understanding
|Re: Femi Adesina Visits Sonny Okosun's Family 10 Years After His Death (Photos) by hopefulLandlord: 11:16am
I never knew this man was dead
(0) (Reply)
Houses Razed As Jos Violence Spreads / Breaking News: Ekiti Deputy Governor Is Dead / Nigeria Will Burn If What Happened At Offa Repeats Itself —femi Fani-kayode.
Viewing this topic: godspeed, stecman, uju1983(m), Nomeh17, Lajet, krasican(m), xmanco42, bigzic(m), SirEskay(m), Happy90, Mynd44, sheguy(m), snipes4, eezeribe(m), marvizzy(m), Elduniya(m), heywhyjax(m), BlackManta(m), Joshkid(m), kereman1(m), Chikobi, Aythereal, purplebloom, Hiroshize(m), greggng, hanenyo, frankijege(m), nuesednutlofa, iceberg54, OshoOO, evilgenie, funkkymama, Nathdoug(m), Bayhour(m), bossGeh(f), Jelvy, Haywhey, OTUNBAODUNARO(m), 12submarine(m), FlamesD, juvewalex, CMartini, Pelebabaagba(m), rosieflower2(f), ivanalimi, chemicalwasiu(m), uhalauju(f), happney65, erico2k2(m), DrHighchief(m), bigapplelass(f), Hotseller, auska2(m), Gamusgamus, daroz(m), omoISEYIN(m), donifez(m), banjo022(m), Roverguy, LordofWar, jidewash(m), EzekielBams(m), Jetmovic, Xcelinteriors(f), kingkaspa, jfolorun(m), titiboti(m), fifi00719(m), uc97, anibueli147(m), motemi111(m), ala234crity(m), korent265, thatnaijaboy and 138 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6